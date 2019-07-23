Log in
NACCO Industries : Announces Dates Of 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

0
07/23/2019 | 07:10am EDT

CLEVELAND, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NC) will release 2019 Second Quarter financial results and will file its Second Quarter Form 10-Q after the close of the market on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 to discuss its results for the 2019 second quarter.

Conference Call:

Thursday, August 1, 2019

Time:

8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Telephone:

(866) 393-4306 (Toll Free) or (734) 385-2616 (International)

Conference ID: 7883671

(Call in at least five minutes before start time)

For Replay Call:

(855) 859-2056 (Toll Free) or (404) 537-3406 (International)

Conference ID: 7883671

This call will also be broadcast live and available for replay over the Internet. To access the call, go to www.nacco.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

About NACCO Industries, Inc.
NACCO Industries, Inc. is the public holding company for The North American Coal Corporation. The Company and its affiliates operate in the mining and natural resources industries through three operating segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines pursuant to a service-based business model under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining services for producers of aggregates and other minerals, primarily operating and maintaining draglines and other equipment. The Minerals Management segment promotes the development of the Company's oil, gas and coal reserves, generating income primarily from royalty-based lease payments from third parties. For more information about NACCO Industries, visit the Company's website at www.nacco.com.

###

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacco-industries-inc-announces-dates-of-2019-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300889018.html

SOURCE NACCO Industries, Inc.

Disclaimer

NACCO Industries Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 11:09:02 UTC
