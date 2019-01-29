Log in
NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP INC
NaiKun Wind: Results from Annual General Meeting and Issuance of Options

01/29/2019

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the business and anticipated financial performance of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf.

The NaiKun Wind project is at an advanced stage of development with environmental approvals from the Provincial and Federal Governments and agreements in place with key suppliers and First Nations. Given its development status, construction can begin within two years if an electricity purchase agreement can be secured. For more information on NaiKun Wind, please visit www.naikun.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Michael O'Connor, President & CEO
NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc.
Tel: 604-631-4483 • Fax: 604-685-4215
Email: info@naikun.ca

Disclaimer

NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc. published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 00:58:01 UTC
