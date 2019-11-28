Nanjing Panda Electronics : ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMPLETION OF INDUSTRY AND COMMERCIAL REGISTRATION FOR CHANGE OF THE COMPANY'S REGISTERED ADDRESS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMPLETION OF INDUSTRY AND

COMMERCIAL REGISTRATION FOR CHANGE OF

THE COMPANY'S REGISTERED ADDRESS

References are made to the announcements of Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited (the "Company") dated 28 March 2019 and 28 June 2019, in relation to, among others, the change of the Company's registered address.

It is hereby announced that the Company has completed the relevant procedures for the registration for the change of the Company's registered address and obtained the

business license issued by Nanjing Administration of Market Supervision (南京市 市場監督管理局). The registered address of the Company has changed from "Level

1-2, Block 05, North Wing, Nanjing High and New Technology Development Zone, Nanjing, the PRC (南京市高新技術開發區05幢北側1-2層)" to "Unit 1701, No.301 Zhongshan East Road, Xuanwu District, Nanjing, the PRC (南京市玄武區中山東路

301號1701室)".

By Order of the Board

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited

Zhou Guixiang

Chairman

Nanjing, the People's Republic of China

28 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Executive Directors: Mr.

Zhou Guixiang, Mr. Lu Qing and Mr. Xia Dechuan; Non-executive Directors: Mr. Shen Jianlong, Mr. Deng Weiming and Mr. Gao Gan; and Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Du Jie, Mr. Zhang Chun and Mr. Gao Yajun.