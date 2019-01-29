Naikun Wind Energy : Releases Year-End Financial Results

For Immediate Release

Vancouver, B.C. - January 25, 2019 - NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc. (TSX-Venture: NKW) today announced its financial results for the year ended September 30, 2018, a fiscal period during which the Company continued to explore ways to forward the NaiKun Wind Project while controlling its costs. A substantial restructuring was undertaken in fiscal 2010 and the Company has maintained both the expense profile and the strategic efforts as laid out by the Board of Directors. NaiKun Wind remains confident that these undertakings represent the best available opportunities to support the advancement of the project and maximize shareholder value.

An overview of NaiKun Wind's year-end results include:

As at September 30, 2018, NaiKun Wind had $0.09 million in cash and cash equivalents and $0.12 million in investments, compared to $0.41 million and $0.26 respectively at the end of September 2017.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, NaiKun Wind incurred a net loss of $0.85 million ($0.01 per share), compared to $0.88 million ($0.1 per share) for the year ended September 30, 2017.

NaiKun Wind remains optimistic that the significant energy forecasts for the North Coast of B.C. will benefit NaiKun. The NaiKun Wind project is the only project of significant scale in the region that is permitted and essentially 'shovel-ready'. With the remarkable advances in offshore wind development, the NaiKun Project is both affordable and competitive to meet the long-term electricity needs of British Columbia.

NaiKun Wind Energy Group is a British Columbia-based renewable energy company. Located on B.C.'s northwest coast, where the wind resource is one of the strongest and most consistent in the world, NaiKun Wind's 400MW offshore wind project would generate enough energy to provide electricity to 200,000 B.C. homes. If the project does proceed it is expected to result in an estimated 500 jobs during construction, 50 permanent jobs for maintenance and operations and more that $400 million in direct expenditures in the province during construction, of which $250 million will benefit North Coast communities.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the business and anticipated financial performance of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf.