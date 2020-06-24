Log in
NAKED WINES PLC WINE GB00B021F836

NAKED WINES PLC

(WINE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/23 11:35:04 am
368 GBX   -1.87%
Summary 
News

Naked Wines : Online seller Naked Wines' sales pop as lockdown boosts orders

06/24/2020 | 12:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Wine glasses are stacked inside The Greenwich Pensioner pub in London

Online wine subscription company Naked Wines said on Wednesday revenue soared 81% during the first two months of fiscal year 2021, with people ordering more wine for delivery during the coronavirus-led lockdown.

"We entered the new financial year with good momentum as COVID-19 has influenced customer shopping behaviour and driven increased demand for the Naked Wines offer," the company said.

Separately, the company, best known as the online business developed by Majestic Wine before the chain was sold last year, said its current finance chief James Crawford will leave the position to be appointed as the managing director of Naked Wines' UK business.

Naked Wines said its profit after tax for fiscal year ended March 30 came in at 8.2 million pounds, from a loss of 9.4 million pounds a year earlier, while revenue climbed 13.7% to 202.9 million pounds.

The online seller temporarily stopped taking new orders last month after an unprecedented surge in business as Britons stockpiled food and drink during the lockdown.

Grape harvests and wine production have been able to continue largely unaffected by the pandemic as winemakers are considered agricultural.

However, Naked Wines stopped short of providing a full-year outlook due to the possibility of a consumer downturn in the second half and ongoing pandemic-driven market uncertainties.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRAWFORD & COMPANY -0.07% 7 Delayed Quote.-31.03%
NAKED WINES PLC -1.87% 368 Delayed Quote.62.83%
Financials
Sales 2020 203 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2020 -1,90 M -2,38 M -2,38 M
Net cash 2020 51,5 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -136x
Yield 2020 1,41%
Capitalization 268 M 336 M 335 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 654
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart NAKED WINES PLC
Duration : Period :
Naked Wines plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAKED WINES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 350,00 GBX
Last Close Price 368,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas James Devlin Group Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
John C. Walden Chairman
James Andrew Crawford Group Chief Financial Office & Executive Director
Justin James Apthorp Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Andrew Harding Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAKED WINES PLC62.83%336
WALMART INC.1.88%342 865
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.1.38%34 479
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.61%31 909
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.89%30 259
SYSCO CORPORATION-31.87%29 584
