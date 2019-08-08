Well Plan: TLP-103C-ST1 Sidetrack (pdf)

Well Plan: TLP-103C-ST1 Sidetrack
The TLP-103C-ST1 well is designed as a low side sidetrack. A land drilling rig will be used to clean out the 9 5/8" casing down to current casing shoe depth at 2,100m measured depth (MD), using seawater with hi-viscosity mud sweeps. The well will then be displaced to a potassium chloride polymer water-based mud system, and a casing pressure test will be conducted to 80% of the casing burst rating. A further 5m of the original 8 ½" hole will be cleaned out, and a formation integrity test will be performed prior to drilling out the remainder of the lower cement plug to re-enter the previous 8 ½" open hole.
In preparation for drilling the sidetrack, a new cement plug will be set inside the 8 ½" open hole below the 9 5/8" casing shoe. The kick off plug is designed to have a compressive strength in excess of the formation strength to allow for successful kick off operations.
The 8 ½" hole sidetrack will be drilled directionally from a planned kick off point of 2,200mMD (approximately 100m below 9 5/8" casing shoe). Drilling parameters have been defined to achieve a 3 degree/100ft dogleg, dropping angle from 35 degrees to 0 degrees inclination, maintaining the same azimuth to attain a ±200m step out compared to TLP-103C at the same true vertical depth.
The 8 ½" hole section will continue to be drilled vertically down to an approximate target depth of 2,900m true vertical depth (TVD), through both the upper and middle Djeno reservoir targets.
Drilling through the reservoir sections will be carefully monitored so that the differential pressure will be maintained at a minimum 100-200psi above hydrostatic pressure so as to minimize formation invasion and minimise the potential for loss of circulation
A comprehensive suite of formation evaluation logs will be acquired across the Top and Middle Djeno reservoirs, including resistivity, sonic, density-neutron, spectral gamma ray, formation pressures, formation samples and mechanical sidewall cores will be retrieved.
Following this, a 7" liner will be run and cemented across the open hole interval in readiness for producing the Djeno reservoirs. Using High Shot Density perforation guns the Djeno reservoir will be perforated prior to running the Completion string. The well will be flowed and cleaned up before putting TLP-103C-ST1 on production, utilizing the existing surface facilities.
