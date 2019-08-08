Well Plan: TLP-103C-ST1 Sidetrack (pdf)

Well Plan: TLP-103C-ST1 Sidetrack

The TLP-103C-ST1 well is designed as a low side sidetrack. A land drilling rig will be used to clean out the 9 5/8" casing down to current casing shoe depth at 2,100m measured depth (MD), using seawater with hi-viscosity mud sweeps. The well will then be displaced to a potassium chloride polymer water-based mud system, and a casing pressure test will be conducted to 80% of the casing burst rating. A further 5m of the original 8 ½" hole will be cleaned out, and a formation integrity test will be performed prior to drilling out the remainder of the lower cement plug to re-enter the previous 8 ½" open hole.

In preparation for drilling the sidetrack, a new cement plug will be set inside the 8 ½" open hole below the 9 5/8" casing shoe. The kick off plug is designed to have a compressive strength in excess of the formation strength to allow for successful kick off operations.

The 8 ½" hole sidetrack will be drilled directionally from a planned kick off point of 2,200mMD (approximately 100m below 9 5/8" casing shoe). Drilling parameters have been defined to achieve a 3 degree/100ft dogleg, dropping angle from 35 degrees to 0 degrees inclination, maintaining the same azimuth to attain a ±200m step out compared to TLP-103C at the same true vertical depth.