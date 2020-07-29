Log in
CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :Appointment of Executive Director - Mr Yong Han Lim, Adrian
PU
Change - Announcement of Appointment::Appointment of Executive Director - Mr Yong Han Lim, Adrian

07/29/2020 | 05:56am EDT
Mr Adrian Yong is the son of Mr Yong Poon Miew, who is a substantial shareholder of the Company.

He is also the nephew of both Mr Yong Koon Chin and Mr Yong Kin Sen, who are the Executive Chairman and Advisor for the Group respectively. Both Mr Yong Koon Chin and Mr Yong Kin Sen are also substantial shareholders of the Company.

Mr Adrian Yong is also the cousin of both Ms Joanna Yong Li Yuen and Mr Yong Han Keong Eric, who are a Commercial Manager and Managing Director of the Company respectively.

Disclaimer

Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 09:55:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 144 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2019 9,81 M 7,14 M 7,14 M
Net cash 2019 35,8 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,28x
Yield 2019 4,00%
Capitalization 73,8 M 53,6 M 53,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart NAM LEE PRESSED METAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAM LEE PRESSED METAL INDU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Han Keong Yong Managing Director & Executive Director
Koon Chin Yong Executive Chairman
Itphong Tin Chief Financial Officer
Poon Miew Yong Executive Director
Chidambaram Chandrasegar Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAM LEE PRESSED METAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-19.74%54
ASSA ABLOY AB-8.79%25 298
SAINT-GOBAIN-9.95%20 882
MASCO CORPORATION13.52%14 369
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.10.64%9 972
TREX COMPANY, INC.50.03%7 802
