PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES A LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE ACCESSORIES DESIGNED FOR XBOX

NACON ANNOUNCES A LICENSE AGREEMENT

WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE ACCESSORIES

DESIGNED FOR XBOX

Lesquin (France), July 7th 2020 – NACON, a leading developer and distributor of video games and gaming accessories, proudly announces the completion of a global licence agreement with Microsoft for the conception and distribution of officially licensed accessories designed for Xbox consoles and PC.

Unveiled today during NACON Connect, the first digital conference held by NACON, a new partnership will allow the brand to put its expertise in gaming accessories at the service of Microsoft’s community of gamers while pursuing international development. NACON will thus have the opportunity to offer several types of officially licensed accessories, which includes controllers and headsets designed for Xbox.

« Our brand has known a fabulous growth since its creation in 2014. After 6 years of work, we’re taking a new step thanks to the trust of Microsoft, and it is also a technical challenge that we’re impatient to take up.” declares Yannick Allaert, Head of Accessory Department at NACON. « I am incredibly proud and also very excited to show what we’re capable of offering to Xbox One and Xbox Series X players seeking innovation and performance. »

After the acquisition of the RIG brand, in March 2020, a leading headset name for PC and consoles, this license agreement with Microsoft confirms NACON’s position as a major player in the market. With a catalogue including more than 250 products including controllers, headsets, keyboards, mice and transportation solutions, available in many countries all over the world, NACON keeps aiming to satisfy all video game fans.

Click here to watch the NACON Connect replay: https://youtu.be/IL8k55zQ924

About NACON

NACON is a company, of the BIGBEN Group, founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages and achieve its ambition to become one of the world's leading players in gaming. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

