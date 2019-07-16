Log in
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Nabors Industries Ltd. : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

07/16/2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) invites you to join Anthony G. Petrello, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and William Restrepo, Chief Financial Officer, Tuesday, July 30th at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for a discussion of operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Nabors will release earnings after the market closes on July 29, 2019.

Date:

July 30, 2019

Time:

10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET)

Dial-in-number(s):


     Domestic:

(888) 317-6003                                    

     International:

(412) 317-6061

     Canada:

(866) 284-3684



Participant Elite Entry Number:

9403756

Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.  The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, by 1:00 p.m. Central Time on July 30, 2019.  To hear the recording, please call (877) 344-7529 domestically or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Participant Elite Entry Number: 10133459.

Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at www.nabors.com.  Navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar to join the webcast.  An electronic version of the earnings release and supplemental presentation will also be available to download from the website.

About Nabors Industries
Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore platform rigs in the United States and numerous international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging our advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors' highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform our industry.

Media & Investor Contacts: 
Dennis A. Smith, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, at +1 281-775-8038.  William C. Conroy, Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, at +1 281-775-2423.

To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +1 441-292-1510 or via email at mark.andrews@nabors.com

  

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nabors-industries-ltd-second-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-invitation-300885948.html

SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
