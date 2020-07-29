Change - Announcement of Appointment::Appointment of Executive Director - Mr Yong Han Lim, Adrian

Mr Adrian Yong is the son of Mr Yong Poon Miew, who is a substantial shareholder of the Company.

He is also the nephew of both Mr Yong Koon Chin and Mr Yong Kin Sen, who are the Executive Chairman and Advisor for the Group respectively. Both Mr Yong Koon Chin and Mr Yong Kin Sen are also substantial shareholders of the Company.

Mr Adrian Yong is also the cousin of both Ms Joanna Yong Li Yuen and Mr Yong Han Keong Eric, who are a Commercial Manager and Managing Director of the Company respectively.

