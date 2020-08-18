MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited 1229 BMG6390D1092 NAN NAN RESOURCES ENTERPRISE LIMITED (1229) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/17 0.102 HKD +0.99% 04:41a NAN NAN RESOURCES : Very substantial acquisition - acquisition of new mining right in xinjiang PU 04:41a NAN NAN RESOURCES : Notice of special general meeting PU 04:41a NAN NAN RESOURCES : Form of proxy for special general meeting to be held on 9 september 2020 (or any adjournment thereof) PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Nan Nan Resources : VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION - ACQUISITION OF NEW MINING RIGHT IN XINJIANG 0 08/18/2020 | 04:41am EDT Send by mail :

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 6 to 17 of this circular. A notice convening the SGM to be held at United Conference Centre, 10th Floor, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 9 September 2020 at 11:30 a.m. is set out on pages SGM-1 to SGM-2 of this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend and vote at the SGM in person, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying proxy form to the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F, Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time scheduled for the SGM (or any adjournment thereof). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the SGM (or any adjournment thereof) should you so wish. 19 August 2020 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Appendix I - Financial Information of the Group . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . I-1 Appendix II - Competent Person's Report and Valuation Report . . . . II-1 Appendix III - General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . III-1 Notice of SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . SGM-1 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context indicates otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings: "Beishan Company" Xinjiang Beishan Mining Company Limited* (新疆北 山礦業有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and an Independent Third Party "Board" the board of Directors "Changji Land Bureau" the Land and Resources Bureau of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture* (昌吉回族自治州國土資源局) of Xinjiang, the PRC "Circular" the circular containing all the information about the Transaction as required under the Listing Rules to be despatched to Shareholders "Company" Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability whose Shares are listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1229) "Competent Person" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Competent Person's Report" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "connected person(s)" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Consideration" RMB160,978,000, being the consideration payable by Kaiyuan Company to the Transferor for the sale and purchase of the New Mining Right in accordance to the terms and conditions of the Transfer Agreement "controlling shareholder(s)" has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine" Kaiyuan Mine with an enlarged mining area (including the original mining area) from an original mining area of approximately 1.1596 km2 to 4.1123 km2 under the New Mining Right - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Estimated Coal Resources" the estimated total coal resources (可動用儲量) of 121.01 million tonnes of the Kaiyuan Expansion Area of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine stated in the Verification Report, which are subject to the independent review and report on the coal resources estimation in compliance with the JORC Code by the Competent Person as required under Chapter 18 of the Listing Rules "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Independent Third Party(ies)" third party(ies) independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons "Jinneng Company" Xinjiang Jinneng Mining Company Limited* (新疆金 能礦業有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and an Independent Third Party "JORC Code" the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (2012 Edition) produced by the Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee "Kaiyuan Company" Mulei County Kai Yuan Coal Company Limited* (木壘 縣凱源煤炭有限責任公司), a company established in the China with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "Kaiyuan Expansion Area" the expansion mining area of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine from the original of approximately 1.1596 km2 to 4.1123 km2 under the New Mining Right "Kaiyuan Mine" an open pit coal mine situated at Zhundong Economic and Technological Development Zone, Xinjiang, the PRC* (中華人民共和國新疆准東經濟技術開發區), with an original mining area of approximately 1.1596 km2, the mining right of which owned by Kaiyuan Company was expired and superseded following the grant of the New Mining Right by the Transferor to Kaiyuan Company - 2 - DEFINITIONS "Latest Practicable Date" means 14 August 2020, being the latest practicable date for ascertaining certain information in this circular "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "New Mining Permit" the mining permit in respect of the New Mining Right issued to Kaiyuan Company "New Mining Right" the new mining right of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine for 30 years from August 2019 to August 2049 to conduct mining activities at the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine by Kaiyuan Company under the Transfer Agreement "Nov 15 Announcement" an announcement of the Company dated 15 November 2019 regarding, among others, the grant of the New Mining Permit "Optimization and Upgrading the government restructuring proposals regarding the Plan" optimization and upgrading plan to restructure the mining area within the Zhundong Meitian Xiheishan Coal Mining Area* (准東煤田西黑山煤炭礦區), where the Group's coal mining business is located "Peak Vision" Peak Vision Mining Alliance Limited, being the Competent Person engaged by the Company to prepare the Competent Person's Report (including the valuation report) in accordance with the requirements under Chapter 18 of the Listing Rules "PRC" the People's Republic of China "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "SGM" the special general meeting of the Company to be convened and held for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, pass the relevant resolution(s) in approving and ratifying the Transaction "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 in the share capital of the Company "Shareholder(s)" the holder(s) of the Shares "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - 3 - DEFINITIONS "Transaction" the acquisition of the New Mining Right by Kaiyuan Company from the Transferor pursuant to the terms of the Transfer Agreement "Transfer Agreement" the transfer agreement entered into between the Transferor and Kaiyuan Company in respect of the New Mining Right, dated 2 December 2019 "Transferor" or "Xinjiang the Department of Natural Resources of Xinjiang Natural Resources Uygur Autonomous Region* (新疆維吾爾自治區自然資 Department" 源廳) of the PRC "Upgrading Plan the announcements published by the Company dated Announcements" 11 November 2011, 12 March 2012, 21 March 2012, 15 June 2012, 21 March 2014, 15 August 2017, 28 March 2018, 14 December 2018, 31 December 2018, 15 May 2019, 31 May 2019, 4 November 2019 and 15 November 2019, respectively, regarding the progress update on the Optimization and Upgrading Plan of the Group's coal mining business and the New Mining Right "Valuation Assessment" the valuation assessment of the New Mining Right prepared by the designated valuer engaged by the Transferor "Valuation Report" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Verification Report" the mineral resources verification report* (儲量核實報 告) to ascertain the coal reserves of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine prepared by Xinjiang Bureau of Geo-Exploration and Mineral Development* (新疆維 吾爾自治區地質礦產勘查開發局) directly operated under government authority and submitted to the Transferor as required for the application of the New Mining Right "Xinjiang" Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region* (新疆維吾爾自 治區) of the PRC "Zexu Company" Qitai County Zexu Trading Company Limited* (奇台 縣澤旭商貿有限責任公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company - 4 - DEFINITIONS "Zexu Mine" an open pit mine situated at Qitai County, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang, the PRC* (中華 人民共和國新疆昌吉回族自治州奇台縣) with a mining area of approximately 2.879 km2, in which the Group was granted with the exploration permit (the "Zexu Exploration Permit") to conduct exploration activities until the Zexu Exploration Permit became invalid in 2017 under the Optimization and Upgrading Plan "km2" or "square kilometre" square kilometre "%" per cent. All English translation of the Chinese names is for illustration purpose only - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD NAN NAN RESOURCES ENTERPRISE LIMITED 南南資源實業有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1229) Executive Directors: Registered Office: Mr. Kwan Man Fai (Chairman and Managing Director) Clarendon House Mr. Wang Xiangfei (with Mr. Wang Xiaoyao as alternate) 2 Church Street Mr. Wong Sze Wai Hamilton HM11 Bermuda Independent non-executive Directors: Dr. Wong Man Hin Raymond Principal Place of Mr. Chan Yiu Fai Youdey Business in Hong Kong: Mr. Pak Wai Keung Martin 8/F., Tower 2 Admiralty Centre 18 Harcourt Road Admiralty, Hong Kong 19 August 2020 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION ACQUISITION OF NEW MINING RIGHT IN XINJIANG INTRODUCTION Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 6 December 2019 in relation to the acquisition of the New Mining Right by Kaiyuan Company (as the transferee), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, from the Xinjiang Natural Resources Department (as the transferor), at a cash Consideration of RMB160,978,000 pursuant to the terms of the Transfer Agreement. The purpose of this circular is to provide you with, among others, (i) further details of the Transfer Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (ii) the Competent Person's Report and the Valuation Report; (iii) a notice of SGM at which resolution(s) will be proposed to consider, if thought fit, pass the relevant resolution(s) in approving and ratifying the Transaction; and (iv) other information as required under the Listing Rules to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the resolution(s) proposed for voting at the SGM. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD THE TRANSFER AGREEMENT The principal terms of the Transfer Agreement are as follows: Date: 2 December 2019 (Note) Parties: (i) Kaiyuan Company as the transferee; and (ii) Xinjiang Natural Resources Department as the transferor To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Transferor and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected person(s). Note: The Transfer Agreement was dated 2 December 2019 but it was officially passed by the Transferor to Kaiyuan Company on 6 December 2019. Assets to be acquired Pursuant to the terms of the Transfer Agreement, the Transferor agrees to sell, and Kaiyuan Company agrees to purchase, the New Mining Right of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine for a term of 30 years from August 2019 to August 2049. Under the Transfer Agreement, the estimated coal resources of the Kaiyuan Expansion Area of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine is 41.6433 million tonnes for the mining life of 30 years. Consideration The Consideration is RMB160,978,000, which shall be settled in cash and paid by Kaiyuan Company to the Transferor in fifteen instalments: the first instalment (the " First Instalment ") in an amount of RMB32,200,000 shall be paid within 30 days upon signing of the Transfer Agreement; the second to fourteenth instalments in an amount of RMB9,200,000 each shall be paid before 20 November of every year from 2020 to 2032; and the last instalment in an amount of RMB9,178,000 shall be paid before 20 November 2033. Kaiyuan Company has paid to the Transferor the First Instalment through its internal resources. The Consideration was determined by the Transferor based on the Valuation Assessment prepared by the designated valuer engaged by the Transferor with reference to, among others, the Estimated Total Coal Resources of 121.01 million tonnes for the mining life of 87.17 years stated in the Verification Report and the Valuation Assessment and the term of the New Mining Right of 30 years. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD In assessing the fairness and reasonableness of the Consideration, the Directors have reviewed the Verification Report and the Valuation Assessment, which the Directors considered that both the reports were prepared by qualified professionals in Xinjiang, the PRC and were reported on by adopting the applicable standards issued by the Chinese government and the professional associations. As disclosed in the Announcement, in compliance with the requirements of Chapter 18 of the Listing Rules, the Company has appointed Peak Vision to issue a Competent Person's Report together with the Valuation Report (the text of which is set out in Appendix II to this circular) (collectively known as the "CP Report") to provide the estimated amounts of resources and reserves in respect of the Kaiyuan Expansion Area of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine in accordance with the JORC Code. The team members comprised of Antonio Loschiavo P.Eng., Mining Engineer; Ting Lu, P.Eng., Process Engineer; and Greg Mosher, P.Geo., Geologist. All three are Competent Persons for their respective portions of the Report in the context of the JORC Code and in the context of Chapter 18 of the Listing Rules. The brief resumes of the team members outlining their experiences are set out on page II-45 of Appendix II to this circular. As disclosed in the CP Report as set out in Appendix II to this circular, the valuation of the New Mining Right as at 31 March 2020 was in the range between RMB148,903,000 and RMB215,435,000 determined by the Competent Persons by way of income approach. In addition, the technical value of the New Mining Right at Completion (i.e. 6 December 2019) was in a range between RMB159,908,000 and RMB226,096,000 as disclosed in the CP Report. The Group intends to finance the Consideration by its internal resources. The Directors are of the view that the Consideration is fair and reasonable and commensurate with the CP Report. Conditions The Transfer Agreement is unconditional. Completion of the Transfer Agreement took place immediately upon signing of the Transfer Agreement by the Transferor and Kaiyuan Company. Supplemental Resources Fee Based on the Verification Report and the Valuation Assessment, the accumulated output of Kaiyuan Mine was 23.65 million tonnes as at the end of 2017, of which resources fee of 3.8819 million tonnes of coal ("Paid Output") was paid by Kaiyuan Company. - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD As part of the Transfer Agreement, Kaiyuan Company is required to pay and has paid a supplemental resources fee of RMB76,502,500 (the "Supplemental Resources Fee") to the Transferor within 30 days from signing of the Transfer Agreement for the unpaid output of 19.8 million tonnes (representing approximately the difference between the accumulated output of 23.65 million tonnes and the Paid Output of 3.8819 tonnes) of coal of Kaiyuan Mine. No such fee has been charged for the mined output of Kaiyuan Mine for 2018, 2019 and 2020 (up to the Latest Practicable Date). Based on the advice given by the legal adviser of the Company as to the law of the PRC, other than the payment of the one-off Supplemental Resources Fee, Kaiyuan Company will not be subject to any fee/charges relating to the Kaiyuan Mine pursuant to the terms of the Transfer Agreement. INFORMATION OF THE GROUP AND KAIYUAN COMPANY The Group is principally engaged in (i) mining and sales of coal (the "Coal Mining Business"); (ii) the provision of renewable energy solutions and services; and (iii) the provision of information technology outsourcing, consultancy and technical services. Kaiyuan Company is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and is principally engaged in the operation and management of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine. INFORMATION OF THE COAL MINING BUSINESS AND THE NEW MINING RIGHT Kaiyuan Mine Kaiyuan Mine is an open pit mine and the only operating coal mine of the Group situated at Zhundong Economic and Technological Development Zone, Xinjiang, the PRC* (中華人民共和國新疆准東經濟技術開發區) with an original mining area of approximately 1.1596 km2. As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 4 November 2019, the mining permit of Kaiyuan Mine at a designed capacity of 90,000 tonnes per annum was expired on 3 November 2019 and has been superseded following the grant of the New Mining Right by the Transferor to Kaiyuan Company under the Transfer Agreement. Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine Optimization and Upgrading Plan The Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine is the result of the Optimization and Upgrading Plan. As disclosed in the Upgrading Plan Announcements, the Group has been in negotiation with the Xinjiang Natural Resources Department and other relevant government authorities in relation to the Optimization and Upgrading Plan to restructure the mining area within the Zhundong Meitian Xiheishan Coal Mining Area* (准東煤田西黑山煤炭礦 區), where both Kaiyuan Mine and Zexu Mine (Note) are located. The restructuring proposals under the Optimization and Upgrading Plan relating to Kaiyuan Mine and Zexu Mine as announced by the Company on 15 June 2012 include: 1. Kaiyuan Mine would be restructured and upgraded, and the Zexu Exploration Permit granted to the Group would be terminated; and - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 2. the mining area of Kaiyuan Mine was proposed to be increased from 1.1596 km2 to 4.12 km2, with the estimated coal resources of approximately 131.18 million tonnes. Note: Zexu Mine has never commenced mining nor generated any revenue for the Group and the Zexu Exploration Permit became invalid in 2017 under the Optimization and Upgrading Plan. On 15 August 2017, as requested by the Changji Land Bureau, a subordinate administrative unit of the Xinjiang Natural Resources Department, the Group entered into four undisputed agreements with the relevant parties in relation to the Optimization and Upgrading Plan: 1. Zexu Mine Undisputed Agreements Zexu Company, a subsidiary of the Company, entered into two undisputed agreements (together, the "Zexu Mine Undisputed Agreements") with Jinneng Company and Beishan Company, pursuant to which, each of Jinneng Company and Beishan Company shall (i) occupy an area of 0.297 km2 and 2.582 km2 within Zexu Mine (together representing the entire area of Zexu Mine) respectively; and (ii) apply to the Xinjiang Natural Resources Department to delineate the scope of such mining area regarding the reorganisation of the mining area. An aggregate compensation of approximately RMB4,900,000, which was determined by the Changji Land Bureau, has been received by the Group under the Zexu Mine Undisputed Agreements. The Zexu Mine Undisputed Agreements has been completed. Following completion of the Zexu Mine Undisputed Agreements, the Zexu Exploration Permit became invalid. 2. Kaiyuan Mine Undisputed Agreements Kaiyuan Company entered into two undisputed agreements (together, the "Kaiyuan Mine Undisputed Agreements") with Jinneng Company and Beishan Company, pursuant to which Kaiyuan Company shall (i) occupy an area of 1.292 km2 within the exploration area of the mine of Jinneng Company (the "First Extended Area") and 0.016 km2 within the mining area of the mine of Beishan Company (the "Second Extended Area") and (ii) apply to the Xinjiang Natural Resources Department to delineate the scope of such mining area regarding the reorganisation of the mining area. Pursuant to the Kaiyuan Mine Undisputed Agreements, compensations amounted to approximately RMB2,200,000 and RMB27,216 were paid by the Group to Jinneng Company and Beishan Company respectively and such amounts were recognized as non-refundable deposits paid by the Group in 2017 and subsequently transferred to intangible assets upon execution of the Transfer Agreement. - 10 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The First Extended Area and Second Extended Area are located next to Kaiyuan Mine and have not yet commenced mining. The Company was required to go through official procedures with the relevant land and resources departments to obtain the mining right in respect of these extended areas. According to the Optimization and Upgrading Plan, the mining area of Kaiyuan Mine was proposed to be increased from 1.1596 km2 to 4.12 km2 and following completion of the Kaiyuan Mine Undisputed Agreement, the area of Kaiyuan Mine has been extended to cover the First Extended Area and the Second Extended Area (subject to obtaining the mining permit) to approximately 2.4676 km2. The outstanding mining area (the "Outstanding Mining Area") of approximately 1.6524 km2 located next to Kaiyuan Mine was owned by the Chinese government and the Group would require to go through official procedures with the relevant land and resources departments to obtain the mining right of such area. As announced by the Company on 14 December 2018, Kaiyuan Company (as transferee) entered into an Exploration Right Transfer Agreement* (探礦權出讓合同書) with the Xinjiang Natural Resources Department (as transferor) in respect of the exploration right of the Outstanding Mining Area after winning the bid, auction and listing-for-sale governed by the Chinese government authority(ies). The transfer price of the exploration right in respect of the Outstanding Mining Area is RMB67,200. On 10 May 2019, the Group received a notification dated 8 April 2019 regarding the grant of exploration right for the Outstanding Mining Area with an area of 1.68 km2 by the Xinjiang Natural Resources Department for a period of 3 years from 8 April 2019 to 8 April 2022. The Transfer Agreement, the New Mining Right and the New Mining Permit On 17 December 2018, Kaiyuan Company filed an application for the New Mining Right of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine with the Xinjiang Natural Resources Department and such application was approved on 21 December 2018 together with the New Mining Permit for a term of 1 year from 21 December 2018 to 21 December 2019. As disclosed in the Announcement, the New Mining Permit was kept by the Transferor and had not been formally granted to Kaiyuan Company until November 2019 pending (i) completion of the relevant procedures (the "Relevant Procedures") as required by the Xinjiang Natural Resources Department, including the formal submission and filing of the review opinion of Verification Report, the Valuation Assessment, the resources development and use scheme* (資源開發利用方案) and the evaluation report on environmental impact on the mining area* (礦界範圍內的環境影響評價報告) to the registration authority(ies); and (ii) entering into the Transfer Agreement between Kaiyuan Company and the Transferor. As disclosed in the Nov 15 Announcement, (i) the New Mining Permit was granted to Kaiyuan Company, which is valid for 1 year from 21 December 2018 to 21 December 2019, which covers a mining area of approximately 4.1123 km2 with designed capacity of 0.9 million tonnes per annum; (ii) according to the New Mining Permit, the estimated coal resources of the New Mining Right for the mining life of 30 years are 41.6433 million tonnes; (iii) the assessed value of the New Mining Right by the Xinjiang Natural Resources Department is RMB160,978,000 (i.e. the Consideration); and (iv) Kaiyuan Company was requested, upon receiving official approval of the Transfer Agreement from the Transferor, to enter into the Transfer Agreement with the Transferor, which set out the rights and obligations of the respective parties in respect of the New Mining Right. - 11 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The designed capacity of the New Mining Right is 0.9 million tonnes per annum. Based on the opinion given by the Company's legal adviser as to the law of the PRC after making enquires with the Development and Reform Commission of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region* (新疆維吾爾自治區發展和改革委員會) and with reference to the Approval on the Production Capacity of the Coal Mine of Mulei County Kai Yuan Coal Company Limited* 《( 關於木壘縣凱源煤炭有限責任公司煤礦生產能力核定的批復》新煤行管 發【2013】195號) issued by Bureau of Coal Industry Administration of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region* (新疆維吾爾自治區煤炭工業管理局) to Kaiyuan Company, the approved production capacity for Kaiyuan Company is 1.2 million tonnes. The Company notes that the New Mining Right under the Transfer Agreement is valid for 30 years but the New Mining Permit is valid for 1 year (which could be up to a maximum of 20 years for the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine (i.e. a medium-sized coal mine) in accordance with the Notice on Adjusting the Standards for Production and Construction Scale of Some Minerals* 《( 關於調整部分礦種生產建設規模標準的通知》（國土資發【2004】208 號）) and the Measures on Mineral Resources Mining Registration Management* 《( 礦產資 源開採登記管理辦法》). The Company's legal adviser as to the law of PRC has made enquiries with the Transferor and was informed that Kaiyuan Company has the right to apply for the renewal of New Mining Permit for the remaining period of the New Mining Right under the Transfer Agreement. Renewal of the New Mining Permit, temporary suspension and update on resumption of mining operations and sale at the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine As disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 20 December 2019 and 16 March 2020, the sales and operation of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine has been temporarily suspended since 21 December 2019 (the "Temporary Suspension") due to the expiry of the New Mining Permit on 21 December 2019 and the delay in renewal of the New Mining Permit. The New Mining Permit was renewed in March 2020 for the period from 21 December 2019 to 21 December 2021 and the resumption application was approved by the Production Safety Supervision and Administration Bureau* (安全生產監督管理局) of the Xinjiang Zhundong Economic and Technological Development Zone* (新疆准東經濟技術 開發區) on 2 August 2020 ("Resumption Approval"). Kaiyuan Company is allowed to resume the mining operations and sale upon receipt of the Resumption Approval. However, due to the recent rebound of COVID-19 cases in Xinjiang and the temporary lockdown for epidemic prevention in Xinjiang since July 2020, Kaiyuan Company is unable to immediately resume its mining operation and sale at the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine following the approval on the Resumption Application. The Company will closely monitor the situation and it is planned that Kaiyuan Company will resume production and sale of coal products at the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine as soon as possible after the relaxation of relevant lockdown restrictions in Xinjiang. OPERATING INFORMATION OF KAIYUAN MINE AND THE ENLARGED KAIYUAN MINE Sales of Coal As disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020, Kaiyuan Company sold approximately 1.04 million tonnes and 1.76 million tonnes of coal with total sales of approximately HK$73,910,000 and HK$75,234,000 for the years ended 31 March 2020 and 31 March 2019, respectively. As abovementioned, the sales and operation of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine has been temporarily suspended since 21 December 2019. - 12 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Information of Coal Resources and Reserves of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine Coal Resources and Reserves Expansion Mining Area There are 9 coal seams with mining potential in the Kaiyuan Expansion Area and set out below are the Coal Resources and Coal Reserves estimation under JORC Code as at 31 March 2020: Coal Resources - Indicated Resources 66.27 million tonnes Coal Reserves - Probable Reserves 63.481 million tonnes For details on the reserves and resources of the Kaiyuan Expansion Area of Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine, please refer to the CP Report as set out in Appendix II to this circular. The difference in tonnage between the resource and reserve estimates is largely attributable to the fact that the reserve estimate would have included mining losses and the resource estimate did not. Original Mining Area The estimated remaining proved/probable coal reserves are approximately 5.11 million tonnes in the Original Mining Area as at 31 March 2020 as disclosed in the company's annual report for the year ended 31 March 2020. Other operating information Mining operations The Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine is an open pit mine and similar to the Kaiyuan Mine, the mining continues to be a conventional truck-and-excavator operation. The coal of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine is characterized as a low-rank bituminous, with no coking abilities, and is classified as non-coking coal BN31 according to the Chinese classification system. The Kaiyuan Mine has been in operation since 2008 and has an established thermal coal sales market in the PRC. The designed capacity of the New Mining Right is 0.9 million tonnes per annum. Based on the opinion given by the Company's legal adviser as to the law of the People's Republic of China after making enquires with the Development and Reform Commission of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region* (新疆維吾爾自治區發展和改革委員會) and with reference to the Approval on the Production Capacity of the Coal Mine of Mulei County Kai Yuan Coal Company Limited* 《( 關於木壘縣凱源煤炭有限責任公司煤礦生產能力核定的 批復》新煤行管發【2013】195號) issued by Bureau of Coal Industry Administration of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region* (新疆維吾爾自治區煤炭工業管理局) to Kaiyuan Company, the approved annual production capacity for Kaiyuan Company is 1.2 million tonnes. Taking into account the permitted mining rate of 1.2 million tonnes per year and 30 years of mining rights under the Transfer Agreement, the maximum output will be 36 million tonnes of coal. - 13 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD It is currently estimated by the Company that Kaiyuan Company will require approximately 2 years to complete all necessary construction and commissionary work for the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine. It is expected that the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine will achieve its full annual capacity of 1.2 million tonnes by March 2022. As disclosed in the CP Report, the estimated total capital cost to accommodate the production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes is approximately RMB370 million, which will be financed by the internal resources of and the banking facilities available to the Group. The Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine is not subject to any royalties, back-in rights, payments or other agreements other than taxes payable on sales of coal and an environmental tax. Environmental studies, permitting and social impacts The mining business of Kaiyuan Company is subject to environmental protection law and regulations in the PRC. Based on the PRC legal opinion of the Company as disclosed in the CP Report as set out in Appendix II to this circular, the planned and implemented environmental protection measures of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine have been approved by competent government authorities and the continuing compliance with the environmental protection measures can adequately satisfy the need for environmental protection. The Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine is not subject to any known environmental liabilities. So far as the Company is aware, the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine is in general compliance with all applicable environmental laws and regulations. Major Permits and Licences of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine The permits which are required for Kaiyuan Company to carry on its mining activities are a mining licence and a safety production permit, both of which are in place. The mining licence is normally renewable every year or two years and the safety production permit is renewable every three years. There are no known risk factors that may affect access, title, or the right or ability to perform works on the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine. Legal compliance As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company was not aware of: any circumstances that would on reasonable grounds be expected to give rise to any civil, criminal or administrative action or other proceeding or suit under any environmental law applicable to the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine, which is or may be materially prejudicial to the current financial position of Kaiyuan Company; any material unremedied breach of the material licences and permits required for the operations of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine; - 14 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD save for the Temporary Suspension, any circumstances which may likely to cause any of the material licences and permits required for the operations of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine to be suspended, revoked, materially varied or terminated; and any litigation, claim or arbitration of material importance in respect of the Company and the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine. The Competent Person has confirmed that there has been no material change of the mineral resources estimate of the Kaiyuan Expansive Area of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine since the effective date of the Competent Person's Report. INFORMATION OF THE TRANSFEROR The Transferor is a governmental authority of the PRC and the seller of the New Mining Right in Xinjiang. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTION The Coal Mining Business is the principal operation of the Group which accounted for approximately 58%, 99% and 100% of the Group's revenue for the years ended 31 March 2020, 31 March 2019 and 31 March 2018, respectively. As disclosed in the Upgrading Plan Announcements, the Group has been actively proceeding with the Optimization and Upgrading Plan since 2011 as part of the government restructuring proposals to consolidate smaller mines as well as an expansion and development of the Coal Mining Business of the Group, which will substantially enlarge its coal resources and increase the annual production volume to a range of 0.9 million tonnes to 1.2 million tonnes, ten times or more of the existing production capacity of Kaiyuan Mine. The Directors consider that the Transaction is in line with the business development strategy and planning of the Group, enabling futures results and investment return to blossom. The Directors consider the entering into of the Transfer Agreement is in the Group's ordinary and usual course of business and the Transaction is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, and the terms of the Transfer Agreement are fair and reasonable. FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF THE TRANSACTION As disclosed in the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2020, as a result of the Acquisition, the Group reported increases in intangible assets of mining right of approximately HK$110.4 million and mining right payables of approximately HK$83.5 million and decreases in non-refundable deposits of approximately HK$2.4 million and bank balances and cash of approximately HK$108.7 million in relation to payment of the first instalment of the Consideration and the supplemental resources fee. In addition, the supplemental resources fee was recognised in profit and loss in the Group's accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020. - 15 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS Since the highest percentage ratio in respect of the Transaction is more than 100%, the entering into of the Transfer Agreement constitutes a very substantial acquisition for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, and is subject to reporting, announcement, circular and Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. APPLICATION FOR WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 14.49 OF THE LISTING RULES As the Transaction constitutes a very substantial acquisition for the Company under the Listing Rules and pursuant to Rule 14.49 of the Listing Rules, the Transaction must be made conditional on approval by Shareholders in general meeting. No written Shareholders' approval will be accepted in lieu of holding a general meeting. The Stock Exchange will require any Shareholder and his close associates to abstain from voting at the relevant general meeting on the relevant resolution(s) if such Shareholder has a material interest in the Transaction. The Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 14.49 of the Listing Rules which requires that a very substantial acquisition must be made conditional on approval by Shareholders in general meeting. However, such waiver has not been granted by the Stock Exchange and the Company, at the time of entering into the Transfer Agreement, did not comply with the requirement set out in Rule 14.49 of the Listing Rules with respect to the Transaction. THE SGM The SGM will be convened and held at United Conference Centre, 10th Floor, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 9 September 2020 at 11:30 a.m. for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, pass the relevant resolution(s) in approving and ratifying the Transaction. The notice of the SGM is set out on pages SGM-1 to SGM-2 of this circular. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder has a material interest in the Transaction which is different from other Shareholders, and therefore no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting on the relevant resolution(s) in respect of the Transaction. Ascent Goal Investments Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company holding 569,616,589 Shares, representing approximately 74.42% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date has given an undertaking to the Company to vote for the resolution(s) in approving and ratifying the Transaction at the SGM. - 16 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD A form of proxy for use at the SGM is enclosed with this circular and such form is also published on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkex.com.hk. Whether or not you are able to attend the SGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instruction printed thereon and return the same to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the SGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish. In order to attend the SGM to be held on Wednesday, 9 September 2020, all transfer of shares, accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms, must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited, Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 3 September 2020. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the terms of the Transfer Agreement are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Shareholders and the Company as a whole, therefore they recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the proposed ordinary resolution(s) as set out in the notice of the SGM to approve and ratify the Transfer Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Your attention is also drawn to the information set out in the appendices to this circular. Yours faithfully, By order of the Board Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited Kwan Man Fai Chairman and Managing Director - 17 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP 1. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Financial information on the Group for the year ended 31 March 2018, the year ended 31 March 2019 and the year ended 31 March 2020 are set out in the annual reports of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2018, for the year ended 31 March 2019 and for the year ended 31 March 2020, respectively, which are published on both the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkex.com.hk) and the website of the Company (http://www.nannanlisted.com/hk/) respectively: the audited consolidated financial information of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2018 is disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2018 published on 18 July 2018 from pages 93 to 207 ( https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2018/0718/ltn20180718657.pdf); the audited consolidated financial information of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019 is disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 published on 16 July 2019 from pages 104 to 239 ( https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2019/0716/ltn20190716147.pdf); and the audited consolidated financial information of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2020 is disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020 published on 21 July 2020 from pages 77 to 234 ( https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2020/0721/2020072100607.pdf); 2. INDEBTEDNESS Borrowings and other payables At the close of business on 30 June 2020, being the latest practicable date for the purpose of preparing this indebtedness statement, the Group had outstanding unguaranteed and secured interest-bearing borrowings of approximately HK$65,047,000. As at 30 June 2020, the interest-bearing borrowings of approximately HK$65,047,000 are unguaranteed and secured by the Group's pledged bank deposits of approximately HK$73,821,000. At the close of business on 30 June 2020, being the latest practicable date for the purpose of preparing this indebtedness statement, the Group had unguaranteed and unsecured zero-coupon convertible bonds with aggregate principal amount of HK$200,000,000 due on 13 March 2023. At the close of business on 30 June 2020, being the latest practicable date for the purpose of preparing this indebtedness statement, the Group had a unguaranteed and unsecured promissory note with principal amount of HK$2,400,000 issued on 23 April 2019. The promissory note shall be due within 15 business days after the audited consolidated statements of comprehensive income are issued by the auditors of the subsidiaries for the year ending 31 December 2020. - I-1 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP At the close of business on 30 June 2020, being the latest practicable date for the purpose of preparing this indebtedness statement, the Group had unguaranteed and unsecured payables for construction-in-progress of approximately HK$1,990,000. The remaining contract sum of approximately HK$9,012,000 shall be due according to milestones as stipulated in the contract. Lease liabilities As at 30 June 2020, the Group had outstanding lease liabilities (including both current and non-current portions) of approximately HK$2,760,000. At 30 June 2020 HK$'000 (Unaudited) Amounts payable 2,878 Less: future finance charges (118) 2,760 Contingent liabilities At the close of business on 30 June 2020, the Group had neither any guarantee nor any other contingent liabilities in existence. Save as aforesaid and apart from intra-group liabilities and normal trade payables in the ordinary course of business, at the close of business on 30 June 2020, the Group did not have any other loan capital issued and outstanding or agreed to be issued, bank overdrafts, loans or other similar indebtedness, liabilities under acceptances (other than normal trade bills) or acceptance credits, debentures, mortgages, charges, hire purchase commitments, guarantees or other material contingent liabilities. 3. WORKING CAPITAL Taking into account the internal financial resources and the available credit facilities of the Group, and considering the effect of the Transaction, the Directors, after due and careful enquiry, are of the opinion that the Group has sufficient working capital for 125% of the Group's present requirements, that is for at least 12 months from the date of this circular. - I-2 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP 4. FINANCIAL AND TRADING PROSPECTS OF THE GROUP Below is an extract from the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020. The Group has been actively proceeding with the Optimization and Upgrading Plan since 2011 in relation to the New Mining Right of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine. The acquisition of the New Mining Right of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine in December 2019 has substantially enlarged the Group's coal resources and will allow the Group to increase the annual production volume to a range of 0.9 million tonnes to 1.2 million tonnes, ten times or more of the existing production capacity of Kaiyuan Mine. The Directors consider that the transaction is in line with the Group's strategy to expand the coal mining business of the Group. In the coming year, there will be a reasonable expected amount of expenditure in capital assets, in particular for the new plants and machines for the environmental protection remedial works. Sources of funding are expected to come primarily from the coal sales revenue and also external banking facilities of the Group. In addition to coal mining, the Group has been exploring new markets and seeking to extend its business coverage on technological and renewable energy sectors, in particular, the acquisition of Harbour Group Holdings limited and its subsidiaries in 2019 and NEFIN Leasing Technologies Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, NEFIN Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. in 2018. It is one of the objectives of the Group to diversify its business portfolio into sectors offering higher growth momentum. Due to the recent social and political instability in Hong Kong and the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide, we are facing the most difficult business environment, which negatively impact the growth of our business, in particular IT services business in Hong Kong is expected to be hit hard by the prolonged social unrest in Hong Kong. The Board will continue to keep track of the latest development of the COVID-19 and will use its best endeavors to manage the Group's business portfolio with a view to improve the Group's financial performance and enhance shareholders' value. 5. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS OF THE GROUP Reproduced below is the discussion and analysis of the operations of the Group for the three years ended 31 March 2018, 2019 and 2020, which are extracted from the annual reports of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2018, 2019 and 2020. Capitalised terms used in this section shall have the same meaning as those defined in the respective annual reports. These extracted materials below were prepared prior to the date of this circular and speak as of the date they were originally published, representing the opinion and beliefs made by the then Directors at such time when the related annual report was issued. - I-3 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP For the year ended 31 March 2018

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Business segment The Group's operating segment, based on information reported to the chief operating decision maker who is also the executive Director, for the purposes of resources allocation and performance assessment, is more specifically focused on the types of goods delivered and services provided by the Group's operating divisions. Coal mine business is the only reportable operating segment, from which the Group derived its revenue from sale of coal. Accordingly, no further segment information is provided. Segment revenue and results Coal mining is the sole business of the Group at present. It contributed a revenue of approximately HK$182,445,000 for the Year (2017: approximately HK$73,024,000), representing an approximately 150% increase as compared with last year. Sales and Production of Coals During the Year, the Group sold approximately 3.18 million tonnes of coals (2017: approximately 1.07 million tonnes) with total sales income of approximately HK$182,445,000 (2017: approximately HK$73,024,000). Details of coal sales in tonnes are listed in the below table: Year ended 31 March 20182017 Coal sales 3,183,450 tonnes 1,065,662 tonnes - I-4 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Coal Sales (tonnes) and Percentage of Coal Sales Coal Sales Coal Sales (tonnes) in % Large Coal 26,122 0.82 Middle Coal 81,670 2.57 Small Medium Coal 118,829 3.73 36 Coal 230,397 7.24 38 Coal 133,989 4.21 Slack Coal 1,207,194 37.92 Weathered Coal 1,385,249 43.51 Total Sales 3,183,450 100.00 Reserves and Resources The Group owns a Mining Right, which is located in Xinjiang. The estimated remaining coal reserve in Kaiyuan Mine was approximately 7.90 million tonnes as at 31 March 2018 (2017: approximately 9.71 million tonnes). During the Year, there were approximately 1.81 million tonnes of coal being extracted (2017: approximately 0.68 million tonnes). The Group also owns an Exploration Permit, which is also located in Xinjiang. The original Exploration Permit had expired on 5 April 2017 and a renewal of the permit from 16 May 2017 to 16 May 2019 was granted by the Xinjiang Land Department. The following tables are the estimated coal reserves for the Kaiyuan Mine and estimated coal resources for the Zexu Mine as of 31 March 2010 conducted by John T. Boyd Company in June 2010. Estimated coal reserves for the Kaiyuan Mine: Average Mineable Seam Marketable Reserves (million tonnes) Thickness (m) As of 31 March 2010 Total Seam (Coal/Parting) Proved Probable Total % of Total North of Current Pit (Potentially Oxidized) B2 13.1 - 4.58 4.58 100.00 Mine Plan Area B3 10.8 3.57 - 3.57 25.00 B2 19.6 10.86 - 10.86 75.00 14.43 - 14.43 100.00 Total B3 10.8 3.57 - 3.57 19.00 B2 17.7 10.86 4.58 15.44 81.00 14.43 4.58 19.01 100.00 - I-5 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Approximately 75% of the total reserves are classified as "Proved". Coal Reserve as at 31 March 2018 = Coal Reserve as at 31 March 2017 - Amount of coal extracted by the Group during 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018. Estimated coal resources for the Zexu Mine totalling 119.38 Mt, are summarized below: Marketable Resources (million tonnes) Average Mineable Seam % of Seam Thickness (m) Measured Indicated Total Resources B7 8.5 10.23 10.46 20.69 17 B6 3.9 2.77 3.98 6.75 6 B5 6.3 5.80 10.42 16.22 14 B4 1 1.8 0.29 0.01 0.30 1 B4 6.1 6.85 10.21 17.06 14 B3 6.3 8.06 8.03 16.09 13 B2 21.1 22.58 19.69 42.27 35 Total 56.58 62.80 119.38 100 Geographical segment The geographical location of customers is determined based on the location where the goods are delivered. The Group's revenue and results from operations are mainly derived from activities in the PRC. Activities outside the PRC are insignificant. The principal assets of the Group are also located in the PRC. Accordingly, no geographical segment information is provided. SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS HELD, MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS OF SUBSIDIARIES, AND FUTURE PLANS FOR MATERIAL INVESTMENTS OR CAPITAL ASSETS Save as otherwise disclosed, there were neither significant investments held as at 31 March 2018 nor material acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries during the Year. The Group does not have any future plans for material investments. There will, however, be a reasonable expected amount of expenditure in capital assets, in particular for the new plants and machines for the environmental protection remedial works and renewable energy and environmental engineering. Sources of funding are expected to come primarily from the coal sales revenue of the Group. - I-6 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES As at 31 March 2018, the Group had: net current assets of approximately HK$374,179,000 (2017: approximately HK$334,244,000).

cash and cash equivalents of approximately HK$440,437,000 (2017: approximately HK$331,606,000) which were the major components of the Group's current assets of approximately HK$451,867,000 (2017: approximately HK$395,046,000).

current liabilities of approximately HK$77,688,000 (2017: approximately HK$60,802,000) which comprised mainly trade and other payables of approximately HK$69,798,000 (2017: approximately HK$56,524,000).

non-current liabilities of approximately HK$250,316,000 (2017: approximately HK$272,335,000) which comprised mainly convertible bond designated as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$247,242,000 (2017: approximately HK$261,616,000). GEARING RATIO The Group's gearing ratio was approximately 1.49 (2017: approximately 2.27). The computation is based on total debt (convertible bond designated as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss) divided by total equity. CAPITAL STRUCTURE The capital of the Group comprises only ordinary shares. As at 31 March 2018, there were 765,373,584 ordinary shares of the Company in issue. Zero coupon convertible bonds of the Company with an aggregate principal amount of HK$200,000,000 were issued on 14 March 2008 the maturity date of which was approved to be further extended for 36 months to 13 March 2020 by the shareholders of the Company on 7 March 2017. - I-7 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP TREASURY POLICIES Apart from the issuance of Convertible Bond at their face value of HK$200,000,000, the Group finances its operation mainly by internal generated resources. CHARGES ON GROUP'S ASSETS As at 31 March 2018, none of the Group's assets was under charges (2017: Nil). EMPLOYEES As at 31 March 2018, the Group had 73 employees (2017: 74) spreading between Hong Kong and the PRC. Total staff costs (excluding Directors' emoluments) for the Year amounted to approximately HK$10,266,000 (2017: approximately HK$10,041,000). Employment relationship has been well maintained by the Group with its employees. The Group has adopted an extensive training policy for its employees. It has also sponsored senior executives for higher education programmes. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EXPOSURE The Group mainly earns revenue in Renminbi ("RMB") and incurs costs in RMB and Hong Kong dollars. The Group is exposed to foreign exchange risk based on fluctuations between Hong Kong dollars and RMB arising from its core operation in the PRC. The currency exchange risk for the Year is mainly derived from the net exchange gain on convertible bond designated as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, which is a result from the sustained depreciation of RMB against Hong Kong dollars. In order to minimise the foreign currency risk exposure between these two currencies, the Group maintained cash balances in both currencies that are sufficient to meet three to four months' operating cash flows requirements of the Group. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 31 March 2018, the Group did not have any material contingent liabilities. - I-8 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP PROSPECTS The Board considers that the coal business is full of challenges and endeavors to achieve our goal of bringing maximum values for shareholders by strengthening management of the Company, controlling the cost of coal mining, cooperating with the national policies of developing economy in the western region, seizing new chances, exploring new markets, and seeking for investment opportunities in renewable energy and environmental engineering sectors. Being cognizant of the impact of coal mining operations on the environment, we are committed to the implementation of environment management in compliance with laws and regulations. As coal mining inevitably generates emissions, the Group will increase investment in upgrading eco-friendly equipment, striving to mitigate dust dispersion in the production and storage process. Regarding the Updated Optimization and Upgrading Plan, as explained above, Kaiyuan Company and Zexu Company have already followed the request from the Changji Land Department to enter into the Four Undisputed Agreements respectively to dispose of Zexu Mine and acquire the Kaiyuan Extended Area. The Company is now going through official procedures to apply for the exploration right and mining right in respect of the extended areas. The Company will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate to keep shareholders posted of any further development of the Updated Optimization and Upgrading Plan. - I-9 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP For the year ended 31 March 2019

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Business segment Information reported to the executive Directors, being identified as the chief operating decision makers (the "CODM"), for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance focuses on types of goods delivered or services rendered. No operating segments identified by the CODM have been aggregated in arriving at the reportable segments of the Group. Specifically, the Group's reportable and operating segments are as follows: Coal mining business segment: mining and sales of coal mine in the PRC; Renewable energy business segment: service income from renewable energy services in Malaysia. Segment revenue and results Segment revenue represents revenue derived from (i) coal mining business and (ii) renewable energy business. Coal Mining Business Coal mining is the major business of the Group at present. It contributed a revenue of approximately HK$75,234,000 for the Year (2018: approximately HK$182,445,000), representing an approximately 59% decrease as compared with last year. - I-10 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Sales and Production of Coals During the Year, the Group sold approximately 1.76 million tonnes of coals (2018: approximately 3.18 million tonnes) with total sales income of approximately HK$75,234,000 (2018: approximately HK$182,445,000). Details of sales of coals in tonnes are listed in the below table: Year ended 31 March 2019 2018 1,764,591 3,183,450 Sales of coals tonnes tonnes Coal Sales (tonnes) and Percentage of Coal Sales Coal Sales Coal Sales (tonnes) in % 36 Coal 125 0 38 Coal 66 0 Mixed Coal 169,644 9.61 Slack Coal 62,882 3.56 Weathered Coal 1,531,874 86.83 Total 1,764,591 100.00 Renewable Energy Business Service income from renewable energy services contributed a revenue of approximately HK$391,000 for the Year (2018: Nil). Reserves and Resources The Group owns a Mining Right, which is located in Xinjiang. The estimated remaining coal reserve in Kaiyuan Mine was approximately 6.20 million tonnes as at 31 March 2019 (2018: approximately 7.90 million tonnes). During the Year, there were approximately 1.70 million tonnes of coal being extracted (2018: approximately 1.81 million tonnes). The Group also owns an Exploration Permit, which is also located in Xinjiang. The original Exploration Permit had expired on 5 April 2017 and a renewal of the permit from 16 May 2017 to 16 May 2019 was granted by the Xinjiang Land Department. Please refer to the Progress of the Optimization and Upgrading Plan and the Updated Optimization and Upgrading Plan in relation to the latest status. The following tables are the estimated coal reserves for the Kaiyuan Mine and estimated coal resources for the Zexu Mine as of 31 March 2010 conducted by John T. Boyd Company in June 2010. - I-11 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Estimated coal reserves for the Kaiyuan Mine: Average Mineable Seam Marketable Reserves (million tonnes) Thickness (m) As of 31 March 2010 Total Seam (Coal/Parting) Proved Probable Total % of Total North of Current Pit (Potentially Oxidized) B2 13.1 - 4.58 4.58 100.00 Mine Plan Area B3 10.8 3.57 - 3.57 25.00 B2 19.6 10.86 - 10.86 75.00 14.43 - 14.43 100.00 Total B3 10.8 3.57 - 3.57 19.00 B2 17.7 10.86 4.58 15.44 81.00 14.43 4.58 19.01 100.00 Approximately 75% of the total reserves are classified as "Proved". Coal Reserve as at 31 March 2019 = Coal Reserve as at 31 March 2018 - Amount of coal extracted by the Group during the period from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019. Estimated coal resources for the Zexu Mine totalling 119.38 Mt, are summarised below: Marketable Resources Average (million tonnes) Mineable Seam % of Seam Thickness (m) Measured Indicated Total Resources B7 8.5 10.23 10.46 20.69 17 B6 3.9 2.77 3.98 6.75 6 B5 6.3 5.80 10.42 16.22 14 B41 1.8 0.29 0.01 0.30 1 B4 6.1 6.85 10.21 17.06 14 B3 6.3 8.06 8.03 16.09 13 B2 21.1 22.58 19.69 42.27 35 Total 56.58 62.80 119.38 100 - I-12 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Geographical segment The geographical location of customers is determined based on the location where the goods are delivered or services are rendered. The Group's revenue and results from operations are mainly derived from activities in the PRC. Activities outside the PRC are insignificant. The principal assets of the Group are located in the PRC and Malaysia. SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS HELD, MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS OF SUBSIDIARIES, AND FUTURE PLANS FOR MATERIAL INVESTMENTS OR CAPITAL ASSETS Save as otherwise disclosed, there were neither significant investments held as at 31 March 2019 nor material acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries during the Year. Save as otherwise disclosed, the Group does not have any future plans for material investments. There will, however, be a reasonable expected amount of expenditure in capital assets, in particular for the new plants and machines for the environmental protection remedial works. Sources of funding are expected to come primarily from the coal sales revenue and also external banking facilities of the Group. LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES As at 31 March 2019, the Group had: net current assets of approximately HK$84,255,000 (2018: approximately HK$374,179,000).

cash and cash equivalents of approximately HK$416,662,000 (2018: approximately HK$440,437,000) which comprised financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$60,236,000 and restricted bank balances of approximately HK$77,612,000 and the bank balances were the major components of the Group's current assets of approximately HK$432,459,000 (2018: approximately HK$451,867,000).

current liabilities of approximately HK$348,204,000 (2018: approximately HK$77,688,000) which comprised mainly trade and other payables of approximately HK$58,794,000 (2018: approximately HK$69,798,000), interest-bearing borrowings of approximately HK$68,345,000 (2018: Nil) and convertible bond designated as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$217,869,000 (2018: Nil).

interest-bearing borrowings of approximately HK$68,345,000 (2018: Nil) and convertible bond designated as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$217,869,000 (2018: Nil). non-current liabilities of approximately HK$3,257,000 (2018: approximately HK$250,316,000 which comprised mainly convertible bond designated as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$247,242,000). - I-13 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP GEARING RATIO The Group's gearing ratio was approximately 1.55 (2018: approximately 1.49). The computation is based on total debt (convertible bond designated as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and interest-bearing borrowings) divided by total equity. CAPITAL STRUCTURE The capital of the Group comprises only ordinary shares. As at 31 March 2019, there were 765,373,584 ordinary shares of the Company in issue. Zero coupon convertible bonds of the Company with an aggregate principal amount of HK$200,000,000 were issued on 14 March 2008 the maturity date of which was approved to be further extended for 36 months to 13 March 2020 by the shareholders of the Company on 7 March 2017. TREASURY POLICIES Apart from the issuance of convertible bond at their face value of HK$200,000,000, the Group finances its operation mainly by internal generated resources. CHARGES ON GROUP'S ASSETS As at 31 March 2019, the Group had pledged restricted bank balances with carrying amount of approximately HK$77,612,000 (2018: Nil) to the bank as a security for interest-bearing borrowings. EMPLOYEES As at 31 March 2019, the Group had 82 employees (2018: 73) spreading amongst Hong Kong, Malaysia and the PRC. Total staff costs (excluding Directors' emoluments) for the Year amounted to approximately HK$10,913,000 (2018: approximately HK$10,266,000). Employment relationship has been well maintained by the Group with its employees. The Group has adopted an extensive training policy for its employees. It has also sponsored senior executives for higher education programmes. - I-14 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP FOREIGN EXCHANGE EXPOSURE The Group mainly earns revenue in Renminbi ("RMB") and incurs costs in RMB and Hong Kong dollars. The Group is exposed to foreign exchange risk based on fluctuations between Hong Kong dollars and RMB arising from its core operation in the PRC. The currency exchange risk for the Year is mainly derived from the net exchange gain on convertible bond designated as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, which is a result from the sustained depreciation of RMB against Hong Kong dollars. In order to minimise the foreign currency risk exposure between these two currencies, the Group maintained cash balances in both currencies that are sufficient to meet three to four months' operating cash flows requirements of the Group. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 31 March 2019, the Group did not have any material contingent liabilities. PROSPECTS The Board considers that the coal business is full of challenges and endeavors to achieve our goal of bringing maximum values for shareholders by strengthening management of the Company, controlling the cost of coal mining, cooperating with the national policies of developing economy in the western region, seizing new chances, exploring new markets, and seeking for investment opportunities. Being cognizant of the impact of coal mining operations on the environment, we are committed to the implementation of environment management in compliance with laws and regulations. As coal mining inevitably generates emissions, the Group will increase investment in upgrading eco-friendly equipment, striving to mitigate dust dispersion in the production and storage process. Regarding the Updated Optimization and Upgrading Plan, as explained above, Kaiyuan Company and Zexu Company have already followed the request from the Changji Land Department to enter into the Four Undisputed Agreements respectively to dispose of Zexu Mine and acquire the Kaiyuan Extended Area. The Company is now going through official procedures to apply for the exploration right and mining right in respect of the extended areas. The Company will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate to keep shareholders posted of any further development of the Updated Optimization and Upgrading Plan. - I-15 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP The Group has been exploring new markets and seeking to extend its business coverage on technological and renewable energy sector. The Board is of the view that the acquisition of NEFIN Group will further enhance the Group's expansion of innovative and renewable energy business. There will be a reasonable expected amount of expenditure in capital assets, in particular for the new plants and machines for the environmental protection remedial works. Sources of funding are expected to come primarily from the coal sales revenue and also external banking facilities of the Group. For the year ended 31 March 2020 SEGMENT INFORMATION Business segment Information reported to the executive Directors, being identified as the chief operating decision makers (the "CODM"), for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance focuses on types of goods delivered or services rendered. No operating segments identified by the CODM have been aggregated in arriving at the reportable segments of the Group. Specifically, the Group's reportable and operating segments are as follows: Coal mining business segment: mining and sales of coal mine in the Xinjiang of the PRC; Renewable energy business segment: service income from renewable energy services in Malaysia; and IT services business segment: provision of information technology outsourcing, consultancy and technical services in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and the UK. Segment revenue and results Segment revenue represents revenue derived from (i) coal mining business, (ii) renewable energy business and (iii) IT services business. - I-16 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Coal Mining Business Coal mining is the major business of the Group at present. It contributed a revenue of approximately HK$73,910,000 for the Year (2019: approximately HK$75,234,000), representing an approximately 1.76% decrease as compared with last year. Sale and Production of Coals During the Year, the Group sold approximately 1,037,492 tonnes of coals (2019: approximately 1,764,591 tonnes) with total sales income of approximately HK$73,910,000 (2019: approximately HK$75,234,000). Details of sales of coals in tonnes are listed in the below table: 2020 2019 Sales of coals 1,037,492 tonnes 1,764,591 tonnes Coal Sales (tonnes) and Percentage of Coal Sales Coal Sales Coal Sales (tonnes) in % Slack Coal 754,201 72.69 Weathered Coal 283,291 27.31 Total 1,037,492 100.00 Renewable Energy Business Service income from renewable energy business contributed a revenue of approximately HK$775,000 for the Year (2019: approximately HK$391,000). IT Services Business Service income from IT services business contributed a revenue of approximately HK$53,304,000 for the Year (2019: Nil). - I-17 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Reserves and Resources The Group owns a mining right, which is located in Xinjiang. The mining right of the original Kaiyuan Mine was expired on 3 November 2019. Pursuant to the terms of the Transfer Agreement on 2 December 2019 entered into between the Department of Natural Resources of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the PRC (the "Transferor") and Kaiyuan Company in respect of the new mining right with an enlarged mining area including the original mining area of Kaiyuan Mine of approximately 1.1596 km2 for a term of 30 years from August 2019 to August 2049, the Transferor agreed to sell and Kaiyuan Company agreed to purchase, the mining permit in respect of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine, at an aggregate consideration of RMB160,978,000, which shall be settled in cash and paid by Kaiyuan Company to the Transferor in fifteen instalments. The estimated coal resources of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine are 41.6433 million tonnes for the mining life of 30 years under the Transfer Agreement. It should be noted that the estimated coal resources are subject to the independent review and report on the coal resources estimation in compliance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (2012 Edition) produced by the Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee (the "JORC Code") by the Competent Person (as defined in the Listing Rules) to be included in the Competent Person's Report (as defined in the Listing Rules) as required under Chapter 18 of the Listing Rules. As at the date of this announcement, the Group has engaged a Competent Person (as defined in the Listing Rules) and in the progress to prepare the Competent Person's Report (as defined in the Listing Rules) in accordance with the requirements under Chapter 18 of the Listing Rules. Details of independent coal resources estimation of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine in compliance with the JORC Code will be disclosed in the circular to be despatched by the Company in relation to the Acquisition. On 6 December 2019, the Transfer Agreement was duly executed by the Transferor and Kaiyuan Company. As disclosed in the announcement dated 16 March 2020, Kaiyuan Company successfully renewed and received the renewed mining permit (the "Renewed Mining Permit") issued by the Xinjiang Natural Resources Department. According to the Renewed Mining Permit, the mining permit of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine is renewed for a period of 2 years from 21 December 2019 to 21 December 2021. - I-18 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Estimated coal reserves for the original Kaiyuan Mine: Average Mineable Seam Marketable Reserves (million tonnes) Thickness (m) As of 31 March 2010 Total Seam (Coal/Parting) Proved Probable Total % of Total North of Current Pit (Potentially Oxidized) B2 13.1 - 4.58 4.58 100.00 Mine Plan Area B3 10.8 3.57 - 3.57 25.00 B2 19.6 10.86 - 10.86 75.00 14.43 - 14.43 100.00 Total B3 10.8 3.57 - 3.57 19.00 B2 17.7 10.86 4.58 15.44 81.00 14.43 4.58 19.01 100.00 Approximately 75% of the total reserves are classified as "Proved". The estimated remaining coal reserve in the original Kaiyuan Mine was approximately 5.11 million tonnes as at 31 March 2020 (2019: approximately 6.20 million tonnes). During the Year, there were approximately 1.09 million tonnes of coal being extracted (2019: approximately 1.70 million tonnes). Coal Reserve as at 31 March 2020 = Coal Reserve as at 31 March 2019 - Amount of coal extracted by the Group during the period from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020. Geographical segment The geographical location of customers is determined based on the location where the goods are delivered or services are rendered. The Group's revenue and results from operations are mainly derived from activities in the PRC, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK and Malaysia. Activities outside these five locations are insignificant. The principal assets of the Group are located in the PRC, Hong Kong and Malaysia. - I-19 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS HELD, MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS OF SUBSIDIARIES, AND FUTURE PLANS FOR MATERIAL INVESTMENTS OR CAPITAL ASSETS Save as otherwise disclosed, there were neither significant investments held as at 31 March 2020 nor material acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries during the Year. Save as otherwise disclosed, the Group does not have any future plans for material investments. There will, however, be a reasonable expected amount of expenditure in capital assets, in particular for the new plants and machines for the environmental protection remedial works. Sources of funding are expected to come primarily from the coal sales revenue and also external banking facilities of the Group. LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES As at 31 March 2020, the Group had: net current assets of approximately HK$127,070,000 (2019: approximately HK$84,255,000).

cash and cash equivalents of approximately HK$235,126,000 (2019: approximately HK$416,662,000) which comprised restricted bank balances of approximately HK$73,760,000 (2019: approximately HK$77,612,000) and the bank balances were the major components of the Group's current assets of approximately HK$259,694,000 (2019: approximately HK$432,459,000).

current liabilities of approximately HK$132,624,000 (2019: approximately HK$348,204,000) which comprised mainly trade and other payables of approximately HK$54,929,000 (2019: approximately HK$58,794,000) and interest-bearing borrowings of approximately HK$65,345,000 (2019: approximately HK$68,345,000).

interest-bearing borrowings of approximately HK$65,345,000 (2019: approximately HK$68,345,000). non-current liabilities of approximately HK$233,637,000 (2019: approximately HK$3,257,000) which comprised convertible bond designated as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$146,426,000 and non-current portion payable of approximately HK$80,155,000 related to mining right payables. GEARING RATIO The Group's gearing ratio was approximately 1.98 (2019: approximately 1.55). The computation is based on total debt (convertible bond designated as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, mining right payables, promissory notes, lease liabilities and interest-bearing borrowings) divided by total equity. - I-20 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP CAPITAL STRUCTURE The capital of the Group comprises only ordinary shares. As at 31 March 2020, there were 765,373,584 ordinary shares of the Company in issue. Zero coupon convertible bond of the Company with an aggregate principal amount of HK$200,000,000 were issued on 14 March 2008 the maturity date of which was approved to be further extended for 36 months to 13 March 2023 by the shareholders of the Company on 11 March 2020. TREASURY POLICIES Apart from the issuance of convertible bond at their face value of HK$200,000,000, the Group finances its operation mainly by internal generated resources. CHARGES ON GROUP'S ASSETS As at 31 March 2020, the Group had pledged restricted bank balances with carrying amount of approximately HK$73,760,000 (2019: approximately HK$77,612,000) to the bank as a security for interest-bearing borrowings. EMPLOYEES As at 31 March 2020, the Group had 126 employees (2019: 82) spreading amongst Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, the UK and the PRC. Total staff costs (excluding directors' emoluments) for the Year amounted to approximately HK$50,609,000 (2019: approximately HK$10,913,000). Employment relationship has been well maintained by the Group with its employees. The Group has adopted an extensive training policy for its employees. It has also sponsored senior executives for higher education programmes. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EXPOSURE The Group mainly earns revenue in RMB and Hong Kong dollars and incurs costs in RMB and Hong Kong dollars. The Group is exposed to foreign exchange risk based on fluctuations between Hong Kong dollars and RMB arising from its core operation in the PRC. The currency exchange risk for the Year is mainly derived from the net exchange gain on convertible bond designated as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, which is a result from the sustained depreciation of RMB against Hong Kong dollars. In order to minimise the foreign currency risk exposure between these two currencies, the Group maintained cash balances in both currencies that are sufficient to meet three to four months' operating cash flows requirements of the Group. - I-21 - APPENDIX I FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 31 March 2020, the Group did not have any material contingent liabilities. PROSPECTS The Group has been actively proceeding with the Optimization and Upgrading Plan since 2011 in relation to the New Mining Right of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine. The acquisition of the New Mining Right of the Enlarged Kaiyuan Mine in December 2019 has substantially enlarged the Group's coal resources and will allow the Group to increase the annual production volume to a range of 0.9 million tonnes to 1.2 million tonnes, ten times or more of the existing production capacity of Kaiyuan Mine. The Directors consider that the transaction is in line with the Group's strategy to expand the coal mining business of the Group. In the coming year, there will be (i) a reasonable expected amount of expenditure in capital assets, in particular for the new plants and machines for the environmental protection remedial works and (ii) substantial expenditure for works required by the Production Safety Supervision and Administration Bureau to improve safety standard of our coal mine. Sources of funding are expected to come primarily from the coal sales revenue and also external banking facilities of the Group. In addition to coal mining, the Group has been exploring new markets and seeking to extend its business coverage on technological and renewable energy sectors, in particular, the acquisition of Harbour Group in 2019 and NEFIN Group in 2018. It is one of the objectives of the Group to diversify its business portfolio into sectors offering higher growth momentum. Due to the recent social and political instability in Hong Kong and the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") worldwide, we are facing the most difficult business environment, which negatively impact the growth of our business. In particular IT services business in Hong Kong is expected to be hit hard by the prolonged social unrest and subsistence of the coronavirus disease in Hong Kong. The Board will continue to keep track of the latest development of the COVID-19 and will use its best endeavors to manage the Group's business portfolio with a view to improving the Group's financial performance and enhance shareholders' value. - I-22 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT INDEPENDENT COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT FOR NAN NAN RESOURCES ENTERPRISE LIMITED SUMMARY

1.1 Introduction Peak Vision Mining Alliance Ltd. (PVMA), has been retained by Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited (Nan Nan or Company) to prepare an Independent Technical Report (ITR, or Report) on its Kaiyuan open-pit coal mine property (Property) located in Qitai County, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. The ITR is required to be compliant with the requirements of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Exchange or HKEx) for a very substantial transaction. This ITR comprises (1) an independent mineral resource estimate for the coal resources contained within the Property, and (2) a review of the Feasibility Study Report (FS) for the proposed expansion of the Kaiyuan mining operation to 900,000 tonnes per year, that was prepared by the Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. in August 2019. The Safety Production Permit for the mine is rated for 1.2 million tonnes of coal production per year so the mine plan, economic model and related costs and revenues produced for this ITR have been projected to the annual production rate of 1.2 million tonnes from the base production rate of 900,000 tonnes. Information used in the preparation of this report is listed in Section 27 and where appropriate, is referenced elsewhere in the report. 1.2 Reporting Standard This Report has been prepared in accordance with the JORC (Joint Ore Reserve Committee) Code (2012). The effective date of this Report is 1 July 2020. There has been no material change of the Mineral Resource estimate since the effective date of this Report. 1.3 Reliance on Other Experts PVMA has relied upon Nan Nan for information regarding the legal description of the Property and the nature and status of permits that are held or required by Nan Nan to carry out their current and planned operations within the Property. - II-1 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 1.4 Property Description and Location The Property is located in Qitai County, northeastern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, PRC, near the border with Mongolia, at approximately 90°24' east longitude and 44°32' north latitude. The straight-line distance from Urumqi, the capital city of Xinjiang, to the Property is approximately 200 kilometers (km). The Property is comprised of one Mining Licence, Certificate Number C6500002018121110148841, that is 4.1123 km in area and grants the right to mine between 727 and 575 meters above sea level. The Mining Licence is valid from 21 December 2019 to 21 December 2022 and is renewable for a period of 30 years. The Mining Licence is held by Mulei County Kaiyuan Coal Co. Ltd. (Kaiyuan), a wholly foreign-owned enterprise approved by the Autonomous Region Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation Bureau and the Industrial and Commercial Bureau of the Autonomous Region. Kaiyuan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited. 1.5 Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure and Physiography The Property is readily accessible: a recently completed freeway extends from Urumqi approximately 150 km east to Qitai and from Qitai, the Property is reached by travelling approximately 20 km east on Provincial Road S303 then 50 km north on Provincial Road S228 at which point Provincial Road S327 branches to the northeast and passes within several kilometers of the Property. Roads within the Property are maintained but unpaved. A railway, parallel to Highway S327, is currently under construction. The Property is located on the southern margin of the Junggar Basin near the border with Mongolia at an elevation of approximately 700 meters above sea level and has a dry, continental climate. Vegetation is scarce. On average, annual rainfall is about 165 mm. Average January temperatures in the Junggar Basin are about −15°C; the average temperature in July varies from 21°C in the north to 24°C in the south. Mining activities are conducted on a year-round basis. The Property is relatively remote and other than several other coal mines, is not close to any significant infrastructure, although the existence of a well-developed coal mining industry means that all necessary services are available in the region. The Property has sufficient surface rights for mining operations, waste disposal and processing plant sites. Electrical power is supplied to the Property from the Kitayama 35 kV substation, 10 km to the southwest. Water for industrial use is obtained locally but potable water must be transported to the Property from Penghu, 35 km to the southwest. - II-2 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 1.6 History During the period 2006-2009, the Ninth Geological Brigade of the Xinjiang Geology and Minerals Bureau and the Shandong Taishan Geological Exploration Company carried out several exploration and drilling programs that defined the coal resources within the Property. Those resources were verified in 2018 by the Ninth Brigade. In 2019, a Feasibility Study, dated 31 August 2019, was completed by the Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. That Feasibility Study is reviewed in this report. Mining of the original Kaiyuan Mine in the northern part of the Property began in 2008. To date, approximately ten million tonnes of coal have been produced from the Property. 1.7 Regional and Local Geology The Junggar Basin originated south of the Siberian Craton during the late Paleozoic as a remnant ocean basin in which 3,000 to 4,000 m of marine volcaniclastic sediments were deposited. Early Permian and younger rocks are non-marine and were deposited in a subsiding basin formed by the uplift of the ancestral Tian Shan mountains. During Late Permian time, the basin transformed into an intercontinental basin and during the Early Triassic, the area became a shallow lacustrine basin. Coal beds are abundant and extensive in Lower to Middle Jurassic strata. Individual beds are up to tens of meters thick and are interbedded with lacustrine and fluvial sandstone and mudrock. The Property area is underlain by rocks of Lower to Middle Jurassic age. The oldest rocks encountered in drilling belong to the Lower Jurassic Sangonghe Formation comprised of approximately 90 m of grey-green siltstone, fine-grained sandstone, and argillaceous siltstone. The Sangonghe Formation does not contain coal beds. The Sangonghe Formation is conformably overlain by the Xishanyao Formation of Middle Jurassic age that is comprised of basal conglomerate and coarse sandstone, grey to light-grey siltstone, mudstone and sandstone with coal seams. The Formation has an average thickness of approximately 125 m and is nearly flat-lying, with dips of 3° to 5° to the south. Jurssic starta are unconformably overlain by basal conglomerate and brown, yellow and red-yellow mudstone, siltstone and argillaceous siltstone that belong to the Upper Pliocene Dushanzi Formation. The Property contains nine (9) coal seams of potential economic interest. From oldest to youngest these are labelled B7, B8, B9, B13, B14, B15, B16, B17, and B18, and they have an aggregate thickness of approximately 50 m. (Table 1.1) All seams are contained within the Middle Jurassic-age Xishanyao Formation and are essentially parallel, strike east-west, and dip approximately five (5) degrees to the south. Seams B7 and B9 are the most continuous; seam B8, between B7 and B9, is restricted to the southern part of the expansion area. The remaining seams are generally continuous, but because they dip to the south, are progressively truncated to the north. - II-3 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Table 1.1 Kaiyua Coal Seam Thickness Average Minimum Maximum Coal Seam Thickness Thickness Thickness (m) (m) (m) B18 4.0 1.9 7.0 B17 4.1 2.8 6.6 B16 1.5 0.5 2.8 B15 4.1 0.7 13.4 B14 4.5 0.6 9.5 B13 5.4 0.1 10.0 B9 10.0 5.1 12.9 B8 1.4 0.5 1.8 B7 21.2 12.5 24.5 Various chemical and physical characteristics of the coal seams were measured and are summarized in Table 1.2. Most of the tests were conducted on samples from the major seams B7, B9, B13, and B14 but all seams have similar characteristics and quality. Table 1.2 Kaiyuan Coal Seam Characteristics Characteristic Low High Average Comment (%) (%) (%) Moisture (Mad) 9.68 12.3 All seams Ash (Ad) 6.85 22.53 13.69 Diminishes with depth Volatiles (Wdaf) 31.91 34.41 32.91 Based on Seams B7, 9, 14, 13 Sulphur (S) 0.37 0.67 0.49 Based on Seams B7, 9, 14, 13 Phosphorous (P) 0.003 0.016 Chlorine (Cl) 0.017 0.313 Arsenic (As) 1 to 2 ppm Calorific Value 25.74 28.33 27.2 Based on Seams B7, 9, (MJ/Kg) 14, 13; Increases with depth 1.8 Exploration Other than drilling described in Section 10 of this report, Kaiyuan has done no exploration of the Property. Exploration done by previous operators and government agencies is described in Section 6 History. - II-4 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 1.9 Drilling Kaiyuan has drilled nine (9) holes within the Property, two (2) in the north-eastern portion of the Property and seven (7) within the expansion area. (Figure 1.1) Four holes (ZK401, 403, 505 and ZKJ607 were drilled in 2018 and five holes (ZK01, 02, 03, 04, and 05) were drilled in 2019. Figure 1.1 Kaiyuan Drillhole Location Map The Property and immediate area have been tested by an additional 33 holes, five (5) of which are within the area of the current pit and 10 of which are located outside the current Property boundary. 1.10 Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing Several testwork programs have been conducted on Kaiyuan coal samples since 2017. The most recent is a preliminary coal property analysis campaign carried out in 2020 by SGS-CSTS Standards Technical Services (SGS Tianjin) in Tianjin, China on samples collected from drillholes ZK-01 to ZK-05 inclusive. Previous to that, the Ninth Geological Brigade of the Xinjiang Geology and Minerals Bureau (NGB) reported the results of a comprehensive coal property analysis in their 2018 reserve verification report. Preliminary coal washability test results were included in the 2018 reserve verification report as well as in the 2019 PEA report. Major findings were: Kaiyuan coal is a low-rank bituminous coal with no coking abilities and is classified as non-coking coal BN31 according to the Chinese classification system. This is equivalent to the Sub-bituminous B coal class according to the American Society for Testing Materials (ASTM D-388). - II-5 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Kaiyuan coal is low in ash with stable moisture and volatile matter, especially for the major coal seams B7, B9, B13 and B14 (Table 1.3). The average ash content for these seams is in the range of 7.0% to 17.5% on a dry basis.

Table 1.3 Combined Proximate Analysis Results in 2018 and 2020 on Cores w/o Float Fixed Moisture Ash Volatile Matter Carbon Kaiyuan M (%, ad) A (%, d) V (%, daf) (%, daf) Coal Seam Range Average Range Average Range Average Average B18 7.1-18.2 10.6 6.9-22.5 12.9 29.0-39.2 31.2 68.8 B17 4.1-14.2 10.3 6.8-40.7 17.6 27.0-38.3 32.6 67.4 B16 3.4-15.2 9.5 7.6-27.6 15.7 28.0-38.8 32.3 67.7 B15 4.8-15.1 9.7 5.1-27.1 16.9 28.0-36.6 33.5 66.5 B14 2.9-15.7 9.0 9.7-33.8 17.5 29.9-45.5 33.3 66.7 B13 3.4-15.3 9.6 6.5-42.0 12.8 25.3-39.6 32.3 67.7 B9 4.0-15.8 10.5 5.1-34.0 10.4 30.3-55.2 34.1 65.9 B8 7.4-15.9 12.3 2.8-11.8 7.3 31.0-36.5 33.1 66.9 B7 2.2-14.3 10.5 4.2-12.5 7.0 30.0-45.2 32.6 67.4 Kaiyuan coal has low concentrations of deleterious elements of sulphur (S), phosphorous (P), fluorine (F), and arsenic (AS). Some samples from Seams B 7 and B 9 had a chlorine content of more than 0.3%. Kaiyuan float samples have a lower sulphur content, while the distribution of P is consistent.

and B had a chlorine content of more than 0.3%. Kaiyuan float samples have a lower sulphur content, while the distribution of P is consistent. Kaiyuan coal can be used as thermal coal because of its high heating values. However, the high concentration of the alkali elements will affect the fusibility and cause slagging during combustion. Kaiyuan coal has no coking properties. It may be used for coal gasification.

Medium levels of humic acids were identified from the weathering zone as reported in the 2018 and 2020 reserve verification reports. The potential economic values of the weathered coals have been discussed in the 2018 PEA and 2019 FS reports.

Washability tests on core samples indicate that Kaiyuan coal has a low degree of separation difficulty based on Chinese criteria. Washability tests on raw coal samples from nearby coal mines confirm this observation. - II-6 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Figure 1.2 Washability Curves of Kaiyuan Drillhole ZK603 Core Samples from Seam B14 (2018) Cumulative Float (%) Specific Gravity 5 3 1 2 4 Ash (%, dry) Cumulative Sink (%) Cumulative Float Ash Curve; 2. Elementary Ash Curve; 3. Cumulative Sink Ash Curve; Specific Gravity Curve; 5. Near Gravity Distribution Curve. The Kaiyuan mine has been in operation since 2008, producing as-mined coal which is screened to various sizes for the local thermal coal market. PVMA has reviewed production data for the period 2017 to 2019 inclusive, quality data of recent coal core samples, the operation of adjacent coal mines, and coal quality projections based on the current resource estimate. It was concluded that as-mined raw coal meets the quality requirements for the life of mine. The projected raw coal quality for the life of mine is shown in Table 1.4. Table 1.4 Kaiyuan Raw Coal Quality Projection (2020-2072) Total Annual Production Production Raw Coal Qnet M A V (million t) (million t/a) (MJ/kg) (%, ad) (%, d) (%, daf) 63.5 1.2 Average 25.99 10.55 10.42 32.39 Range 23.21-27.85 9.53-11.18 6.25-16.47 31.83-33.36 - II-7 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Production data for the period 2017 through 2019 are listed in Table 17.1 together with fine coal product quality data. The ash content is low, in the range of 5.4% to 8.4% and the net heating values for 2017 and 2018 are higher than the required 18 MJ/kg. According to Kaiyuan, the low-quality coal production in 2019 was the result of mining of low-quality coal Seam XB2 that has been almost completely mined out. Table 1.5 Kaiyuan Coal Production and Fine Coal Quality Data (2017-2019) K2O Na2O Kaiyuan Coal Sample M A V St Qgross Qnet in Ash in Ash (t/a) (%, ad) (%, d) (%, daf) (%, d) (MJ/kg) (MJ/kg) (%) (%) 2017 2,090,439 No. 2 Coal 8.63 5.41 30.38 0.40 24.89 23.91 1.31 12.22 2018 2,077,855 No. 2 Coal 10.26 8.44 42.26 0.60 19.16 18.59 n/a n/a 2019 1,441,269 XB2-Zhong 11.28 8.40 44.56 0.91 17.68 15.07 n/a n/a XB2-Xia 13.04 5.66 42.92 0.11 17.48 15.86 n/a n/a 1.11 Mineral Resource Estimate PVMA has carried out an estimate of coal resources within the southern (expansion) portion of the Property on the basis of drillhole data provided by Kaiyuan that included drillhole collar locations, depth of coal seams, surface topography as of September 2019, and ash content (Ad%), moisture (Mad%), volatile content (Vadf), and net calorific value of dry coal (Qnet, d (MJ/Kg)). Geological strip logs were available for several of the drillholes but most collar, seam depth and thickness information were extracted from information plotted on geological long sections through the Property. Coal quality data were obtained from the 2019 resource verification report. Location and coal seam interval data was obtained for 42 drillholes of which 26 holes were inside the expansion area and were used to estimate the quantity of coal. The dataset includes 191 coal seam intercepts of which 115 are located within the expansion area of the mining licence. Of the 332 coal quality analyses, 221 are located within the boundaries of the mining licence. All seams were modelled as south-dipping sheets using the vertical, intersected thicknesses from each of the drillholes located within the boundaries of the Property. Coal intercepts were assigned an indicator value of one (1) and all waste had a value of minus one (-1). Coal quality data were entered into the model using sample lengths given in the resource verification report. Samples were then segregated by coal seam and composited to three (3) meters length. One hundred fifteen (115) bulk density measurements were carried out on all nine major coal seams by the Xinjiang Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources and reported in the 2018 Resource Verification Report. The average for all measurements is 1.34 g/cm3. - II-8 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Although the seams are more extensive than the limits of the Property, they have been modelled only to the limits of the Property boundary because the Company is allowed to mine only within the boundaries of the Property and to a depth of 575 meters above sea level, therefore the existence of any coal measures beyond those boundaries is irrelevant to the exercise of resource estimation. The volume of the coal seams was estimated using a search ellipse with a diameter of 500 meters, thickness of 50 meters, and a south dip of five degrees. The size ensured that the ellipse would capture holes on two adjacent north-south lines and the dip ensured that the ellipse would honour the dip of the seams. Coal quality was estimated using inverse distance squared (ID2). Coal quality was estimated within each of the seams using data for that seam only. Block model parameters are given in Table 1.3. Table 1.6 Kaiyuan Block Model Parameters Axis Origin* Size Number (m) X 30531000 100 Columns 91 Y 4932800 100 Rows 91 Z 477.5 5 Levels 63 Minimum X, Y, and Z Model is not rotated The coal indicator (value of 1) was interpolated into the blocks in a single pass. In order for a value to be interpolated into a block it was necessary that a minimum of two (2) and a maximum of four (4) intercepts be located within the volume of the search ellipse. As each seam in each drillhole was represented by a single indicator, the minimum requirement of two intercepts means that each block was informed by a minimum of two drillholes. Because at least some of the coal seams extend to surface and all of the seams will be exploited by open pit mining methods, it is necessary to constrain the resource estimate by a design pit that is based on reasonable cost and revenue values. A design, break-even pit was constructed using a current mining cost of RMB64 per tonne and a selling price of RMB140 per tonne. Processing cost was assumed to be zero, mining dilution was assumed to be zero and mining recovery 100 percent. An overall pit slope of 38 degrees, the same as the current mining operation, was used to define the ultimate pit walls. Because drillholes are generally 200 meters or less apart on lines that are at most 500 meters apart, and the coal seams are exposed in active open pit mines on the east, north and west sides of the expansion area, there is very strong evidence for the continuity of the coal seams within the expansion area. For this reason, all resources have been classified as Indicated. - II-9 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT The pit-constrained resource estimate for the expansion area is set out in Table 1.4. The resource has been estimated only to 575 meters above sea level, the minimum elevation of the mining licence. Table 1.7 Kaiyuan Expansion Area Mineral Resource Estimate Above 575 Meters Elevation Dry Seam Classification Density Ad Mad Vda Qnet Tonnes (g/cm³) (%) (%) (%) (MJ/kg) B18 Indicated 1.2500 9.70 10.63 28.94 26.84 410,000 B17 Indicated 1.2500 8.54 13.20 31.17 26.89 890,000 B16 Indicated 1.2500 13.01 10.01 31.74 25.08 1,210,000 B15 Indicated 1.2500 28.74 10.02 38.09 20.39 1,170,000 B14 Indicated 1.2500 16.24 9.05 33.60 22.33 8,100,000 B13 Indicated 1.2500 13.13 10.03 31.98 25.41 9,770,000 B09 Indicated 1.2500 9.99 11.24 32.93 26.44 19,830,000 B08 Indicated 1.2500 9.13 11.13 33.83 26.91 110,000 B07 Indicated 1.2500 6.28 10.87 32.11 27.99 24,780,000 Total 66,270,000 1.12 Mineral Reserve Estimate The summary of open pit coal reserves is shown in Table 15.1. Note that the coal reserves are rounded up to nearest 100,000 and above elevation 575 as per the mining licence. The reserves only are reported for the South region of the mining license. These reserves do not include the North region of the current active mining area. Table 1.8 Kaiyuan Open Pit Coal Reserves Coal Seams Classification Tonnes Total Probable 63,481,000 Source: PVMA (2020) The reserves are all considered Probable as all the estimated resources are classified as Indicated. - II-10 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT The mineral reserves have been determined using costs set out in Table 1.9. Table 1.9 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Operating Cost Summary Estimate Parameters Value Mining CNY 58.46*/tonne coal Coal Preparation & General Administration CNY 7.81/tonne coal Overall Wall Slope 38 deg. Coal Price CNY 140/tonne coal Coal Production Rate 900,000 tpa Source: PVMA (2020) Operating Costs exclude amortization, depreciation and interest expense of 0.16, 9.49 & 0.5 CNY/t, respectively. The mining, coal preparation and general administration costs are referenced from the 2019 FS. The mining costs are based on CNY per tonne coal, which equates to CNY9.9 per tonne of material. The basis for the mineral reserve estimate is used in the following Lerch-Grossman optimization. Also, the operating cost summary is based on a 900,000 tpa, which is conservative compared to the 1,200,000 tpa allowable coal release. Since there is a 33% increase in coal production, the operation should realize a lower operating cost over the life of mine. A percentage block model developed for Section 14, was transferred into the Maptek VulcanTM software. A Lerch-Grossman (LG) Pit Shell optimization was conducted to validate the mineral reserve estimate. The parameters for the optimization used are set out in Table 15.2. The LG optimization shell resulted in a pit-constrained reserve of 69.5 million tonnes with an overall strip ratio of 5.44:1 (waste tonnes: coal tonnes). The reserves shown in Tables 1.8 and 1.10 are constrained by the lower limit of the mining licence (575 masl) in addition to the pitshell and total 63.5 million tonnes with an overall strip ratio of 5.91:1. Dilution factor of 0.5% and Mining Losses average 5.4%. These are reasonable for this type of estimate. The coal reserves by seam are shown in Table 1.10. Note that the coal reserves are rounded up to nearest 1,000 and above elevation 575 m as per mining licence. - II-11 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Table 1.10 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Probable Reserves by Seam to Elevation 575 meters Coal Seam Classification Tonnes B07 Probable 21,986,000 B08 Probable 78,000 B09 Probable 17,673,000 B13 Probable 9,912,000 B14 Probable 8,617,000 B15 Probable 1,363,000 B16 Probable 1,225,000 B17 Probable 1,229,000 B18 Probable 1,398,000 Total 63,481,000 Source: PVMA (2020) 1.13 Mining Methods Mining will be a conventional truck-and-excavator operation. The mining rate will be approximately 1,200,000 tonnes per annum and is planned over an approximately 54-year project life, including pre-stripping.Pre-stripping took place in Year -1 (2022), and production commenced in Year 1 (2023). Table 1.11 shows the key results from the Life of Mine (LOM) plan. Table 1.11 Kaiyuan Coal LOM Plan Key Results Description Unit Value Coal Reserves tonne 63,481,000 Caloric Value (Qnet) MJ/Kg 25.99 Moisture (Mad, air dry) % 10.55 Ash (Ad, dry basis) % 10.42 Volatile Matter (Vdaf, dry and ash-free) % 32.39 Overburden & Rock Stripping tonne 374,904,000 Strip Ratio waste:coal (t:t) 5.91 Coal Processing Rate t/d (t/year) 3,600 (1,200,000) Project Life years 54 - II-12 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT The mine design is defined by the mining license issued by the Autonomous Region Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation Bureau and the Industrial and Commercial Bureau of the Autonomous Region for an operation of 900,000 tonnes per year of coal mining. The Mining Licence is held by Mulei County Kaiyuan Coal Co. Ltd. (Kaiyuan) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited. The safety production permit allows for 1,200,000 tonnes per coal mining which is also held by Kaiyuan. Mine Design Parameters Mining will be carried out by stripping overburden and rock material down dip at a declining angle between 3 and 8 degrees to a maximum bench height of 10 meters to release the coal ore. A typical cross-section showing mining sequence shown in Figure 1.3. Figure 1.3 Typical Cross-section of Mining sequence Source: Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. (2018) The phasing for the mine will be split into two main stripping phases. The current mining activity is in the north area of the mining lease (i.e: Existing mine area). The first mining phase will be in the middle of the mining lease and will operate over a period of approximately 24 years. The final phase, (Ercai District), in the south end of the mining lease will be mined over the next 29 years. The first mining phase will be split into two sub-phased activity areas, the East and West, as shown in Figure 1.4. Also shown are the current mining activities, dumps and facility locations. Total mining activity will be over a mine life of 53 years plus one year of pre-stripping. - II-13 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT The total in-pit Probable Reserves, which include dilution and mining loss are tabulated by bench to elevation 575 m in Table 1.12. Table 1.12 Kaiyuan Coal In-Pit Diluted Reserves by Bench to Elevation 575 m Waste Total Bench In-Pit Reserves Stripping Material S.R. (tonnes) Qnet Mad% Ad% Vdaf% (tonnes) (tonnes) (w:o) +715 m 1,317 25.28 9.98 13.06 31.82 1,394,000 1,395,000 1,058 +705 m 176,000 25.14 9.93 13.21 31.90 16,261,000 16,437,000 92.3 +695 m 792,000 23.76 9.50 14.59 32.61 39,031,000 39,823,000 49.3 +685 m 2,188,000 23.46 9.47 15.25 32.86 41,529,000 43,717,000 19.0 +675 m 4,021,000 24.28 9.92 14.20 32.26 37,001,000 41,023,000 9.2 +665 m 5,683,000 25.07 10.47 12.69 32.19 32,879,000 38,562,000 5.8 +655 m 5,459,000 25.12 10.60 12.54 32.58 32,531,000 37,990,000 6.0 +645 m 4,423,000 24.67 10.34 13.61 33.09 33,332,000 37,755,000 7.5 +635 m 4,802,000 25.39 10.35 11.60 32.68 31,845,000 36,648,000 6.6 +625 m 6,745,000 26.16 10.48 9.84 32.37 26,948,000 33,693,000 4.0 +615 m 7,034,000 26.59 10.60 9.01 32.26 23,048,000 30,082,000 3.3 +605 m 6,001,000 27.08 10.80 8.07 32.20 20,423,000 26,424,000 3.4 +595 m 5,446,000 27.27 10.92 7.65 32.23 16,841,000 22,287,000 3.1 +585 m 5,494,000 27.29 10.95 7.59 32.25 12,611,000 18,106,000 2.3 +575 m 5,215,000 27.35 10.94 7.46 32.23 9,230,000 14,445,000 1.8 Total 63,481,000 25.99 10.55 10.42 32.39 374,904,000 438,385,000 5.9 Source: PVMA (2020) Notes: tonnes are reported to the nearest thousand. Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent summation differences; t = tonnes; w:o = stripping ratio of waste to coal ore - II-14 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Figure 1.4 Kaiyuan Coal Existing Mine, First Mining and Final (Ercai District) Phases Source: Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. (2018) The mining production schedule is based on a mining rate of approximately 3600 t/d (1,200,000 t/year). The project life is approximately 54 years, including pre-stripping. Table 1.13 and Figure 1.5 outline the mine production schedule by year for the first 20 years. - II-15 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Table 1.13 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Annual Production Schedule and Coal Quality Waste Total Year Annual Production Stripping Material S.R. (tonnes) Qnet Mad% Ad% Vdaf% (tonnes) (tonnes) (w:o) 2022 (-1) - - - - - 10,038,000 10,038,000 - 2023 (1) 1,200,000 23.96 9.56 14.40 32.51 8,800,000 10,000,000 7.33 2024 (2) 1,200,000 24.18 9.63 14.18 32.40 8,800,000 10,000,000 7.33 2025 (3) 1,200,000 25.87 10.70 11.21 32.40 8,800,000 10,000,000 7.33 2026 (4) 1,200,000 26.31 11.18 9.94 32.77 6,833,000 8,033,000 5.69 2027 (5) 1,200,000 26.31 11.18 9.94 32.77 5,335,000 6,535,000 4.45 2028 (6) 1,200,000 26.46 11.15 9.57 32.69 6,731,000 7,931,000 5.61 2029 (7) 1,200,000 27.09 11.00 8.07 32.35 4,073,000 5,273,000 3.39 2030 (8) 1,200,000 27.43 10.92 7.24 32.17 3,773,000 4,973,000 3.14 2031 (9) 1,200,000 27.68 10.86 6.66 32.04 3,581,000 4,781,000 2.98 2032 (10) 1,200,000 27.83 10.82 6.30 31.96 3,023,000 4,223,000 2.52 2033 (11) 1,200,000 27.85 10.82 6.25 31.95 3,054,000 4,254,000 2.55 2034 (12) 1,200,000 27.85 10.82 6.25 31.95 3,042,000 4,242,000 2.54 2035 (13) 1,200,000 27.85 10.82 6.25 31.95 2,867,000 4,067,000 2.39 2036 (14) 1,200,000 27.85 10.82 6.25 31.95 2,757,000 3,957,000 2.30 2037 (15) 1,200,000 26.80 10.48 8.10 32.23 2,955,000 4,155,000 2.46 2038 (16) 1,200,000 23.96 9.59 14.32 32.58 3,496,000 4,696,000 2.91 2039 (17) 1,200,000 26.02 10.85 10.81 32.51 6,644,000 7,844,000 5.54 2040 (18) 1,200,000 26.39 11.16 9.74 32.72 7,522,000 8,722,000 6.27 2041 (19) 1,200,000 27.07 11.00 8.12 32.36 7,612,000 8,812,000 6.34 2042 (20) 1,200,000 27.62 10.87 6.80 32.07 7,721,000 8,921,000 6.43 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 2075 (53) 1,081,000 27.26 10.96 7.66 32.27 2,019,000 3,100,000 1.8 Total 63,481,000 25.99 10.55 10.42 32.39 374,904,000 438,385,000 5.9 Source: PVMA (2020) Notes: tonnes are reported to the nearest thousand. Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent summation differences; t = tonnes; w:o = stripping ratio of waste to coal ore The mine production schedule from the FS was based on 900,000 tonnes per year. The increase is due to the Safety Production Permit allowing the coal output to increase to 1.2 million tonnes per year. During the period 2017 to 2019, coal output was 2.09, 2.08 and 1.441 million tonnes per year. Since there is no coal release in this latest production schedule during pre-production, this gives the mine significant time to allow stripping to be performed without coal release disturbance. Coal release will continue in the north portion of the mining lease during stripping. - II-16 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT The coal quality data presented in the annual mine plan is based on coal release presented in the year of mining and blended based on the seams that are exposed. The calorific values, volatile matter, moisture and ash content indicates that the coal falls within the limits of marketable coal, therefore requiring no washing. The coal preparation plant will be required as function of the coal contracts. Figure 1.5 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Production Schedule and Strip Ratio Source: PVMA (2020) To increase coal production to 1.2 million tonnes per year, adjustments to waste material removal had to be increased in the first seven years. Pre-stripping shows approximately 10 million tonnes of material in year 2022. During years 2023 to 2025, waste stripping increases to 8.8 million tonnes per annum, then reduces gradually during years 2026 to 2038 to approximately 6 million tonnes and 3 million tonnes, respectively. It then increases up to approximately 8 million tonnes from 2036 to 2039. Pre-stripping will also release approximately 1.2 million tonnes of coal ore in year 2023 and for the life-of-mine. The strip ratio will average 5.9 over the life-of-mine. Over the life of mine, the mine will produce approximately 374.9 million tonnes of waste rock and overburden material. The mine has two dumping locations; the internal in-pit dump located North of the First phase mining area and the Northern Outer (Beiwai) dump site located on the North side of the mining lease and outside of the pit (ex-pit). All mining activities on site will be completed by a combination of owner and local contractors. The descriptions in this section provide general information on the size and/or capacity of the selected equipment. This operation is a conventional truck-and-excavator operation. Track-mounted blasthole drills, either rotary drilling or down-the-hole (DTH), are used. All equipment on site is and will be diesel powered. - II-17 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT The owner and contractors will operate three 8-hour shifts per day (24 hours/day), 330 days/year. The remaining days are allocated to legal holidays, equipment maintenance and productivity lost because of weather. This gives approximately 7,920 gross operating hours per year. Table 1.14 lists major mine equipment to be provided. Table 1.14 Kaiyuan Coal Major Mine Equipment Requirements Equipment Type Life-of-Mine Track Mounted Down-the-hole hammer drill, 150 mm dia. 2 5.0 m3 hydraulic excavator 4 (3 + 1 additional units) 2.5 m3 hydraulic excavator 3 3.5 m3 wheel loader (ZL50) 2 45-tonne class haul trucks 19 (11 + 8 additional units) 25-tonne class highway trucks (offsite coal transportation) Variable 220HP Track Dozer 3 Grader - G170B 1 Water Truck - 30,000 liters 2 Fuel Truck - 20,000 liters 1 Source: PVMA (2020) Notes: m3 = cubic metres; mm = millimetre; dia. = diameter The increase to 1.2 million tonnes per year of coal production from the originally planned 900,000 tonnes per year, also increased the total number of excavators by one to a total of four and 45-tonne trucks by eight units to a total of 19 to meet the additional material movement requirements. Remaining equipment will be sufficient to manage the 1.2 million tonnes per year of coal release. The 25-tonne class highway truck is for the transportation of coal to market. The number of trucks is variable due to the number of contract sales which varies year to year and is also depended on location for delivery. Overburden and rock stripping will require blasting which is managed by the contractor. Blast designs are based on 10-m benches and 1-msub-drill, using a powder factor of approximately 0.33 kg/m3 for rock and 0.22 for coal kg/m3. Over the life of mine, the project will use approximately 1.1 million kg per year of bulk ammonia-nitrate and fuel-oil explosive. The project will use conventional blasting products: non-electric detonating cords, delays and boosters. Blasting considerations of explosive timing and quantity of down-the-hole product will be adjusted for blasting near facilities. - II-18 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Management staff will be owner-represented and will comprise 11 personnel. Personnel was increased to accommodate the 1.2 million tonnes per year coal production and will be comprised of 232 production staff, 9 service personnel, 9 other personnel, 6 safety personnel and 6 outsourcing staff, totalling 259 mine workers. Over the life of mine, the project will consume approximately 10.0 million liters of diesel fuel per year. 1.14 Recovery Methods The Kaiyuan coal mine has been in operation since 2008, producing as-mined coal which is screened to various sizes for the local thermal coal market. The as-mined raw coal meets quality requirements for the life of mine. Kaiyuan coal is low rank bituminous. Tested coal core samples from the 2018 and 2020 sampling programs indicate that in general, Kaiyuan coal contains low ash as well as low concentrations of deleterious elements including total sulphur, phosphorous, fluorine and arsenic. Some core samples from Seam B9 have a chlorine content higher than the threshold level 0.3%, although most of the measurements are lower than this. The heating values of the core samples are high, in the range of 25.6 to 28.4 MJ/kg without processing. These properties indicate that the run-of-mine coal can meet thermal coal market requirements. Large samples collected from the nearby mines confirmed the low ash and sulphur content as well as the high heating value of the coal as seen from the coal washability test results of Heishantou and Beishan samples. The raw coal ash on a dry basis was reported as 5.4% and 10.2% for Beishan and Heishantou, respectively. The average coal quality during the life of mine was estimated by PVMA for the Property of the basis of proximal analyses included in the 2019 resource verification report. The average and range data are listed in Table 1.15. During the proposed life of mine, about 63.5 million tonnes raw coal will be produced, which will have an average net heating value of 26 MJ/kg and an ash content of 10.4% on a dry basis. The lowest net heating value of the raw coal was projected as 23 MJ/kg, which is above the lowest heating value regulated by local authority and meets the regional thermal coal market requirements. Table 1.15 Kaiyuan Raw Coal Quality Projection (2020-2072) Total Annual Production Production Raw Coal Qnet M A V (million t) (million t/a) (MJ/kg) (%, ad) (%, d) (%, daf) 63.5 1.2 Average 25.99 10.55 10.42 32.39 Range 23.21-27.85 9.53-11.18 6.25-16.47 31.83-33.36 - II-19 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 1.15 Project Infrastructure The location of the mine provides with easy access to provincial roads and highways. The mine has an open pit production system and auxiliary facilities including maintenance shop, office building, and dormitories. These facilities are currently located to the south of the mine but will be relocated to the north-east for future mining. A new screening plant has been constructed on site and is also located in the same area. Kaiyuan will use dual power supplies. One existing power supply is provided by the 35 kV Beishan transformer station. A second power source will be provided by the proposed 110 kV substation of the Jinneng Mine via a 4 km, 10 kV powerline. Three diesel generators are also available as an emergency power supply. The highest daily water consumption was estimated to be 701 m3/d for operation, as well as potable and sanitation water uses and will be provided using both reclaimed and fresh water. 1.16 Market Studies and Contracts Kaiyuan as-mined coal is screened to various sizes and sold on a ROM basis to the local thermal coal market. The mine has an established thermal coal sales market with low risk for future sales. Typical coal products are shown in Table 1.16. Table 1.16 Typical Kaiyuan Coal Products (2010, JTB) % of Saleable Products Size Product Customers (mm) Large Coal > 150 30 Thermal Coal Domestic and Industry Medium Coal 80 - 150 30 Thermal Coal Domestic and Industry Small Coal 30 - 80 Fine Coal < 30 40 Third-Party to Power Plants 1.17 Environmental Studies, Permitting and Social Impacts Currently, appropriate environmental permits have been approved for Kaiyuan's operation by the Environmental Protection Bureau of Mulei County. The planned and implemented environmental protection measures can adequately satisfy the need for environmental protection. - II-20 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 1.18 Capital and Operating Costs All capital and operating cost estimates are reported in Renminbi (CNY) unless stated otherwise. Note that the initial study was based on a production rate of 900,000 tonnes per year coal production as per the mining permit. The safety production permit allows coal production to increase to 1.2 million tonnes per tonne per year. The capital therefore has been updated by the author to reflect the purchase of additional equipment required to accommodate the 1.2 million tonnes per year production plan. Operating costs were not updated and therefore the use of the 900,000 tonne per year operating costs for the 1.2 million tonne per year operation should be result in lower costs is considered to be a conservative evaluation. The capital cost estimate is summarized in Table 1.17. Table 1.17 Capital Cost Summary Table Estimated Project Capital Estimate Value (CNY) Mining Construction Engineering (Pre-Stripping) 93,522,000 Civil Works Engineering 16,490,000 Purchase of equipment and tools 50,028,000 Installation work 15,657,000 Other fees 18,370,000 Engineering contingency reserve 11,644,000 Coal preparation plant investment 57,604,000 Interest during construction 5,980,000 Original investment in open pit mine 100,000,000 Start-up Working capital 4,433,000 Total Capital Costs 373,728,000 Source: PVMA (2020) Notes: CNY are reported to the nearest thousand The capital cost estimate had been updated to reflect the production rate of 1.2 million tonnes per year and is summarized into to 10 major groups: Mining engineering, civil works engineering, purchase of equipment and tools, installation work, other fee, engineering working capital, interest during construction, coal preparation plant, original investment in open mine and working capital. - II-21 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT The total capital cost summary estimate by project groups is detailed below and shown in Figure 1.6. Mining construction engineering: CNY93.522 million, accounting for 25% of the total capital cost; Civil works engineering: CNY16.490 million, accounting for 4.4% of the total capital cost; Purchase of equipment's and tools: CNY50.028 million, accounting for 13.4% of the total capital cost; Installation work: CNY15.657 million, accounting for 4.2% of the total capital cost; Other fee: CNY18.370 million, accounting for 4.9% of the total capital cost; Engineering contingency reserve: CNY11.644 million, accounting for 3.1% of the total capital cost; Coal Preparation Plant: CNY57.604 million, accounting for 15.4% of the total capital cost; Interest during construction: CNY5.980 million, accounting for 1.6% of the total capital cost; Original investment in open pit mine: CNY100.0 million, accounting for 26.8% of the total capital cost; Start-up Working Capital: CNY4.433 million, accounting for 1.2% of the total capital costs Figure 1.6 Kaiyuan Coal Summary of Capital Cost by Project Groups 1.2% 25.0% 26.8% 25.0% 4.4% 1.6% 4.4% 13.4% 15.4% 4.9% 4.9% 3.1% Source: PVMA (2020) 13.4% 4.2% - II-22 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT The mining capital cost estimate was updated to reflect the coal production increase to 1.2 million tonnes per year. The estimate is split into 14 major categories; pre-stripping work, geotechnical works, excavation works, ground production systems, dredging drainage works, communication systems, power supply systems, outdoor water supply and heating systems, maintenance, warehouse facility, administrative facilities, environmental protection and other construction costs as shown in Table 1.18. Table 1.18 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Capital Cost Estimate Engineering Cost Estimated Value (CNY) Mine Purchase of Construction Civil Works equipment's Installation Name Engineering Engineering and tools work Other Fee Total Pre-Stripping work 93,522,000 - 8,690,000 - - 102,212,000 Mining & Mineral work - 5,570,000 9,994,000 - - 15,563,000 Excavation works - - 4,345,000 - - 4,345,000 Ground production system - - - - - - Dredging and Drainage works - - 152,000 309,000 - 461,000 Communication Systems - - 9,044,000 4,658,000 - 13,702,000 Power supply system - 381,000 5,077,000 7,780,000 - 13,238,000 Outdoor water supply and heating systems - 3,045,000 242,000 2,168,000 - 5,455,000 Maintenance - 594,000 6,022,000 501,000 - 7,117,000 Warehouse facility - 1,191,000 1,147,000 209,000 - 2,547,000 Administrative facilities - 3,909,000 2,553,000 - - 6,462,000 Environmental protection - 1,801,000 2,763,000 31,000 - 4,595,000 Other construction costs - - - - 18,370,000 18,370,000 Sub-Total 93,522,000 16,490,000 50,028,000 15,657,000 18,370,000 194,067,000 Engineering Contingency (6%) 11,644,000 11,644,000 Total Mining 93,522,000 16,490,000 50,028,000 15,657,000 30,014,000 205,711,000 Source: PVMA (2020) Notes: CNY are reported to the nearest thousand The total mining capital cost estimate is CNY205.711 million. The contingency capital is estimated at CNY11.644 million, approximately 6% of the mining capital. The coal preparation plant capital costs estimate is summarized in Table 1.19. - II-23 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Table 1.19 Kaiyuan Coal Preparation Plant Capital Cost Estimate Engineering Cost Estimated Value (CNY) Mine Purchase of Construction Civil Works equipment's Installation Name Engineering Engineering and tools work Other Fee Total Coal preparation plant - 29,322,000 16,294,000 4,527,000 7,462,000 57,605,000 Total Coal Preparation Plantc - 29,322,000 16,294,000 4,527,000 7,462,000 57,605,000 Source: Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. (2018) Notes: CNY are reported to the nearest thousand The annual mine plan indicates that the coal quality data falls within the limits of marketable coal and requires no washing, but due to the current wash plant construction on site the capital costs will be maintained in the cashflow model. The coal preparation plant will be required as a function of the coal contracts. The investment capital cost estimate is split into three areas, construction investment loan, the original investment and start-up working capital as shown in Table 1.10. Table 1.20 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Investment Capital Cost Estimate Engineering Cost Estimated Value (CNY) Mine Purchase of Construction Civil Works equipment's Installation Name Engineering Engineering and tools work Other Fee Total Construction investment loan interest - - - - 5,980,000 5,980,000 Original investment 40,000,000 40,000,000 - 20,000,000 - 100,000,000 Start-up working capital - - - - 4,433,000 4,433,000 Total Other Capital 40,000,000 40,000,000 - 20,000,000 10,413,000 110,413,000 Source: Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. (2018) Notes: CNY are reported to the nearest thousand The operating cost estimate summary for the Kaiyuan Coal Feasibility Project is, in the author 's opinion appropriate for a PFS level of study and is summarized in Table 21.5. - II-24 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Table 1.21 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Operating Cost Summary Estimate Unit Cost Item per tonne coal (CNY) Mining 58.46* Coal Preparation 7.81 Total Operating Cost 66.27* Source: Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. (2018) Operating Costs excludes amortization, depreciation and interest expense Overall operating costs excludes amortization, depreciation and interest expense of 0.16, 9.49 & 0.5 CNY/t, respectively, which equates to CNY76.42/t coal. Mining operating costs are detailed in Table 21.6. Table 1.22 Kaiyuan Coal Mining Operating Cost Estimate Item Name Unit Cost 1 Mining Operating cost 52.77 (a) material 1.02 (b) power 17.70 (c) employee's salary 21.61 (d) Repair fee 2.70 (e) Land reclamation fee 0.50 (f) Other expenses 3.00 (g) Outsourcing Blasting Fee 6.21 2 Depreciation 9.49 3 Maintenance/Replacement fee 8.50 4 Security costs 5.00 5 Amortization fee 0.16 6 Interest expense 0.5 Total Mine Operating Costs per tonne of Coal 76.42* Source: Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. (2018) Operating cost include interest, depreciation, amortization The mining costs are a fixed cost based on annual mining of 900,000 tonnes of coal per year of operation due to the mining permit. The safety production permit allows coal production to increase to 1.2 million tonnes per tonne per year. Operating costs were not updated and should be realized at a lower cost and therefore the 900,000 tonnes per day operating costs is used as a conservative evaluation and within the limits of this study. - II-25 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT The total cost of CNY76.42/t coal includes interest, depreciation and amortization. Excluding interest, depreciation and amortization, mining operating costs are estimated at CNY58.46/t coal. Processing and G&A operating costs are detailed in Table 1.23. Table 1.23 Kaiyuan Coal Preparation and G&A Operating Costs Estimate Item Name Unit Cost 1 Power fee 1.19 2 employee's salary 4.62 3 Repair fee 1.00 4 other expenses 1.00 Total Coal Preparation Operating Costs 7.81 Source: Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. (2018) The coal preparation and G&A costs are a fixed cost and are based on annual processing of 900,000 tonnes of coal per year of operation. The total coal preparation operating cost is estimated at CNY7.81/t coal. The calorific values, volatile matter, moisture and ash content presented in the annual mine plan indicate that the coal falls within marketable limits, requiring no washing. Therefore, these operating costs are excluded from the cashflow model. The coal preparation plant will be required as function of the coal contracts. Labour personnel will be a combination of owner and contractors as shown in Table 1.24. Table 1.24 Kaiyuan Coal Summary Labour Estimate One Two Three Labour Registered Unit and Job title Class Class Class Total Factor Personnel Production workers 49 75 52 176 1.26 221 Managers 3 5 3 11 1 11 Service personnel 2 4 3 9 1 9 Labours 1 3 2 6 1 6 Outsourced Blasters 2 2 2 6 1 6 Mine First Aid Safety Staff 1 3 2 6 6 Total open-pit mine labour capacity 58 92 64 214 259 Coal Preparation Plant Capacity 18 17 5 40 53 All personnel 76 109 69 254 312 Source: PVMA (2020) - II-26 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 1.19 Economic Analysis All values are reported in Renminbi (CNY). The initial study was based on 900,000 tonnes per year coal production as per the mining permit. The safety production permit allows coal production to increase to 1.2 million tonnes per tonne per year. The economic analysis has been updated by the author to reflect additional equipment purchases necessary to accommodate the 1.2 million tonnes per year production plan. Operating costs were not updated and should be realized at lower cost and therefore the 900,000 tonnes per day operating costs is used as a conservative evaluation. Table 1.25 shows the economic analysis summary. Table 1.25 Kaiyuan Coal Economic Analysis Summary Item Amount (Yuan) Total investment in open-pit projects 205,711,000 Mine Construction engineering (Pre-Stripping) 93,522,000 Civil Construction Engineering 16,490,000 Purchase of equipment and tools 50,028,000 Installation work 15,657,000 Other fees 18,370,000 Engineering contingency reserve 11,644,000 Coal processing plant investment 57,604,000 Interest expense during construction period 5,980,000 Open-pit Mine original Investment 100,000,000 Initial (start-up) working capital 4,433,000 Total construction investment 373,728,000 Coal investment per metric ton 311.44 Financial Evaluation Index Project investment financial internal rate of return (%) - After Tax 17.53 Project investment financial internal rate of return (%) - Before Tax 22.53 Project investment payback period (year) - After Tax 5.48 Project investment payback period (year) - Before Tax 4.36 Project investment net present value - After Tax 207,288,000 Project investment net present value - Before Tax 355,625,000 Discount Rate (%) 10 Source: PVMA (2020) Notes: CNY are reported to the nearest thousand The assumptions used in the financial estimate are based on an annual coal production rate of 1.2 million tonnes per year and a selling price of 140 yuan/metric ton of coal. Contingency and working capital is estimated at CNY11.644 million and 4.433 million which is approximately 3.1% and 1.2% and of total capital, respectively. - II-27 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT The feasibility study before-tax,after-tax cash flow and tax forecast is shown in Figure 1.7. As the cashflow model is completed over a twenty-year operation and the Life-of-Mine is over 54 years, the discounted cash flow model has little impact on the Net Present Value (NPV) after twenty years. Figure 1.7 Kaiyuan Coal After-Tax, Tax and Cumulative After-Tax Undiscounted Cash Flow Source: PVMA (2020) As indicated in the chart, the payback period is approximately 5.5 years. Pre-production capital is estimated to be CNY373.728 million with a working capital of CNY4.433 million required for the first year of operation. This Project has been evaluated on a post-tax basis in order to provide a more indicative, but still approximate, value of the potential Project economics. A tax model was reproduced by PVMA using the 2018 Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd Feasibility report, "Kaiyuan Coal Opencast Preliminary Design". The tax model contains the following assumptions: No royalties;

Value-Added Tax Total is 1.3% (13%x5%x5%)

o VAT is 13%

o Urban Construction Tax is 5%

o Education Surcharge is 5%

Tax Total is 1.3% (13%x5%x5%) o VAT is 13% o Urban Construction Tax is 5% o Education Surcharge is 5% Resource Tax is 6% of Revenue

Corporate Income Tax is 25%

Depreciation is CNY9.49/t of coal ore - II-28 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Amortization is CNY0.16/t of coal ore

Interest is CNY0.50/t of coal ore Total taxes for the Project amount to CNY601.629 million over a twenty-year operation. NPV and IRR values are shown in Table 1.27. Table 1.28 shows the Discount Rate sensitivities, with Figures 22.2 and 22.3 showing visual representations of risk levels. Table 1.26 Kaiyuan Coal After-Tax Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return Sensitivity Analysis Uncertainties Indicator After Uncertainty Change Rate (%) Indicator Name Tax Name -20% -15% -10% -5% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% Coal Price %IRR 10.3% 12.2% 14.0% 15.8% 17.5% 19.2% 20.9% 22.5% 24.2% NPV (CNYx1000) 8,404 58,125 107,846 157,567 207,288 257,009 306,730 356,451 406,172 Production Rate %IRR 13.4% 14.5% 15.5% 16.5% 17.5% 18.5% 19.5% 20.5% 21.4% NPV (CNYx1000) 91,085 120,136 149,186 178,237 207,288 236,339 265,390 294,440 323,491 Operating Costs %IRR 22.9% 21.7% 20.4% 19.0% 17.5% 16.0% 14.3% 12.5% 10.5% NPV (CNYx1000) 366,450 329,976 291,290 250,395 207,288 161,971 114,443 64,705 12,756 Capital Costs %IRR 22.4% 21.0% 19.7% 18.6% 17.5% 16.6% 15.7% 14.9% 14.1% NPV (CNYx1000) 282,034 263,347 244,661 225,974 207,288 188,602 169,915 151,229 132,542 Source: PVMA (2020) Table 1.27 Discount Rate Post-Tax Sensitivity After-Tax Discount Rate NPV (CNYx1000) 0% 992,431 5% 477,174 8% 296,451 10% 207,288 12% 135,931 15% 53,236 Source: PVMA (2020) Notes: NPV = net present value; % = percent A sensitivity analysis was performed on the Base Case coal price of CNY140/t of coal cost scenarios to determine which factors most affected post-tax economics for both NPV and IRR. The analysis revealed that the project is most sensitive to coal price and operating cost, the project also shows a moderate level of sensitivity to capital and production rate. - II-29 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Figure 1.8 Kaiyuan Coal After-Tax Net Present Value Sensitivity Analysis Source: PVMA (2020) Figure 1.9 Kaiyuan Coal After-Tax Internal Rate of Return Sensitivity Analysis Source: PVMA (2020) 1.20 Risk Assessment The only project risk that is regarded as currently significant is the current mine closure that was imposed because of the delay in obtaining the approval of resumption application from the Production Safety Supervision and Administration Bureau of local government as a result of coronavirus pandemic. II-10 Table 1.8 Kaiyuan Open Pit Coal Reserves . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-10 Table 1.9 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Operating Cost Summary Estimate . . . . . . . . . II-11 Table 1.10 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Probable Reserves by Seam to Elevation 575 meters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-12 Table 1.11 Kaiyuan Coal LOM Plan Key Results . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-12 Table 1.12 Kaiyuan Coal In-Pit Diluted Reserves by Bench to Elevation 575 m . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-14 Table 1.13 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Annual Production Schedule and Coal Quality . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-16 Table 1.14 Kaiyuan Coal Major Mine Equipment Requirements . . . . . . . . . . . II-18 Table 1.15 Kaiyuan Raw Coal Quality Projection (2020-2072) . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-19 Table 1.16 Typical Kaiyuan Coal Products (2010, JTB) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-20 Table 1.17 Capital Cost Summary Table . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-21 Table 1.18 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Capital Cost Estimate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-23 Table 1.19 Kaiyuan Coal Preparation Plant Capital Cost Estimate . . . . . . . . . . II-24 Table 1.20 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Investment Capital Cost Estimate . . . . . . . . . . II-24 Table 1.21 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Operating Cost Summary Estimate . . . . . . . . . II-25 Table 1.22 Kaiyuan Coal Mining Operating Cost Estimate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-25 Table 1.23 Kaiyuan Coal Preparation and G&A Operating Costs Estimate . . . II-26 - II-37 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Table 1.24 Kaiyuan Coal Summary Labour Estimate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-26 Table 1.25 Kaiyuan Coal Economic Analysis Summary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-27 Table 1.26 Kaiyuan Coal After-Tax Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return Sensitivity Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-29 Table 1.27 Discount Rate Post-TaxSensitivity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-29 Table 2.1 Responsibilities for Preparation of This Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-44 Table 4.1 Kaiyuan Mining Licence Boundary Coordinates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-49 Table 7.1 Kaiyuan Coal Seam Thickness . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-54 Table 7.2 Kaiyuan Coal Seam Characteristics . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-55 Table 10.1 Kaiyuan Drillholes 2018 and 2019 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-58 Table 10.2 Kaiyuan Drillholes Pre-2018 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-58 Table 13.1 Proximate Analysis Results in 2018 on Cores w/o Float . . . . . . . . . II-64 Table 13.2 Proximate Analysis Results in 2020 on Cores w/o Float . . . . . . . . . II-64 Table 13.3 Combined Proximate Analysis Results in 2018 and 2020 on Cores w/o Float . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-64 Table 13.4 Average Ultimate Analysis Results 2018 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-65 Table 13.5 Regulated Deleterious Elemental Levels of Commodity Coal in China . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-66 Table 13.6 Average Deleterious Analysis Results 2018 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-66 Table 13.7 Coal Ash Chemical Analysis Results 2018 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-67 Table 13.8 B/A Results 2018 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-68 Table 13.9 Screening Test Results of Kaiyuan Core Samples 2018 . . . . . . . . . . II-70 Table 13.10 Screening Test Results of Beishan Pit Samples 2018 . . . . . . . . . . . . II-71 Table 13.11 Screening and Float-Sink Test Results of Heishantou Pit Samples 2018 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-72 Table 14.1 Kaiyuan Bulk Density Measurements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-75 Table 14.2 Kaiyuan Block Model Parameters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-76 - II-38 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Table 14.3 Kaiyuan Expansion Area Mineral Resource Estimate Above 575 Meters Elevation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-77 Table 15.1 Kaiyuan Open Pit Coal Reserves . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-79 Table 15.2 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Operating Cost Summary Estimate . . . . . . . . . II-79 Table 15.3 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Probable Reserves by Seam to Elevation 575 meters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-81 Table 16.1 Kaiyuan Coal LOM Plan Key Results . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-82 Table 16.2 Kaiyuan Coal Recommended Overall Wall Slope Design Parameters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-82 Table 16.3 Kaiyuan Coal Open Pit Design Parameters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-83 Table 16.4 Kaiyuan Coal In-Pit Diluted Reserves by Bench to Elevation 575 m . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-85 Table 16.5 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Annual Production Schedule and Coal Quality . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-88 Table 16.6 Kaiyuan Coal Dump Design Parameters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-90 Table 16.7 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Waste Management Dump Plan . . . . . . . . . . . . II-91 Table 16.8 Kaiyuan Coal Major Mine Equipment Requirements . . . . . . . . . . . II-92 Table 17.1 Kaiyuan Coal Production and Fine Coal Quality Data (2017-2019) . II-94 Table 17.2 Kaiyuan Raw Coal Quality Projection (2020-2072) . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-95 Table 19.1 Typical Kaiyuan Coal Products (2010, JTB) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-99 Table 19.2 Kaiyuan Coal Product Contracts Examples (2020, Kaiyuan) . . . . . . II-99 Table 21.1 Capital Cost Summary Table . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-101 Table 21.2 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Capital Cost Estimate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-103 Table 21.3 Kaiyuan Coal Preparation Plant Capital Cost Estimate . . . . . . . . . . II-104 Table 21.4 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Investment Capital Cost Estimate . . . . . . . . . . II-104 Table 21.5 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Operating Cost Summary Estimate . . . . . . . . . II-105 Table 21.6 Kaiyuan Coal Mining Operating Cost Estimate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-105 Table 21.7 Kaiyuan Coal Preparation and G&A Operating Costs Estimate . . . II-106 - II-39 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Table 21.8 Kaiyuan Coal Summary Labour Estimate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-107 Table 22.1 Kaiyuan Coal Economic Analysis Summary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-108 Table 22.2 Kaiyuan Coal Financial Plan Cash Flow Statement (CNYx1,000) . . II-111 Table 22.3 Kaiyuan Coal After-Tax Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return Sensitivity Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-112 Table 22.4 Discount Rate Post-TaxSensitivity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-113 Table 24.1 Kaiyuan Risk Assessment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-115 Table 25.1 Kaiyuan Coal Seam Thickness . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-116 Table 25.2 Kaiyuan Expansion Area Mineral Resource Estimate Above 575 Meters Elevation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-117 Table 25.3 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Probable Reserves by Seam to Elevation 575 meters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-118 Table 25.4 Kaiyuan Coal LOM Plan Key Results . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-118 Table 25.5 Kaiyuan Coal Economic Analysis Summary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-121 - II-40 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT FIGURES Figure 1.1 Kaiyuan Drillhole Location Map . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-5 Figure 1.2 Washability Curves of Kaiyuan Drillhole ZK603 Core Samples from Seam B14 (2018) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-7 Figure 1.3 Typical Cross-section of Mining sequence . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-13 Figure 1.4 Kaiyuan Coal Existing Mine, First Mining and Final (Ercai District) Phases . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-15 Figure 1.5 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Production Schedule and Strip Ratio . . . . . . . II-17 Figure 1.6 Kaiyuan Coal Summary of Capital Cost by Project Groups . . . . . . II-22 Figure 1.7 Kaiyuan Coal After-Tax, Tax and Cumulative After-Tax Undiscounted Cash Flow . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-28 Figure 1.8 Kaiyuan Coal After-Tax Net Present Value Sensitivity Analysis . . II-30 Figure 1.9 Kaiyuan Coal After-Tax Internal Rate of Return Sensitivity Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-30 Figure 4.1 Kaiyuan General Location Map . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-48 Figure 4.2 Kaiyuan Mining Plan Boundary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-49 Figure 7.1 Stratigraphic Column Mesozoic Junggar Basin . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-53 Figure 7.2 Kaiyuan Coal Seams Plan View . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-54 Figure 7.3 Kaiyuan Coal Seams Long Section View Looking East . . . . . . . . . . II-55 Figure 10.1 Kaiyuan Drillholes 2018-2019 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-57 Figure 10.2 Kaiyuan Drillhole ZK01 Core from Depth Interval . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-59 Figure 13.1 Washability Curves of Kaiyuan Drillhole ZK603 Core Samples from Seam B14 (2018) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-71 Figure 13.2 Washability Curves of Heishantou Pit Samples (2018) . . . . . . . . . . II-73 Figure 14.1 Kaiyuan Drillholes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-74 - II-41 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Figure 15.1 Typical Cross-Section of LG Pit Shell and Coal Seams Outlines . . II-80 Figure 16.1 Typical Cross-section of Mining sequence . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-84 Figure 16.2 Kaiyuan Coal Existing Mine, First Mining and Final (Ercai District) Phases . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-86 Figure 16.3 Kaiyuan Coal Final Mine Design to Elevation 575m . . . . . . . . . . . . II-87 Figure 16.4 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Production Schedule and Strip Ratio . . . . . . . II-89 Figure 18.1 Kaiyuan Coal Mine General Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-96 Figure 18.2 Kaiyuan Screening Plant . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-98 Figure 21.1 Kaiyuan Coal Summary of Capital Cost by Project Groups . . . . . . II-102 Figure 22.1 Kaiyuan Coal After-Tax, Tax and Cumulative After-Tax Undiscounted Cash Flow . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-109 Figure 22.2 Kaiyuan Coal After-Tax Net Present Value Sensitivity Analysis . . II-113 Figure 22.3 Kaiyuan Coal After-Tax Internal Rate of Return Sensitivity Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-114 - II-42 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT INTRODUCTION

2.1 Purpose of Report Peak Vision Mining Alliance Ltd. (PVMA), has been retained by Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited (Nan Nan or Company) to prepare an Independent Technical Report (ITR, or Report) on its Kaiyuan open-pit coal mine property (Property) located in Qitai County, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. The ITR is required to be compliant with the requirements of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Exchange or HKEx) for a very substantial transaction. 2.2 Scope of Report This ITR comprises (1) an independent mineral resource estimate for the coal resources contained within the Property, and (2) a review of the Feasibility Study Report (FS) for a proposed expansion of the Kaiyuan mining operation to 900,000 tonnes per year, that was prepared by the Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. in August 2019. The Safety Production Permit for the mine is rated for 1.2 million tonnes of coal production per year so the mine plan, economic model and related costs and revenues produced for this ITR have been projected to the annual production rate of 1.2 million tonnes from the base production rate of 900,000 tonnes. The Scope of Work for this ITR includes the completion or review and reporting of the following technical aspects: Geology;

Mineral Resource Estimate;

Mining Methods and Ore Reserves;

Mineral Processing;

Environment, Permitting and Social Impacts;

Capital and Operating Costs;

Marketing; and

Risk Assessment. Information used in the preparation of this report is listed in Section 27 and where appropriate, is referenced elsewhere in the report. - II-43 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 2.3 Reporting Standard This Report has been prepared in accordance with the JORC (Joint Ore Reserve Committee) Code (2012). The effective date of this Report is 1 July 2020. There has been no material change of the Mineral Resource estimate since the effective date of this Report. Work Program

The work programme of this report included: Review of the information supplied by the Company;

Site visit by Greg Mosher, P.Geo., Ting Lu., P.Eng., and Antonio Loschiavo to the site on 18 and 19 October 2019;

Site visit by Greg Mosher on 6 January 2020;

Preparation of this ITR. Project Team The project team is comprised of Antonio Loschiavo P.Eng., Mining Engineer; Ting Lu, P.Eng., Process Engineer; and Greg Mosher, P.Geo., Geologist. All three are Competent Persons for their respective portions of the Report in the context of the JORC 2012 Code and in the context of Chapter 18 of the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Responsibilities for preparation of the ITR are as follows: Table 2.1 Responsibilities for Preparation of This Report Consultant Responsibility Antonio Loschiavo, P.Eng. Mining, Capital and Operating Costs, Economic Analysis Ting Lu, P.Eng. Mineral Processing, Infrastructure, Environment, Permitting, Social Impact Greg Mosher, P.Geo. Project Management, Geology and Mineral Resources - II-44 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 2.6 Project Team Expertise The following brief resumes outline the experience of the team members. Antonio Loschiavo, P.Eng. Mining Engineer Tony has over 20 years of practical experience in both mining operations and consulting, specializing in open pit mine design and planning, ore resource/reserve evaluation, and economic analysis, and is well recognized as a Principal Mining engineer. Tony has worked on projects in Canada, Europe, Russia, Central and South America and has held senior positions with several mining companies. Ting Lu, P. Eng. Process Engineer Ting is a senior metallurgical engineer with over 20 years of experience in mineral processing and project management with gold, silver, base metals, coal and industrial minerals. Ting has worked on multiple projects as project manager, lead processing engineer and Qualified/Competent Person. Ting worked as a coal processing engineer in western Canada prior to becoming a consultant. Greg Mosher, P. Geo., Resource Estimation Geologist Greg has over 40 years of mining experience with field locations across North America, South America, China, Greenland, North Africa, and Europe. His work has included co-operative efforts with mining, metallurgical, chemical and civil engineering disciplines. Consulting contracts have included technical and economic evaluation of mining operations and mineral properties, participation in feasibility analyses, mineral resource estimations, data synthesis, and management of geological exploration programs. Since 2003, Greg has specialized in mineral resource estimation. Greg has conducted resource estimates for coal projects in China and Mongolia. All three Competent Persons, Loschiavo, Lu and Mosher, have been retained by PVMA as independent consultants with the specific mandate to prepare and complete this ITR. - II-45 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT COMPETENT PERSONS QUALIFICATIONS AND RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS

3.1 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves The information in this Report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on work done by Greg Mosher who is a Competent Person in the context of the JORC Code (2012) and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (The JORC Code, 2012). Greg Mosher consents to the inclusion in this Report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears. 3.2 Stock Exchange Requirements Antonio Loschiavo: Is a member in good standing of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (Canada);

Has more than five years' experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration;

Is independent of the issuer applying all of the tests in sections 18.21 and 18.22 of the listing rules of HKEx;

Does not have any economic or beneficial interest (present or contingent) in any of the reported asset;

Has not received a fee dependent on the findings outlined in the ITR;

Is not an officer, employee of proposed officer for the issuer or any group, holding or associated company of the issuer. Ting Lu: Is a member in good standing of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (Canada);

Has more than five years' experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration;

Is independent of the issuer applying all of the tests in sections 18.21 and 18.22 of the listing rules of HKEx;

Does not have any economic or beneficial interest (present or contingent) in any of the reported asset;

Has not received a fee dependent on the findings outlined in the ITR; - II-46 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Is not an officer, employee of proposed officer for the issuer or any group, holding or associated company of the issuer. Greg Mosher: Is a member in good standing of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (Canada);

Has more than five years' experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration;

Is independent of the issuer applying all of the tests in sections 18.21 and 18.22 of the listing rules of HKEx;

Does not have any economic or beneficial interest (present or contingent) in any of the reported asset;

Has not received a fee dependent on the findings outlined in the ITR;

Is not an officer, employee of proposed officer for the issuer or any group, holding or associated company of the issuer and takes overall responsibility for this ITR. Peak Vision Mining Alliance Ltd.: Is independent of the issuer applying all of the tests in sections 18.21 and 18.22 of the listing rules of HKEx;

Does not have any economic or beneficial interest (present or contingent) in any of the reported asset;

Has not received a fee dependent on the findings outlined in the ITR. 3.3 Reliance on Other Experts PVMA has relied on Nan Nan for information regarding the legal description of the Property and the nature and status of permits that are required by Nan Nan to carry out their current and planned operations within the Property. 3.4 Consents PVMA consents to this Report being included, in full, in the prospectus of Nan Nan, in relation to its proposed transaction on the HKEx, in the form and context in which the technical assessment is provided, and not for any other purpose. PVMA further consents to any part of this Report being cited or otherwise referred to in the prospectus and/or any replies to questions from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and/or the Securities and Futures Commission in connection with the proposed listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. - II-47 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION The Property is located in Qitai County, in northeastern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, PRC, near the border with Mongolia at approximately 90°24' east longitude and 44°32' north latitude. The straight-line distance from Urumqi, the capital city of Xinjiang, and the Property is approximately 200 kilometres (km). (Figure 4.1) Figure 4.1 Kaiyuan General Location Map The Property is comprised of one Mining Licence, Certificate Number C6500002018121110148841, that is 4.1123 km in area and grants the right to mine between 727 and 575 meters above sea level. The Mining Licence is valid from 21 December 2019 to 21 December 2021 and is renewable for a period of 30 years. The Mining Licence is held by Mulei County Kaiyuan Coal Co. Ltd. (Kaiyuan) a wholly foreign-owned enterprise approved by the Autonomous Region Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation Bureau and the Industrial and Commercial Bureau of the Autonomous Region. Kaiyuan is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited. The boundary of the mining licence is defined by the inflection points set out in Table 4.1 and shown in Figure 4.2. The locations of the inflection points are taken from the current Mining Licence and are expressed based on the Xi'an 80 coordinate system. - II-48 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Table 4.1 Kaiyuan Mining Licence Boundary Coordinates Inflection Point 1980 Xi'an Coordinate System X Y 1 4935612 30531354 2 4935896 30532950 3 4934770 30533330 4 4934768 30532882 5 4933075 30532412 6 4933026 30531079 7 4934324 30531402 Figure 4.2 Kaiyuan Mining Plan Boundary Kaiyuan has the right of access to and use of the Property but does not own the surface rights which are retained by the government. The Property is not subject to any royalties, back-in rights, payments or other agreements with the exception of taxes payable on sales of coal and an environmental tax. The Property is not subject to any known environmental liabilities. The only permits which are required for Kaiyuan to carry on their mining activities are a Mining Licence and a Safety Production Permit, both of which are in place. The mining licence is renewable every year or two years and the safety production permit is renewable every three years. There are no known risk factors that may affect access, title, or the right or ability to perform work on the Property. - II-49 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE AND PHYSIOGRAPHY The Property is located on the southern margin of the Junggar Basin in northeastern Xinjiang Autonomous Region, near the border with Mongolia, but is readily accessible: A recently completed freeway extends from Urumqi approximately 150 km east to Qitai. From Qitai, the Property is reached by travelling approximately 20 km east on Provincial Road S303 then 50 km north on Provincial Road S228 at which Provincial Road S327 branches to the northeast and passes within several kilometers of the Property. Roads within the Property are maintained but unpaved. A railway is under construction parallel to Highway S327. The Junggar Basin is bordered by the Altai Mountains on the north and by the Borohoro and Eren Habirga Mountains immediately north of the Tienshan Mountains on the south. The area is remote from any marine climatic influences and therefore has a dry, continental climate. Precipitation not only is scanty but also fluctuates widely from year to year. On average, annual rainfall is about 165 mm. Average January temperatures in the Junggar Basin are about −15 °C and average temperatures in summer vary from 21°C in the north to 24°C in the south. Mining activities are conducted on a year-round basis. The Property is at an elevation of approximately 700 meters above sea level (masl) and the terrain is essentially flat. Vegetation is scarce and is limited to scattered grasses and bushes where intermittent water flow is sufficient to support their existence. The Property is relatively remote and other than several other coal mines, is not close to any significant infrastructure although the existence of a well-developed coal mining industry means that all necessary services are available in the region. Qitai County, in which the Property is located, has a population of approximately 250,000. The town of Qital, the county capital, is approximately 50 km south of the Property and offers basic services and all other supplies and services are available in Urumqi, approximately 200 km to the southwest. The Property has sufficient surface rights for mining operations, waste disposal and processing plant sites. Electrical power is supplied to the Property from the Kitayama 35 kV substation, 10 km to the southwest. Water for industrial use is obtained locally but potable water must be transported to the Property from Penghu, 35 km to the southwest. - II-50 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT HISTORY The documented history of coal exploration of the Property area dates from 2006-2007, when the Ninth Geological Brigade of the Xinjiang Geology and Minerals Bureau conducted a coal exploration program on the Mingjia Kaiyuan Open-pit Coal Mine that included a topographic survey, prospecting and a hydrological test. During 2007-2008, the Shandong Taishan Geological Exploration Company carried out an exploration program at the Heshantou Coal Mine where they carried out a topographic survey, geological mapping, trenching and 6,686 meters of drilling in 34 holes. This work was done for Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. During 2008-2009, the Ninth Geological Brigade of the Xinjiang Geology and Minerals Bureau worked on the Beishan Coal Mine, to the west of the Property, on behalf of Xinjiang Beishan Mining Co. Ltd. This program included topographic and geological and hydrogeological mapping, prospecting and 2,050 meters of drilling in 14 holes. In 2018, the Ninth Brigade of the Xinjiang Geological and Mineral Bureau prepared a reserve verification report on the Kaiyuan Mine. In 2019, the Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. completed a Feasibility Study, dated 31 August 2019, that was based on the 2018 resource verification report. The current ITR is based on a review of the 2019 Feasibility Study. The portion of the Property into which the mining operation is expanding (expansion area) was previously owned by two companies, Jinneng and Beishan. Mining of the original Kaiyuan Mine in the northern part of the Property began in 2008. To date, approximately ten million tonnes of coal have been produced from the Property. GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALIZATION

7.1 Regional Stratigraphy The Junggar basin formed south of the Siberian Craton during late Paleozoic time as a remnant ocean basin that was bounded by emergent volcanic arcs. A regressive sedimentary sequence comprising 3,000 to 4,000 m of marine volcaniclastic rocks was deposited in this basin. Devonian-age sandstones are entirely volcaniclastic which suggests that the basis is underlain by oceanic crust. Early Permian and younger rocks are non-marine and were deposited in a subsiding basin formed in response to the uplift of the ancestral Tian Shan mountains. - II-51 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT More than 2,000 meters (m) of shallow-marine arenite and mudrock were deposited in the southeastern margin of the Junggar Basin during Early Permian time. During Late Permian time, the basin transformed into an intercontinental basin and during the Early Triassic, in response to repeated uplift and subsidence, the area became a shallow lacustrine basin. During the Middle and Late Triassic, approximately 1,200 m of mudstone and sandstone were deposited in the southeastern part of the basin. Coal beds are abundant and extensive in Lower to Middle Jurassic strata. Individual beds are up to tens of meters thick and are interbedded with lacustrine and fluvial sandstone and mudrock. The Lower to Middle Jurassic Xishanyao Formation was variably eroded and unconformably overlain by the upper Middle Jurassic Toutunhe Formation. Cretaceous-aged rocks are over 3,000 m thick and are comprised of basal conglomerate and interbedded sandstone and mudstone. During the Paleogene, more than 1,500 m of mudrock, sandstone and conglomerate were deposited in the south-central Junggar Basin. The Paleocene-Eocene age Ziniquanzi Formation is composed of sandstone and intercalated mudstone with common lateral facies changes. The middle portion of the Eocene-Oligocene age Anjihiathe Formation is composed of thick shale beds intercalated with limestone and the upper and lower parts are comprised of interbedded mudstone and sandstone that were deposited in a littoral lacustrine environment. From Miocene to Quaternary time, sediments were deposited in depressions formed by northward thrusting and loading of the northern Tianshan mountains caused by collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates. Miocene deposits are mostly fluvial-lacustrine mudstone intercalated with sandstone, conglomerate and limestone. Pliocene deposits are mainly alluvial fan to fluvial mudstone and sandstone interbedded with conglomerate. Quaternary deposits are alluvial fan to fluvial conglomerate and sandstone. Figure 7.1 is a stratigraphic column showing the formations, lithologies, and fossils that make up the Mesozoic strata in the southern Junggar Basin. (From Li et al, 2014) 7.2 Property Stratigraphy The Property area is underlain by rocks of Lower to Middle Jurassic age. The oldest rocks encountered in drilling belong to the Lower Jurassic Sangonghe Formation. Rock types include grey-green siltstone, fine-grained sandstone, and argillaceous siltstone and are approximately 90m thick. The Sangonghe Formation does not contain coal beds. Regionally, the Sangonghe Formation is described as being comprised of coarsening-upward cycles that represent multiple delta progradations along basin margins. The thin-bedded,fine-grained and well-sorted sandstones with wide lateral extent are indicative of wave-dominated delta systems. Adjacent to the Property, the Sangonghe Formation contains conglomerate beds which may be indicative of fluvial channels. - II-52 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT The Sangonghe Formation is conformably overlain by the Xishanyao Formation of Middle Jurassic age. The Xishanyao Formation is comprised of basal conglomerate and coarse sandstone, grey to light-grey siltstone, mudstone and sandstone with coal seams. The Formation has an average thickness of approximately 125 m and is nearly flat-lying, with dips of 3° to 5° to the south. Figure 7.1 Stratigraphic Column Mesozoic Junggar Basin Jurssic starta are unconformably overlain by basal conglomerate and brown, yellow and red-yellow mudstone, siltstone and argillaceous siltstone that belong to the Upper Pliocene Dushanzi Formation. The basal strata are purple to brick red. The formation has an average thickness of approximately 10 meters and thins from north to south. - II-53 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT The southern part of the Property is overlain by Quaternary-age sand and gravel that is up to 12 meters thick. 7.3 Mineralization Within the Property, all coal seams are contained within the Middle Jurassic-age Xishanyao Formation. There are nine seams of coal of sufficient thickness to be recoverable and they have an aggregate thickness of approximately 50m. The seams are listed in Table 7.1 together with their average, minimum, and maximum thickness. Table 7.1 Kaiyuan Coal Seam Thickness Average Minimum Maximum Coal Seam Thickness Thickness Thickness (m) (m) (m) B18 4.0 1.9 7.0 B17 4.1 2.8 6.6 B16 1.5 0.5 2.8 B15 4.1 0.7 13.4 B14 4.5 0.6 9.5 B13 5.4 0.1 10.0 B9 10.0 5.1 12.9 B8 1.4 0.5 1.8 B7 21.2 12.5 24.5 The seams dip to the south at approximately five (5) degrees. Seams B7 and B9 are the most continuous; seam B8, between B7 and B9, is restricted to the southern part of the expansion area. The remaining seams are generally consistent in thickness and distribution, but because they dip to the south, they are progressively truncated to the north. See Figure 7.2, a plan view of the seams and Figure 7.3 for a long section view. Figure 7.2 Kaiyuan Coal Seams Plan View - II-54 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Figure 7.3 Kaiyuan Coal Seams Long Section View Looking East Various chemical and physical characteristics of the coal seams have been measured, some for each seam but most for the major seams B7, B9, B13, and B14. These characteristics are summarized in Table 7.2 Table 7.2 Kaiyuan Coal Seam Characteristics Characteristic Low High Average Comment (%) (%) (%) Moisture (Mad) 9.68 12.3 All seams Ash (Ad) 6.85 22.53 13.69 Diminishes with depth Volatiles (Wdaf) 31.91 34.41 32.91 Based on Seams B7, 9, 14, 13 Sulphur (S) 0.37 0.67 0.49 Based on Seams B7, 9, 14, 13 Phosphorous (P) 0.003 0.016 Chlorine (Cl) 0.017 0.313 Arsenic (As) 1 to 2 ppm Calorific Value 25.74 28.33 27.2 Based on Seams B7, 9, (MJ/Kg) 14, 13; Increases with depth - II-55 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT DEPOSIT TYPES The Kaiyuan Property contains seams of thermal coal. A general description of thermal coal deposits follows. Geological characteristics: Seams of black to brown coal hosted by clastic sedimentary rocks. The coal is banded dull and bright and generally hard. The texture of the original vegetation is sometimes partially preserved. Tectonic setting: Stable continental basins; shelves on the trailing edge of continents; foreland basins; back-arc basins. Depositional environment: An area of slow sedimentation in fresh water with few or no marine incursions, most commonly a river delta; shoreline swamp; raised swamp; lake; floating vegetation mats. Age of mineralization: Often Tertiary but can be older. Host/Associated rock types: Sedimentary rocks exhibiting evidence of non-marine deposition. Carbonaceous mudstones, siltstones and sandstones are the most common, commonly with cross-stratification and other shallow-water sedimentary structures. Deposit form: Coal seams generally conform with regional bedding; sometimes seams are deposited in areas of local subsidence, such as fault-controlled blocks or sink holes in karst topography, in which case deposits may be lens shaped. Occasionally seams can be thickened/deformed by surface slump, glacial drift or faulting. Seams may pinch out or split on a local or regional scale. Texture/Structure: Sub-bituminous coal is usually composed mostly of clarain and vitrain. Footwall sediments are commonly penetrated by roots or weathered to clay. Coal seams/Associated mineral matter: Sub-bituminous coal can contain up to 30 % moisture. It usually contains a high proportion of vitrinite and lesser amounts of fusinite and liptinite. Mineral matter is in the coal as rock bands, as finely intermixed material of authigenic or detrital origin and as secondary material deposited in fractures and open spaces. Authigenic mineral matter includes pyrite, siderite and kaolinite. Weathering: Weathering of sub-bituminous coal reduces the calorific value by oxidizing the carbon-hydrogen complexes. Minerals in the mineral matter will also oxidize. Pyrite oxidizes to sulphates. Secondary carbonates are formed. - II-56 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT EXPLORATION Other than drilling described in Section 10, Kaiyuan has done no exploration of the Property. Exploration done by previous operators and government agencies is described in Section 6 History. 10 DRILLING Kaiyuan has drilled nine (9) holes within the Property, two (2) in the north-eastern portion of the Property and seven (7) within the expansion area. (Figure 10.1) Four holes (ZK401, 403, 505 and ZKJ607 were drilled in 2018 and five holes (ZK01, 02, 03, 04, and 05) were drilled in 2019. The Property and immediate area have been tested by an additional 33 holes, five (5) of which are within the area of the current pit and ten (10) of which are located outside the current Property boundary. (Figure 10.1) Figure 10.1 Kaiyuan Drillholes 2018-2019 The drill programs in both 2018 and 2019 were carried out by the 4th Division of the 9th Geological Brigade of the Xinjiang Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources. This group was responsible for all aspects of the drill program including surveying hole locations, drilling, core logging and sampling as well as security. The location and length of holes drilled by the XGMR are shown in Table 10.1. The location and length of holes drilled prior to 2018 are shown in Table 10.2. The coordinate system is 1980 X'ian. - II-57 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Table 10.1 Kaiyuan Drillholes 2018 and 2019 Hole Name Northing Easting Elevation Length (masl) (m) ZK01 4933874.38 30531613.26 705.60 184.09 ZK02 4933508.30 30531613.75 699.29 50.96 ZK03 4933154.48 30531592.13 697.99 30.25 ZK04 4933663.30 30531342.57 700.43 207.30 ZK05 4933325.93 30531291.02 694.85 158.84 ZK401 4935603.28 30532862.22 719.88 175.50 ZK403 4935600.14 30532711.66 719.79 204.36 ZK505 4933716.70 30531935.68 704.89 153.60 ZKJ607 4934271.82 30531624.15 705.71 151.75 Total Length (m) 1,316.65 Table 10.2 Kaiyuan Drillholes Pre-2018 Hole Name Easting Northing Elevation Length (masl) (m) ZK+303 30532523.58 4933333.99 708.73 215.71 ZK+305 30532076.90 4933337.86 706.38 215.71 ZK+501 30532990.59 4934095.68 727.09 159.95 ZK+503 30532522.82 4934090.27 717.20 167.55 ZK+505 30532025.38 4934083.42 710.01 161.55 ZK101 30531637.41 4934610.44 713.95 286.64 ZK102 30531651.77 4935438.45 714.60 313.05 ZK201 30532077.24 4934638.20 718.22 135.82 ZK202 30532074.43 4934888.41 714.59 151.06 ZK203 30532083.61 4935184.13 718.91 78.18 ZK204 30532097.75 4935615.25 717.06 42.04 ZK301 30532498.20 4934665.88 710.23 233.55 ZK302 30532510.19 4935150.78 722.59 101.42 ZK303 30532519.36 4932948.26 706.58 251.14 ZK305 30532020.61 4932943.45 702.83 258.58 ZK501 30533131.57 4933732.62 719.12 167.17 ZK502 30532535.83 4933725.55 710.25 181.05 ZK503 30531986.26 4933718.24 705.05 187.02 ZK6003 30531128.88 4933152.09 692.00 215.15 ZK6004 30531028.81 4933841.96 692.00 300.00 ZK603 30531081.57 4933510.09 692.04 430.02 ZK701 30532992.73 4934475.60 724.25 110.69 ZK702 30531447.66 4934403.85 708.71 156.59 ZK703 30531514.94 4933880.36 704.33 188.50 ZK705 30532021.29 4934452.11 713.70 137.96 ZKJ303 30532521.28 4933521.76 709.09 173.71 ZKJ305 30532021.77 4933514.54 704.21 180.71 ZKJ501 30532989.89 4933915.23 720.90 146.55 ZKJ503 30532523.19 4933901.06 712.16 151.55 ZKJ505 30532022.20 4933896.56 708.08 152.55 ZKJ601 30532989.36 4934288.84 726.18 130.65 ZKJ602 30532513.79 4934250.45 716.96 145.75 ZKJ603 30532019.31 4934266.51 709.69 147.12 Total Length (m) 6,074.69 - II-58 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT The following description of drilling procedures pertains to the holes drilled on behalf of Kaiyuan. A description of procedures followed during the drilling of earlier holes is not available but, as all drilling procedures must adhere to government regulations, it is reasonable to assume that they closely followed the Kaiyuan procedures. Drilling was carried out using a truck-mounted drill. Holes had an outside diameter of 110 and an inside (core) diameter of 56 mm. Collar locations were located using GPS with millimeter accuracy and were tied into national grid benchmarksAll holes were drilled vertically so that intersected thicknesses are essentially true thicknesses. Hole depth, core recovery and water level in the hole were monitored on a regular basis during drilling. Drillholes were surveyed geophysically to determine the depth and thickness of coal-bearing intervals, density of rock, as well as to monitor the location and diameter of the hole. Downhole logging tests included: Density, Natural Gamma, Resistivity, Self-potential, Sound velocity, Down-hole direction, Hole diameter and Well temperature. Graphic logs of the surveys were produced for each hole. All processing of drillcore took place at the drillsite. When core was removed from the core tube it was placed into wooden core boxes. Figure 10.2 shows boxes of core from hole ZK01. This interval includes a unit of coal. Figure 10.2 Kaiyuan Drillhole ZK01 Core from Depth Interval All core was photographed after being placed in the corebox and was measured for core recovery. The core was then described, and intervals were identified for sampling. Core recovery was approximately 97% and met government requirements for all holes. - II-59 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT The entire core was taken for analysis therefore no archival samples of coal seams remain. Thinner coal seams were collected as a single sample; for thicker seams, samples were up to three meters in length. Samples were placed into labelled double plastic bags which were then placed into sealed plastic boxes for shipping. Samples were sent by train to SGS in Tianjin for analysis. The drillcore that remained after sampling of the coal seams was stored in a locked building and was inspected during the site inspection in January 2020. The drillsite and all samples were secured and supervised at all times by personnel of the Xinjiang Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources. When the drillholes were complete, they were sealed, and the location was marked with a cement monument that identified the number of the hole as well as the start and completion dates. 11 SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND SECURITY Sampling of the drillcore was done at the drillsite and the coal seam intercepts in each drillhole were sampled in their entirety. In total, 84 samples were collected from the five holes drilled in 2009. After the core was taken out of the borehole, it was put into the core box in order, photographed, then described. Samples were taken after the core was logged. For those coal seams less than three meters in thickness, the seam was collected as a single sample; otherwise, samples were collected in three-meter increments. Core samples were placed in plastic bags that were closed with tape. Each sample bag was numbered, and the bags were placed in boxes for shipping. The boxes of samples were shipped by China Railway Express to SGS Mineral Energy Laboratory in Tianjin. SGS is an internationally recognized, ISO-certified analytical laboratory. Secure chain of custody of samples was maintained at all times from the drill to the laboratory. No quality control samples were submitted with the core samples but SGS maintains a rigorous program of internal QA/QC for all their analytical processes and because the Property is an operating mine and the quality of the coal is well-understood and the SGS analyses are consistent with the known quality of the coal, the absence of quality control samples is not regarded as a deficiency. The author (Mosher) is of the opinion that the sample preparation, security and analytical procedures are appropriate and adequate for the results to be used for the resource estimate described in Section 14 of this report. - II-60 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 12 DATA VERIFICATION The author (Mosher) took the following steps to verify the data from the 2019 drill campaign: Site inspection during which each of the drillhole locations was inspected and the coordinates recorded; Inspection of the drillcore remaining from holes ZK-01 to 05; Discussions with the Xinjiang Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources manager of the drill program regarding drilling protocols and procedures; Review of analytical data from all holes used for the resource estimate. No samples were collected as (a) the coal-bearing intervals from holes ZK01 through 05 were sampled in their entirety and submitted for analysis and (b) several of the seams (B7 and B9) are exposed in the wall of the adjacent open pit so their existence is obvious and as these seams have been exploited for a number of years, their characteristics are well established. The author is satisfied that the data was collected and documented according to standards that are adequate for the purpose of the resource estimation that is described in Section 14 of this Technical Report. 13 MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING Several testwork programs have been conducted on Kaiyuan coal samples since 2017. The most recent work is a preliminary coal property analysis campaign carried out in 2020 by SGS-CSTS Standards Technical Services (SGS Tianjin) in Tianjin, China on samples obtained from the 2019 drill program.

SGS-CSTS Standards Technical Services (SGS Tianjin) in Tianjin, China on samples obtained from the 2019 drill program. In 2018, the Ninth Geological Brigade of the Xinjiang Geology and Minerals Bureau (NGB) reported the results of a comprehensive coal property analysis in their 2018 reserve verification report. A preliminary coal washability test, based on both 2019 drill samples and a production sample from the nearby Beishan Coal Mine (Beishan), was also included in the report. - II-61 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Additional coal washability test results, based on the production coal samples from the nearby coal Heishantou Coal Mine, were reported by the Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute in their 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) report). The test was conducted by Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Coal Science Research and the results were used as the design basis for the Kaiyuan coal preparation plant in the PEA report. PVMA reviewed the 2020 SGS test reports and the 2018 Xinjian Coal Science Research report, together with the processing test results reported in the 2018 reserve verification report and in the 2018 PEA report. The major test results and the review comments are summarised as follows: 13.1 Samples Description 13.1.1 2020 Kaiyuan Coal Samples A total of 84 drill core and composite samples from holes ZK-1 to ZK-5, drilled in 2019, (Figure 10.1) were assayed in the 2020 SGS coal property analysis test program, including 69 drill core samples and 15 composite samples for proximate analysis. Float clean coal samples were further produced from each sample and tested for the same analyses. 13.1.2 2018 Kaiyuan Coal Samples and Beishan Coal Samples As described in the 2018 reserve verification report by NGB, both drill samples and pit samples were tested for coal property and washability. Drill coal samples were composited across the four drill holes (ZK401, ZK403, ZK505 and ZKJ607) from the nine coal seams (B7 to B9 and B13 to B18). The drill hole location can be found in Figure 10.1 of this report.

A large-scale sampling program was conducted by collecting pit samples from Beishan Coal Mine to evaluate coal washability characteristics of Kaiyuan coal. Coal samples of 20 tonnes from seam B9 and of 17 tonnes from seam B7 were obtained for washability studies. 13.1.3 2018 Heishantou Coal Samples Samples as described in the 2018 PEA report were obtained from the Heishantou Coal Mine to represent the future Kaiyuan coal for a large-scale coal washability test. The total weight of the raw coal samples was approximately 10 tonnes from coal seam B6. - II-62 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 13.2 Major Characteristics of Kaiyuan Coal Coal properties are critical in evaluating potential coal uses, which can be either metallurgical, thermal for combustion, or new fuel materials via coal liquefaction and coal gasification. The 2020 SGS test was focused on basic proximate and ultimate analyses; the 2018 test as reported by NGM is more comprehensive, covering the fundamental tests plus coal carbonization, combustion, and conversion tests. 13.2.1 Kaiyuan Coal Ranking Based on test results from petrological and microscopic examination (maceral groups), Kaiyuan coal is low-rank bituminous with no coking abilities and is classified as non-coking coal BN31 according to the Chinese classification system, equivalent to the Subbituminous B coal class according to the American Society for Testing Materials (ASTM D-388). The major observations from microscopic examination are as follows: High organic components are found in all the coal seams and averaged from 90% to 94%, with vitrinite and inertinite as major components and exinite as a minor component.

Inorganic components mainly include clay minerals, carbonates, sulphides, and oxides. The average content of inorganic components is between 5.6% and 9.1%.

Maximum reflectance of the vitrinite component is between 0.4% to 0.5% and indicates that Kaiyuan coal belongs to a low-rank coal category according to Chinese standard MT/T 1158-2011 (Classification of coalification degree by vitrinite reflectance). 13.2.2 Proximate Analysis Proximate analysis is the most widely used coal analysis to determine moisture, ash, and volatile matter contents. Fixed carbon can also be obtained by difference. The 2018 analysis data are given in Table 13.1. The average moisture (Mad) ranged from 9.7% to 12.3%; the average ash (Ad) content is between 6.9% and 16.3%; the average volatile matter content ranged from 30.5 to 33.8 %. The 2020 analysis data is shown in Table 13.2, with a lower average moisture between of 5.6 to 8.8%, but a higher ash content from 5.8% to 23.8%. In the opinion of PVMA, for the major coal seams B7, B9, B13 and B14, the tested samples are low in ash with stable moisture and volatile matter as can be seen from the combined proximate results (Table 13.3). - II-63 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Table 13.1 Proximate Analysis Results in 2018 on Cores w/o Float Fixed Moisture Ash Volatile Matter Carbon Kaiyuan M (%, ad) A (%, d) V (%, daf) (%, daf) Coal Seam Range Average Range Average Range Average Average B18 7.6-18.2 11.5 6.9-22.5 13.7 28.9-39.1 30.5 69.5 B17 10.1-14.2 12.1 6.9-23.0 12.0 27.0-35.1 30.6 69.4 B16 8.2-15.2 11.6 7.6-17.9 9.7 28.0-34.2 31.4 68.6 B15 7.5-15.1 10.0 5.1-27.1 16.3 28.0-36.6 33.2 66.8 B14 2.9-14.5 9.7 9.7-27.4 15.3 29.9-35.7 33.1 66.9 B13 3.4-15.3 10.6 6.5-19.5 11.0 25.3-35.1 32.2 67.8 B9 3.5-15.8 10.8 5.1-34.0 10.2 31.7-55.2 33.8 66.2 B8 7.4-15.9 12.3 2.8-11.8 7.3 31.0-36.5 33.8 66.2 B7 2.2-14.3 10.7 4.2-12.5 6.9 30.0-46.2 33.1 66.9 Table 13.2 Proximate Analysis Results in 2020 on Cores w/o Float Fixed Moisture Ash Volatile Matter Carbon Kaiyuan M (%, ad) A (%, d) V (%, daf) (%, daf) Coal Seam Range Average Range Average Range Average Average B18 7.0-8.0 7.3 7.0-13.8 10.9 29.7-31.7 30.4 69.6 B17 4.1-4.9 4.5 38.9-40.7 39.8 34.4-38.3 36.4 63.6 B16 4.4-9.2 6.6 14.2-27.3 21.5 32.3-38.8 35.0 65.0 B15 3.3-4.8 4.1 18.4-59.1 38.7 32.3-48.8 40.5 59.5 B14 4.8-7.2 5.9 10.3-33.8 17.9 29.1-36.7 33.5 66.5 B13 4.7-8.9 6.1 6.8-42.0 18.8 31.9-39.6 34.3 65.7 B9 5.1-13.3 7.6 5.8-29.9 13.0 28.9-35.9 32.8 67.2 B8 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a B7 3.4-11.1 6.8 4.0-42.0 9.7 27.5-38.3 31.7 68.3 Table 13.3 Combined Proximate Analysis Results in 2018 and 2020 on Cores w/o Float Fixed Moisture Ash Volatile Matter Carbon Kaiyuan M (%, ad) A (%, d) V (%, daf) (%, daf) Coal Seam Range Average Range Average Range Average Average B18 7.1-18.2 10.6 6.9-22.5 12.9 29.0-39.2 31.2 68.8 B17 4.1-14.2 10.3 6.8-40.7 17.6 27.0-38.3 32.6 67.4 B16 3.4-15.2 9.5 7.6-27.6 15.7 28.0-38.8 32.3 67.7 B15 4.8-15.1 9.7 5.1-27.1 16.9 28.0-36.6 33.5 66.5 B14 2.9-15.7 9.0 9.7-33.8 17.5 29.9-45.5 33.3 66.7 - II-64 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Fixed Moisture Ash Volatile Matter Carbon Kaiyuan M (%, ad) A (%, d) V (%, daf) (%, daf) Coal Seam Range Average Range Average Range Average Average B13 3.4-15.3 9.6 6.5-42.0 12.8 25.3-39.6 32.3 67.7 B9 4.0-15.8 10.5 5.1-34.0 10.4 30.3-55.2 34.1 65.9 B8 7.4-15.9 12.3 2.8-11.8 7.3 31.0-36.5 33.1 66.9 B7 2.2-14.3 10.5 4.2-12.5 7.0 30.0-45.2 32.6 67.4 13.2.3 Ultimate Analysis The chemical composition analysis was conducted on coal samples, including the determinations of carbon (C), hydrogen (H), nitrogen (N), oxygen (O) plus sulphur (S). The chemical elemental analysis results are shown in Table 13.4, which indicate all the samples have stable distributions of t C, H, N and O+S. The 2018 core samples from coal seams B7 to B18 have a stable distribution of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen plus sulphur. The average contents of the core samples varied from 71% to 88% for C, 3.6% to 4.4% for H, 0.8% to 0.9% for N, and 14% to 17% for O+S.

Similar trends were observed for the 2018 float coal samples produced from drill core samples. The reported contents for float coal samples are between 73% to 80% for C, 2.7% to 5.1% for H, 0.3% to 1.0% for N, and 11% to 16% for O+S. Table 13.4 Average Ultimate Analysis Results 2018 Kaiyuan C (%, daf) H (%, daf) N (%, daf) O + S (%, daf) Coal Seam Cores Float Cores Float Cores Float Cores Float B18 80.4 80.1 3.6 3.6 0.9 0.8 13.9 15.5 B17 71.0 73.5 4.1 3.7 0.8 0.8 15.3 15.3 B16 73.8 73.0 4.2 3.9 0.9 0.9 14.8 16.3 B15 74.4 73.9 4.4 4.1 0.9 0.9 17.0 16.1 B14 73.3 72.8 4.4 4.3 0.8 0.7 15.6 11.1 B13 77.4 77.5 4.3 4.2 0.8 0.9 14.7 14.0 B9 77.6 77.9 4.4 4.4 0.9 0.9 14.9 13.0 B8 78.3 79.8 4.0 4.4 0.9 0.9 16.8 14.9 B7 79.0 79.0 4.1 4.2 0.9 0.8 13.9 12.3 - II-65 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 13.2.4 Deleterious Elemental Analysis Coal contains varying amounts of deleterious elements. According to the latest coal quality management regulation in China, Interim Measures on the Quality Management of Commodity Coal (effective since 2015), total sulphur (St), mercury (Hg), arsenic (As), phosphorous (P), chlorine (Cl) and fluorine (F), must meet the regulated levels for activities involved in production, processing, storage and transportation, as well as domestic sales shown in Table 13.5 Regulated Deleterious Elemental Levels of Commodity Coal in China. Table 13.5 Regulated Deleterious Elemental Levels of Commodity Coal in China Coal St P Cl F As Hg (%, d) (%, daf) (%, daf) (μg/g, daf) (μg/g, daf) (μg/g, daf) Lignite ≤1.5 ≤0.15 ≤0.3 ≤200 ≤80 ≤0.6 Other Coal ≤3.0 Kaiyuan coal samples were investigated to determine the levels of the deleterious elements including St, P, Cl, F and As. The results are given in Table 13.6. In general, the Kaiyuan core samples have low concentrations of the measured elements except for chlorine. The chlorine content is between 0.17% from seam B8 to 0.31% from seam B9. Kaiyuan float samples have a lower sulphur content, likely due to the observation that sulphides are major sulphur bearing minerals, while the distribution of P is consistent between the core and float samples. Table 13.6 Average Deleterious Analysis Results 2018 Cl F As Kaiyuan St (%, daf) P (%, daf) (%, daf) (μg/g, daf) (μg/g, daf) Coal Seam Cores Float Cores Float Cores Cores Cores B18 0.77 0.14 0.05 0.06 0.19 87.5 2.0 B17 0.52 0.11 0.04 0.02 0.27 79.8 2.0 B16 0.77 0.14 0.02 0.01 0.30 63.0 1.0 B15 0.74 0.21 0.04 0.05 0.19 93.6 2.0 B14 0.67 0.19 0.0.3 0.03 0.27 85.9 2.0 B13 0.54 0.17 0.16 0.02 0.28 62.1 1.0 B9 0.47 0.16 0.01 0.01 0.31 43.7 1.0 B8 0.30 0.14 0.003 0.002 0.17 26.7 1.0 B7 0.37 0.11 0.03 0.02 0.27 45.8 1.0 - II-66 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 13.2.5 Coal Utilization Tests The utilisation possibilities of Kaiyuan coal were investigated and reported in the 2018 Reserve Verification report. The test work includes coal carbonization, combustion, and conversion tests as summarised as follows. 13.2.5.1 Carbonization Testing Carbonization tests or caking tests are conducted to understand the coking ability of the tested coal to identify if the coal can be used to produce metallurgical coke. The reported Caking Index (G), which is referred to as the Rogan Index, is zero for all the core samples from each coal seam, with a low char residue characteristic index (CRC) between 1 and 2. The results indicate that Kaiyuan coal is not a coking coal. 13.2.5.2 Combustion Testing Combustions tests determine calorific values, coal ash-fusibility, and coal ash composition. The reported calorific value of Kaiyuan Coal core samples is between 25.6 and 28.4 MJ/kg, based on the gross calorific value or higher heating value. Considering a concentration of hydrogen of 5% and a 15% moisture, the net heating value is estimated to be approximately 24.2 to 27.0 MJ/kg, which is above the required net heating value of 18 MJ/kg as stipulated in local regulations. The tested calorific values indicate that Kaiyuan coal can be used as thermal coal. The coal ash-fusibility testing results show that the softening temperature of Kaiyuan coal ash is between 1,077 and 1,125oC, which belongs to a low softening temperature class. The coal ash composition of Kaiyuan core samples are presented in Table 13.7. The results indicate that Kaiyuan coal are high in basic oxides, Fe2O3, CaO, MgO, Na2O and K2O. Table 13.7 Coal Ash Chemical Analysis Results 2018 Kaiyuan SiO2 (%) Al2O3 (%) Fe2O3 (%) CaO (%) MgO (%) SO3 (%) Coal Seam Range Ave Range Ave Range Ave Range Ave Range Ave Range Ave B18 16.9-28.9 24.3 7.8-12.8 11.1 19.3-24.0 20.9 11.7-19.5 14.9 3.2-7.3 5.5 11.2-13.6 12.3 B17 11.2-31.2 22.6 7.8-12.8 11.1 14.6-54.3 29.4 10.8-14.0 12.7 2.0-3.7 3.1 10.1-13.5 11.7 B16 11.1-46.1 25.2 3.8-15.3 10.3 8.5-29.2 20.9 9.8-16.7 14.0 2.9-3.8 3.5 8.2-25.7 16.5 B15 35.0-51.1 45.6 13.9-21.4 17.8 4.2-18.1 12.2 4.9-10.9 7.5 1.5-2.4 1.9 2.2-8.3 5.1 B14 27.2-38.0 34.8 10.1-17.7 14.6 12.0-40.2 22.3 5.4-7.9 6.7 2.0-3.0 2.4 2.3-14.2 7.2 B13 20.5-41.7 31.1 9.1-16.1 11.8 13.6-34.5 24.4 6.0-12.7 8.2 2.8-5.6 3.5 1.7-17.9 8.8 B9 11.1-47.5 29.0 3.7-18.8 11.1 12.3-54.2 27.8 4.7-12.4 8.2 2.5-7.7 4.6 0.9-14.9 8.3 B8 34.9-43.0 39.2 14.2-19.2 17.0 15.0-16.4 15.7 6.6-10.0 7.8 4.7-6.2 5.2 5.7-6.2 5.9 B7 17.5-42.6 26.5 9.5-17.7 13.0 11.2-21.7 18.2 9.5-17.8 13.9 4.1-8.1 6.4 4.0-15.6 10.2 - II-67 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Kaiyuan TiO2 (%) K2O (%) Na2O (%) MnO (%) P2O5 (%) Coal Seam Range Ave Range Ave Range Ave Range Ave Range Ave B18 0.5-0.5 0.5 0.6-0.9 0.7 5.9-7.1 6.5 0.2-0.4 0.3 1.0-2.6 1.8 B17 0.3-0.5 0.5 0.4-1.1 0.9 3.4-7.2 5.4 0.1-0.7 0.4 0.7-1.7 1.1 B16 0.3-0.7 0.5 0.5-1.5 0.9 4.9-6.9 6.0 0.1-0.4 0.2 0.4-0.7 0.5 B15 0.6-0.9 0.8 0.8-1.8 1.3 2.4-8.2 4.5 0.1-0.3 0.2 0.2-1.8 0.9 B14 0.5-1.0 0.8 0.7-1.6 1.0 3.1-15.2 7.3 0.2-0.4 0.3 0.2-1.6 0.9 B13 0.4-0.8 0.6 0.5-1.5 0.9 4.0-13.4 7.5 0.2-0.5 0.3 0.2-1.1 0.6 B9 0.4-1.1 0.6 0.5-1.7 1.0 3.5-11.2 6.9 0.2-0.6 0.4 0.1-1.0 0.3 B8 0.7-0.9 0.8 0.9-1.5 1.1 4.6-6.6 5.5 0.1-0.2 0.2 0.1-0.2 0.1 B7 0.5-1.3 0.8 0.1-0.9 0.5 4.4-9.9 6.9 0.3-0.4 0.3 0.4-1.6 0.9 The base (B)/Acid (A) ratio has been developed as an indicator to predict the relative performance of coal ash in the furnace. The B/A results are presented in Table 13.8. Kaiyuan coal samples have a high B/A ratio, in the range of 0.4-1.5, which is higher than the high B/A criteria in China. Table 13.8 B/A Results 2018 Kaiyuan B/A1 Slagging Coal Seam Ave Rating2 B18 1.35 High B17 1.51 High B16 1.26 High B15 0.43 High B14 0.79 High B13 1.02 High B9 1.19 High B8 0.62 High B7 1.14 High Notes: B = Fe 2 O 3 +CaO+MgO+Na 2 O+K 2 O; A=SiO 2 +Al 2 O 3 +TiO 2 Slagging Rating Criteria: High Potential B/A >0.400; Medium Potential 0.206< B/A <0.400; Low Potential B/A <0.206 Kaiyuan coal samples are high in alkali metals, namely sodium and potassium, with a Na2O range from 4.5% to 7.5%, and K2O from 0.5% to 1.3%. The high alkaline content will impact the fusibility and slagging potential in coal combustion. According to the 2018 reserve verification report, the equivalent alkaline metals contents of Kaiyuan core samples is between 0.38% to 0.95% (K + Na), which is classified as a medium level for samples from Seams B7, 8, and 16 and as a high level in samples from Seams B9, 13 to 15, 17 to 18. - II-68 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 13.2.5.3 Coal Conversion Testing Preliminary coal gasification testing was conducted on Kaiyuan core samples as reported in the 2018 reservation verification report. The core samples present the following properties. Further testwork is required to confirm the gasification properties. Medium to high resistance to breakage of the larger sizes of coal samples (>25 mm);

Low to medium thermal stability;

Weak slagging tendencies;

High reactivity with CO 2 . 13.2.6 Other Properties Other test work reported in the 2018 reserve verification report include the determinations of (1) the concentration of the humic acids, (2) grindability, and (3) the liability of materials associated with coal seams to breakdown on agitation in water (Andreasen Pipette Sedimentation Tests). The major results are summarized as follows: Low content of humic acids with an average between 3.4% to 8.1%;

Ease for grinding with an average Hardgrove grindability index (HGI) 85 to 90;

Long settlement time from 5 to 24 hours with no sieving data reported. 13.3 Processing Properties 13.3.1 Physical Properties Both the true and apparent densities were determined for coal samples. The average of the true density of the coal samples is between 1.49 and 1.64 g/cm3; the apparent density average is between 1.30 and 1.43 g/cm3. The true density is the mass divided by the volume occupied by the actual, pore-free solid in coal. The apparent density of coal is the mass divided by the overall sample volume. - II-69 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 13.3.2 Coal Washing Ability Test Screening tests as well as float-sink tests were carried out using Kaiyuan drill core samples and pit samples from the Beishan Mine and Heishantou Mine. The test results are summarised as follows. 13.3.2.1 Kaiyuan Core Samples Washability Testing Core samples from Seams B7, 9, 13 and 14 were collected for screening and float-sink testing. Screening was conducted at 0.5 mm, 3 mm, 6 mm, and 13 mm, and float-sink testing was carried out on the combined materials coarser than 0.5 mm. The screening test results are shown in Table 13.9. The overall ash content of each core sample is from 3.9% to 11.9% on a dry basis, which meets the minimum thermal coal ash quality as defined in local regulations (< 40% Ash, dry). Table 13.9 Screening Test Results of Kaiyuan Core Samples 2018 Kaiyuan 13 - 6 mm 6 - 3 mm 3 - 0.5 mm -0.5 mm Total Coal Seam Core # Wt% A,d% Wt% A,d% Wt% A,d% Wt% A,d% Wt% A,d% B14 ZK603 34.95 13.56 25.43 10.32 20.33 10.23 19.29 12.63 100 11.88 B13 ZK603 31.66 7.78 24.36 9.01 22.75 9.03 21.23 8.86 100 8.59 B9 ZK603 42.33 5.11 22.63 6.8 18.92 5.67 16.13 6.77 100 5.87 B7 ZK603 26.92 6.46 27.31 6.26 25.75 6.3 20.02 6.98 100 6.47 B7 ZK203 43.61 5.22 28.14 4.62 20.17 4.91 8.09 5.31 100 5.00 B7 ZK+303 50.00 3.82 23.46 5.46 19.14 4.83 7.41 6.71 100 4.61 B7 ZK305 58.46 5.49 22.56 5 18.97 5.76 0.01 6.46 100 5.43 B7 ZK+505 58.02 6.67 24.07 6.4 17.9 6.85 0.01 7.59 100 6.64 B7 ZK705 63.33 3.82 22.08 3.86 14.58 4.14 0.01 5.68 100 3.88 Assuming the float clean coal product has an ash content of 10.0% or less dry, no processing will be required for the Seams 7, 9 and 13 due to the low head ash content levels of up to 8.6% dry. For Seam 14, as shown in Figure 13.1, theoretically a gravity separation at a SG of 1.65 will produce over 90% clean coal yield with a dry basis ash of 10.0%. In this case, the near gravity material (+/-0.1 SG) is approximately 10% that indicates a low theoretical degree of separation difficulty based on Chinese criteria. - II-70 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Figure 13.1 Washability Curves of Kaiyuan Drillhole ZK603 Core Samples from Seam B14 (2018) Cumulative Float (%) Specific Gravity 5 3 1 2 4 Ash (%, dry) Cumulative Sink (%) Cumulative Float Ash Curve; 2. Elementary Ash Curve; 3. Cumulative Sink Ash Curve; Specific Gravity Curve; 5. Near Gravity Distribution Curve. 13.3.2.2 Beishan Pit Samples Washability Testing The Beishan Coal Mine is located to the west of the Property. Beishan pit samples from Seams B7 and B9 were collected and tested for size distribution and washability to simulate Kaiyuan coal properties. The combined raw coal sample has a very low ash of 5.4%, dry, that is typical for the coals mined in the area. The weight distribution and ash content of each size fraction are presented in Table 13.10. The results indicate that Beishan pit samples have a coarse size distribution with 58% larger than 300 mm. The in-situ fines (<0.5 mm) content is low at about 0.2% by weight. For the target utility industry market, coal processing is not required. Table 13.10 Screening Test Results of Beishan Pit Samples 2018 Raw Coal Fractions Wt% A,d% > 300 mm 58.47 5.21 300 - 100 mm 18.51 5.27 100 - 50 mm 8.06 6.12 > 50 mm Subtotal 85.03 5.31 50 - 25 mm 5.56 6.03 25 - 13 mm 2.41 5.49 13 - 6 mm 3.38 5.91 6 - 3mm 1.20 5.52 3 - 1mm 2.15 6.91 1 - 0.5 mm 0.12 11.65 < 0.5 mm 0.15 13.37 < 50 mm Subtotal 14.97 6.12 Total Raw Coal 100.00 5.43 - II-71 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 13.3.2.3 Heishantou Pit Samples Washbility Testing The Heishantou Coal Mine is located to the southeast of the Property. Pit samples from Heishantou were tested for size distribution and washability to simulate Kaiyuan coal properties. The overall test results of Heishantou are summarized in Table 13.11. Table 13.11 Screening and Float-Sink Test Results of Heishantou Pit Samples 2018 50 - 25 mm 25 - 13 mm 13 - 6 mm 6 - 3 mm 3 - 0.5 mm 50 - 0.5 mm SG Wt% A,d% Wt% A,d% Wt% A,d% Wt% A,d% Wt% A,d% Wt% A,d% Assayed 49.55 10.71 15.12 9.85 11.47 10.70 6.80 12.18 12.80 12.46 95.73 10.91 < 1.3 34.87 5.20 9.09 4.32 3.74 3.85 2.26 3.31 1.83 2.77 51.79 4.78 1.3 - 1.4 11.96 10.32 4.99 7.07 6.52 5.11 3.52 7.11 6.44 3.37 33.44 7.14 1.4 - 1.5 0.54 20.58 0.21 20.08 0.30 14.80 0.21 16.58 2.44 5.05 3.70 9.62 1.5 - 1.6 0.09 26.90 0.04 27.42 0.06 24.89 0.07 25.06 0.18 18.05 0.44 22.77 1.6 - 1.7 0.04 35.03 0.05 39.70 0.05 31.63 0.05 31.72 0.11 33.53 0.30 34.11 1.7 - 1.8 0.10 41.32 0.02 49.86 0.03 39.11 0.02 39.46 0.06 47.57 0.23 43.25 1.8 - 2.0 0.10 61.99 0.04 64.19 0.06 51.14 0.05 44.79 0.11 54.95 0.37 55.78 > 2.0 1.75 86.00 0.63 86.65 0.61 83.68 0.53 77.59 0.85 73.33 4.37 82.28 Subtotal* 49.46 9.72 15.07 9.29 11.37 9.72 6.72 12.48 12.03 9.77 94.65 9.85 Slimes 0.10 53.67 0.04 21.30 0.10 23.84 0.08 41.13 0.77 35.84 1.09 36.16 Total* 49.55 9.81 15.12 9.33 11.47 9.84 6.80 12.81 12.80 11.34 95.73 10.15 Notes: * Calculated ash content from each SG products The average coal ash content of the fraction 50 to 0.5 mm is approximately 10.15% on a dry basis, which accounts for over 95% fraction of the overall samples (50 to 0 mm). About 50% of the coal was between 50 and 25 mm with an average ash content of 10.7%, dry. The washability curves based on the Heishantou data are presented in Figure 13.2. At a separation SG of 1.5, the theoretical clean coal ash is about 5.87% dry, with a clean coal theoretical yield of 94%. The resulting near gravity material content is less than 4.4%, which indicates a simple gravity separation method can effectively separate clean coal from gangue materials. - II-72 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Figure 13.2 Washability Curves of Heishantou Pit Samples (2018) Specific Gravity Float (%) Sink (%) Cumulative Cumulative Ash (%, dry) Cumulative Float Ash Curve; 2. Elementary Ash Curve; 3. Cumulative Sink Ash Curve; Specific Gravity Curve; 5. Near Gravity Distribution Curve. However, for the target coal market in the utility industry, the raw coal samples from Heishantou can meet the quality requirements without any treatment. This can be concluded from the low ash content in Table 13.11, as well as the high calorific values and low sulphur content. The gross calorific value was measured as 27 MJ/kg for raw coal samples larger than 50 mm and 26 MJ/kg for coal samples less than 50 mm. The total sulphur content is about 0.5% and 0.8% on a dry basis for the >50 mm and the < 50 mm raw coal samples, respectively. 13.4 Major Characteristics of Kaiyuan Weathering Coal Humic acids were identified from the weathered zone of the Kaiyuan coal seams as reported in the 2018 and 2020 reserve verification reports. The average content of humic acids is approximately 39.7% which is classified as medium hnumic acid coal according to the local regulations. The potential economic values of the weathered coals have been discussed in the 2018 PEA and 2019 FS reports. - II-73 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 14 MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES 14.1 Introduction PVMA has carried out an estimate of coal resources within the southern (expansion area) portion of the Property on the basis of drillhole data provided by Kaiyuan. The data included drillhole collar locations, depth of coal seams, surface topography as of September 2019, and ash content (Ad%), moisture (Mad%), volatile content (Vadf), and net calorific value of dry coal (Qnet, d (MJ/Kg)). Geological strip logs were available for several of the drillholes but most collar, seam depth and thickness information was extracted from information plotted on geological long sections through the Property. Coal quality data were obtained from the 2019 resource verification report. 14.2 Drillhole Data Location, coal seam interval and quality data were obtained for 42 drillholes (Figure 14.1). Only the 26 holes inside the Property boundary were used to estimate the quantity of coal. Figure 14.1 Kaiyuan Drillholes The dataset also includes 191 coal seam intercepts of which 115 are located within the boundaries of the mining licence. Of the 332 coal quality analyses, 221 are located within the boundaries of the mining licence. The coal seams were modelled in the basis of the documented top and bottom intercepts. All coal intercepts were assigned an indicator value of one (1) and all waste had a value of minus one (-1). Because the coal quality intervals do not always match exactly with the intervals determined for the coal seams, the volumes of the modelled seams were estimated first and then the coal quality parameters were estimated for those modelled volumes. - II-74 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 14.3 Composites The intersected thickness of the coal seams was used in the construction of the resource model so there was no compositing of coal intercepts. The coal quality samples were composited to a thickness of three (3) meters which was the most common sample length in the dataset. 14.4 Bulk Density Bulk density measurements were carried out on all nine major coal seams by the Xinjiang Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources and reported in the 2018 Resource Verification Report. It is assumed that these measurements contain moisture. A bulk density value of 1.34 g/cm3 was used for the resource estimate. Table 14.1 Kaiyuan Bulk Density Measurements Seam Minimum Maximum Average Number (g/cm³) (g/cm³) (g/cm³) B18 1.31 1.47 1.35 8 B17 1.31 1.35 1.33 6 B16 1.30 1.38 1.34 4 B15 1.32 1.52 1.43 8 B14 1.29 1.55 1.39 14 B13 1.27 1.46 1.33 19 B9 1.27 1.39 1.32 23 B8 1.27 1.34 1.31 4 B7 1.23 1.33 1.30 29 1.29 1.42 1.34 115 14.5 Geological Interpretation The Property contains nine (9) coal seams of potential economic interest. From oldest to youngest these are labelled B7, B8, B9, B13, B14, B15, B16, B17, and B18. All seams are essentially parallel, strike east-west, and dip approximately five (5) degrees to the south. All seams were modelled as south-dipping sheets using the vertical, intersected thicknesses from each of the drillholes located within the boundaries of the Property. Although the seams are more extensive than the limits of the Property, they have been modelled only to the limits of the Property because the Company is constrained to mine only within the boundaries of the Property and therefore the existence of any coal measures beyond those boundaries is irrelevant to the exercise of resource estimation. - II-75 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 14.6 Measures of Spatial Continuity The existence and identity of the seams are well documented in drillholes and, for seams B7 and B9, by mining in the active pit to the immediate north of the expansion area. Drillholes are spaced at north-south distances of 200 meters or less, on lines that are approximately 500 meters apart east-west. Further, some if not all, of the seams are being mined in adjacent mines to the immediate east and west of the Property. Therefore, there is a high level of confidence in the continuity of seams within the Property and it was considered unnecessary to assess spatial continuity of the seams by variographic analysis because of the abundance of evidence of spatial continuity. Instead, a search ellipse was constructed with a diameter of 500 meters, thickness of 50 meters, and a south dip of five degrees. The size ensured that the ellipse would capture holes on two adjacent north-south lines and the dip ensured that the ellipse would honour the dip of the seams. The coal quality estimates were obtained by inverse distance squared (ID2) interpolation using a search ellipse measuring 800 meters north-south by 600 meters east-west, by 10 meters vertical, with a dip of five (5) degrees to the south. 14.7 Block Model Block model parameters are given in Table 14.2. Table 14.2 Kaiyuan Block Model Parameters Axis Origin* Size Number (m) X 30531000 100 Columns 91 Y 4932800 100 Rows 91 Z 477.5 5 Levels 63 * Minimum X, Y, and Z Model is not rotated 14.8 Interpolation Plan The coal indicator (value of 1) was interpolated into the blocks in a single pass. In order for a value to be interpolated into a block it was necessary that a minimum of two (2) and a maximum of four (4) intercepts be located within the volume of the search ellipse. As each seam in each drillhole was represented by a single indicator, the minimum requirement of two intercepts means that each block was informed by a minimum of two drillholes. Coal quality was interpolated in a single pass using inverse distance squared (ID2) weighting. In order for a value to be interpolated into a block it was necessary that a minimum of one (1) and a maximum of six (6) composites were located within the volume of the search ellipse. - II-76 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 14.9 Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction Because at least some of the coal seams extend to surface and all of the seams will be exploited by open pit mining methods, it is necessary to constrain the resource estimate by a design pit that is based on reasonable cost and revenue values. A design, break-even pit was constructed using a current mining cost of RMB64 per tonne and a sales value of RMB140 per tonne. No cost was allocated for processing and mining dilution was assumed to be zero and mining recovery 100 percent. An overall pit slope of 38 degrees, the same as the current mining operation, was used to define the ultimate pit walls. 14.10 Mineral Resource Classification Because drillholes are generally 200 meters or less apart on lines that are at most 500 meters apart, and the coal seams are exposed in active open pit mines on the east, north and west sides of the expansion area, there is very strong evidence for the continuity of the coal seams within the expansion area. For this reason, all resources have been classified as Indicated. 14.11 Mineral Resource Tabulation The pit-constrained resource estimate for the expansion area is set out in Table 14.3. The resource has been estimated from surface to 575 meters above sea level, the minimum elevation of the mining licence. Table 14.3 Kaiyuan Expansion Area Mineral Resource Estimate Above 575 Meters Elevation Dry Seam Classification Density Ad Mad Vda Qnet Tonnes (g/cm³) (%) (%) (%) (MJ/kg) B18 Indicated 1.2500 9.70 10.63 28.94 26.84 410,000 B17 Indicated 1.2500 8.54 13.20 31.17 26.89 890,000 B16 Indicated 1.2500 13.01 10.01 31.74 25.08 1,210,000 B15 Indicated 1.2500 28.74 10.02 38.09 20.39 1,170,000 B14 Indicated 1.2500 16.24 9.05 33.60 22.33 8,100,000 B13 Indicated 1.2500 13.13 10.03 31.98 25.41 9,770,000 B09 Indicated 1.2500 9.99 11.24 32.93 26.44 19,830,000 B08 Indicated 1.2500 9.13 11.13 33.83 26.91 110,000 B07 Indicated 1.2500 6.28 10.87 32.11 27.99 24,780,000 Total 66,270,000 - II-77 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 14.12 Block Model Validation The block model was validated by visually checking that the wireframes honour the coal seam intercepts in the drillholes, that the wireframes do not project above the topographic surface, and that the blocks in the model are constrained by the wireframes. No discrepancies were noted. 14.13 Comparison With Previous Estimates In 2018, the 9th Brigade of the Xinjiang Geological and Mineral Bureau completed a resource estimate for the expansion area. The resources were classified as 331, 332, and 333, the Chinese resource classification categories that are approximately equivalent to the measured, indicated and inferred categories used by JORC and other western resource classification systems, and included 68.5 million tonnes in the 331 category, 36.2 million tonnes in the 332 category and 16.2 million tonnes in the 333 category. This estimate was not constrained by a design pit nor by the minimum elevation of the mining licence and extends to the full limits of the licence within the expansion area. The 331 resources are largely confined to seams 7 and 9, with the exception of the southwest portion of the licence area where drillholes were not as closely spaced as elsewhere and where resources were classified as 332. Resources in seams 8, 15, 16, 17 and 18 were classified as 333. Therefore, the two estimates are not directly comparable although the 331 resource of 68.5 million tonnes is similar to the current resource estimate of 61.8 million tonnes and both estimates largely cover the same portion of the resource. 15 MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES The mineral reserve estimate described in this section is based on the resource model detailed in Section 14 of this Report. The coal resources used in this report are based on the Indicated resource category. This CPR is considered to be of the level a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) report and is based on a 0.9 million tonnes per annum production rate as per mining license and the 2019 Feasibility Study (FS) report. The 'safety production permit' allows for production to be carried out at 1.2 million tonnes per annum and Nan Nan has authorized the author (Loschiavo) to scale up the mine plan to 1.2 million tonne production rate on the basis of the original 0.9 million tonnes per annum FS. The final design and mine plan are therefore the work of this author work and are considered to be reasonable for the Kaiyuan Coal mine. - II-78 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 15.1 Summary Coal Reserves The summary of open pit coal reserves are shown in Table 15.1. Note that the coal reserves are rounded up to nearest 100,000 and above elevation 575 as per mining licence. The reserves only are reported for the South region of the mining license. These reserves do not include the North region of the current active mining area. Table 15.1 Kaiyuan Open Pit Coal Reserves Coal Seams Classification Tonnes Total Probable 63,481,000 Source: PVMA (2020) The reserves are all considered Probable as all the estimated resources are classified as Indicated. The accuracy of the reserve estimate is, in part, a function of the quality and quantity of available data and of engineering and geological interpretation and judgement. Given the data available at the time this report was prepared, the estimate presented herein is considered to be reasonable. However, the reserve estimate should be accepted with the understanding that possible additional data and analysis that might become available in the future may necessitate revision. These revisions may be material. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the estimated reserves may be recoverable. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and there is no assurance that any additional mineral resource that is not already classified as reserves will ultimately be reclassified as proven or probable reserves. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not demonstrate economic viability. 15.2 Basis for Mineral Reserves Estimate The mineral reserves has been determined using costs set out in Table 15.2. Table 15.2 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Operating Cost Summary Estimate Parameters Value Mining CNY 58.46*/tonne coal Coal Preparation & General Administration CNY 7.81/tonne coal Overall Wall Slope 38 deg. Coal Price CNY 140/tonne coal Coal Production Rate 900,000 tpa Source: PVMA (2020) Operating Costs exclude amortization, depreciation and interest expense of 0.16, 9.49 & 0.5 CNY/t, respectively. - II-79 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT The mining, coal preparation and general administration costs are referenced from the 2019 FS. The mining costs are based on CNY per tonne coal, which equates to CNY9.90 per tonne of material using a 5.91:1 strip ratio. The basis for the mineral reserve estimate is used in the following Lerch-Grossman optimization. Also, the operating cost summary is based on a 900,000 tpa, which is conservative compared to the 1,200,000 tpa allowable coal release. Since there is a 33% increase in coal production, the operation should realize a lower operating cost over the life of mine. 15.2.1 Lerchs-Grossmann (LG) Pit Shell Optimization A percentage block model developed for Section 14, was transferred into the Maptek VulcanTM software. A Lerch-Grossman (LG) Pit Shell optimization was conducted to validate the mineral reserve estimate. The parameters for the optimization used are set out in Table 15.2. A typical cross section of the LG Pit shell and coal seams is shown in Figure 15.1 Figure 15.1 Typical Cross-Section of LG Pit Shell and Coal Seams Outlines Source: PVMA (2020) The LG optimization shell resulted in a pit-constrained reserve of 69.5 million tonnes with an overall strip ratio of 5.44:1 (waste tonnes: coal tonnes). The reserves shown in Table 15.1 are constrained by the lower limit of the mining licence (525 masl) in addition to the pitshell and totalled 63.5 with an overall strip ratio of 5.91:1. Comparing the LG optimization shell with the pit design, the material difference in reserves is 9.5%, which reasonable for this type of estimate. 15.3 Cut-off Calculation No cut-off calculation is required. - II-80 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 15.4 Dilution and Mining Losses Dilution factor of 0.5% and Mining Losses average 5.4%. These are reasonable for this type of estimate. 15.5 Coal Reserves by Seams The coal reserves by seam is shown in Table 15.3 and has been derived by PVMA using dilution factors and mining losses outlined in Section 15.4. Note that the coal reserves are rounded up to nearest 1,000 and above elevation 575 m as per mining licence. Table 15.3 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Probable Reserves by Seam to Elevation 575 meters Coal Seam Classification Tonnes B07 Probable 21,986,000 B08 Probable 78,000 B09 Probable 17,673,000 B13 Probable 9,912,000 B14 Probable 8,617,000 B15 Probable 1,363,000 B16 Probable 1,225,000 B17 Probable 1,229,000 B18 Probable 1,398,000 Total 63,481,000 Source: PVMA (2020) 16 MINING METHODS The design and planning outlined for the Kaiyuan Coal is based on the resource model detailed in Section 14 of this Report. The coal resources used in this report are based on Indicated resources for the southern portion of the mining lease. This CPR is considered to be of the level of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) report and is reasonable for the Kaiyuan Coal mine. The author of this section of the ITR is Antonio Loschiavo. 16.1 Overview Mining will be a conventional truck-and-excavator operation. The mining rate will be approximately 1,200,000 tonnes per annum and is planned over an approximately 54-year project life, including pre-stripping.Pre-stripping took place in Year -1 (2022), and production commenced in Year 1 (2023). - II-81 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Table 16.1 shows the key results from the Life of Mine (LOM) plan. Table 16.1 Kaiyuan Coal LOM Plan Key Results Description Unit Value Coal Reserves tonne 63,481,000 Caloric Value (Qnet) MJ/Kg 25.99 Moisture (Mad, air dry) % 10.55 Ash (Ad, dry basis) % 10.42 Volatile Matter (Vdaf, dry and ash-free) % 32.39 Overburden & Rock Stripping tonne 374,904,000 Strip Ratio waste:coal (t:t) 5.91 Coal Processing Rate t/d (t/year) 3,600 (1,200,000) Project Life years 54 Source: PVMA (2020) Notes: m3 = cubic meters; % = percent; t/d = metric tons per day; w:o = waste; coal ore, tonnes rounded to 1,000 16.2 Geotechnical Pit wall slope recommendations were provided in the 2018 Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. Feasibility report, "Kaiyuan Coal Opencast Preliminary Design" as shown in Figure 16.2. Table 16.2 Kaiyuan Coal Recommended Overall Wall Slope Design Parameters Design Sector Overall Slope Angle South Wall 38 deg. North Wall 38 deg. West Wall 38 deg. East Wall 38 deg. Source: Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. (2018) The safety factor used for the overall design wall angles ranged between 1.32 and 1.33. Slope monitoring recommendations are typical ground displacement monitoring, manual visual inspections and ground water monitoring. - II-82 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 16.2.1 Hydrogeology Minor quantities of ground water are present in the main coal layers. The climate is essentially dry. Water from precipitation (rain and/or snow) which will seep into the underlying ground will typically evaporate. Based on the hydrological conditions and the local climate, water drainage, collection and removal from the open pit are deemed acceptable as outline in the 2018 report. 16.3 Mine Design The mine design is defined by the mining license issued by the Autonomous Region Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation Bureau and the Industrial and Commercial Bureau of the Autonomous Region for an operation of 900,000 tonnes per year of coal mining. The Mining Licence is held by Mulei County Kaiyuan Coal Co. Ltd. (Kaiyuan) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited. The safety production permit allows for 1,200,000 tonnes per coal mining which is also held by Kaiyuan. The area designated for coal mining is indicated by the X and Y coordinates outlined in Table 4.1 (1980 Xi'an coordinate system) and is shown in Figure 4.2. 16.3.1 Mine Design Parameters Mining will be carried out by stripping overburden and rock material down dip at a declining angle between 3 and 8 degrees to a maximum bench height of 10 meters to release the coal ore. The final mine design parameters are shown in Table 16.3 with a typical cross-section showing mining sequence shown in Figure 16.1. Table 16.3 Kaiyuan Coal Open Pit Design Parameters Parameter Value Bench Height 10 m Catchment Width 6m (East Wall)/ 9m (North, South and West Walls) Ramp Gradient 8% Ramp Width 20 m Bench Face Angle 70 degrees/65 degrees (Rock/Weathered & Soils) (above 575 Elev) Minimum Mining Width 45m/43m (Rock/Weathered & Soils) Source: PVMA (2020) Notes: m = meters; % = percent - II-83 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Figure 16.1 Typical Cross-section of Mining sequence Source: Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. (2018) 16.3.2 Haul Ramp Design The ramp design width follows the guidelines set out in China. The current design uses 45-tonne articulated haul trucks as the largest vehicle traveling on the ramp; the main road will be 20.0 meters wide with an 8% ramp grade. 16.3.3 Final Design and Phasing The final design was completed by the author, which is required by JORC to determine reserves as shown in Figure 16.3. The design was completed to a lower elevation of 575 masl as per the mining license. The phasing for the mine will be split into two main stripping phases. The current mining activity is in the north area of the mining lease (i.e: Existing mine area). The first mining phase will be in the middle of the mining lease and will operate over a period of approximately 24 years. The final phase, (Ercai District), in the south end of the mining lease will be mined over the next 29 years. The first mining phase will be split into two sub-phased activity areas, the East and West, as shown in Figure 16.2. Also shown are the current mining activities, dumps and facility locations. Total mining activity will be over a mine life of 53 years plus one year of pre-stripping. - II-84 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT 16.3.4 In-Pit Diluted Probable Reserves by Bench The total in-pit Probable Reserves, which include dilution and mining loss are tabulated by bench to elevation 575 m in Table 16.4. Table 16.4 Kaiyuan Coal In-Pit Diluted Reserves by Bench to Elevation 575 m Waste Total Bench In-Pit Reserves Stripping Material S.R. (tonnes) Qnet Mad% Ad% Vdaf% (tonnes) (tonnes) (w:o) +715 m 1,317 25.28 9.98 13.06 31.82 1,394,000 1,395,000 1,058 +705 m 176,000 25.14 9.93 13.21 31.90 16,261,000 16,437,000 92.3 +695 m 792,000 23.76 9.50 14.59 32.61 39,031,000 39,823,000 49.3 +685 m 2,188,000 23.46 9.47 15.25 32.86 41,529,000 43,717,000 19.0 +675 m 4,021,000 24.28 9.92 14.20 32.26 37,001,000 41,023,000 9.2 +665 m 5,683,000 25.07 10.47 12.69 32.19 32,879,000 38,562,000 5.8 +655 m 5,459,000 25.12 10.60 12.54 32.58 32,531,000 37,990,000 6.0 +645 m 4,423,000 24.67 10.34 13.61 33.09 33,332,000 37,755,000 7.5 +635 m 4,802,000 25.39 10.35 11.60 32.68 31,845,000 36,648,000 6.6 +625 m 6,745,000 26.16 10.48 9.84 32.37 26,948,000 33,693,000 4.0 +615 m 7,034,000 26.59 10.60 9.01 32.26 23,048,000 30,082,000 3.3 +605 m 6,001,000 27.08 10.80 8.07 32.20 20,423,000 26,424,000 3.4 +595 m 5,446,000 27.27 10.92 7.65 32.23 16,841,000 22,287,000 3.1 +585 m 5,494,000 27.29 10.95 7.59 32.25 12,611,000 18,106,000 2.3 +575 m 5,215,000 27.35 10.94 7.46 32.23 9,230,000 14,445,000 1.8 Total 63,481,000 25.99 10.55 10.42 32.39 374,904,000 438,385,000 5.9 Source: PVMA (2020) Notes: tonnes are reported to the nearest thousand. Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent summation differences; t = tonnes; w:o = stripping ratio of waste to coal ore - II-85 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Figure 16.2 Kaiyuan Coal Existing Mine, First Mining and Final (Ercai District) Phases Source: Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. (2018) - II-86 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Figure 16.3 Kaiyuan Coal Final Mine Design to Elevation 575 m Source: PVMA (2020) 16.4 Mine Production Schedule The mining production schedule is based on a mining rate of approximately 3600 t/d (1,200,000 t/year). The project life is approximately 54 years, including pre-stripping. Table 16.5 and Figure 16.4 outline the mine production schedule by year for the first 20 years. - II-87 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT Table 16.5 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Annual Production Schedule and Coal Quality Waste Total Year Annual Production Stripping Material S.R. (tonnes) Qnet Mad% Ad% Vdaf% (tonnes) (tonnes) (w:o) 2022 (-1) - - - - - 10,038,000 10,038,000 - 2023 (1) 1,200,000 23.96 9.56 14.40 32.51 8,800,000 10,000,000 7.33 2024 (2) 1,200,000 24.18 9.63 14.18 32.40 8,800,000 10,000,000 7.33 2025 (3) 1,200,000 25.87 10.70 11.21 32.40 8,800,000 10,000,000 7.33 2026 (4) 1,200,000 26.31 11.18 9.94 32.77 6,833,000 8,033,000 5.69 2027 (5) 1,200,000 26.31 11.18 9.94 32.77 5,335,000 6,535,000 4.45 2028 (6) 1,200,000 26.46 11.15 9.57 32.69 6,731,000 7,931,000 5.61 2029 (7) 1,200,000 27.09 11.00 8.07 32.35 4,073,000 5,273,000 3.39 2030 (8) 1,200,000 27.43 10.92 7.24 32.17 3,773,000 4,973,000 3.14 2031 (9) 1,200,000 27.68 10.86 6.66 32.04 3,581,000 4,781,000 2.98 2032 (10) 1,200,000 27.83 10.82 6.30 31.96 3,023,000 4,223,000 2.52 2033 (11) 1,200,000 27.85 10.82 6.25 31.95 3,054,000 4,254,000 2.55 2034 (12) 1,200,000 27.85 10.82 6.25 31.95 3,042,000 4,242,000 2.54 2035 (13) 1,200,000 27.85 10.82 6.25 31.95 2,867,000 4,067,000 2.39 2036 (14) 1,200,000 27.85 10.82 6.25 31.95 2,757,000 3,957,000 2.30 2037 (15) 1,200,000 26.80 10.48 8.10 32.23 2,955,000 4,155,000 2.46 2038 (16) 1,200,000 23.96 9.59 14.32 32.58 3,496,000 4,696,000 2.91 2039 (17) 1,200,000 26.02 10.85 10.81 32.51 6,644,000 7,844,000 5.54 2040 (18) 1,200,000 26.39 11.16 9.74 32.72 7,522,000 8,722,000 6.27 2041 (19) 1,200,000 27.07 11.00 8.12 32.36 7,612,000 8,812,000 6.34 2042 (20) 1,200,000 27.62 10.87 6.80 32.07 7,721,000 8,921,000 6.43 ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 2075 (53) 1,081,000 27.26 10.96 7.66 32.27 2,019,000 3,100,000 1.8 Total 63,481,000 25.99 10.55 10.42 32.39 374,904,000 438,385,000 5.9 Source: PVMA (2020) Notes: tonnes are reported to the nearest thousand. Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent summation differences; t = tonnes; w:o = stripping ratio of waste to coal ore - II-88 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT The mine production schedule from the FS was based on 900,000 tonnes per year. The increase is due to the 'Safety Production Permit' allowing the coal output to increase to 1.2 million tonnes per year. During the period 2017 to 2019, coal output was 2.09, 2.08 and 1.441 million tonnes per year. Since there is no coal release in this latest production schedule during pre-production, this gives the mine significant time to allow stripping to be performed without coal release disturbance. Coal release will continue in the north portion of the mining lease during stripping. The coal quality data presented in the annual mine plan is based on coal release presented in the year of mining and blended based on the seams that are exposed. The calorific values, volatile matter, moisture and ash content indicates that the coal falls within the limits of marketable coal, therefore requiring no washing. The coal preparation plant will be required as function of the coal contracts. Figure 16.4 Kaiyuan Coal Mine Production Schedule and Strip Ratio Source: PVMA (2020) - II-89 - APPENDIX II COMPETENT PERSON'S REPORT AND VALUATION REPORT To increase coal production to 1.2 million tonnes per year, adjustments to waste material removal had to be increased in the first seven years. Pre-stripping shows approximately 10 million tonnes of material in year 2022. During years 2023 to 2025, waste stripping increases to 8.8 million tonnes per annum, then reduces gradually during years 2026 to 2038 to approximately 6 million tonnes and 3 million tonnes, respectively. It then increases up to approximately 8 million tonnes from 2039 to 2042. Pre-stripping will also release approximately 1.2 million tonnes of coal ore in year 2023 and for the life-of-mine. The strip ratio will average 5.9 over the life-of-mine. 16.5 Waste Material Management Plan Over the life of mine, the mine will produce approximately 374.9 million tonnes of waste rock and overburden material. The mine has two dumping locations; the internal in-pit dump located North of the First phase mining area and the Northern Outer (Beiwai) dump site located on the North side of the mining lease and outside of the pit (ex-pit), as shown in Figure 16.2. Dump designs parameters for the outer and inner dump locations are outlined in Table 16.6. Table 16.6 Kaiyuan Coal Dump Design Parameters Parameter Inner Dump Outer Dump (Beiwai) Final Dump Height +740 m +760 m Number of Lifts 10 3 Bench Height 20 m 10 m Catchment Width 20 m 20 m Ramp Gradient 8% 8% Ramp Width 20 m 20 m Dump Face Angle 33 degrees 33 degrees Overall Slope Angle 22 degrees 22 degrees (2.5:1 Horizontal: (2.5:1 Horizontal: Vertical) Vertical) Source: Xinjiang Coal Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd. (2018) Notes: m = meters; % = percent During the first 20 years of mining operation, approximately 87 and 31 million tonnes of waste material will be placed on the inners and outer dumps, respectively. After the 8th year of operation all waste material will placed in the inner dump location to the end-of-mine-life as shown in Table 16.7. - II-90 - APPENDIX II COM