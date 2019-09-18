Nakama : Annual Report 2019 18/09/19 0 09/18/2019 | 10:37am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NAKAMA GROUP PLC ANNUAL REPORT & FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 ANNUAL﻿ REPORT & FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR﻿ THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 NET FEE INCOME £'000 6,193 5,311 4,134 2017 2018 2019 REVENUE £'000 22,519 16,792 13,408 Financial Highlights Group revenue decreased by 20.2per cent. to £13.4m (2018: £16.8m)‌ Net fee income reduced by 22.6 per cent. to £4.1m (2018: £5.3m)‌ Net fee income percentage decreased to 30.8 per cent. (2018: 31.6 per cent.)‌ Operating profit increased to £91,000 (2018: loss £1,480,000)‌ 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 Revenue 13,408 16,792 NFI (Net fee income)‌ 4,134 5,311 EBITDA* 424 (845) Operating profit/(loss)‌ for the financial year 91 (1,425) Profit from discontinued operations 266 (537)‌‌ Profit/(loss)‌ for the financial year before tax 354 (1,480) Net current assets/(liabilities)‌ 176 (231) Equity 202 (139) Earnings/(loss) per share 0.27p (1.29)p EBITDA - Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. 2017 2018 2019 Group at a glance Our markets Nakama Group plc is a recruitment group of two branded solutions placing people into specialist and management positions; the Nakama businesses operate in the digital, creative, media, marketing and technology sectors from offices in the UK and Asia. The UK also specialises in the Financial Services sector, specifically Business Change and IT in Insurance and Investment Management, through the Highams brand. We offer services in recruitment - permanent & contract/ freelance, search and project management. Our consultants, contractors and applicants Our speciality is finding excellent career opportunities and assignments for senior digital, IT, business and professional services talent. We are constantly developing our relationships and networks to ensure we obtain the best available positions for such talent, whilst ensuring that their skills and personalities are compatible with the needs of our clients. Ultimately, it's people who transform, improve & grow business. Our people At Nakama, we work hard to develop and maintain long-term relationships with our clients, contractors and applicants. To do this, we focus on the development and retention of our experienced staff to ensure they are among the most knowledgeable in the industry, both in terms of recruitment best practice and the niche markets in which Nakama operates. We believe in specialisation, technology, network - all with the right people. Visit us online for further information at www.nakamagroupplc.com OVERVIEW OVERVIEW Group at a glance 1 Chairman's statement 2 CEO's report 3 Directors 5 Directors and advisers 6 STRATEGIC REVIEW Strategic report 7 Key risks of the Group 9 GOVERNANCE Report of the Directors 11 Statement of Directors' responsibilities 12 Corporate governance 13 Directors' remuneration report 16 Independent auditor's report 17 FINANCIALS Consolidated income statement 21 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 21 Consolidated statement of financial position 22 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 23 Consolidated statement of cash flows 24 Notes to the financial statements 25 Company statement of financial position 44 Company statement of changes in equity 45 Notes to the Company financial statements 46 1 WWW.NAKAMAGROUPPLC.COM STOCK CODE: NAK | NAKAMA GROUP PLC CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Strategy Nakama Group's strategy is to support the talent acquisition programmes of high growth companies across multiple industries. We provide permanent and contract recruitment solutions to a broad range of clients across Europe and Asia Pacific geographies. Our competitive advantage is that our teams have deep domain knowledge in the areas of digital, creative, technology, analytics, data, marketing and project/change management. It is the strategy of the Board and management team to be a leading international specialist staffing company, delivering a quality service to our customers and candidates whilst creating a sustainable business for the long-term benefit of all stakeholders. After a difficult period for the Company, over the past year, the business has undergone further change and transformation. The primary objective of the executive management team is to focus on delivering acceptable returns for shareholders and better position the Company to take advantage of the considerable opportunities in the sectors in which we operate. During the trading period, the Group has become more disciplined in its financial management and more focused on improving its core operating business. This resulted in the closure of the Sydney and Melbourne offices and refocusing our energies on UK, and Asia Pacific regions. There are currently no new offices planned for the next financial year as the Board intends to continue improving the performance of existing operations. Financial The Group revenue for the year ended 31 March 2019 was lower by 20.2% compared to the prior year at £13.4m (2018: £16.8m) and Net Fee Income ("NFI") was 22.6% lower at £4.1m (2018: £5.3m). This reduction in revenue was primarily as a result of the closure of our activities in Australia. Although we are disappointed not to increase revenues, the significant improvement in EBITDA to £424,000 (2018: Loss £845,000) is in line with our turnaround strategy and provides a stronger base to begin the next financial year. Executives and staff After a year of consolidation, in April 2019, the Company appointed Rob Thesiger as Group Chief Executive. Rob's experience and knowledge of the staffing sector brings significant expertise to the business and enables us to begin the process of carefully rebuilding our revenues and improving profitability. Rob is building a unified management team, responsible for delivering growth and profitability in the offices where we now operate. Each office has clear goals and budgets to achieve, and we expect to see further improvement at both top and bottom line. Any priority investment will be concentrated around improving and expanding our core services. The Group has several experienced consultants, however, in order to deliver improved returns for shareholders, specific performance metrics have been implemented and new consultants recruited where necessary. Outlook Trading so far this year has been in line with expectations, however, exceptional costs will be incurred as we continue the restructuring of some local offices. Attracting strong talent and building a higher performance culture takes time and therefore we remain cautious on increasing operating profit margin. Our objective is to continue to focus on financial discipline and improving revenues and profit margins over the year ahead. This has been a difficult journey for the Company and our teams across the Group have worked hard to reposition the business onto a more positive footing. I would like to thank our valued members of staff for their contribution to the business and I look forward to working with the Board and management team to deliver further positive outcomes in the next financial year. Tim Sheffield Chairman 18 September 2019 2 NAKAMA GROUP PLC | STOCK CODE: NAK ANNUAL REPORT & FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2019 OVERVIEW CEO'S REPORT Financial review 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 Revenue 13,408 16,792 NFI (Net fee income) 4,134 5,311 EBITDA* 424 (845) Operating profit/(loss) for the financial year 91 (1,425) Profit from discontinued operations 266 (537) Profit/(loss) for the financial year before tax 354 (1,480) Net current assets/(liabilities) 176 (231) Equity 202 (139) Earnings/(loss) per share 0.27p (1.29)p * EBITDA - Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Group revenue for the year ended 31 March 2019 decreased by 20.2% and Net Fee Income ("NFI") decreased on the prior year by 22.6%. This was a result of APAC revenue decreasing to £3.0m from £5.3m last year and UK revenues decreasing to £10.4m from £11.5m in FY 2018. The decrease in both markets was predominantly due to a slowdown in the contractor market, which is explained in more detail in the Operational Review below. The NFI percentage has decreased to 30.8% (2018: 31.6%). The slight decrease in NFI percentage is due to a slight drop in contractor margins, due to change in mix of permanent and temporary placements which have different margins. The EBITDA of £424,000 for the year (2018: loss £845,000) was mainly as a result of good performance at Highams Recruitment and Nakama Hong Kong in addition to general cost reductions. Nakama Singapore and Nakama Limited made substantial losses which offset most of the profit made by Highams Recruitment and Nakama Hong Kong. The year-end balance sheet shows borrowings decreased from £1.2m to £438,000, this is due to a lower requirement for invoice finance as contractor revenue slowed down during the period as a result of quitting the Australian market. There was an operating profit for the year of £91,000 (2018: loss of £1,425,000). There was also profit from discontinued operations in Australia which were derived from the write backs of liabilities following the liquidations of Nakama Sydney and Nakama Melbourne totalling £315,000 (2018: Nil) The Group has seen a gain on foreign exchange of £24,000 (2018: loss £72,000) due to the strengthening of sterling against the other currencies in the markets the Group has been trading in. The Directors are not recommending the payment of a dividend for the year. UK operations The London unit continued to see existing markets come under pressure from in-house recruitment teams, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service providers. The market continues to become more heavily brokered and fragmented and the ability to generate value in traditional digital sectors has been eroded. The business has attempted to diversify its recruitment offerings into data and analytics as well as show a decreasing reliance on digital agencies as a client base, where it has been difficult to create value. Throughout the year staff turnover has continued to be an issue. However, with the appointment of a new London Manager, we have been able to maintain a more stable team in the second half of the year. In contrast, the Highams business, which is already highly specialised in its services and client base (insurance market - project focus) had a pleasingly profitable year further consolidating its position as a recruitment partner of choice across General Insurance, Life & Pensions and Asset Management markets. There are also real opportunities for the London Nakama business to leverage off these relationships and thus grow our UK footprint further. The UK operations have yet to experience any significant impact due to the pending Brexit timetable. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

