NACON

(NACON)
PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES A LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE ACCESSORIES DESIGNED FOR XBOX

07/07/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

NACON ANNOUNCES A LICENSE AGREEMENT
WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE ACCESSORIES
DESIGNED FOR XBOX

Lesquin (France), July 7th 2020 – NACON, a leading developer and distributor of video games and gaming accessories, proudly announces the completion of a global licence agreement with Microsoft for the conception and distribution of officially licensed accessories designed for Xbox consoles and PC.

Unveiled today during NACON Connect, the first digital conference held by NACON, a new partnership will allow the brand to put its expertise in gaming accessories at the service of Microsoft’s community of gamers while pursuing international development. NACON will thus have the opportunity to offer several types of officially licensed accessories, which includes controllers and headsets designed for Xbox.

« Our brand has known a fabulous growth since its creation in 2014. After 6 years of work, we’re taking a new step thanks to the trust of Microsoft, and it is also a technical challenge that we’re impatient to take up.declares Yannick Allaert, Head of Accessory Department at NACON. « I am incredibly proud and also very excited to show what we’re capable of offering to Xbox One and Xbox Series X players seeking innovation and performance. »

After the acquisition of the RIG brand, in March 2020, a leading headset name for PC and consoles, this license agreement with Microsoft confirms NACON’s position as a major player in the market. With a catalogue including more than 250 products including controllers, headsets, keyboards, mice and transportation solutions, available in many countries all over the world, NACON keeps aiming to satisfy all video game fans.

***

Click here to watch the NACON Connect replay: https://youtu.be/IL8k55zQ924

About NACON
NACON is a company, of the BIGBEN Group, founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages and achieve its ambition to become one of the world's leading players in gaming. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 129 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2020 14,4 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net cash 2020 68,4 M 77,2 M 77,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 475 M 536 M 536 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart NACON
Duration : Period :
NACON Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NACON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,62 €
Last Close Price 5,59 €
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Falc Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anne Badot Janssen Chief Financial Officer
Sébastien Bolloré Director
Jacqueline de Vrieze Director
Sylvie Pannetier Treasurer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NACON0.00%537
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.79%1 597 831
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.283.60%73 629
SEA LIMITED184.46%54 113
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC58.28%47 017
SPLUNK INC.32.64%31 561
