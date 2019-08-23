Namibian Resources : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of General Meeting

23 August 2019

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas developer, announces that it will hold a General Meeting at the offices of finnCap Limited at 60 New Broad Street, London EC2M 1JJ on Monday 9 September 2019 at 11am. A notice of this meeting, along with the Annual Report, has been sent to shareholders and will be available on the Company's website shortly (www.aaog.com).

2018 Annual Report

Notice of General Meeting to be held on 9 September 2019

Proxy form for General Meeting to be held on 9 September 2019

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc Tel: c/o St Brides Partners

+44 20 7236 1177 David Sefton, Executive Chairman

James Berwick, Chief Executive Officer finnCap (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Tel: +44 20 7220 0500 Christopher Raggett, Giles Rolls, Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance) Camille Gochez (Corporate Broking) St Brides Partners (Financial PR) Tel: +44 20 7236 1177 Frank Buhagiar, Juliet Earl

Notes to Editors

Anglo African Oil & Gas (AAOG) is an AIM-listed independent oil and gas company that owns a 56% stake in the producing Tilapia oil field in the Republic of the Congo. The Company boasts a low-cost production story in a prolific hydrocarbon region with significant exploration upside, differentiating it substantially from its E&P peers. Additionally, management's remuneration is tied to hitting production milestones, reflecting their strong focus on cost control.

« Back to RNS