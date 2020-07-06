Log in
NACON: NACON CONNECT IS TOMORROW, 7 JULY AT 7PM CEST

07/06/2020 | 02:38pm EDT


NACON CONNECT IS TOMORROW,

7 JULY AT 7PM CEST

Paris (France), 6 July 2020 – NACON's first digital conference is being held tomorrow at 7PM CEST / 10AM PT on its official YouTube channel:

Click here to watch NACON Connect: https://youtu.be/IL8k55zQ924

With 10 games showcased, including 4 unannounced, from a range of genres including racing, RPGs and roguelikes, this conference is essential viewing for all video game fans.


     NACON

Check all NACON games and accessories on the new website nacongaming.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2020
