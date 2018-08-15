Log in
NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/15 10:00:00 pm
34.975 USD   -3.52%
11:01pNACCO INDUSTRIE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PU
08/03NACCO INDUSTRIE : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/02NACCO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
NACCO Industries : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/15/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NC) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 16.5 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid September 14, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2018.

About NACCO Industries, Inc.
NACCO Industries, Inc. is the public holding company for The North American Coal Corporation. North American Coal operates surface mines that supply coal primarily to power generation companies under long-term contracts, and provides other value-added services to natural resource companies. In addition, its North American Mining business operates and maintains draglines and other equipment under contracts with sellers of aggregates. North American Coal's service-based business model aligns its operating goals with customers' objectives. For more information about NACCO Industries, visit the Company's website at www.nacco.com.

# # #

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacco-industries-declares-quarterly-dividend-300697919.html

SOURCE NACCO Industries, Inc.

Disclaimer

NACCO Industries Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 21:00:06 UTC
