MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited    600775   CNE000000NB7

NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS COMPANY LIMITE

(600775)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nanjing Panda Electronics : (1) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES (2) SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND (3) NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING IN 2020

03/10/2020 | 06:19am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying supplemental form of proxy to the purchaser or other transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

  1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
  2. SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND
  3. NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING IN 2020

Capitalized terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in this circular.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 1 to 3 of this circular. A supplemental notice of EGM to be held on Thursday, 26 March 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Company's Conference Room, 7 Jingtian Road, Nanjing, the People's Republic of China and a notice of the First H Shareholders Class Meeting are set out on pages 21 to 22 and pages 23 to 24 respectively. Whether or not you are able to attend and vote at the EGM and/or the First H Shareholders Class Meeting, please complete and return the accompanying supplemental proxy form and the proxy form for the First H Shareholders Class Meeting in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's H Share Registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or the office of the Company as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the time of the EGM and/or the First H Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the supplemental proxy form and the proxy form for the First H Shareholders Class Meeting will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM and/or the First H Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

10 March 2020

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ii

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

APPENDIX - PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

AND PROCEDURAL RULES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21

NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING IN 2020. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

23

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions shall have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"A Share(s)"

the domestic ordinary share(s) of the Company, with a nominal

value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for or credited as

paid up in Renminbi, and which are listed on the Shanghai Stock

Exchange

"A Shareholders"

holders of the A Shares of the Company

"A Shareholders Class Meeting"

the 2020 first A Shareholders class meeting of the Company,

and any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) to be held on

Thursday, 26 March 2020 immediately after the EGM (or any

adjournment thereof)

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Class Meetings"

collectively, the A Shareholders Class Meeting and the H

Shareholders Class Meeting

"Company"

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited (南京熊猫電子股

份有限公司), a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with

limited liability, whose H shares are listed on the Main Board of

the Stock Exchange and A shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock

Exchange

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"EGM"

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on

Thursday, 26 March 2020 to consider and approve, among other

matters, the Proposed Amendments

"H Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) of the Company, with a nominal value

of RMB1.00 each, which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock

Exchange and traded in Hong Kong dollars

- ii -

DEFINITIONS

"H Shareholders Class Meeting"

the 2020 first H Shareholders class meeting of the Company,

and any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) to be held on

Thursday, 26 March 2020, immediately after the EGM and the A

Shareholders Class Meeting (or any adjournment thereof)

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange, as amended from time to time

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China (for the purpose of this circular,

excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan)

"Procedural Rules"

the Procedural Rules of General Meetings and the Procedural

Rules of the Supervisory Committee

"Procedural Rules of General

the Procedural Rules of General Meetings of the Company

Meetings"

"Procedural Rules of the Supervisory

the Procedural Rules of the Supervisory Committee of the

Committee"

Company

"Proposed Amendments"

the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and its

appendices (namely, the Procedural Rules of General Meetings

and the Procedural Rules of the Supervisory Committee)

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the share(s) of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

- iii -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Executive Directors

Registered Address:

Mr. Zhou Guixiang (Chairman)

Level 1-2, Block 5,

Mr. Lu Qing

North Wing, Nanjing High

Mr. Xia Dechuan

and New Technology

Development Zone,

Non-executive Directors

Nanjing, the PRC

Mr. Shen Jianlong

Mr. Deng Weiming

Office Address:

7 Jingtian Road

Independent non-executive Directors

Nanjing, the PRC

Ms. Du Jie

Postal Code: 210033

Mr. Zhang Chun

Mr. Gao Yajun

10 March 2020

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

    1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES
    2. SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND
    3. NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING IN 2020
  2. INTRODUCTION
    Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 10 March 2020 in relation to the Proposed Amendments. The purpose of this circular is to provide the Shareholders with more information regarding, among other matters, the Proposed Amendments.

- 1 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

  1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND ITS APPENDICES (THE PROCEDURAL RULES OF GENERAL MEETINGS AND THE PROCEDURAL RULES OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE)
    The Board has convened the extraordinary meeting of the ninth session of the Board on 10 March 2020 and approved, among others, the resolutions in relation to the Proposed Amendments.
    In accordance with the requirements under relevant laws and regulations, such as the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of the General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 97) ( 國務院關於調整適用在境 外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事項規定的批覆》(國函〔201997)) issued by the State Council and the Guidelines on Articles of Association of Listed Companies, and after taking into consideration the actual circumstances of the Company, the Board proposes to make amendments to the Articles of the Association.
    In accordance with the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of the General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 97)( 國務院關於調整適用在境外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事項規定的批覆》
    (國函〔201997)) issued by the State Council and after taking into consideration the actual circumstances of the Company, the Board proposes to make amendments to the Procedural Rules of General Meetings.
    In order to further improve the scientific nature of decision-making of the supervisory committee and give full play to the role of the supervisory committee, in accordance with the Company Law, the Articles of Association and other relevant regulations and after taking into consideration the actual circumstances of the Company, the Board proposes to make amendments to the Procedural Rules of the Supervisory Committee. The details of the Proposed Amendments are set out in the appendix on pages 4 to 20 of this circular.
    Save for the terms set out in the appendix, other terms of the Articles of Association, the Procedural Rules of General Meetings and the Procedural Rules of the Supervisory Committee remain unchanged.
    The Articles of Association and the Procedural Rules are written in Chinese and there is no official English translation in respect thereof. The English translation is for reference only. In case of any inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.
    The Proposed Amendments are subject to the approval of the Shareholders by way of special resolutions at the EGM and the First H Shareholders Class Meeting. The Proposed Amendments shall come into effect upon the approval from the Shareholders at the EGM and the First H Shareholders Class Meeting.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

  1. EGM
    A notice convening the EGM to be held on Thursday, 26 March 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Company's Conference Room, 7 Jingtian Road, Nanjing, the People's Republic of China, a proxy form and the reply slip for use at the EGM have been issued to the H Shareholders.

A supplemental notice setting out the additional resolutions to be resolved at the EGM and a notice of the First H Shareholders Class Meeting are set out on pages 21 to 22 and pages 23 to 24 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to be present at the EGM and/or the First H Shareholders Class Meeting, please complete and return the accompanying supplemental proxy form and/or the proxy form for the First H Shareholders Class Meeting in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's H Share Registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (in case of holders of H shares) or the office of the Company (in case of holders of A shares) as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the time of the EGM and/or the First H Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the supplemental proxy form and/or the proxy form for the First H Shareholders Class Meeting will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM and/or the First H Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

IV. VOTING BY POLL

Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by way of poll.

  1. RECOMMENDATION
    The Directors consider that the Proposed Amendments are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, and accordingly, recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the EGM and the First H Shareholders Class Meeting.

By order of the Board

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited

Zhou Guixiang

Chairman

- 3 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

1. Comparison Chart of Amendments to the Articles of Association

No.

Original Article

Amended Article

1

Article 7 These articles of association

Article 7 These articles of association

o f t h e C o m p a n y (t h e "A r t i c l e s o f

o f t h e C o m p a n y (t h e "A r t i c l e s o f

A s s o c i a t i o n") a r e f o r m u l a t e d a n d

A s s o c i a t i o n") a r e f o r m u l a t e d a n d

a m e n d e d i n a c c o r d a n c e w i t h t h e

a m e n d e d i n a c c o r d a n c e w i t h t h e

Company Law of the People's Republic

Company Law of the People's Republic

of China (the "Company Law"), the

of China (the "Company Law"), the

Special Regulations on the Overseas

Special Regulations on the Overseas

Offering and Listing of Shares by Joint

Offering and Listing of Shares by Joint

Stock Limited Companies promulgated

Stock Limited Companies promulgated

by the State Council (the "Special

by the State Council (the "Special

Regulations"), the Mandatory Provisions

Regulations"), the Reply of State

for the Articles of Association of

Council on Adjustments of Notice

C o m p a n i e s t o b e L i s t e d O v e r s e a s

Period for Convention of General

(the "Mandatory Provisions") and

Meeting and Other Matters Applicable

other relevant laws and administrative

to Overseas Listed Companies, the

regulations.

Mandatory Provisions for the Articles

of Association of Companies to be

L i s t e d O v e r s e a s (t h e "M a n d a t o r y

Provisions") and other relevant laws and

administrative regulations.

2

Article 50 Transfers may not be entered

Article 50 The change of the register

in the register of shareholders within

of shareholders of the Company shall

thirty (30) days prior to the date of

be conducted in accordance with the

a general meeting or within five (5)

relevant laws and regulations and the

days before the record date set by the

Listing Rules of the stock exchange

Company for the purpose of distribution

which the Company listed on prior

of dividends.

to the date of a general meeting of

the Company or the record date set

by the Company for the purpose of

distribution of dividends.

- 4 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

No.

Original Article

Amended Article

3

Article 81 A forty-five (45) days' written

Article 81 A twenty (20) business days'

notice convening a general meeting shall

written notice convening an annual

be given to shareholders whose names

general meeting and at least ten (10)

appear on the register of shareholders,

business days' or fifteen (15) day's

specifying the matters proposed to be

(whichever is longer) written notice

considered and the date and place of the

convening an extraordinary general

meeting. Shareholders who intend to

meeting shall be given to shareholders

attend the meeting shall serve the written

whose names appear on the register of

reply slip to the Company twenty (20)

shareholders, specifying the matters

days prior to the date of the meeting.

proposed to be considered and the

date and place of the meeting. The

"business day" stated in the Articles of

Association refers to the dates that the

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

opens for trading.

4

Article 82 The board of directors,

Article 82 The board of directors,

the supervisory committee and the

the supervisory committee and the

shareholders individually or jointly

shareholders individually or jointly

holding 3% or more of the Company's

holding 3% or more of the Company's

shares have the right to propose new

shares have the right to propose

motions in writing to the Company, and

motions in writing to the Company,

the Company shall include such proposed

and the Company shall include such

motions into the agenda for such general

proposed motions into the agenda for

meeting if they are matters falling within

such general meeting if they are matters

the functions and powers of general

falling within the functions and powers

meetings.

of general meetings.

- 5 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

No.

Original Article

Amended Article

The shareholders individually or

jointly holding 3% or more of the

C o m p a n y's s h a r e s m a y p r o p o s e

provisional motions and submit to the

convener in writing prior to ten (10)

days of the convening of a general

meeting. The convener shall issue a

supplemental notice of general meeting

within two (2) days after receiving the

proposed motions to make public the

contents of the provisional motions.

Provisional motions should carry

specific subjects and matters to be

resolved that fall within the scope of

authority of the general meeting. The

supplemental notice of general meeting

i s s u e d b y t h e C o m p a n y a n d t h e

convening of a general meeting shall

be in compliance with the relevant

requirements of laws, regulations,

rules and the Listing Rules of the stock

exchange which the Company listed

on.

- 6 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

No.

Original Article

Amended Article

5

Article 84 The Company shall, based

Article 84 No decision shall be made on

on the written replies received twenty

matters not stated in the notice of the

(20) days before the date of the general

general meeting at a general meeting.

meeting, calculate the number of voting

shares represented by the shareholders

who intend to attend the meeting. If

the number of shares with voting rights

represented by the shareholders who

intend to attend the meeting reaches

one half or more of the Company's total

voting shares, the Company may hold

the meeting; otherwise, the Company

shall within five (5) days notify the

shareholders again, by way of public

announcement, of the matters to be

considered at, and the place and date of,

the meeting before it proceeds to hold

the general meeting.

No decision shall be made on matters not

stated in the notice at an extraordinary

general meeting.

- 7 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

No.

Original Article

Amended Article

6

Article 86 Notice of a general meeting

Article 86 Notice of a general meeting

shall be served on the shareholders

shall be served on the shareholders

(whether or not entitled to vote at the

(whether or not entitled to vote at the

meeting), by personal delivery or by

meeting), by personal delivery or by

prepaid mail, the address of the recipient

prepaid mail, the address of the recipient

shall be the registered address as shown

shall be the registered address as shown

in the register of shareholders. For

in the register of shareholders. For

holders of domestic shares, notice of a

holders of domestic shares, the notice of

general meeting may be given by way of

a general meeting may also be given by

announcement.

way of announcement.

The announcement referred to in the

The announcement referred to in the

preceding paragraph shall be published

preceding paragraph shall be published

in one or more newspapers designated

in one or more newspapers designated

by the securities authority of the State

by the securities authority of the State

Council within forty-five (45) to fifty

Council. Once the announcement is

(50) days before the date of holding

made, the holders of domestic shares

the meeting. Once the announcement

shall be deemed to have received the

is made, the holders of domestic shares

notice of relevant general meeting.

shall be deemed to have received the

notice of relevant general meeting.

- 8 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

No.

Original Article

Amended Article

7

Article 117 Shareholders requisitioning

Article 117 Shareholders requisitioning

the convening of an extraordinary

the convening of a class meeting shall

general meeting or a class meeting shall

abide by the following procedures:

abide by the following procedures:

(1) Two or more shareholders jointly

(1) Two or more shareholders jointly

holding 10 per cent or more of the

holding 10 per cent or more of the

shares carrying the right to vote at

shares carrying the right to vote at

the meeting sought to be held may

the meeting sought to be held may

request the board of directors

request the board of directors to

to convene a class meeting by

convene an extraordinary general

signing and submitting one or

meeting or a class meeting by

more counterpart request(s), in the

signing and submitting one or

same form and content, in which

more counterpart request(s), in the

the matters for consideration at the

same form and content, in which

meeting shall be set out clearly.

the matters for consideration

The board of directors shall,

at the meeting shall be set out

as soon as possible, convene a

clearly. The board of directors

class meeting after receiving

shall, as soon as possible, convene

the said request. The amount of

an extraordinary general meeting

shareholdings referred to above

or a class meeting after receiving

shall be calculated as at the date

the said request. The amount of

of the request.

shareholdings referred to above

shall be calculated as at the date

of the request.

- 9 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

No.

Original Article

Amended Article

(2) If the board of directors fails to

(2) If the board of directors fails

issue notice convening such a

to issue notice convening such

meeting within thirty (30) days

a meeting within ten (10) days

f r o m t h e d a t e o f t h e r e c e i p t

from the date of the receipt

of the said written request(s),

of the said written request(s),

the shareholders making such

the shareholders making such

r e q u e s t ( s ) m a y t h e m s e l v e s

r e q u e s t(s) m a y t h e m s e l v e s

convene such a meeting within

convene such a meeting from

four (4) months from the date of

the date of receipt of the request

receipt of the request by the board

by the board of directors, and

of directors, and the procedures

the procedures for convening

for convening such meeting shall

such meeting shall follow the

follow the procedures of the

procedures of the shareholders'

shareholders' general meeting

general meeting convened by the

convened by the board of directors

board of directors as much as

as much as possible.

possible.

Any reasonable expenses incurred

Any reasonable expenses incurred

b y t h e s h a r e h o l d e r s i n c o n v e n i n g

b y t h e s h a r e h o l d e r s i n c o n v e n i n g

and holding such meeting due to the

and holding such meeting due to the

failure of the board of directors to

failure of the board of directors to

convene such meeting in response to the

convene such meeting in response to the

aforesaid request(s) shall be borne by

aforesaid request(s) shall be borne by

the Company. Such expenses shall be

the Company. Such expenses shall be

deducted from the amounts owed by the

deducted from the amounts owed by the

Company to the directors in default.

Company to the directors in default.

- 10 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

No.

Original Article

Amended Article

8

Article 129 A forty-five (45) days'

Article 129 At least ten (10) business

w r i t t e n n o t i c e c o n v e n i n g a c l a s s

days' or fifteen (15) days' (whichever is

meeting shall be given to shareholders

longer) written notice convening a class

whose names appear on the register of

meeting shall be given to shareholders

shareholders of such class, specifying

whose names appear on the register of

the matters proposed to be considered

shareholders of such class, specifying

and the date and place of the meeting.

the matters proposed to be considered

Shareholders who intend to attend the

and the date and place of the meeting.

meeting shall serve the written reply slip

to the Company twenty (20) days prior to

the date of the meeting.

If the number of shares carrying rights

to vote at the meeting represented by

the shareholders intending to attend

the meeting reaches half or more of the

total number of shares of such class

carrying rights to vote at the meeting, the

Company may hold the class meeting;

otherwise, the Company shall within five

(5) days notify the shareholders again, by

way of announcement, of the matters to

be considered at, and the place and date

of, the meeting before it proceeds to hold

the class meeting.

9

Article 165 The general manager,

Article 165 The general manager, deputy

deputy general managers and other

general managers and other senior

senior management members who wish

management members who wish to

to resign shall give a three (3) months'

resign shall give a written notice to the

written notice to the board of directors.

board of directors in advance.

Department managers who wish to resign

shall give a two (2) months' written

notice to the general manager.

- 11 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

No.

Original Article

Amended Article

10

Article 168 The supervisory committee

A r t i c l e 1 6 8 T h e p r o p o r t i o n o f

s h a l l c o m p r i s e a t l e a s t t w o ( 2 )

employees' representatives in the

representatives of the employees, and

supervisory committee must not be

the rest being representatives of the

less than one-third,and the rest being

shareholders. Employees' representatives

representatives of the shareholders.

s h a l l b e e l e c t e d a n d r e m o v e d b y

Employees' representatives shall be

the employees while shareholders'

elected and removed by the employees

representatives shall be elected and

while shareholders' representatives shall

removed at a general meeting.

be elected and removed at a general

meeting.

11

Article 208 The Company shall have an

Article 208 The Company shall have

internal audit office which shall carry

an internal audit office. The internal

out internal audit and supervision on

audit office shall consist of a number

the financial revenues and expenditures

of internal auditors, one of whom

and other economic activities of the

shall act as the head. The internal

Company. The internal audit office shall

audit office shall carry out internal

consist of a number of internal auditors,

audit and supervision on the financial

one of whom shall act as the head who

revenues and expenditures and other

shall be nominated by the Chairman of

economic activities of the Company.

the board and be appointed and removed

by the board of directors.

The internal audit office shall be directly

accountable to the board of directors.

The internal audit office shall be directly

accountable to the board of directors.

12

Article 228 The types of coverage,

Article 228 The types of coverage, the

t h e i n s u r e d a m o u n t s, p e r i o d s a n d

insured amounts, periods and other terms

other terms shall be submitted by the

shall be determined by the general

general manager of the Company to

manager of the Company by reference

the board of directors for discussion

to the practices of peer companies and

and determination by reference to the

the practices and legal requirements in

practices of peer companies in other

the PRC.

countries and the practices and legal

requirements in the PRC.

- 12 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

No.

Original Article

Amended Article

13

A r t i c l e 2 5 6 I n t h e A r t i c l e s o f

Association, references to "above", "at

least" and "expiration" are inclusive;

references to "beyond", "lower than"

and "less than" are exclusive.

2. Comparison Chart of Amendments to the Procedural Rules of General Meetings

No.

Original Articles

Amendments

1

Article 12 A forty- five (45) days'

Article 12 A twenty (20) business days'

written notice convening the general

written notice convening an annual

meeting shall be given to shareholders

general meeting and at least ten (10)

whose names appear in the register of

business days' or fifteen (15) days'

shareholders of the matters proposed to

(whichever is longer) written notice

be considered and the date and place of

convening an extraordinary general

the meeting. Shareholders who intend to

meeting shall be given to shareholders

attend the meeting shall serve the written

whose names appear on the register of

reply slip to the Company twenty (20)

shareholders, specifying the matters

days prior to the date of the meeting.

proposed to be considered and the

date and place of the meeting. The

"business day" stated in the Articles of

Association refers to the dates that the

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

opens for trading.

- 13 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

No.

Original Articles

Amendments

2

A r t i c l e 1 3 W h e n t h e C o m p a n y

A r t i c l e 1 3 W h e n t h e C o m p a n y

convenes a general meeting, the board

convenes a general meeting, the board

of directors, the supervisory committee

of directors, the supervisory committee

and shareholders individually or jointly

and shareholders individually or jointly

holding 3% or more of the Company's

holding 3% or more of the Company's

shares have the right to propose new

shares have the right to propose

motions in writing to the Company, and

motions in writing to the Company,

the Company shall include such proposed

and the Company shall include such

motions into the agenda for such general

proposed motions into the agenda for

meeting if they are matters falling within

such general meeting if they are matters

the functions and powers of general

falling within the functions and powers

meeting.

of general meetings.

Other than the circumstances stipulated

The shareholders individually or

in the above provision, proposals already

jointly holding 3% or more of the

listed in the notice of the general meeting

C o m p a n y's s h a r e s m a y p r o p o s e

shall not be altered and new proposals

provisional motions and submit to the

shall not be added following the issuance

convener in writing prior to ten (10)

of the notice of the general meeting by

days of the convening of a general

the convener.

meeting. The convener shall issue a

supplemental notice of general meeting

Proposals that are not clearly listed in

within two (2) days after receiving the

the notice of the general meeting or are

proposed motions to make public the

not in compliance with Article 13 of

contents of the provisional motions.

the Articles of Association shall not be

Provisional motions should carry

voted on and decided during the general

specific subjects and matters to be

meeting.

resolved that fall within the scope of

authority of the general meeting. The

supplemental notice of general meeting

i s s u e d b y t h e C o m p a n y a n d t h e

convening of a general meeting shall

be in compliance with the relevant

requirements of laws, regulations,

rules and the Listing Rules of the stock

exchange which the Company listed

on.

- 14 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

No.

Original Articles

Amendments

Other than the circumstances stipulated

in the above provision, proposals already

listed in the notice of the general meeting

shall not be altered and new proposals

shall not be added following the issuance

of the notice of the general meeting by

the convener.

Proposals that are not clearly listed in

the notice of the general meeting or are

not in compliance with Article 13 of

the Articles of Association shall not be

voted on and decided during the general

meeting.

3

Article 15 The Company shall, based

Article 15 No decision shall be made on

on the written replies received twenty

matters not stated in the notice of the

(20) days before the date of the general

general meeting at a general meeting.

meeting from the shareholders, calculate

the number of voting shares represented

by the shareholders who intend to attend

the meeting. If the number of voting

shares represented by the shareholders

who intend to attend the meeting reaches

one half or more of the Company's total

voting shares, the Company may hold the

meeting; if not, the Company shall within

5 days notify the shareholders by public

notice of the matters to be transacted at,

the place and date for, the meeting. The

Company may convene such meeting

after such announcement.

An extraordinary general meeting shall

not transact matters not stated in the

notice of meeting.

- 15 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

No.

Original Articles

Amendments

4

Article 18 All registered shareholders as

Article 18 All registered shareholders as

at the equity registration date and their

at the equity registration date and their

proxies are entitled to attend the general

proxies are entitled to attend the general

meeting. The Company and the convener

meeting. The Company and the convener

cannot reject such shareholders from

cannot reject such shareholders from

attending the general meeting for any

attending the general meeting for any

reason.

reason.

Notice of general meeting shall be

Notice of a general meeting shall be

served on the shareholders (whether or

served on the shareholders (whether or

not entitled to vote at the meeting), by

not entitled to vote at the meeting), by

delivery or prepaid mail to the registered

personal delivery or by prepaid mail,

address of any such shareholders. For

the address of the recipient shall be

the holders of domestic shares, notice of

the registered address as shown in the

the meeting may also be made by way of

register of shareholders. For holders

announcement.

of domestic shares, notice of a general

m e e t i n g m a y b e g i v e n b y w a y o f

The announcement referred to in the

announcement.

preceding paragraph shall be published

in one or more newspapers designated

The announcement referred to in the

by the securities authority of the State

preceding paragraph shall be published

Council within the interval between

in one or more newspapers designated

forty-five (45) days and fifty (50) days

by the securities authority of the State

before the date of the meeting. Once the

Council. Once the announcement is

announcement is made, the holders of

made, the holders of domestic shares

domestic-invested shares shall be deemed

shall be deemed to have received the

to have received notice of the relevant

notice of relevant general meeting.

general meeting.

- 16 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

No.

Original Articles

Amendments

5

Article 49 Shareholders requisitioning

Article 49 Shareholders requisitioning

extraordinary general meetings of

the convening of a class meeting shall

shareholders or class meetings shall

abide by the following procedures:

abide by the following procedures:

(1) Two or more shareholders jointly

(1) Two or more shareholders jointly

holding 10 per cent or more of the

holding 10 per cent or more of the

shares carrying the right to vote at

shares carrying the right to vote at

the meeting sought to be held may

the meeting sought to be held may

request the board of directors

request the board of directors to

to convene a class meeting by

convene an extraordinary general

signing and submitting one or

meeting or a class meeting by

more counterpart request(s), in the

signing and submitting one or

same form and content, in which

more counterpart request(s), in the

the matters for consideration at the

same form and content, in which

meeting shall be set out clearly.

the matters for consideration

The board of directors shall,

at the meeting shall be set out

as soon as possible, convene a

clearly. The board of directors

class meeting after receiving

shall, as soon as possible, convene

the said request. The amount of

an extraordinary general meeting

shareholdings referred to above

or a class meeting after receiving

shall be calculated as at the date

the said request. The amount of

of the request.

shareholdings referred to above

shall be calculated as at the date

of the request.

- 17 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

No.

Original Articles

Amendments

(2) If the board of directors fails to

(2) If the board of directors fails

issue a notice convening such a

to issue notice convening such

meeting within thirty (30) days

a meeting within ten (10) days

f r o m t h e d a t e o f t h e r e c e i p t

from the date of the receipt

of the said written request(s),

of the said written request(s),

the shareholders making such

the shareholders making such

r e q u e s t ( s ) m a y t h e m s e l v e s

r e q u e s t(s) m a y t h e m s e l v e s

convene such a meeting within

convene such a meeting from

four (4) months from the date of

the date of receipt of the request

receipt of the request by the board

by the board of directors, and

of directors, and the procedures

the procedures for convening

for convening such meeting shall

such meeting shall follow the

follow the procedures of the

procedures of the shareholders'

shareholders' general meeting

general meeting convened by the

convened by the board of directors

board of directors as much as

as much as possible.

possible.

Any reasonable expenses incurred

Any reasonable expenses incurred

b y t h e s h a r e h o l d e r s i n c o n v e n i n g

b y t h e s h a r e h o l d e r s i n c o n v e n i n g

and holding such meeting due to the

and holding such meeting due to the

failure of the board of directors to

failure of the board of directors to

convene such meeting in response to the

convene such meeting in response to the

aforesaid request(s) shall be borne by

aforesaid request(s) shall be borne by

the Company. Such expenses shall be

the Company. Such expenses shall be

deducted from the amounts owed by the

deducted from the amounts owed by the

Company to the directors in default.

Company to the directors in default.

- 18 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

No.

Original Articles

Amendments

6

Article 69 A 45 days' written notice

Article 69 At least ten (10) business

convening a class meeting shall be given

days' or fifteen (15) days' (whichever is

to shareholders whose names appear in

longer) written notice convening a class

the register of shareholders of such class

meeting shall be given to shareholders

shares of the matters proposed to be

whose names appear on the register of

considered and the date and place of the

shareholders of such class, specifying

meeting. The shareholders who intend to

the matters proposed to be considered

attend the meeting shall serve the written

and the date and place of the meeting.

reply to the Company twenty (20) days

prior to the date of the meeting.

If the number of voting shares represented

by the shareholders who intend to attend

the meeting reaches one half or more

of the Company's total voting class

shares at the meeting, the Company

may hold the class meeting; if not, the

Company shall within 5 days notify the

shareholders by public notice of the

matters to be transacted at, the place

and date for, the meeting again. The

Company may convene such a meeting

after such announcement.

- 19 -

APPENDIX

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION AND PROCEDURAL RULES

3. Comparison Chart of Amendments to the Procedural Rules of the Supervisory Committee

No.

Original Articles

Amendments

1

Article 5 The supervisory committee shall

Article 5 The proportion of employees'

comprise 2 employee's representative

representatives in the supervisory

and 1 shareholder's representative.

committee must not be less than one-

Employees' representatives shall be

third, and the rest being representatives

elected and removed by the employees

of the shareholders . E m p l o y e e s'

while shareholders' representatives shall

representatives shall be elected and

be elected and removed at a general

r e m o v e d b y t h e e m p l o y e e s w h i l e

meeting.

shareholders' representatives shall be

elected and removed at a general meeting.

- 20 -

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF

THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2020

This notice is supplemental to the notice dated 7 February 2020 (the "Former EGM Notice") of the first extraordinary general meeting in 2020 of Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited (the "Company") to be held at the Conference Room, 7 Jingtian Road, Nanjing, the People's Republic of China at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2020 (the "EGM"), to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolutions (with or without modification) in addition to the resolutions set out in the Former EGM Notice. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 10 March 2020 (the "Circular").

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

  1. To consider Amendments to the Articles of Association.
  2. To consider the resolution on Amendments to the Procedural Rules of General Meeting of the Company.
  3. To consider the resolution on Amendments to the Procedural Rules of the Supervisory Committee of the Company.

(For details of the Proposed Amendments, please refer to the appendix of the Circular.)

By Order of the Board of Directors

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited

Zhou Guixiang

Chairman

Nanjing, the People's Republic of China

10 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Executive Directors: Mr. Zhou Guixiang, Mr.

Lu Qing and Mr. Xia Dechuan; Non-executive Directors: Mr. Shen Jianlong and Mr. Deng Weiming; and

Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Du Jie, Mr. Zhang Chun and Mr. Gao Yajun.

- 21 -

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notes:

  1. Apart from the proposed supplemental resolutions set out above, all other matters of the EGM remain unchanged. For details of other resolutions to be considered and approved at the EGM, eligibility for attending the EGM, registration procedures, closure of register of members and other relevant matters, please refer to the Former EGM Notice of the Company dated 7 February 2020.
  2. A supplemental form of proxy for the EGM (the "Supplemental Form of Proxy") is enclosed with this supplemental notice. Supplemental Form of Proxy together with notarially certified power of attorney or other authorization documents (if any) must be delivered to the office of the Company (in respect of A Shares) or to the H-Share registrar of the Company, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (in respect of H Shares) 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM.
  3. A shareholder who has the right to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one proxy or several proxies, whether a member of the Company or not, to attend and vote at the EGM. If more than one proxy is appointed by a shareholder, the proxies can exercise their voting rights only in the case of a poll.
  4. Shareholders who intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM but have not returned the form of proxy (the "First Form of Proxy") sent together with the Former Notice of the EGM shall only return the Supplemental Form of Proxy while the First Form of Proxy needs not to be returned.
  5. A Shareholder who has already lodged the First Form of Proxy should note that:
    1. If the Supplemental Form of Proxy is yet to be returned 24 hours before the time designated for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof, the duly completed and returned First Form of Proxy will be deemed as a valid form of proxy. Other than those resolutions contained in the Former EGM Notice and the First Form of Proxy, the proxy/proxies so appointed by the Shareholder shall also be entitled to vote at its/his/her discretion or abstain from voting on any resolutions properly put forward at the EGM, including the supplemental resolutions set out in the supplemental notice of the EGM.
    2. If the Supplemental Form of Proxy has been returned 24 hours before the time designated for the holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof, the First Form of Proxy previously returned by the Shareholder shall be revoked and superseded by the Supplemental Form of Proxy. The duly completed Supplemental Form of Proxy will be deemed as a valid form of proxy.
  7. The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of the appointer or his attorney duly authorized in writing. In the case of a corporation, the proxy form must be under its common seal or under the hand of its director or duly authorized attorney. If the proxy form is signed by an agent on behalf of an appointer, the proxy form or other authority must be notarially certified.
  8. The Company's office and correspondence address: 7 Jingtian Road, Nanjing,
    The People's Republic of China Postal code: 210033 Telephone: (8625) 8480 1144 Fax: (8625) 8482 0729

- 22 -

NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING IN 2020

NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS

CLASS MEETING IN 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first H shareholders class meeting in 2020 (the "H Shareholders Class Meeting") of Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited (the "Company") will be held immediately following the first extraordinary general meeting in 2020 of the Company and the first A shareholders class meeting in 2020 of the Company at the Conference Room, 7 Jingtian Road, Nanjing, the People's Republic of China on Thursday, 26 March 2020 to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

  1. To consider Amendments to the Articles of Association.
  2. To consider the resolution on Amendments to the Procedural Rules of General Meeting of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited

Zhou Guixiang

Chairman

Nanjing, the PRC

10 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Executive Directors: Mr. Zhou Guixiang, Mr.

Lu Qing and Mr. Xia Dechuan; Non-executive Directors: Mr. Shen Jianlong and Mr. Deng Weiming; and

Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Du Jie, Mr. Zhang Chun and Mr. Gao Yajun.

- 23 -

NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING IN 2020

Notes:

  1. For details of, eligibility for attending the first H Shareholders Class Meeting, registration procedures, closure of register of members and other relevant matters, please refer to the former EGM Notice of the Company dated 7 February 2020.
  2. A form of proxy for H Shareholders Class Meeting (the "Form of Proxy for H Shareholders Class Meeting") is enclosed with this notice. Form of Proxy for H Shareholders Class Meeting together with notarially certified power of attorney or other authorization documents (if any) must be delivered to the H-Share registrar of the Company, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (in respect of H Shares) 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the for H Shareholders Class Meeting.
  3. A shareholder who has the right to attend and vote at the H Shareholders Class Meeting is entitled to appoint one proxy or several proxies, whether a member of the Company or not, to attend and vote at the H Shareholders Class Meeting. If more than one proxy is appointed by a shareholder, the proxies can exercise their voting rights only in the case of a poll.
  4. The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of the appointer or his attorney duly authorized in writing. In the case of a corporation, the proxy form must be under its common seal or under the hand of its director or duly authorized attorney. If the proxy form is signed by an agent on behalf of an appointer, the proxy form or other authority must be notarially certified.
  5. The Company's office and correspondence address: 7 Jingtian Road, Nanjing,
    The People's Republic of China Postal code: 210033 Telephone: (8625) 8480 1144 Fax: (8625) 8482 0729

- 24 -

Disclaimer

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 10:18:13 UTC
NameTitle
De Chuan Xia General Manager & Executive Director
Gui Xiang Zhou Chairman
Ji Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dali Hu Chief Financial Officer
Qing Lu Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
