Nameson : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1982) ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 Change HK$' million HK$' million Revenue 3,026.7 2,881.5 +5.0% Gross profit 527.6 497.3 +6.1% Gross profit margin 17.4% 17.3% +0.1p.p. Profit attributable to the owners of the Company 270.9 236.0 +14.8% Adjusted net profit (Note) 271.7 241.2 +12.6% Adjusted net profit margin 9.0% 8.4% +0.6p.p. Earnings per share - Basic 11.9 HK cents 10.4 HK cents +14.4% - Diluted 11.9 HK cents 10.4 HK cents +14.4% Interim dividend per share 4.3 HK cents 3.6 HK cents Note: Adjusted net profit is a non-HKFRS financial measure and derived from profit attributable to the owners of the Company excluding realised and unrealised gains/(losses) from derivative financial instruments, which are income/expenses not considered as recurring in nature. We believe the adjusted net profit presented herein better reflects the Group's core operating results. - 1 - The Board of directors (the "Board") of Nameson Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 September 2019, together with the comparative figures for the six months ended 30 September 2018 as follows: CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 September 2019 (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars) (Unaudited) Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 6 3,026,746 2,881,477 Cost of sales 8 (2,499,164) (2,384,197) Gross profit 527,582 497,280 Other income 5,679 4,966 Other gains, net 7 21,577 6,106 Selling and distribution expenses 8 (25,869) (28,402) General and administrative expenses 8 (180,073) (190,525) Operating profit 348,896 289,425 Share of post-tax profit/(loss) of a joint venture 598 (338) Finance income 1,561 2,113 Finance expenses (39,002) (28,209) Finance expenses, net 9 (37,441) (26,096) Profit before income tax 312,053 262,991 Income tax expenses 10 (38,278) (27,010) Profit for the period 273,775 235,981 Profit for the period attributable to: - Owners of the Company 270,935 235,981 - Non-controlling interests 2,840 - 273,775 235,981 - 2 - (Unaudited) Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Earnings per share attributable to the owners of the Company during the period - Basic and diluted (HK cents per share) 11 11.9 10.4 Profit for the period 273,775 235,981 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Items that have been reclassified or may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss - Currency translation differences (12,292) (123,431) - Share of other comprehensive loss of a joint venture - (252) Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (12,292) (123,683) Total comprehensive income for the period 261,483 112,298 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: - Owners of the Company 258,003 112,298 - Non-controlling interests 3,480 - 261,483 112,298 - 3 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at 30 September 2019 (Expressed in Hong Kong dollars) (Unaudited) (Audited) As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Land use rights - 108,976 Property, plant and equipment 1,114,065 2,087,863 Right-of-use assets 1,227,072 - Investment properties 1,947 2,014 Intangible assets 59,922 64,747 Interest in a joint venture 7,837 6,309 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 163,872 155,543 Prepayments, deposits, other receivables and other assets 130,399 113,368 Deferred income tax assets 505 557 2,705,619 2,539,377 Current assets Inventories 704,003 1,110,733 Trade receivables 13 687,694 141,188 Derivative financial instruments - 937 Prepayments, deposits, other receivables and other assets 457,364 404,046 Tax recoverable 13,920 12,472 Cash and cash equivalents 587,884 414,844 2,450,865 2,084,220 Total assets 5,156,484 4,623,597 - 4 - (Unaudited) (Audited) As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 EQUITY Capital and reserves Share capital 22,794 22,794 Reserves 2,180,844 1,921,168 Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the Company 2,203,638 1,943,962 Non-controlling interests 131,718 103,005 Total equity 2,335,356 2,046,967 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Bank borrowings 15 1,381,000 648,122 Lease liabilities 16 292,298 - Finance lease obligations 16 - 276,745 Deferred income tax liabilities 9,311 11,364 1,682,609 936,231 Current liabilities Trade and bills payables 14 380,277 312,635 Accruals and other payables 174,506 162,541 Current income tax liabilities 197,842 159,419 Bank borrowings 15 213,848 862,391 Lease liabilities 16 172,046 - Finance lease obligations 16 - 143,413 1,138,519 1,640,399 Total liabilities 2,821,128 2,576,630 Total equity and liabilities 5,156,484 4,623,597 Net current assets 1,312,346 443,821 - 5 - NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION GENERAL INFORMATION

The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 11 August 2015 as an exempted company with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The address of the Company's registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands.

The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the manufacturing of knitwear products, knitted upper for footwear and knitted upper shoes. The ultimate holding company of the Company is Happy Family Assets Limited. The Company has been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") since 12 April 2016.

This condensed consolidated interim financial information is presented in thousands of units of Hong Kong dollars (HK$'000) unless otherwise stated. This condensed consolidated interim financial information has been approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 22 November 2019.

This condensed consolidated interim financial information has not been audited. BASIS OF PREPARATION

This condensed consolidated interim financial information for the period ended 30 September 2019 has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"). ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, except for the adoption of new and amended standards and interpretations as set out below. New and amended standards and interpretations adopted by the Group

A number of new and amended standards and interpretations became applicable for the current reporting period and the Group had to change its accounting policies as a result of adopting the HKFRS 16 Lease ("HKFRS 16").

The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 and the new accounting policies are disclosed in note 4 below. The other new and amended standards and interpretations did not have any impact on the Group's accounting policies and did not require retrospective adjustments. Impact of new and amended standards and interpretations issued but not yet applied by the Group

A number of new and amended standards and interpretations are effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 April 2020 and have not been applied in preparing this condensed consolidated interim financial information. None of these is expected to have a significant effect on the consolidated financial statements of the Group. - 6 - 4. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES This note explains the impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 on the Group's financial information and the new accounting policies that have been applied from 1 April 2019, where they are different to those applied in prior periods. The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 retrospectively from 1 April 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the last reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the adoption of HKFRS 16 are therefore recognised in the opening balance sheet on 1 April 2019. Impact on adoption

On adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of HKAS 17 Leases ("HKAS 17"). These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 April 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 April 2019 was 2.72%.

For leases previously classified as finance leases, the Group recognised the carrying amount of the lease assets and lease liabilities immediately before transition as the carrying amounts of the right-of- use assets and the lease liabilities at the date of initial application. The measurement principles of HKFRS 16 are only applied after that date. 2019 HK$'000 Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31 March 2019 32,945 Future lease payments for land use rights recognised as other payables as at 31 March 2019 5,358 38,303 Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application 35,861 Add: Finance lease liabilities recognised as at 31 March 2019 420,158 Less: Short-term leases recognised on a straight-line basis as expenses (29) Add: Adjustments as a result of a different treatment of extension and termination options 13,376 Lease liabilities recognised as at 1 April 2019 469,366 Of which are: - Current lease liabilities 161,810 - Non-current lease liabilities 307,556 469,366 - 7 - The right-of-use assets were measured at the amounts equal to the lease liabilities, adjusted by the amounts of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that leases recognised in the balance sheet as at 31 March 2019. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application. The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets: (Unaudited) As at As at 30 September 1 April 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Land use rights 108,190 108,811 Plant and machinery 1,083,914 1,040,560 Leased properties 34,968 44,025 1,227,072 1,193,396 The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the balance sheet on 1 April 2019: property, plant and equipment - decrease by HK$1,040,560,000

right-of-use assets - increase by HK$1,193,396,000

assets - increase by HK$1,193,396,000 land use rights - decrease by HK$108,976,000

prepayments - decrease by HK$10,000

other payables - decrease by HK$5,358,000

lease liabilities - increase by HK$469,366,000

finance lease obligations - decrease by HK$420,158,000. In applying HKFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;

reliance on previous assessments on whether leases are onerous;

the accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at 1 April 2019 as short-term leases;

short-term leases; the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application; and

right-of-use assets at the date of initial application; and the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date the Group relied on its assessment made applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease". - 8 - The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for As a lessee

The Group leases various land, properties and plant and machinery. Rental contracts are typically made for fixed periods of 1 to 50 years. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions.

Until the year ended 31 March 2019, leases of land were classified as land use rights, leases of properties, plant and machinery were classified as either finance or operating leases. Payments made under operating leases were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.

From 1 April 2019, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the useful life of the underlying asset if the lease transfers the ownership of the underlying asset by the end of the lease term. Otherwise, the right- of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight- line basis.

Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments: fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable; and

in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable; and payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following: the amounts of the initial measurement of lease liabilities;

any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received;

any initial direct costs; and

restoration costs. - 9 - Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised on a straight- line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less. Termination options Termination options are included in a number of property leases across the Group. These terms are used to maximise operational flexibility in terms of managing contracts. As a lessor The Group leases out various properties under operating lease arrangements with termination option. The term of the leases is 2 years. The Group has classified the leases as operating leases. The accounting policies applicable to the Group as a lessor in the comparative period are not different from HKFRS 16. The Group is not required to make any adjustments on transition to HKFRS 16 for leases in which it acts as a lessor. 5. ESTIMATES The preparation of interim financial information requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. In preparing this condensed consolidated interim financial information, the significant judgments made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019. - 10 - 6. SEGMENT INFORMATION The Group's operating segments have been determined based on the information reported to and reviewed by the executive directors and senior management of the Company led by the Group's chief executive officer, being the Group's chief operating decision-maker ("CODM"), which are used for the purposes of assessing performance and making strategic decisions. The Group's operating segments are structured and managed separately according to the nature of their operations, and the products and services they provide. Each of the Group's operating segments represents a strategic business unit that offers products and services which are subject to risks and returns that are different from those of other operating segments. The Group has two operating segments during the period ended 30 September 2019: Manufacturing of knitwear products; and Manufacturing of knitted upper for footwear and knitted upper shoes. The Board assesses the performance of the operating segment based on a measure of gross profit at each segment. An analysis of the Group's revenue, results and other selected financial information by operating segment are as follows: For the six months ended 30 September 2019 (Unaudited) Manufacturing of knitted upper for footwear and Manufacturing of knitted upper Knitwear products shoes Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue Total segment revenue 2,943,138 85,881 3,029,019 Inter-segment revenue - (2,273) (2,273) Revenue from external customers 2,943,138 83,608 3,026,746 Results Segment profit 503,831 23,751 527,582 Other income 5,679 Other gains, net 21,577 Selling and distribution expenses (25,869) General and administrative expenses (180,073) Share of post-tax profit of a joint venture 598 Finance income 1,561 Finance expenses (39,002) Profit before income tax 312,053 Income tax expenses (38,278) Profit for the period 273,775 - 11 - For the six months ended 30 September 2018 (Unaudited) Manufacturing of knitted upper Manufacturing for footwear of Knitwear and knitted products upper shoes Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue Total segment revenue 2,780,573 102,941 2,883,514 Inter-segment revenue - (2,037) (2,037) Revenue from external customers 2,780,573 100,904 2,881,477 Results Segment profit 481,593 15,687 497,280 Other income 4,966 Other gains, net 6,106 Selling and distribution expenses (28,402) General and administrative expenses (190,525) Share of post-tax loss of a joint venture (338) Finance income 2,113 Finance expenses (28,209) Profit before income tax 262,991 Income tax expenses (27,010) Profit for the period 235,981 Segments results represent profit earned by each segment without allocating other income, other gains, net, selling and distribution expenses, general and administrative expenses, share of post-tax profit/(loss) of a joint venture, finance income, finance expenses and income tax expenses. This is the measure reported to the CODM for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance. No analysis of segment assets or segment liabilities is presented as such information is not regularly provided to the CODM. Revenue by location of goods delivery (Unaudited) Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Japan 859,701 1,031,659 North America 486,236 515,330 Europe 562,340 556,291 Mainland China 759,923 424,150 Other countries 358,546 354,047 3,026,746 2,881,477 - 12 - (b) Non-current assets (Unaudited) (Audited) As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Hong Kong 62,876 59,648 Mainland China 839,845 799,208 Vietnam 1,547,862 1,433,299 Other countries 22,900 20,066 2,473,483 2,312,221 The non-current assets information above is based on the location of the assets and excludes intangible assets, interest in a joint venture, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and deferred income tax assets. Major customers

Revenue from customers individually contributing over 10% of the total revenue of the Group is as follows: (Unaudited) Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Customer A 1,575,397 1,843,567 Customer B 337,504 291,432 The five largest customers accounted for approximately 73.2% (2018: 82.2%) of revenue for the period ended 30 September 2019. Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers

For the periods ended 30 September 2019 and 2018, the revenue of the Group was recognised at a point of time. - 13 - 7. OTHER GAINS, NET (Unaudited) Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$000 HK$000 Net foreign exchange gains 19,563 9,100 Net gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,435 2,221 Net gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment 296 68 Net realised and unrealised losses from derivative financial instruments (717) (5,283) 21,577 6,106 8. EXPENSES BY NATURE Expenses included in cost of sales, selling and distribution expenses and general and administrative expenses are analysed as follows: (Unaudited) Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Advertising and promotion expenses 2,912 3,781 Amortisation of land use rights - 549 Auditor's remuneration - audit services 1,482 1,285 - non-audit services 315 315 Depreciation - owned property, plant and equipment 44,987 49,428 - property, plant and equipment held under finance leases - 42,637 - rights-of-use assets 61,758 - Depreciation of investment properties 67 67 Amortisation of technical knowhow 4,825 6,775 Employment benefit expenses (including directors' emoluments) 495,932 504,769 Raw materials and consumables used 1,408,353 1,398,786 Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress 271,433 108,338 Provision for/(reversal of) impairment of inventories 5,692 (8,659) Subcontracting charges 198,569 267,546 Commission expenses 1,208 1,858 Transportation charges 20,854 21,729 Donation 1,205 1,484 Expenses relating to short-term leases 31 - Operating lease rental in respect of land and buildings - 3,226 Utilities expenses 52,376 50,483 Sample charges 9,733 10,921 Others 123,374 137,806 Total cost of sales, selling and distribution expenses and general and administrative expenses 2,705,106 2,603,124 - 14 - 9. FINANCE EXPENSES, NET (Unaudited) Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Finance income Interest income from bank deposits 1,561 2,113 Finance expenses Interest expense on: - Bank borrowings (34,942) (24,242) - Finance lease obligations - (3,967) - Lease liabilities (4,060) - (39,002) (28,209) Finance expenses, net (37,441) (26,096) 10. INCOME TAX EXPENSES For the period ended 30 September 2019, Hong Kong profits tax has been provided for at the rate of 16.5% (2018: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profit for the period. The Group's subsidiaries in Mainland China are subject to the China Corporate Income Tax at a rate of 25% (2018: 25%) on estimated assessable profits. However, two of the Group's subsidiaries in Mainland China are subject to the China Corporate Income Tax at the rate of 15% after being assessed as high and new technology enterprises. The Group's subsidiaries in Vietnam are subject to preferential business income tax ("BIT") at the rate of 17%. According to the investment certificate, the subsidiaries are subject to preferential BIT rate on taxable income for the first 10 years from the commencement of operation. In addition, the subsidiaries are entitled to full exemption from BIT for first 2 years from the first year of earning taxable profit and eligible for a 50% reduction in the BIT rate in the 4 years thereafter. For one of the subsidiaries in Vietnam, the current period is within the second year of 50% reduction in the BIT rate, whereas, the other two subsidiaries have no assessable profit for the period, and hence no income tax is provided. (Unaudited) Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Hong Kong profits tax 11,774 2,041 China Corporate Income Tax 27,752 26,186 Vietnam Business Income Tax 753 - Deferred taxation (2,001) (1,217) 38,278 27,010 - 15 - 11. EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic

Basic earnings per share for the six-month period ended 30 September 2019 and 2018 respectively are calculated by dividing the profit attributable to the owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the periods. (Unaudited) Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 Profit attributable to the owners of the Company (HK$'000) 270,935 235,981 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue ('000) 2,279,392 2,279,392 Basic earnings per share (HK cents) 11.9 10.4 Diluted

Diluted earnings per share for the six-month period ended 30 September 2019 and 2018 respectively equals basic earnings per share as the exercise of the outstanding share options would be anti-dilutive. 12. DIVIDENDS (Unaudited) Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Interim dividend of 4.3 HK cents (2018: 3.6 HK cents) per ordinary share 98,014 82,058 At the Board meeting held on 22 November 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of 4.3 HK cents (2018: 3.6 HK cents) per share. The interim dividend amounting to HK$98,014,000 has not been recognised as a liability in this interim financial information. It will be recognised as a distribution in shareholder's equity for the year ending 31 March 2020. 13. TRADE RECEIVABLES (Unaudited) (Audited) As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade receivables 687,694 141,188 - 16 - The credit period granted by the Group to its customers generally ranging from 0 to 60 days. As at 30 September 2019 and 31 March 2019, the ageing analysis of the trade receivables based on invoice date was as follows: (Unaudited) (Audited) As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Up to three months 650,160 132,969 Three to six months 31,511 6,398 Over six months 6,023 1,821 687,694 141,188 The maximum exposure to credit risk at the reporting date is the fair value of receivables mentioned above. The Group did not hold any collateral as security. 14. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES As at 30 September 2019 and 31 March 2019, the ageing analysis of the trade and bills payables based on invoice date was as follows: (Unaudited) (Audited) As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Within one month 168,444 191,442 One to two months 83,628 111,970 Two to three months 46,271 7,193 Over three months 81,934 2,030 380,277 312,635 The carrying amounts of the trade and bills payables approximate their fair values. Note: As at 30 September 2019, trade and bills payables includes trade payables to related companies of approximately HK$129,912,000 (31 March 2019: HK$74,945,000). - 17 - 15. BANK BORROWINGS (Unaudited) (Audited) As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current Bank borrowings, unsecured 1,381,000 648,122 Current Short-term bank borrowings, unsecured 27,779 632,938 Portion of long-term bank borrowings, secured, due for repayment within one year 626 4,376 Portion of long-term bank borrowings, secured, due for repayment after one year which contain a repayment on demand clause 3,699 - Portion of long-term bank borrowings, unsecured, due for repayment within one year 181,744 220,911 Portion of long-term bank borrowings, unsecured, due for repayment after one year which contain a repayment on demand clause - 4,166 213,848 862,391 Total bank borrowings 1,594,848 1,510,513 The weighted average effective interest rates as at 30 September 2019 is 3.29% (31 March 2019: 2.67%). The bank borrowings are due for repayment as follows: (Unaudited) (Audited) As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Within one year 210,149 858,225 Between one and two years 575,299 246,188 Between two and five years 809,400 406,100 1,594,848 1,510,513 The above amounts due are based on the schedule repayment dates set out in the relevant agreements and ignore the effect of any repayment on demand rights. As at 30 September 2019, the Group's certain bank borrowings are secured by financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with a total carrying amount of HK$163,872,000 (31 March 2019: HK$73,376,000). - 18 - 16. LEASE LIABILITIES (FINANCE LEASE OBLIGATIONS) (Unaudited) (Audited) As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Current Lease liabilities due for repayment within one year 172,046 143,413 Non-current Lease liabilities due for repayment after one year: Between one and two years 184,382 153,411 Between two and five years 107,916 123,334 292,298 276,745 Total lease liabilities 464,344 420,158 The lease liabilities are due for repayment as follows: (Unaudited) (Audited) As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Gross lease liabilities - minimum lease payments: Within one year 179,014 149,470 Between one and two years 188,093 157,154 Between two and five years 109,562 124,708 476,669 431,332 Future finance charges on leases (12,325) (11,174) Present value of lease liabilities 464,344 420,158 The carrying amount of lease liabilities was denominated in US$, RMB, HK$ and VND. - 19 - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS MARKET REVIEW The ongoing discussions between the US-China trade deal, even though seemingly stopped escalating, inevitably cast an unpredictable shadow on the overall global sentiment and end- customer consumption. On the other hand, raw material price trends are seeing signs of stabilisation, and Renminbi depreciation during the reporting period played a part in alleviating the Group's costs. Yet, customer orders were more prudent and thus the Group's sales volume in the knitted sweater business was more sluggish compared to the corresponding period last year. The knitwear industry in China recorded a sales decline during the reporting period. According to China Customs statistics, the total export value of knitwear (including knitted products and crochet products, as well as knitted or crocheted clothing and accessories) from China dropped by 2.3% to US$50.2 billion during the six months ended 30 September 2019 (the "First Half of Financial Year 2020"), against an increase of 5.5% in the corresponding period last year. The total export value of knitwear from China to the United States, Japan and Europe recorded a decline of 0.4%, 8.7% and 5.3% respectively. Vietnam, on the other hand, continued to record an increase in exports of textiles and garments across Japan and the United States, totaling an increase of 9.1% in the total export value of textiles and garments to US$17.5 billion in the First Half of Financial Year 2020. BUSINESS REVIEW Despite a slight decline in terms of sales volume in the knitted sweater business arising from more prudent customer orders, the Group's revenue recorded a modest increase of 5.0% to HK$3,026.7 million arising from an increase in average selling price due to changes in product mix, as well as the increase in sales of other products in the knitwear products segment. Seeing the shift of customer preferences in terms of manufacturing origin to outside of China, the Group's early entrance into Vietnam enabled it to offer customers production flexibility and product offerings with consistent quality. Regarding the scope in domestic production, the Group was also able to secure a notable growth in domestic orders to fulfill the capacity that has seen a shift to non-China manufacturing base. This testifies the Group's ongoing effort in product innovation and client servicing as an industry-leading knitwear manufacturer, as well as our effort to bring diversity to our client base. The Group's revenue attributable to the Chinese market, hence, recorded a surge of 79.2%, while the revenue attributable to the Japanese and North American markets declined by 16.7% and 5.6% respectively mainly due to the prudence observed from customer orders, as well as the unpredictability on global economy attributable to the US-China trade friction. Apart from the shift in manufacturing origin, customer specifications and expectations on delivery schedules are becoming tighter over the years. Nevertheless, the Group favourably benefits from longstanding customer relationships that enabled it to make better planning and allocation of its manufacturing facilities. The Group's gross profit increased by 6.1% to HK$527.6 million, and gross profit margin was 17.4%, demonstrating the Group's strenuous efforts in enhancing operational efficiencies despite the generally more challenging business environment. This has taken into account the lower gross profit margin summated from its cashmere yarn products. - 20 - Despite higher finance costs due to higher interest rates during the reporting period, the Group meticulously managed other costs such as selling, distribution and administrative expenses during the First Half of Financial Year 2020. As such, the Group's net profit improved by 16.0% to HK$273.8 million, and net profit margin also increased to 9.0% during the reporting period. The Board has recommended the payment of an interim dividend of 4.3 HK cents per share to the Company's shareholders for their unwavering support. FUTURE STRATEGIES AND PROSPECTS Looking ahead, the Group's expansion into the upstream business and its jointly established cashmere spinning factory with a quality cashmere manufacturer is expected to further smoothen the Group's production of cashmere knitwear and further drive operational efficiencies. Seeing the continued trend for more customers seeking to shift their orders to other Southeast Asian regions, the Group's new factory in Myanmar is under construction. In the long term, the Group will continue to utilise its China factory to satisfy the growing orders from our Chinese customers, while seeking to further increase production capacity ratio to overseas production in response to the changing customer preferences. The Group also devoted resources in developing the business projects of weaving, printing and dyeing of fabric for production. It is expected that trial production will commence toward the beginning of the next financial year. The Group is confident that developing a diversified product portfolio will be accretive to our income source and customer base, as well as contribute to our leading position in the industry. With our aspiration to spearhead the industry, the Group is devoted to continuously improve its design and material development ability, tap into ever changing customer demand and end user preferences, be persistent in further enhancing operational efficiencies and generate greater returns to shareholders. FINANCIAL REVIEW Revenue The Group's revenue for the six months ended 30 September 2019 mainly represented revenue from sales of knitwear products, namely womenswear, menswear and other products such as children's wear, scarfs, hats, gloves and cashmere yarns, to our customers. As a result of the acquisition of V. Success Group in December 2017, the Group's revenue for the six-month periods ended 30 September 2019 and 2018 also included the revenue generated from sales of knitted upper for footwear and knitted upper shoes of HK$83.6 million and HK$100.9 million respectively. The Group's revenue from sales of knitwear products slightly increased by 5.8% to HK$2,943.1 million for the six months ended 30 September 2019 from HK$2,780.6 million for the six months ended 30 September 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in sales revenue of other knitwear products, which was partially offset by the decrease in total sales revenue of men's and women's knitwear products. - 21 - The slight decrease in the total sales revenue of men's and women's knitwear products was mainly due to the decrease in sales volume, which was partially offset by the increase in average selling price. The Group's sales volume of men's and women's knitwear products decreased by 8.6 % from 23.3 million pieces for the six months ended 30 September 2018 to 21.3 million pieces for the six months ended 30 September 2019, while the average selling price of the Group's men's and women's knitwear products increased by 6.3 % from HK118.1 per piece for the six months ended 30 September 2018 to HK$125.6 per piece for the six months ended 30 September 2019. With the expansion of the Group's business scope and customer base, the Group's top three markets for the six months ended 30 September 2019 were Japan, Mainland China and Europe. The revenue attributable to the Japanese market, Chinese market and European market accounted for 28.4%, 25.1% and 18.6% respectively of the Group's total revenue for the six months ended 30 September 2019. Cost of Sales For the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Group incurred cost of sales of HK$2,499.2 million. Cost of sales primarily consisted of cost of inventories, direct labour costs, subcontracting charges to our subcontractors, depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets, electricity and water and production overhead costs. Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin During the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Group recorded gross profit of HK$527.6 million and gross profit margin of 17.4% as compared to the gross profit of HK$497.3 million and gross profit margin of 17.3% for the six months ended 30 September 2018. The slight increase in gross profit margin for the six months ended 30 September 2019 was mainly due to (i) the depreciation of Renminbi; and (ii) the decrease in total direct labour costs and subcontracting charges as we have been streamlining the production process to increase the overall production efficiency in our knitwear products segment, such increase was partially offset by the lower gross profit margin of other knitwear products. Other Income Other income primarily consisted of rental income from investment properties, rental income from properties occupied by employees and miscellaneous other income. The other income increased by HK$0.7 million from HK$5.0 million for the six months ended 30 September 2018 to HK$5.7 million for the six months ended 30 September 2019. Such increase was mainly due to the increase in miscellaneous other income. Other Gains, Net Other gains primarily consisted of realised and unrealised gains or losses from derivative financial instruments, net foreign exchange gains or losses, net gains or losses on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and net gains or losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment. - 22 - Other gains increased by HK$15.5 million from HK$6.1 million for the six months ended 30 September 2018 to HK$21.6 million for the six months ended 30 September 2019. Such increase was primarily due to (i) the increase in net foreign exchange gains from HK$9.1 million for the six months ended 30 September 2018 to HK$19.6 million for the six months ended 30 September 2019; and (ii) the net realised and unrealised losses from derivative financial instruments decreased by HK$4.6 million from HK$5.3 million for the six months ended 30 September 2018 to HK$0.7 million for the six months ended 30 September 2019. In summary, the other gains for the six months ended 30 September 2019 mainly represented net foreign exchange gains of HK$19.6 million and net gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of HK$2.4 million. Selling and Distribution Expenses Selling and distribution expenses primarily consisted of transportation cost in relation to delivery of our products to customers, commission to the agents of our customers and advertising and promotion expenses. The Group's selling and distribution expenses decreased slightly by HK$2.5 million, from HK$28.4 million for the six months ended 30 September 2018 to HK$25.9 million for the six months ended 30 September 2019. Such decrease was largely in line with the decrease in the Group's sales volume of men's and women's knitwear products. General and Administrative Expenses General and administrative expenses primarily consisted of staff costs relating to management and administrative personnel, depreciation, insurance premium, donations and other incidental office expenses. The Group's general and administrative expenses decreased by HK$10.4 million from HK$190.5 million for the six months ended 30 September 2018 to HK$180.1 million for the six months ended 30 September 2019. Such decrease was mainly due to the decrease in staff costs as our Group has implemented some cost control measures to address the turbulent market conditions. Finance Expenses, Net Net finance expenses mainly consisted of interest expenses on bank borrowings and lease liabilities (finance lease obligations), which are partially offset by the Group's finance income that consisted of interest income from bank deposits. The Group's net finance expenses increased by HK$11.3 million from HK$26.1 million for the six months ended 30 September 2018 to HK$37.4 million for the six months ended 30 September 2019. The increase in net finance expenses was mainly due to the hike in market interest rates and the increase in bank borrowings to finance the Group's continuous business development and expansion during the six months ended 30 September 2019. - 23 - Income Tax Expenses Under the current laws of the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands ("BVI"), neither the Company nor its BVI subsidiary is subject to tax on its income or capital gains. In addition, any payments of dividends are not subject to withholding tax in the Cayman Islands or the BVI. Hong Kong profits tax as applicable to the Group is 16.5% for the six-month period ended 30 September 2019 and 2018 respectively on the estimated assessable profits arising in or derived from Hong Kong during the relevant periods. The Group's subsidiaries in the PRC are subject to the China Corporate Income Tax ("CIT") at a rate of 25% on the estimated assessable profits for the six-month period ended 30 September 2019 and 2018 respectively. However, two of the Group's subsidiaries in the PRC are subject to the CIT at the rate of 15%, after being assessed as high and new technology enterprises. The Group's subsidiaries in Vietnam are subject to preferential business income tax ("BIT") at the rate of 17%. According to the investment certificates, the subsidiaries are subject to preferential BIT rate on taxable income for the first 10 years from the commencement of operation. In addition, the subsidiaries are entitled to full exemption from BIT for first 2 years from the first year of earning taxable profit and are eligible for a 50% reduction in the BIT rate in the 4 years thereafter. For one of the subsidiaries in Vietnam, the current period is within the second year of 50% reduction in the BIT rate, whereas, the other two subsidiaries have no assessable profit for the period, and hence no income tax is provided. The effective tax rates of the Group were 12.3% and 10.3% for the six-month period ended 30 September 2019 and 2018 respectively. Profit for the Period Attributable to the Owners of the Company As a result of the foregoing, the Group recorded profit attributable to the owners of the Company of HK$270.9 million and HK$236.0 million for the six-month period ended 30 September 2019 and 2018 respectively. The increase in net profit for the six months ended 30 September 2019 was primarily due to the increase in total sales revenue and the slight improvement in gross profit margin for the six months ended 30 September 2019 which were mainly caused by (i) the increase in sales revenue of other knitwear products as a result of business scope expansion; (ii) the depreciation of Renminbi; and (iii) the decrease in total direct labour costs and subcontracting charges in our knitwear products segment as we have been streamlining the production process to increase the overall production efficiency. - 24 - Adjusted Net Profit Adjusted net profit is a non-HKFRS financial measure and it is derived from net profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the period after excluding realised and unrealised gains/(losses) from derivative financial instruments. We believe the adjusted net profit presented herein better reflects the Group's core operating results. Based on the formula above, the Group's adjusted net profit increased by HK$30.5 million from HK$241.2 million for the six months ended 30 September 2018 to HK$271.7 million for the six months ended 30 September 2019. The adjusted net profit margin increased from 8.4% for the six months ended 30 September 2018 to 9.0% for the six months ended 30 September 2019. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities The Group's net cash generated from operating activities for the six months ended 30 September 2019 was HK$320.1 million, primarily due to profit before income tax of HK$312.1 million, adjusted for depreciation of HK$106.8 million, decrease in inventories of HK$401.0 million, and increases in trade and bills payables of HK$68.3 million and accruals and other payables of HK$46.7 million, which was partially offset by the increase in trade receivables of HK$543.5 million. Net Cash Used in Investing Activities The Group's net cash used in investing activities for the six months ended 30 September 2019 was HK$170.1 million, primarily used on the purchase of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets of HK$174.4 million. Net Cash Generated from Financing Activities The Group's net cash generated from financing activities for the six months ended 30 September 2019 was HK$25.3 million, mainly represented the capital contribution from non- controlling interests of HK$25.2 million. Cash and Cash Equivalents For the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Group's cash and cash equivalents increased by HK$175.4 million and the exchange loss was HK$2.3 million. The net increase in the Group's cash and cash equivalents was from HK$414.8 million as at 31 March 2019 to HK$587.9 million as at 30 September 2019. - 25 - OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION Liquidity and Financial Resources For the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Group's cash and cash equivalents was mainly used in the expansion of the Group's business operations, to service the Group's indebtedness and to fund the Group's working capital. The Group financed its funding requirements mainly through a combination of cash generated from operating activities and borrowings. The Group's gearing ratio decreased from 42.6% as at 31 March 2019 to 38.7 % as at 30 September 2019. This ratio is calculated as net debt divided by total capital. Net debt is calculated as total bank borrowings and lease liabilities (finance lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. Total capital is calculated as equity plus net debt. As at 30 September 2019, the Group's cash and cash equivalents, amounting to HK$587.9 million, were denominated in US dollars ("US$") (26.7%), HK$ (33.7%), Chinese Renminbi ("RMB") (38.5%), Vietnamese Dong ("VND") (0.9%) and other currencies (0.2%). As at 30 September 2019, the Group's total bank borrowings and lease liabilities (finance lease obligations) were due for repayment as follows: As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Within one year 382,195 1,001,638 Between one and two years 759,681 399,599 Between two and five years 917,316 529,434 2,059,192 1,930,671 Notes: The above amounts due are based on the schedule repayment dates set out in the relevant agreements and ignore the effect of any repayment on demand rights. As at 30 September 2019, the Group's total bank borrowings and lease liabilities (finance lease obligations) were denominated in HK$(77.1%), US$(21.4%), RMB(1.4%) and VND(0.1%). All the Group's bank borrowings were floating rate borrowings. The weighted average effective interest rate of the Group's bank borrowings as at 30 September 2019 was 3.29%. As at 30 September 2019, the Group's certain bank borrowings were secured by financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with a total carrying amount of HK$163.9 million. - 26 - Capital Expenditures and Commitments The Group incurred capital expenditures of approximately HK$211.8 million for the six months ended 30 September 2019, which were mainly related to the purchase of machinery for our factories and the construction of a new production base in Vietnam. These capital expenditures were fully financed by internal resources and borrowings. The Group's capital commitments as at 30 September 2019 amounted to approximately HK$147.4 million which were mainly related to the renovation and purchase of machinery for our factories as well as the construction of new production bases in Vietnam and Myanmar. Charge on Assets As at 30 September 2019, the Group's right-of-use assets with a total carrying amount of HK$14.6 million, buildings and leasehold improvements with a total carrying amount of HK$196.0 million and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with a total carrying amount of HK$163.9 million were pledged to banks to secure certain banking facilities granted to the Group. Contingent Liabilities The Group had no material contingent liability as at 30 September 2019. Events after Balance Sheet Date The Group did not have any significant events after the balance sheet date. Financial Risk Management Foreign Currency Risk

The Group mainly operates in Hong Kong, the PRC and Vietnam with majority of the transactions settled in HK$, RMB and US$. Foreign currency risk arises when future business transactions or recognised assets or liabilities are denominated in a currency that is not the entity's functional currency. The Group's foreign currency risk exposure is primarily with respect to RMB and US$ since a considerable portion of our operating expenses are denominated in RMB while most of the sales are denominated in US$. As HK$ is pegged with US$, the foreign currency risk exposure in respect of US$ is considered minimal.

The Group did not enter into forward foreign currency contracts to mitigate its foreign currency exposures during the six months ended 30 September 2019. However, there were some outstanding forward foreign currency contracts brought forward from last financial year as the Group would like to mitigate its exposures of RMB against US$ in light of the appreciation of RMB during the second half of the last financial year. As at 30 September 2019, the Group did not have any outstanding hedging contracts or financial derivatives to hedge against foreign currency risk but the Board will continue to closely monitor the foreign currency risk exposure of our Group and may use financial instruments for hedging purposes as and when necessary. 27 - Interest Rate Risk

The Group's interest rate risk arises primarily from bank borrowings. Bank borrowings issued at variable rates expose the Group to cash flow interest rate risk and bank borrowings issued at fixed rates expose the Group to fair value interest rate risk. The Group did not enter into any financial instruments to hedge against interest rate risk for the six months ended 30 September 2019 but the Board will continue to closely monitor the Group's loan portfolio in order to manage the Group's interest rate risk exposure. Credit Risk

The Group has policies in place to ensure that sales on credit are made to customers with an appropriate credit history and the Group also performs credit assessments of its customers on a periodic basis, taking into account their financial position, past payment records and other relevant factors. The Group has not experienced and does not expect to experience any material impairment on trade receivables and receivables from other counterparties.

As at 30 September 2019, majority of the Group's bank balances and deposits were held with major financial institutions in Hong Kong, the PRC and Vietnam which the Directors believe are of high credit quality. The Directors do not expect any losses arising from the non-performance by these financial institutions. Liquidity Risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulty in meeting obligations associated with financial liabilities. The Group utilises cash flow forecast and other relevant information to monitor its liquidity requirements and to ensure the Group has sufficient cash and cash equivalents and banking facilities to support its business and operational activities. The Group has not experienced and does not expect to experience any difficulties in meeting credit obligations when they fall due. Human Resources and Emolument Policy As at 30 September 2019, the Group had a total of approximately 16,200 full-time employees in the PRC, Vietnam and Hong Kong. For the six months ended 30 September 2019, the total staff costs, including the directors' emoluments, amounted to HK$495.9 million. The Group's emolument policies are formulated based on the performance and experience of individual employee and in line with the salary trends in Hong Kong, the PRC and Vietnam. Other employee benefits include performance related bonuses, insurance and medical coverage and share options. Since human resources management is an important factor in maintaining and enhancing the Group's strong expertise in the manufacturing of knitwear products, knitted upper for footwear and knitted upper shoes, the Group will provide appropriate training programs to the new recruits before they are assigned to work at the manufacturing facilities of the Group. From time to time, different on-the-job training will be provided to employees in order to ensure continuous staff development and skills upgrading. - 28 - OTHER INFORMATION Interim Dividend and Closure of Register of Members The Board has resolved to declare an interim dividend of 4.3 HK cents per share for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (2018: 3.6 HK cents) to be paid to the shareholders of the Company whose names are recorded on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Wednesday, 11 December 2019. The interim dividend is expected to be payable on or about Tuesday, 24 December 2019. The Company's register of members will be closed from Monday, 9 December 2019 to Wednesday, 11 December 2019 (both days inclusive), and during such period no transfer of the Company's shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for registration by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019. Purchase, Sale or Redemption of the Company's Listed Securities During the six months ended 30 September 2019, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities. Corporate Governance Code As the Company believes that good corporate governance can create value for its shareholders, the Board is committed to maintaining a high standard of corporate governance practices by placing strong emphasis on a quality board of Directors, sound internal controls and effective accountability to the shareholders as a whole. The Company has adopted the code provisions in the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report (the "CG Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules as its own code of corporate governance. In the opinion of the Directors, save for the deviation from code provision A.2.1 which is explained below, the Company has complied with all the mandatory code provisions set out in the CG Code for the six months ended 30 September 2019. Code provision A.2.1 stipulates that the roles of chairman and chief executive should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. Mr. Wong Ting Chung ("Mr. Wong") is the chairman and the chief executive officer of our Group. In view of the fact that Mr. Wong is one of the founders of the Group and has been assuming day-to-day responsibilities in operating and managing our Group since September 1990, the Board believes that it is in the best interest of our Group to have Mr. Wong taking up both roles for effective management and business development. Therefore, the Directors consider that the deviation from the code provision A.2.1 is appropriate in such circumstance. Notwithstanding the above, the Board is of the view that this management structure is effective for our Group's operations, sufficient checks and balances are in place and will not impair the balance of power and authority between the Board and the management of the Company. - 29 - BBS, JP Directors' and Relevant Employees' Securities Transactions The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules as its own code for securities transactions by the Directors. All Directors have confirmed, following specific enquiries by the Company, that they have fully complied with the required standards set out in the Model Code and the Company's code of conduct for the six months ended 30 September 2019. Relevant employees who are likely to be in possession of inside information of the Group are also subject to compliance with written guidelines on terms no less exacting than the required standards set out in the Model Code. Each of the relevant employees has been given a copy of the written guidelines. No incident of non-compliance with these guidelines by the relevant employees has been notified to the Company. Audit Committee The audit committee of the Company comprises one non-executive Director, Mr. Tam Wai Hung, David, and four independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Ong Chor Wei (Chairman), Mr. Kan Chung Nin, Tony, Mr. Fan Chun Wah, Andrew and Mr. Ip Shu Kwan, Stephen. The principal duties of the audit committee include the review and supervision of the Group's financial reporting process and internal control system. An audit committee meeting was held on 22 November 2019 to meet with the external auditors of the Company and review the Company's interim financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2019. PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS AND INTERIM REPORT This interim results announcement is published on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company's website at http://www.namesonholdings.com. The interim report for financial year 2020 will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company and published on the respective websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company in due course. By order of the Board of Nameson Holdings Limited Mr. Wong Ting Chung BBS, JP Chairman 22 November 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wong Ting Chung (Chairman and chief executive officer), Mr. Wong Wai Yue (Vice Chairman), Mr. Wong Wai Wing, Raymond, Mr. Wong Ting Chun and Mr. Li Po Sing as executive Directors; Mr. Tam Wai Hung, David and Mr. Wong Ting Kau, as non-executive Directors; Ms. Fan Chiu Fun, Fanny GBM, GBS, JP, Mr. Kan Chung Nin, Tony SBS, JP, Mr. Ong Chor Wei, Mr. Fan Chun Wah, Andrew JP, Ms. Lee Bik Kee, Betty and Mr. Ip Shu Kwan, Stephen GBS, JP, as independent non-executive Directors. - 30 - Attachments Original document

