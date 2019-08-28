Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc    NKW   CA6298151011

NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP INC

(NKW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Naikun Wind Energy : Releases Third Quarter Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

For Immediate Release
August 28, 2019

Vancouver, B.C. - August 28, 2019 - NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc. (TSX-Venture: NKW) (the 'Company' or 'NaiKun Wind') today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a fiscal period in which the Company continued to explore ways to forward the NaiKun Wind Project while controlling its costs. A substantial restructuring was undertaken in the third quarter of fiscal 2010 and the Company has maintained both the expense profile and the strategic efforts as laid out by the Board of Directors. NaiKun Wind remains confident that this direction represents the best available opportunities to support the advancement of the project and maximize shareholder value.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, NaiKun Wind incurred a net loss of $0.29 million ($0.004per share), compared to $0.23 million ($0.003 per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2018. As at June 30, 2019, NaiKun Wind had $0.15 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $0.09 million at the end of September 30, 2018. These numbers are consistent with the Company's planned operations.

NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc. is a British Columbia-based renewable energy company. Located on B.C.'s northwest coast, where the wind resource is one of the strongest and most consistent in the world, NaiKun Wind's 396MW offshore wind project would generate enough energy to provide electricity to 200,000 B.C. homes. If the project does proceed it is expected to result in an estimated 500 jobs during construction, 50 permanent jobs for maintenance and operations and over $400 million in direct expenditures in the province during construction, of which $250 million will benefit North Coast communities.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the business and anticipated financial performance of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf.

The NaiKun Wind project is at an advanced stage of development with environmental approvals from the Provincial and Federal Governments and agreements in place with key suppliers and First Nations. Given its development status, construction can begin within two years if an electricity purchase agreement can be secured. For more information on NaiKun Wind, please visit www.naikun.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:
Michael O'Connor, President & CEO
NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc.
Tel: 604-631-4483 • Fax: 604-685-4215
Email: info@naikun.ca Website: www.naikun.ca

Disclaimer

NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 21:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP I
05:16pNAIKUN WIND ENERGY : Releases Third Quarter Financial Results
PU
08/21NAIKUN WIND ENERGY : Announces the Signing of an Offer for the Development of it..
AQ
03/02NAIKUN WIND ENERGY : Releases First Quarter Financial Results
PU
02/26NAIKUN WIND ENERGY : Engages PricewaterhouseCoopers
PU
01/29NAIKUN WIND ENERGY : Announces Loan
PU
01/29NAIKUN WIND : Results from Annual General Meeting and Issuance of Options
PU
01/29NAIKUN WIND ENERGY : Releases Year-End Financial Results
PU
2018NAIKUN WIND ENERGY : Ørsted and Naikun not to proceed with JDA
PU
2018NAIKUN WIND ENERGY : Releases Year-End Financial Results
PU
2017NAIKUN WIND : Results from Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Chart NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. O'Connor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip G. Hughes Chairman
Wilbur Lang Chief Financial Officer, VP-Finance & Accounting
David Rehn Independent Director
Joe S. Houssian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP INC93.75%8
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.18.70%58 920
INNOGY SE9.87%27 577
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 401
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP38.47%11 580
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%7 828
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group