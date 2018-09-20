Press Release

Namibia Critical Metals Announces Grant of Stock Options

Halifax, Nova Scotia September 20, 2018 - Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:NMI) announced today that its board of directors approved the granting of incentive stock options ("Options") under its stock option plan to certain of its directors and officers to acquire up to an aggregate of 6,300,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Corporation and the granting of Options to certain of its employees to acquire up to an aggregate of 100,000 Common Shares.

All of such Options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CDN$0.21 per Common Share. Upon the granting of the Options described above, Namibia Critical Metals will have 10,050,000 Options outstanding, which represents approximately 5.6% of the 180,325,121 Common Shares currently outstanding.

About Namibia Critical Metals Inc.

Namibia Critical Metals Inc. holds a diversified portfolio of exploration and advanced stage projects in the country of Namibia focused on the development of sustainable and ethical sources of metals for the battery, electric vehicle and associated industries. The common shares of Namibia Critical Metals Inc. trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NMI".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information please contact -

Namibia Critical Metals Inc.

Don Burton, President

Tel: +01 (902) 835-8760 Fax: +01 (902) 835-8761 Email:Info@NamibiaCMI.com

Web site:www.NamibiaCriticalMetals.com

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking information relating to the future performance of Namibia Rare Earths Inc. Forward-looking information, specifically, that concerning future performance, is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the appropriate securities commissions.

-30-