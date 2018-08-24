Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  NAGA Group AG    N4G   DE000A161NR7

NAGA GROUP AG (N4G)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

The NAGA Group AG: NAGA starts Bundesliga cooperation with Sky Media: Sports marketing is expanded

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 04:10pm CEST

DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance
The NAGA Group AG: NAGA starts Bundesliga cooperation with Sky Media: Sports marketing is expanded

24.08.2018 / 16:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, Friday, August 24, 2018

Hamburg-based NAGA GROUP (NAGA) - a listed financial company and FinTech with a focus on social trading, virtual goods, and cryptocurrencies - is launching a marketing cooperation with Sky Media for the new Bundesliga season. The focus is on sponsoring the "conference divider", which displays the company name during the 1st Bundesliga conference games when changing from one match to another. In addition, NAGA is co-sponsoring the 2nd Bundesliga on Sky and will also be comprehensively represented via a TV spot starting in October.

Yasin Qureshi, Executive Director of NAGA, welcomes the cooperation: "With this new partnership we reach people who passionately follow the fate of their team. Passion is also our guide, making Sky the ideal partner. We increase the awareness of our company nationwide, while the TV commercials tell the NAGA story in compressed form."

Qureshi continues: "Our commitment to Sky is an excellent complement to our other activities in the Bundesliga, as at the start of this season we also formalised a collaboration with our home-town team, Hamburger SV, which makes us exclusive partners and trading partners. Both of these football-related ventures will significantly increase NAGA's profile. Our target group is the young and young at heart; modern, enthusiastic and sporty. They naturally use the latest technologies and media. In this respect, Sky offers exactly the right platform for us to connect directly with our core user base."

Ralf Hape, Vice President of Sales Sky Media, concludes: "The German Soccer League is the strongest and most emotional advertising platform on German television. Fortunately, we were able to convince the NAGA GROUP to take up an advertising commitment in this environment in order to substantially improve its brand recognition value."


Characters (with spaces): 1.917

_____________________________

Tags, Keywords:
The NAGA Group
NAGA
Finanzunternehmen
Sky
1. Bundesliga
2. Bundesliga
Yasin Sebastian Qureshi
Ralf Hape

______________________________

THE NAGA GROUP AG:
THE NAGA GROUP AG (NAGA) was founded in August 2015 by Yasin Sebastian Qureshi, Benjamin Bilski and Christoph Brück. The company's goal is to drive the development, marketing and growth of disruptive applications for financial technology, and to actively participate in the change and opening up of the existing financial system. The word "NAGA" is Sanskrit and means "Cobra snake". It is also the name of the world's hottest chillies.

Link THE NAGA GROUP Website: https://www.naga.com

______________________________

Contact:
The NAGA Group AG
Alexander Braune
Neustädter Neuer Weg 22
20459 Hamburg
E: press@naga.com


UBJ. GmbH
Ingo Janssen
Haus der Wirtschaft
Kapstadtring 10, 22297 Hamburg
T: 040 6378 5410
E: ir@ubj.de


24.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Neustädter Neuer Weg 22
20459 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@naga.com
Internet: www.naga.com
ISIN: DE000A161NR7
WKN: A161NR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

717459  24.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=717459&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAGA GROUP AG
04:10pTHE NAGA GROUP AG : NAGA starts Bundesliga cooperation with Sky Media: Sports ma..
EQ
08/06THE NAGA GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
07/25THE NAGA GROUP AG : NAGA and the Japanese gaming manufacturer Asobimo launch the..
EQ
07/23NAGA : becomes new exclusive partner of HSV - Two internationally oriented & pro..
EQ
07/17THE NAGA GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
07/17THE NAGA GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
06/21THE NAGA GROUP AG : NAGA products are evolving rapidly - management board expect..
EQ
04/10NAGA : and MyBucks S.A. announce strategic partnership
EQ
03/13NAGA : starts 2018 with record numbers and announces important product updates.
EQ
01/23NAGA (NAGA) ACQUIRES A SHARE IN INVE : NAGA GROUP AG (NAGA) acquires a company s..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 31,7 M
EBIT 2018 5,70 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 63,8 M
Chart NAGA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
NAGA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAGA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,8 €
Spread / Average Target 640%
Managers
NameTitle
Yasin Sebastian Qureshi Co-Managing Director
Benjamin Bilski Co-Managing Director
Andreas Luecke Co-Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer
Hans J. M. Manteuffel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Braune Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAGA GROUP AG-84.58%74
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES15.19%35 638
ADYEN0.00%18 516
WORLDLINE30.32%7 824
SIMCORP58.51%3 517
FINTECH GROUP AG-4.55%592
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.