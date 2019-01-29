Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc    NKW   CA6298151011

NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP INC (NKW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Naikun Wind Energy : Releases Year-End Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 06:49pm EST

For Immediate Release

Vancouver, B.C. - January 25, 2019 - NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc. (TSX-Venture: NKW) today announced its financial results for the year ended September 30, 2018, a fiscal period during which the Company continued to explore ways to forward the NaiKun Wind Project while controlling its costs. A substantial restructuring was undertaken in fiscal 2010 and the Company has maintained both the expense profile and the strategic efforts as laid out by the Board of Directors. NaiKun Wind remains confident that these undertakings represent the best available opportunities to support the advancement of the project and maximize shareholder value.

An overview of NaiKun Wind's year-end results include:

  • As at September 30, 2018, NaiKun Wind had $0.09 million in cash and cash equivalents and $0.12 million in investments, compared to $0.41 million and $0.26 respectively at the end of September 2017.
  • For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, NaiKun Wind incurred a net loss of $0.85 million ($0.01 per share), compared to $0.88 million ($0.1 per share) for the year ended September 30, 2017.

NaiKun Wind remains optimistic that the significant energy forecasts for the North Coast of B.C. will benefit NaiKun. The NaiKun Wind project is the only project of significant scale in the region that is permitted and essentially 'shovel-ready'. With the remarkable advances in offshore wind development, the NaiKun Project is both affordable and competitive to meet the long-term electricity needs of British Columbia.

NaiKun Wind Energy Group is a British Columbia-based renewable energy company. Located on B.C.'s northwest coast, where the wind resource is one of the strongest and most consistent in the world, NaiKun Wind's 400MW offshore wind project would generate enough energy to provide electricity to 200,000 B.C. homes. If the project does proceed it is expected to result in an estimated 500 jobs during construction, 50 permanent jobs for maintenance and operations and more that $400 million in direct expenditures in the province during construction, of which $250 million will benefit North Coast communities.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the business and anticipated financial performance of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf.

Disclaimer

NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc. published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 23:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP I
06:49pNAIKUN WIND ENERGY : Releases Year-End Financial Results
PU
2018NAIKUN WIND ENERGY : Ørsted and Naikun not to proceed with JDA
PU
2018NAIKUN WIND ENERGY : Releases Year-End Financial Results
PU
2017NAIKUN WIND : Results from Annual General Meeting
PU
2017NAIKUN WIND ENERGY : Releases Second Quarter Financial Results
PU
2017NAIKUN WIND ENERGY : Releases Year-End Financial Results
PU
2016NAIKUN WIND : Results from Annual General & Special Meeting
PU
2016NAIKUN WIND ENERGY : Completes Sale of Crown Grant Mineral Claims
PU
2016NAIKUN WIND ENERGY : Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
2016NAIKUN WIND ENERGY : Releases Second Quarter Financial Results
PU
More news
Chart NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. O'Connor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip G. Hughes Chairman
Wilbur Lang Chief Financial Officer, VP-Finance & Accounting
David Rehn Independent Director
Joe S. Houssian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAIKUN WIND ENERGY GROUP INC-12.50%0
NEXTERA ENERGY INC-0.78%82 431
ENEL2.38%60 048
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.0.19%51 982
INNOGY SE-0.64%25 715
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 795
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.