Namibian Resources : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of General Meeting

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of General Meeting
23 August 2019
Anglo African Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas developer, announces that it will hold a General Meeting at the offices of finnCap Limited at 60 New Broad Street, London EC2M 1JJ on Monday 9 September 2019 at 11am. A notice of this meeting, along with the Annual Report, has been sent to shareholders and will be available on the Company's website shortly (www.aaog.com).
2018 Annual Report
Notice of General Meeting to be held on 9 September 2019
Proxy form for General Meeting to be held on 9 September 2019
Anglo African Oil & Gas plc
Tel: c/o St Brides Partners
+44 20 7236 1177
David Sefton, Executive Chairman
James Berwick, Chief Executive Officer
finnCap (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Tel: +44 20 7220 0500
Christopher Raggett, Giles Rolls, Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)
Camille Gochez (Corporate Broking)
St Brides Partners (Financial PR)
Tel: +44 20 7236 1177
Frank Buhagiar, Juliet Earl
Notes to Editors
Anglo African Oil & Gas (AAOG) is an AIM-listed independent oil and gas company that owns a 56% stake in the producing Tilapia oil field in the Republic of the Congo. The Company boasts a low-cost production story in a prolific hydrocarbon region with significant exploration upside, differentiating it substantially from its E&P peers. Additionally, management's remuneration is tied to hitting production milestones, reflecting their strong focus on cost control.
