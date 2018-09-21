Log in
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. (NBR)
09/21 10:02:47 pm
6.24 USD   -0.79%
Nabors Industries Ltd. : Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

09/21/2018 | 11:51pm CEST

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) invites you to join Anthony G. Petrello, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and William Restrepo, Chief Financial Officer, Wednesday October 24th at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for a discussion of operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.  Nabors will release earnings after the market closes on October 23, 2018.

Date:

October 24, 2018

Time: 

10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET)

Dial-in-number(s):



Domestic:

(888) 317-6003


International: 

(412) 317-6061


Canada: 

(866) 284-3684




Participant Elite Entry Number: 

6641996

Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.  The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, by 1:00 p.m. Central Time on October 24, 2018.  To hear the recording, please call (877) 344-7529 domestically or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Participant Elite Entry Number: 6641996.

Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at www.nabors.com.  Navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar to join the webcast.  An electronic version of the earnings release and supplemental presentation will also be available to download from the website.

About Nabors Industries
Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore platform rigs in the United States and numerous international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging our advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors' highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform our industry.

Media & Investor Contacts:
Dennis A. Smith, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, at +1 281-775-8038.
William Conroy, Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, at +1 281-775-2423.

To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +1 441-292-1510 or via email at mark.andrews@nabors.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nabors-industries-ltd-third-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-invitation-300717099.html

SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
