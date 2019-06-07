Nam Tai Property Inc. : Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

SHENZHEN, China, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nam Tai Property Inc. ("Nam Tai" or the "Company") (NYSE Symbol: NTP) today announced the results of the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held in Shenzhen, China on June 7, 2019.

At the AGM, the shareholders of the Company approved: (i) the re-election of Mr. Ying Chi Kwok, Mr. Hao Xu, Mr. Peter R. Kellogg, Dr. William Lo, Mr. Mark Waslen, Mr. Vincent Fok and election of Mr. Si Zong Wu and Dr. Aiping Lyu as members of the board of directors of the Company to serve for the ensuing year until the next annual general meeting of shareholders; and (ii) the ratification of the appointment of Moore Stephens CPA Limited as independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

About Nam Tai Property Inc.

We are an owner, developer and operator of technology parks. We hold two parcels of land located in Guangming and Gushu, Shenzhen, China. We are converting these two parcels of land that formerly housed the manufacturing facilities of our prior businesses into high-tech research and development centers, Nam Tai Inno Park and Nam Tai Inno City. We expect our principal income in the future will be derived from rental income from these research and development centers. Nam Tai Property Inc. is a corporation registered in the British Virgin Islands and listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol: "NTP").

