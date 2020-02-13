Log in
NACCO Industries : Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/13/2020 | 01:52pm EST

CLEVELAND, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NC) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 19.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

About NACCO Industries, Inc.
NACCO Industries, Inc. is the public holding company for The North American Coal Corporation. The Company and its affiliates operate in the mining and natural resources industries through three operating segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines pursuant to a service-based business model under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining services for producers of aggregates and other minerals, primarily operating and maintaining draglines and other equipment. The Minerals Management segment promotes the development of the Company's oil, gas and coal reserves, generating income primarily from royalty-based lease payments from third parties. For more information about NACCO Industries, visit the Company's website at www.nacco.com.

****

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacco-industries-declares-quarterly-dividend-301004798.html

SOURCE NACCO Industries, Inc.

Disclaimer

NACCO Industries Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 18:51:07 UTC
