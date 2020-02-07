Nanjing Panda Electronics : PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited (the "Company") announces that Nanjing Electronics Information Industrial Corporation (directly holds 3.93% of the shares of the Company and indirectly holds 23.05% of the shares of the Company through the controlling shareholder of the Company, Panda Electronics Group Limited, representing a total of 26.98% of the shares of the Company), has nominated Mr. Li Changjiang as a candidate for election as an non-executive director of the Company.

The nomination committee of the Company has reviewed and approved the said nomination and the ninth session of the Board of the Company has considered and approved at the thirteenth meeting of the ninth session of the Board of the Company held on 7 February 2020 the resolution for the election of Mr. Li Changjiang as an non-executive director of the ninth session of the Board of the Company for a term until the expiration of the ninth session of the Board of the Company with effect from the date of passing of the resolution at the general meeting (the "Proposed Election of Director").

Biography of Mr. Li Changjiang is as follows:

Mr. Li Changjiang ("Mr. Li"), born in 1979, holds a bachelor's degree in industrial automation from Beijing Institute of Technology and a master's degree in business administration from Nanjing University and is a senior economist. He has served as the designer of Radar Research Institute and Office Secretary of Nanjing Changjiang Electronic Information Industry Group, the Deputy Manager and Manager of Administrative Law Department of Nanjing Electronics Information Industrial Corporation, etc. He has been the Deputy Director of Administrative Law Department of Nanjing Electronics Information Industrial Corporation from March 2012 to January