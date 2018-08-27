Nameson : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 27 August 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1982)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 27 AUGUST 2018

At the annual general meeting (''AGM'') of Nameson Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') held on 27 August 2018, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 26 July 2018 were taken by poll and were passed as ordinary resolutions. The poll results are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and the auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2018.

2. To declare a final dividend of 0.6 HK cent per share for

the year ended 31 March 2018.

(a) To re-elect Mr. Wong Ting Chung as an executive director of the Company;

(b) To re-elect Ms. Chan Mei Hing, Aurora as an executive director of the Company;

(c) To re-elect Mr. Ong Chor Wei as an independent non-executive director of the Company;

(d) To re-elect Mr. Fan Chun Wah, Andrew as an independent non-executive director of the Company; and

(e) To re-elect Mr. Ip Shu Kwan, Stephen as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

4. To authorise the board of directors (the ''Board'') to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company (the ''Directors'').

5. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration.

(1) To approve a general mandate to the Directors to issue shares of the Company not exceeding 20 per cent of the number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution.

(2) To approve a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10 per cent of the number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution.

(3) To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with new shares not exceeding the number of shares repurchased by the Company.

Note:

Please refer to the notice of the AGM dated 26 July 2018 for the full text of the resolutions numbered 6. (1) to (3).

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM was 2,279,392,000 shares. There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').

No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM. None of the shareholders has stated their intention in the Company's circular dated 26 July 2018 to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions at the AGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By order of the Board of

Nameson Holdings Limited Mr. Wong Ting Chung BBS, JP

Chairman

27 August 2018

