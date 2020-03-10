Nanjing Panda Electronics : (1) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES (2) SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND (3) NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING IN 2020
03/10/2020 | 06:19am EDT
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND
NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING IN 2020
A letter from the Board is set out on pages 1 to 3 of this circular. A supplemental notice of EGM to be held on Thursday, 26 March 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Company's Conference Room, 7 Jingtian Road, Nanjing, the People's Republic of China and a notice of the First H Shareholders Class Meeting are set out on pages 21 to 22 and pages 23 to 24 respectively.
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING IN 2020. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, the following expressions shall have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:
"A Share(s)"
the domestic ordinary share(s) of the Company, with a nominal
value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for or credited as
paid up in Renminbi, and which are listed on the Shanghai Stock
Exchange
"A Shareholders"
holders of the A Shares of the Company
"A Shareholders Class Meeting"
the 2020 first A Shareholders class meeting of the Company,
and any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) to be held on
Thursday, 26 March 2020 immediately after the EGM (or any
adjournment thereof)
"Articles of Association"
the articles of association of the Company
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Class Meetings"
collectively, the A Shareholders Class Meeting and the H
Shareholders Class Meeting
"Company"
Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited (南京熊猫電子股
份有限公司), a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with
limited liability, whose H shares are listed on the Main Board of
the Stock Exchange and A shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock
Exchange
"Directors"
the directors of the Company
"EGM"
the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on
Thursday, 26 March 2020 to consider and approve, among other
matters, the Proposed Amendments
"H Share(s)"
the ordinary share(s) of the Company, with a nominal value
of RMB1.00 each, which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange and traded in Hong Kong dollars
DEFINITIONS
"H Shareholders Class Meeting"
the 2020 first H Shareholders class meeting of the Company,
and any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) to be held on
Thursday, 26 March 2020, immediately after the EGM and the A
Shareholders Class Meeting (or any adjournment thereof)
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange, as amended from time to time
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China (for the purpose of this circular,
excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan)
"Procedural Rules"
the Procedural Rules of General Meetings and the Procedural
Rules of the Supervisory Committee
"Procedural Rules of General
the Procedural Rules of General Meetings of the Company
Meetings"
"Procedural Rules of the Supervisory
the Procedural Rules of the Supervisory Committee of the
Committee"
Company
"Proposed Amendments"
the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and its
appendices (namely, the Procedural Rules of General Meetings
and the Procedural Rules of the Supervisory Committee)
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of the share(s) of the Company
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Executive Directors
Registered Address:
Mr. Zhou Guixiang (Chairman)
Level 1-2, Block 5,
Mr. Lu Qing
North Wing, Nanjing High
Mr. Xia Dechuan
and New Technology
Development Zone,
Non-executive Directors
Nanjing, the PRC
Mr. Shen Jianlong
Mr. Deng Weiming
Office Address:
7 Jingtian Road
Independent non-executive Directors
Nanjing, the PRC
Ms. Du Jie
Postal Code: 210033
Mr. Zhang Chun
Mr. Gao Yajun
10 March 2020
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND
NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING IN 2020
INTRODUCTION
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 10 March 2020 in relation to the Proposed Amendments. The purpose of this circular is to provide the Shareholders with more information regarding, among other matters, the Proposed Amendments.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND ITS APPENDICES (THE PROCEDURAL RULES OF GENERAL MEETINGS AND THE PROCEDURAL RULES OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE)
The Board has convened the extraordinary meeting of the ninth session of the Board on 10 March 2020 and approved, among others, the resolutions in relation to the Proposed Amendments.
In accordance with the requirements under relevant laws and regulations, such as the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of the General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 97) 《( 國務院關於調整適用在境 外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事項規定的批覆》(國函〔2019〕97號)) issued by the State Council and the Guidelines on Articles of Association of Listed Companies, and after taking into consideration the actual circumstances of the Company, the Board proposes to make amendments to the Articles of the Association. In accordance with the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of the General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 97) 《( 國務院關於調整適用在境外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事項規定的批覆》
(國函〔2019〕97號)) issued by the State Council and after taking into consideration the actual circumstances of the Company, the Board proposes to make amendments to the Procedural Rules of General Meetings.
In order to further improve the scientific nature of decision-making of the supervisory committee and give full play to the role of the supervisory committee, in accordance with the Company Law, the Articles of Association and other relevant regulations and after taking into consideration the actual circumstances of the Company, the Board proposes to make amendments to the Procedural Rules of the Supervisory Committee. The details of the Proposed Amendments are set out in the appendix on pages 4 to 20 of this circular.
Save for the terms set out in the appendix, other terms of the Articles of Association, the Procedural Rules of General Meetings and the Procedural Rules of the Supervisory Committee remain unchanged.
The Articles of Association and the Procedural Rules are written in Chinese and there is no official English translation in respect thereof. The English translation is for reference only. In case of any inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.
The Proposed Amendments are subject to the approval of the Shareholders by way of special resolutions at the EGM and the First H Shareholders Class Meeting. The Proposed Amendments shall come into effect upon the approval from the Shareholders at the EGM and the First H Shareholders Class Meeting.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
EGM
A notice convening the EGM to be held on Thursday, 26 March 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Company's Conference Room, 7 Jingtian Road, Nanjing, the People's Republic of China, a proxy form and the reply slip for use at the EGM have been issued to the H Shareholders.
A supplemental notice setting out the additional resolutions to be resolved at the EGM and a notice of the First H Shareholders Class Meeting are set out on pages 21 to 22 and pages 23 to 24 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to be present at the EGM and/or the First H Shareholders Class Meeting, please complete and return the accompanying supplemental proxy form and/or the proxy form for the First H Shareholders Class Meeting in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's H Share Registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (in case of holders of H shares) or the office of the Company (in case of holders of A shares) as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the time of the EGM and/or the First H Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the supplemental proxy form and/or the proxy form for the First H Shareholders Class Meeting will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM and/or the First H Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.
IV. VOTING BY POLL
Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by way of poll.
RECOMMENDATION
The Directors consider that the Proposed Amendments are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, and accordingly, recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the EGM and the First H Shareholders Class Meeting.
By order of the Board
Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited
Zhou Guixiang
Chairman
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
1. Comparison Chart of Amendments to the Articles of Association
No.
Original Article
Amended Article
1
Article 7 These articles of association
Article 7 These articles of association
o f t h e C o m p a n y (t h e "A r t i c l e s o f
o f t h e C o m p a n y (t h e "A r t i c l e s o f
A s s o c i a t i o n") a r e f o r m u l a t e d a n d
A s s o c i a t i o n") a r e f o r m u l a t e d a n d
a m e n d e d i n a c c o r d a n c e w i t h t h e
a m e n d e d i n a c c o r d a n c e w i t h t h e
Company Law of the People's Republic
Company Law of the People's Republic
of China (the "Company Law"), the
of China (the "Company Law"), the
Special Regulations on the Overseas
Special Regulations on the Overseas
Offering and Listing of Shares by Joint
Offering and Listing of Shares by Joint
Stock Limited Companies promulgated
Stock Limited Companies promulgated
by the State Council (the "Special
by the State Council (the "Special
Regulations"), the Mandatory Provisions
Regulations"), the Reply of State
for the Articles of Association of
Council on Adjustments of Notice
C o m p a n i e s t o b e L i s t e d O v e r s e a s
Period for Convention of General
(the "Mandatory Provisions") and
Meeting and Other Matters Applicable
other relevant laws and administrative
to Overseas Listed Companies, the
regulations.
Mandatory Provisions for the Articles
of Association of Companies to be
L i s t e d O v e r s e a s (t h e "M a n d a t o r y
Provisions") and other relevant laws and
administrative regulations.
2
Article 50 Transfers may not be entered
Article 50 The change of the register
in the register of shareholders within
of shareholders of the Company shall
thirty (30) days prior to the date of
be conducted in accordance with the
a general meeting or within five (5)
relevant laws and regulations and the
days before the record date set by the
Listing Rules of the stock exchange
Company for the purpose of distribution
which the Company listed on prior
of dividends.
to the date of a general meeting of
the Company or the record date set
by the Company for the purpose of
distribution of dividends.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
No.
Original Article
Amended Article
3
Article 81 A forty-five (45) days' written
Article 81 A twenty (20) business days'
notice convening a general meeting shall
written notice convening an annual
be given to shareholders whose names
general meeting and at least ten (10)
appear on the register of shareholders,
business days' or fifteen (15) day's
specifying the matters proposed to be
(whichever is longer) written notice
considered and the date and place of the
convening an extraordinary general
meeting. Shareholders who intend to
meeting shall be given to shareholders
attend the meeting shall serve the written
whose names appear on the register of
reply slip to the Company twenty (20)
shareholders, specifying the matters
days prior to the date of the meeting.
proposed to be considered and the
date and place of the meeting. The
"business day" stated in the Articles of
Association refers to the dates that the
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
opens for trading.
4
Article 82 The board of directors,
Article 82 The board of directors,
the supervisory committee and the
the supervisory committee and the
shareholders individually or jointly
shareholders individually or jointly
holding 3% or more of the Company's
holding 3% or more of the Company's
shares have the right to propose new
shares have the right to propose
motions in writing to the Company, and
motions in writing to the Company,
the Company shall include such proposed
and the Company shall include such
motions into the agenda for such general
proposed motions into the agenda for
meeting if they are matters falling within
such general meeting if they are matters
the functions and powers of general
falling within the functions and powers
meetings.
of general meetings.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
No.
Original Article
Amended Article
The shareholders individually or
jointly holding 3% or more of the
C o m p a n y's s h a r e s m a y p r o p o s e
provisional motions and submit to the
convener in writing prior to ten (10)
days of the convening of a general
meeting. The convener shall issue a
supplemental notice of general meeting
within two (2) days after receiving the
proposed motions to make public the
contents of the provisional motions.
Provisional motions should carry
specific subjects and matters to be
resolved that fall within the scope of
authority of the general meeting. The
supplemental notice of general meeting
i s s u e d b y t h e C o m p a n y a n d t h e
convening of a general meeting shall
be in compliance with the relevant
requirements of laws, regulations,
rules and the Listing Rules of the stock
exchange which the Company listed
on.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
No.
Original Article
Amended Article
5
Article 84 The Company shall, based
Article 84 No decision shall be made on
on the written replies received twenty
matters not stated in the notice of the
(20) days before the date of the general
general meeting at a general meeting.
meeting, calculate the number of voting
shares represented by the shareholders
who intend to attend the meeting. If
the number of shares with voting rights
represented by the shareholders who
intend to attend the meeting reaches
one half or more of the Company's total
voting shares, the Company may hold
the meeting; otherwise, the Company
shall within five (5) days notify the
shareholders again, by way of public
announcement, of the matters to be
considered at, and the place and date of,
the meeting before it proceeds to hold
the general meeting.
No decision shall be made on matters not
stated in the notice at an extraordinary
general meeting.
- 7 -
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
No.
Original Article
Amended Article
6
Article 86 Notice of a general meeting
Article 86 Notice of a general meeting
shall be served on the shareholders
shall be served on the shareholders
(whether or not entitled to vote at the
(whether or not entitled to vote at the
meeting), by personal delivery or by
meeting), by personal delivery or by
prepaid mail, the address of the recipient
prepaid mail, the address of the recipient
shall be the registered address as shown
shall be the registered address as shown
in the register of shareholders. For
in the register of shareholders. For
holders of domestic shares, notice of a
holders of domestic shares, the notice of
general meeting may be given by way of
a general meeting may also be given by
announcement.
way of announcement.
The announcement referred to in the
The announcement referred to in the
preceding paragraph shall be published
preceding paragraph shall be published
in one or more newspapers designated
in one or more newspapers designated
by the securities authority of the State
by the securities authority of the State
Council within forty-five (45) to fifty
Council. Once the announcement is
(50) days before the date of holding
made, the holders of domestic shares
the meeting. Once the announcement
shall be deemed to have received the
is made, the holders of domestic shares
notice of relevant general meeting.
shall be deemed to have received the
notice of relevant general meeting.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
No.
Original Article
Amended Article
7
Article 117 Shareholders requisitioning
Article 117 Shareholders requisitioning
the convening of an extraordinary
the convening of a class meeting shall
general meeting or a class meeting shall
abide by the following procedures:
abide by the following procedures:
(1) Two or more shareholders jointly
(1) Two or more shareholders jointly
holding 10 per cent or more of the
holding 10 per cent or more of the
shares carrying the right to vote at
shares carrying the right to vote at
the meeting sought to be held may
the meeting sought to be held may
request the board of directors
request the board of directors to
to convene a class meeting by
convene an extraordinary general
signing and submitting one or
meeting or a class meeting by
more counterpart request(s), in the
signing and submitting one or
same form and content, in which
more counterpart request(s), in the
the matters for consideration at the
same form and content, in which
meeting shall be set out clearly.
the matters for consideration
The board of directors shall,
at the meeting shall be set out
as soon as possible, convene a
clearly. The board of directors
class meeting after receiving
shall, as soon as possible, convene
the said request. The amount of
an extraordinary general meeting
shareholdings referred to above
or a class meeting after receiving
shall be calculated as at the date
the said request. The amount of
of the request.
shareholdings referred to above
shall be calculated as at the date
of the request.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
No.
Original Article
Amended Article
(2) If the board of directors fails to
(2) If the board of directors fails
issue notice convening such a
to issue notice convening such
meeting within thirty (30) days
a meeting within ten (10) days
f r o m t h e d a t e o f t h e r e c e i p t
from the date of the receipt
of the said written request(s),
of the said written request(s),
the shareholders making such
the shareholders making such
r e q u e s t ( s ) m a y t h e m s e l v e s
r e q u e s t(s) m a y t h e m s e l v e s
convene such a meeting within
convene such a meeting from
four (4) months from the date of
the date of receipt of the request
receipt of the request by the board
by the board of directors, and
of directors, and the procedures
the procedures for convening
for convening such meeting shall
such meeting shall follow the
follow the procedures of the
procedures of the shareholders'
shareholders' general meeting
general meeting convened by the
convened by the board of directors
board of directors as much as
as much as possible.
possible.
Any reasonable expenses incurred
Any reasonable expenses incurred
b y t h e s h a r e h o l d e r s i n c o n v e n i n g
b y t h e s h a r e h o l d e r s i n c o n v e n i n g
and holding such meeting due to the
and holding such meeting due to the
failure of the board of directors to
failure of the board of directors to
convene such meeting in response to the
convene such meeting in response to the
aforesaid request(s) shall be borne by
aforesaid request(s) shall be borne by
the Company. Such expenses shall be
the Company. Such expenses shall be
deducted from the amounts owed by the
deducted from the amounts owed by the
Company to the directors in default.
Company to the directors in default.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
No.
Original Article
Amended Article
8
Article 129 A forty-five (45) days'
Article 129 At least ten (10) business
w r i t t e n n o t i c e c o n v e n i n g a c l a s s
days' or fifteen (15) days' (whichever is
meeting shall be given to shareholders
longer) written notice convening a class
whose names appear on the register of
meeting shall be given to shareholders
shareholders of such class, specifying
whose names appear on the register of
the matters proposed to be considered
shareholders of such class, specifying
and the date and place of the meeting.
the matters proposed to be considered
Shareholders who intend to attend the
and the date and place of the meeting.
meeting shall serve the written reply slip
to the Company twenty (20) days prior to
the date of the meeting.
If the number of shares carrying rights
to vote at the meeting represented by
the shareholders intending to attend
the meeting reaches half or more of the
total number of shares of such class
carrying rights to vote at the meeting, the
Company may hold the class meeting;
otherwise, the Company shall within five
(5) days notify the shareholders again, by
way of announcement, of the matters to
be considered at, and the place and date
of, the meeting before it proceeds to hold
the class meeting.
9
Article 165 The general manager,
Article 165 The general manager, deputy
deputy general managers and other
general managers and other senior
senior management members who wish
management members who wish to
to resign shall give a three (3) months'
resign shall give a written notice to the
written notice to the board of directors.
board of directors in advance.
Department managers who wish to resign
shall give a two (2) months' written
notice to the general manager.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
No.
Original Article
Amended Article
10
Article 168 The supervisory committee
A r t i c l e 1 6 8 T h e p r o p o r t i o n o f
s h a l l c o m p r i s e a t l e a s t t w o ( 2 )
employees' representatives in the
representatives of the employees, and
supervisory committee must not be
the rest being representatives of the
less than one-third,and the rest being
shareholders. Employees' representatives
representatives of the shareholders.
s h a l l b e e l e c t e d a n d r e m o v e d b y
Employees' representatives shall be
the employees while shareholders'
elected and removed by the employees
representatives shall be elected and
while shareholders' representatives shall
removed at a general meeting.
be elected and removed at a general
meeting.
11
Article 208 The Company shall have an
Article 208 The Company shall have
internal audit office which shall carry
an internal audit office. The internal
out internal audit and supervision on
audit office shall consist of a number
the financial revenues and expenditures
of internal auditors, one of whom
and other economic activities of the
shall act as the head. The internal
Company. The internal audit office shall
audit office shall carry out internal
consist of a number of internal auditors,
audit and supervision on the financial
one of whom shall act as the head who
revenues and expenditures and other
shall be nominated by the Chairman of
economic activities of the Company.
the board and be appointed and removed
by the board of directors.
The internal audit office shall be directly
accountable to the board of directors.
The internal audit office shall be directly
accountable to the board of directors.
12
Article 228 The types of coverage,
Article 228 The types of coverage, the
t h e i n s u r e d a m o u n t s, p e r i o d s a n d
insured amounts, periods and other terms
other terms shall be submitted by the
shall be determined by the general
general manager of the Company to
manager of the Company by reference
the board of directors for discussion
to the practices of peer companies and
and determination by reference to the
the practices and legal requirements in
practices of peer companies in other
the PRC.
countries and the practices and legal
requirements in the PRC.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
No.
Original Article
Amended Article
13
A r t i c l e 2 5 6 I n t h e A r t i c l e s o f
Association, references to "above", "at
least" and "expiration" are inclusive;
references to "beyond", "lower than"
and "less than" are exclusive.
2. Comparison Chart of Amendments to the Procedural Rules of General Meetings
No.
Original Articles
Amendments
1
Article 12 A forty- five (45) days'
Article 12 A twenty (20) business days'
written notice convening the general
written notice convening an annual
meeting shall be given to shareholders
general meeting and at least ten (10)
whose names appear in the register of
business days' or fifteen (15) days'
shareholders of the matters proposed to
(whichever is longer) written notice
be considered and the date and place of
convening an extraordinary general
the meeting. Shareholders who intend to
meeting shall be given to shareholders
attend the meeting shall serve the written
whose names appear on the register of
reply slip to the Company twenty (20)
shareholders, specifying the matters
days prior to the date of the meeting.
proposed to be considered and the
date and place of the meeting. The
"business day" stated in the Articles of
Association refers to the dates that the
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
opens for trading.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
No.
Original Articles
Amendments
2
A r t i c l e 1 3 W h e n t h e C o m p a n y
A r t i c l e 1 3 W h e n t h e C o m p a n y
convenes a general meeting, the board
convenes a general meeting, the board
of directors, the supervisory committee
of directors, the supervisory committee
and shareholders individually or jointly
and shareholders individually or jointly
holding 3% or more of the Company's
holding 3% or more of the Company's
shares have the right to propose new
shares have the right to propose
motions in writing to the Company, and
motions in writing to the Company,
the Company shall include such proposed
and the Company shall include such
motions into the agenda for such general
proposed motions into the agenda for
meeting if they are matters falling within
such general meeting if they are matters
the functions and powers of general
falling within the functions and powers
meeting.
of general meetings.
Other than the circumstances stipulated
The shareholders individually or
in the above provision, proposals already
jointly holding 3% or more of the
listed in the notice of the general meeting
C o m p a n y's s h a r e s m a y p r o p o s e
shall not be altered and new proposals
provisional motions and submit to the
shall not be added following the issuance
convener in writing prior to ten (10)
of the notice of the general meeting by
days of the convening of a general
the convener.
meeting. The convener shall issue a
supplemental notice of general meeting
Proposals that are not clearly listed in
within two (2) days after receiving the
the notice of the general meeting or are
proposed motions to make public the
not in compliance with Article 13 of
contents of the provisional motions.
the Articles of Association shall not be
Provisional motions should carry
voted on and decided during the general
specific subjects and matters to be
meeting.
resolved that fall within the scope of
authority of the general meeting. The
supplemental notice of general meeting
i s s u e d b y t h e C o m p a n y a n d t h e
convening of a general meeting shall
be in compliance with the relevant
requirements of laws, regulations,
rules and the Listing Rules of the stock
exchange which the Company listed
on.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
No.
Original Articles
Amendments
Other than the circumstances stipulated
in the above provision, proposals already
listed in the notice of the general meeting
shall not be altered and new proposals
shall not be added following the issuance
of the notice of the general meeting by
the convener.
Proposals that are not clearly listed in
the notice of the general meeting or are
not in compliance with Article 13 of
the Articles of Association shall not be
voted on and decided during the general
meeting.
3
Article 15 The Company shall, based
Article 15 No decision shall be made on
on the written replies received twenty
matters not stated in the notice of the
(20) days before the date of the general
general meeting at a general meeting.
meeting from the shareholders, calculate
the number of voting shares represented
by the shareholders who intend to attend
the meeting. If the number of voting
shares represented by the shareholders
who intend to attend the meeting reaches
one half or more of the Company's total
voting shares, the Company may hold the
meeting; if not, the Company shall within
5 days notify the shareholders by public
notice of the matters to be transacted at,
the place and date for, the meeting. The
Company may convene such meeting
after such announcement.
An extraordinary general meeting shall
not transact matters not stated in the
notice of meeting.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
No.
Original Articles
Amendments
4
Article 18 All registered shareholders as
Article 18 All registered shareholders as
at the equity registration date and their
at the equity registration date and their
proxies are entitled to attend the general
proxies are entitled to attend the general
meeting. The Company and the convener
meeting. The Company and the convener
cannot reject such shareholders from
cannot reject such shareholders from
attending the general meeting for any
attending the general meeting for any
reason.
reason.
Notice of general meeting shall be
Notice of a general meeting shall be
served on the shareholders (whether or
served on the shareholders (whether or
not entitled to vote at the meeting), by
not entitled to vote at the meeting), by
delivery or prepaid mail to the registered
personal delivery or by prepaid mail,
address of any such shareholders. For
the address of the recipient shall be
the holders of domestic shares, notice of
the registered address as shown in the
the meeting may also be made by way of
register of shareholders. For holders
announcement.
of domestic shares, notice of a general
m e e t i n g m a y b e g i v e n b y w a y o f
The announcement referred to in the
announcement.
preceding paragraph shall be published
in one or more newspapers designated
The announcement referred to in the
by the securities authority of the State
preceding paragraph shall be published
Council within the interval between
in one or more newspapers designated
forty-five (45) days and fifty (50) days
by the securities authority of the State
before the date of the meeting. Once the
Council. Once the announcement is
announcement is made, the holders of
made, the holders of domestic shares
domestic-invested shares shall be deemed
shall be deemed to have received the
to have received notice of the relevant
notice of relevant general meeting.
general meeting.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
No.
Original Articles
Amendments
5
Article 49 Shareholders requisitioning
Article 49 Shareholders requisitioning
extraordinary general meetings of
the convening of a class meeting shall
shareholders or class meetings shall
abide by the following procedures:
abide by the following procedures:
(1) Two or more shareholders jointly
(1) Two or more shareholders jointly
holding 10 per cent or more of the
holding 10 per cent or more of the
shares carrying the right to vote at
shares carrying the right to vote at
the meeting sought to be held may
the meeting sought to be held may
request the board of directors
request the board of directors to
to convene a class meeting by
convene an extraordinary general
signing and submitting one or
meeting or a class meeting by
more counterpart request(s), in the
signing and submitting one or
same form and content, in which
more counterpart request(s), in the
the matters for consideration at the
same form and content, in which
meeting shall be set out clearly.
the matters for consideration
The board of directors shall,
at the meeting shall be set out
as soon as possible, convene a
clearly. The board of directors
class meeting after receiving
shall, as soon as possible, convene
the said request. The amount of
an extraordinary general meeting
shareholdings referred to above
or a class meeting after receiving
shall be calculated as at the date
the said request. The amount of
of the request.
shareholdings referred to above
shall be calculated as at the date
of the request.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
No.
Original Articles
Amendments
(2) If the board of directors fails to
(2) If the board of directors fails
issue a notice convening such a
to issue notice convening such
meeting within thirty (30) days
a meeting within ten (10) days
f r o m t h e d a t e o f t h e r e c e i p t
from the date of the receipt
of the said written request(s),
of the said written request(s),
the shareholders making such
the shareholders making such
r e q u e s t ( s ) m a y t h e m s e l v e s
r e q u e s t(s) m a y t h e m s e l v e s
convene such a meeting within
convene such a meeting from
four (4) months from the date of
the date of receipt of the request
receipt of the request by the board
by the board of directors, and
of directors, and the procedures
the procedures for convening
for convening such meeting shall
such meeting shall follow the
follow the procedures of the
procedures of the shareholders'
shareholders' general meeting
general meeting convened by the
convened by the board of directors
board of directors as much as
as much as possible.
possible.
Any reasonable expenses incurred
Any reasonable expenses incurred
b y t h e s h a r e h o l d e r s i n c o n v e n i n g
b y t h e s h a r e h o l d e r s i n c o n v e n i n g
and holding such meeting due to the
and holding such meeting due to the
failure of the board of directors to
failure of the board of directors to
convene such meeting in response to the
convene such meeting in response to the
aforesaid request(s) shall be borne by
aforesaid request(s) shall be borne by
the Company. Such expenses shall be
the Company. Such expenses shall be
deducted from the amounts owed by the
deducted from the amounts owed by the
Company to the directors in default.
Company to the directors in default.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
No.
Original Articles
Amendments
6
Article 69 A 45 days' written notice
Article 69 At least ten (10) business
convening a class meeting shall be given
days' or fifteen (15) days' (whichever is
to shareholders whose names appear in
longer) written notice convening a class
the register of shareholders of such class
meeting shall be given to shareholders
shares of the matters proposed to be
whose names appear on the register of
considered and the date and place of the
shareholders of such class, specifying
meeting. The shareholders who intend to
the matters proposed to be considered
attend the meeting shall serve the written
and the date and place of the meeting.
reply to the Company twenty (20) days
prior to the date of the meeting.
If the number of voting shares represented
by the shareholders who intend to attend
the meeting reaches one half or more
of the Company's total voting class
shares at the meeting, the Company
may hold the class meeting; if not, the
Company shall within 5 days notify the
shareholders by public notice of the
matters to be transacted at, the place
and date for, the meeting again. The
Company may convene such a meeting
after such announcement.
APPENDIX
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF
ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
3. Comparison Chart of Amendments to the Procedural Rules of the Supervisory Committee
No.
Original Articles
Amendments
1
Article 5 The supervisory committee shall
Article 5 The proportion of employees'
comprise 2 employee's representative
representatives in the supervisory
and 1 shareholder's representative.
committee must not be less than one-
Employees' representatives shall be
third, and the rest being representatives
elected and removed by the employees
of the shareholders . E m p l o y e e s'
while shareholders' representatives shall
representatives shall be elected and
be elected and removed at a general
r e m o v e d b y t h e e m p l o y e e s w h i l e
meeting.
shareholders' representatives shall be
elected and removed at a general meeting.
- 20 -
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF
THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2020
This notice is supplemental to the notice dated 7 February 2020 (the "Former EGM Notice") of the first extraordinary general meeting in 2020 of Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited (the "Company") to be held at the Conference Room, 7 Jingtian Road, Nanjing, the People's Republic of China at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2020 (the "EGM"), to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolutions (with or without modification) in addition to the resolutions set out in the Former EGM Notice. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 10 March 2020 (the "Circular").
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
To consider Amendments to the Articles of Association.
To consider the resolution on Amendments to the Procedural Rules of General Meeting of the Company.
To consider the resolution on Amendments to the Procedural Rules of the Supervisory Committee of the Company.
(For details of the Proposed Amendments, please refer to the appendix of the Circular.)
By Order of the Board of Directors
Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited
Zhou Guixiang
Chairman
Nanjing, the People's Republic of China
10 March 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Executive Directors: Mr. Zhou Guixiang, Mr.
Lu Qing and Mr. Xia Dechuan; Non-executive Directors: Mr. Shen Jianlong and Mr. Deng Weiming; and
Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Du Jie, Mr. Zhang Chun and Mr. Gao Yajun.
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Notes:
Apart from the proposed supplemental resolutions set out above, all other matters of the EGM remain unchanged. For details of other resolutions to be considered and approved at the EGM, eligibility for attending the EGM, registration procedures, closure of register of members and other relevant matters, please refer to the Former EGM Notice of the Company dated 7 February 2020.
A supplemental form of proxy for the EGM (the "Supplemental Form of Proxy") is enclosed with this supplemental notice. Supplemental Form of Proxy together with notarially certified power of attorney or other authorization documents (if any) must be delivered to the office of the Company (in respect of A Shares) or to the H-Share registrar of the Company, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (in respect of H Shares) 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM.
A shareholder who has the right to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one proxy or several proxies, whether a member of the Company or not, to attend and vote at the EGM. If more than one proxy is appointed by a shareholder, the proxies can exercise their voting rights only in the case of a poll.
Shareholders who intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM but have not returned the form of proxy (the "First Form of Proxy") sent together with the Former Notice of the EGM shall only return the Supplemental Form of Proxy while the First Form of Proxy needs not to be returned.
A Shareholder who has already lodged the First Form of Proxy should note that:
If the Supplemental Form of Proxy is yet to be returned 24 hours before the time designated for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof, the duly completed and returned First Form of Proxy will be deemed as a valid form of proxy. Other than those resolutions contained in the Former EGM Notice and the First Form of Proxy, the proxy/proxies so appointed by the Shareholder shall also be entitled to vote at its/his/her discretion or abstain from voting on any resolutions properly put forward at the EGM, including the supplemental resolutions set out in the supplemental notice of the EGM.
If the Supplemental Form of Proxy has been returned 24 hours before the time designated for the holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof, the First Form of Proxy previously returned by the Shareholder shall be revoked and superseded by the Supplemental Form of Proxy. The duly completed Supplemental Form of Proxy will be deemed as a valid form of proxy.
The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of the appointer or his attorney duly authorized in writing. In the case of a corporation, the proxy form must be under its common seal or under the hand of its director or duly authorized attorney. If the proxy form is signed by an agent on behalf of an appointer, the proxy form or other authority must be notarially certified.
The Company's office and correspondence address: 7 Jingtian Road, Nanjing,
The People's Republic of China Postal code: 210033 Telephone: (8625) 8480 1144 Fax: (8625) 8482 0729
- 22 -
NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING IN 2020
NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS
CLASS MEETING IN 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first H shareholders class meeting in 2020 (the "H Shareholders Class Meeting") of Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited (the "Company") will be held immediately following the first extraordinary general meeting in 2020 of the Company and the first A shareholders class meeting in 2020 of the Company at the Conference Room, 7 Jingtian Road, Nanjing, the People's Republic of China on Thursday, 26 March 2020 to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
To consider Amendments to the Articles of Association.
To consider the resolution on Amendments to the Procedural Rules of General Meeting of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited
Zhou Guixiang
Chairman
Nanjing, the PRC
10 March 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Executive Directors: Mr. Zhou Guixiang, Mr.
Lu Qing and Mr. Xia Dechuan; Non-executive Directors: Mr. Shen Jianlong and Mr. Deng Weiming; and
Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Du Jie, Mr. Zhang Chun and Mr. Gao Yajun.
NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING IN 2020
Notes:
For details of, eligibility for attending the first H Shareholders Class Meeting, registration procedures, closure of register of members and other relevant matters, please refer to the former EGM Notice of the Company dated 7 February 2020.
A form of proxy for H Shareholders Class Meeting (the "Form of Proxy for H Shareholders Class Meeting") is enclosed with this notice. Form of Proxy for H Shareholders Class Meeting together with notarially certified power of attorney or other authorization documents (if any) must be delivered to the H-Share registrar of the Company, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (in respect of H Shares) 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the for H Shareholders Class Meeting.
A shareholder who has the right to attend and vote at the H Shareholders Class Meeting is entitled to appoint one proxy or several proxies, whether a member of the Company or not, to attend and vote at the H Shareholders Class Meeting. If more than one proxy is appointed by a shareholder, the proxies can exercise their voting rights only in the case of a poll.
The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of the appointer or his attorney duly authorized in writing. In the case of a corporation, the proxy form must be under its common seal or under the hand of its director or duly authorized attorney. If the proxy form is signed by an agent on behalf of an appointer, the proxy form or other authority must be notarially certified.
The Company's office and correspondence address: 7 Jingtian Road, Nanjing,
The People's Republic of China Postal code: 210033 Telephone: (8625) 8480 1144 Fax: (8625) 8482 0729
