Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Namibian Resources Plc       GB0034380625

NAMIBIAN RESOURCES PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Namibian Resources : Second Price Monitoring Extn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 12:18pm CEST

RNS Number : 6252E

Anglo African Oil & Gas PLC

19 October 2018

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END
APMBKLFFVBFBFBE

Disclaimer

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 10:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAMIBIAN RESOURCES PLC
12:18pNAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
12:18pNAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
10/09NAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Spud of well TLP-103C
PU
09/24NAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Anglo African Oil & Gas readies for well re-drill at Tilapi..
AQ
09/24NAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Update on Drilling Programme
PU
09/07NAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Anglo African Oil & Gas reports temporary suspension of dri..
AQ
09/07NAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Update on TLP 103 well on Tilapia field
PU
09/05NAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
09/05NAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
09/05NAMIBIAN RESOURCES : Temporary suspension of drilling at Tilapia Field
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Nabors Industries lower AH on disappointing Q4 results 
2015Nabors misses by $0.06, misses on revenue 
2015Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
2015Transocean downgrade to junk status imminent, Barclays says 
2015Time to buy U.S. land drillers to position for oil recovery, analyst says 
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony James Berwick Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Graeme Fenneck Sefton Executive Chairman
James Andrew Cane Executive Director & Finance Director
Brian Michael Moritz Non-Executive Director
Philip James Beck Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAMIBIAN RESOURCES PLC0
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.49%84 356
CNOOC LTD29.95%83 151
EOG RESOURCES13.59%68 664
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.48%54 983
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-15.74%34 539
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.