PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE GAMING HEADSETS AND THE RIG™ BRAND OF PLANTRONICS INC. (“POLY”)

NACON ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION

OF THE GAMING HEADSETS AND THE RIG™ BRAND OF PLANTRONICS INC. (“POLY”)

Lesquin, March 20th, 2020 - NACON, a major player in the design and distribution of video games and gaming accessories, announces the closing of an asset acquisition agreement with Plantronics Inc. (“Poly”) for the purchase of its headsets and of the premium brand RIG™.

NACON intends to perpetuate and develop the activity around RIG™ headsets, especially in the American market where the brand and sales of these specific products are particularly well established. This operation should allow NACON to establish itself on the largest market in the world for this type of activity and to efficiently operate the marketing of all of its products dedicated to Gaming.

Beyond an international extension on the American market, this operation should allow NACON to significantly strengthen and expand its Accessories offer, thanks to very complementary RIG™ products whose quality has been recognized by gamers, but also to establish and strengthen the premium positioning of its Nacon ®.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.

