Nagambie Resources : Racecourse Sulphide-Gold Target First Drill Hole Commenced

RACECOURSE SULPHIDE-GOLD TARGET

FIRST DRILL HOLE COMMENCED

The first diamond drill hole (DDH) into the Racecourse Induced Polarisation (IP) chargeability anomaly, RAD002, has commenced (refer Figure 1 and Photos 1 and 2). Figure 1 is a repeat of the Figure 1 in Nagambie Resources' ASX announcement of 6 April 2020, which reported the strong IP anomalies at Racecourse and Nagambie Mine West, but with the addition of the proposed DDHs RAD002 and NWD001.

Current planning is to drill RAD002 to around 1,000m end of hole (EOH) and then move the truck-mounted rig approximately 3.2 km south east to drill NWD001 into the Nagambie Mine West IP chargeability anomaly. EOH for NWD001 is also nominally 1,000m.

James Earle

Chief Executive Officer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "target", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "outlook", "guidance" or other similar words, and include statements regarding certain plans, strategies and objectives of management and expected financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Nagambie Resources and any of its officers, employees, agents or associates. Actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Exploration potential is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Nagambie Resources assumes no obligation to update such information.