PRESS RELEASE: FINAL AMOUNT OF THE NACON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE AS PART OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

Final amount of the capital increase set at 109 M€

Implementation of the liquidity contract Lesquin, March 27, 2020 NACON, an integrated player in the fast-growing video games industry, announces today that as part of its Initial Public Offering on the Regulated Market of Euronext Paris - (ISIN Code: FR0013482791 / mnemonic: NACON; Compartment B), Louis Capital Markets UK LLP, acting as a stabilizing agent, in the name and on behalf of the Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners of the offer, exercised the over-allotment option resulting in the issuance of 1,629,112 additional new shares at the offer price, i.e. 5.50 euros per share, for a total amount of 9.0 M€. As a result, the total quantity of NACON shares issued as part of its Initial Public Offering amounts to 19,810,931 new shares, or 23.33 % of the company’s share capital therefore bringing the total size of the issue to 109 M€. Therefore NACON's share capital is now made up of 84,908,919 shares. NACON conveys its thanks to all the institutional investors and individual shareholders who participated in its IPO, which took place in a particularly volatile economic environment due to the coronavirus health crisis. In accordance with Article 6 of the EU Delegate Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the terms and conditions for share repurchase programmes and stabilisation measures, Louis Capital Markets UK LLP, as a stabilizing agent, states that it has carried out stabilisation operations on NACON shares as follows:

The stabilisation period started on March 4, 2020 and ended on March 26, 2020.

The last stabilisation transaction was carried out on March 24, 2020.

The stabilisation transactions were carried out under the following conditions: Date of execution Price range for transactions Lowest Price (in euros) Highest Price (in euros) Wednesday 04 March 5.38 € 5.40 € Thursday 05 March 5.25 € 5.40 € Friday 06 March 5.00 € 5.30 € Monday 09 March 4.98 € 5.00 € Wednesday 11 March 4.98 € 5.00 € Thursday 12 March 4.50 € 4.80 € Friday 13 March 3.92 € 4.00 € Monday 16 March 3.00 € 3.92 € Tuesday 17 March 3.20 € 3.75 € Wednesday 18 March 3.45 € 3.80 € Thursday 19 March 3.80 € 4.00 € Friday 20 March 3.90 € 4.20 € Monday 23 March 4.20 € 4.50 € Tuesday 24 March 4.35 € 4.35 € IMPLEMENTATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH LOUIS CAPITAL MARKETS UK LLP NACON also announces that it has entrusted LOUIS CAPITAL MARKETS with the implementation of a liquidity contract in accordance with the decision of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF) No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 applicable since 1 January 2019 establishing liquidity contracts for equity as an accepted market practice. The purpose of this contract is to have LOUIS CAPITAL MARKETS UK LLP as a Liquidity Provider to facilitate the trading of the NACON shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. This liquidity contract is concluded for a one year period renewable by tacit agreement and will take effect on the morning of March 27, 2020. For the implementation of this contract, resources of 400,000 € in cash have been allocated to the liquidity account. The situations or conditions leading to the suspension or termination of the liquidity agreement, mentioned in the agreement, are as follows: ➢ Suspension of the agreement: Under the conditions referred to in article 5 of the aforementioned AMF decision 1

At the initiative of the Issuer in certain situations and in particular: the suspension of the trading of its shares by Euronext Paris, an exceptional situation on the Euronext Paris market or if the Issuer no longer has authorisation to buy back its own shares or if the share price is no longer within the intervention ranges.

➢ Termination of the agreement: by the Issuer, at the end of the first 6 months of the first year, at any time, with two weeks' prior notice, under the closing conditions of the liquidity account provided for in the liquidity contract,

by the Investment Service Provider, with two weeks’ prior notice,

by the Investment Service Provider, when the Liquidity provider contract linking the investment service provider to Euronext Paris is terminated. BREAKDOWN OF SHARE CAPITAL

After the exercise of the over-allotment option, Nacon capital and voting rights will be, to the company's knowledge, held as follows:



Shareholders Total number of shares % of capital and voting rights Bigben Interactive 65,097,988 76.67% Bpifrance Capital I 1,818,181 2.14% Public 17,992,750 21.19% Total 84,908,919 100.00%

INFORMATION AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC Copies of the Prospectus approved by the Financial Markets Authority on 19 February 2020 under the number 20-047, are available free of charge at NACON's head office, 396 rue de la Voyette, à Lesquin (59), as well as on the website ( https://corporate.nacongaming.com ) and the AMF website ( www.amf-france.org ). The prospectus visa should not be considered as a favourable opinion on the securities offered. Investors are invited to carefully consider the risk factors described in Section 3 «Risk factors» in the Registration Document and in Section 2 « Offer Risk Factors » in the Securities Note. NEXT PUBLICATION Annual sales 2019/20: Monday 27 April 2020

ABOUT NACON NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. 1NACON definition: All games with sales between 200,000 and 3 million copies and budgets between 1 and 20 M€



INVESTORS RELATIONS







CAPVALUE

Gilles Broquelet

info@capvalue.fr

Tel. ++33 1 80 81 50 00







PRESS RELATIONS







CAPVALUE

Dina Morin

dmorin@capvalue.fr

Tel. ++33 1 80 81 50 04



SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONS







NACON







infofin@nacon.fr





