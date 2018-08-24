DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance

The NAGA Group AG: NAGA starts Bundesliga cooperation with Sky Media: Sports marketing is expanded



24.08.2018 / 16:05

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, Friday, August 24, 2018

Hamburg-based NAGA GROUP (NAGA) - a listed financial company and FinTech with a focus on social trading, virtual goods, and cryptocurrencies - is launching a marketing cooperation with Sky Media for the new Bundesliga season. The focus is on sponsoring the "conference divider", which displays the company name during the 1st Bundesliga conference games when changing from one match to another. In addition, NAGA is co-sponsoring the 2nd Bundesliga on Sky and will also be comprehensively represented via a TV spot starting in October.

Yasin Qureshi, Executive Director of NAGA, welcomes the cooperation: "With this new partnership we reach people who passionately follow the fate of their team. Passion is also our guide, making Sky the ideal partner. We increase the awareness of our company nationwide, while the TV commercials tell the NAGA story in compressed form."

Qureshi continues: "Our commitment to Sky is an excellent complement to our other activities in the Bundesliga, as at the start of this season we also formalised a collaboration with our home-town team, Hamburger SV, which makes us exclusive partners and trading partners. Both of these football-related ventures will significantly increase NAGA's profile. Our target group is the young and young at heart; modern, enthusiastic and sporty. They naturally use the latest technologies and media. In this respect, Sky offers exactly the right platform for us to connect directly with our core user base."

Ralf Hape, Vice President of Sales Sky Media, concludes: "The German Soccer League is the strongest and most emotional advertising platform on German television. Fortunately, we were able to convince the NAGA GROUP to take up an advertising commitment in this environment in order to substantially improve its brand recognition value."



Characters (with spaces): 1.917

_____________________________

Tags, Keywords:

The NAGA Group

NAGA

Finanzunternehmen

Sky

1. Bundesliga

2. Bundesliga

Yasin Sebastian Qureshi

Ralf Hape

______________________________

THE NAGA GROUP AG:

THE NAGA GROUP AG (NAGA) was founded in August 2015 by Yasin Sebastian Qureshi, Benjamin Bilski and Christoph Brück. The company's goal is to drive the development, marketing and growth of disruptive applications for financial technology, and to actively participate in the change and opening up of the existing financial system. The word "NAGA" is Sanskrit and means "Cobra snake". It is also the name of the world's hottest chillies.

Link THE NAGA GROUP Website: https://www.naga.com

______________________________

Contact:

The NAGA Group AG

Alexander Braune

Neustädter Neuer Weg 22

20459 Hamburg

E: press@naga.com



UBJ. GmbH

Ingo Janssen

Haus der Wirtschaft

Kapstadtring 10, 22297 Hamburg

T: 040 6378 5410

E: ir@ubj.de