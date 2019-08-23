Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Namibian Resources Plc       GB0034380625

NAMIBIAN RESOURCES PLC
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Namibian Resources : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 03:08am EDT
Posting of Annual Report and Notice of General Meeting

23 August 2019

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas developer, announces that it will hold a General Meeting at the offices of finnCap Limited at 60 New Broad Street, London EC2M 1JJ on Monday 9 September 2019 at 11am. A notice of this meeting, along with the Annual Report, has been sent to shareholders and will be available on the Company's website shortly (www.aaog.com).

2018 Annual Report

Notice of General Meeting to be held on 9 September 2019

Proxy form for General Meeting to be held on 9 September 2019

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc Tel: c/o St Brides Partners
+44 20 7236 1177
David Sefton, Executive Chairman
James Berwick, Chief Executive Officer
finnCap (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Tel: +44 20 7220 0500
Christopher Raggett, Giles Rolls, Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)
Camille Gochez (Corporate Broking)
St Brides Partners (Financial PR) Tel: +44 20 7236 1177
Frank Buhagiar, Juliet Earl

Notes to Editors

Anglo African Oil & Gas (AAOG) is an AIM-listed independent oil and gas company that owns a 56% stake in the producing Tilapia oil field in the Republic of the Congo. The Company boasts a low-cost production story in a prolific hydrocarbon region with significant exploration upside, differentiating it substantially from its E&P peers. Additionally, management's remuneration is tied to hitting production milestones, reflecting their strong focus on cost control.

« Back to RNS

Disclaimer

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 07:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAMIBIAN RESOURCES PLC
03:08aNAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of General Meeting
PU
08/08WELL PLAN : TLP-103C-ST1 Sidetrack (pdf)
PU
08/05NAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Operational Update
PU
07/17NAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Completion of Financing
PU
07/15NAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Dispute with Société de Maintenance Pétrolière
PU
07/12NAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Update regarding financing arrangements
PU
07/08NAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Update and clarification on financing process
PU
07/03NAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Proposed Fundraise of £8.25m
PU
06/28NAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Receipt of payment from SNPC
PU
06/28NAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Turner Pope Investor Evening
PU
More news
Chart NAMIBIAN RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Namibian Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony James Berwick Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Graeme Fenneck Sefton Executive Chairman
James Andrew Cane Executive Director & Finance Director
Brian Michael Moritz Non-Executive Director
Philip James Beck Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAMIBIAN RESOURCES PLC20
CNOOC LTD-5.43%66 027
CONOCOPHILLIPS-16.18%58 427
EOG RESOURCES INC.-13.42%44 815
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-27.18%40 305
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-6.31%28 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group