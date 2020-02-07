Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited    600775   CNE000000NB7

NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS COMPANY LIMITE

(600775)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nanjing Panda Electronics : PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 04:08am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited (the "Company") announces that Nanjing Electronics Information Industrial Corporation (directly holds 3.93% of the shares of the Company and indirectly holds 23.05% of the shares of the Company through the controlling shareholder of the Company, Panda Electronics Group Limited, representing a total of 26.98% of the shares of the Company), has nominated Mr. Li Changjiang as a candidate for election as an non-executive director of the Company.

The nomination committee of the Company has reviewed and approved the said nomination and the ninth session of the Board of the Company has considered and approved at the thirteenth meeting of the ninth session of the Board of the Company held on 7 February 2020 the resolution for the election of Mr. Li Changjiang as an non-executive director of the ninth session of the Board of the Company for a term until the expiration of the ninth session of the Board of the Company with effect from the date of passing of the resolution at the general meeting (the "Proposed Election of Director").

Biography of Mr. Li Changjiang is as follows:

Mr. Li Changjiang ("Mr. Li"), born in 1979, holds a bachelor's degree in industrial automation from Beijing Institute of Technology and a master's degree in business administration from Nanjing University and is a senior economist. He has served as the designer of Radar Research Institute and Office Secretary of Nanjing Changjiang Electronic Information Industry Group, the Deputy Manager and Manager of Administrative Law Department of Nanjing Electronics Information Industrial Corporation, etc. He has been the Deputy Director of Administrative Law Department of Nanjing Electronics Information Industrial Corporation from March 2012 to January

- 1 -

2014, the Head of Administrative Law Department of Nanjing Panda Panel Display Technology Co. Ltd. ( 南 京 熊 猫 平 板 顯 示 科 技 有 限 公 司) from February 2014 to March 2015, the Head of Administrative Law Department and Secretary to the Board of Nanjing Panda Panel Display Technology Co. Ltd. from March 2015 to June 2016, the Director of Administrative Law Department of Nanjing Electronics Information Industrial Corporation from June 2016 to July 2018, the Director of Administrative Law Department and Head of Law Affairs Office of Nanjing Electronics Information Industrial Corporation from June July 2018 to April 2019, the Assistant of General Manager, the Head of Administrative Law Department and Head of Law Affairs Office of Nanjing Electronics Information Industrial Corporation from April 2019 to December 2019, and the Secretary of the Party Committee of Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited since December 2019. Mr. Li has long been engaged in business administration and has rich expertise and experience in operation management.

The term of service of Mr. Li shall commence from the date of the approval at the general meeting until the expiry of the term of the ninth session of the Board of the Company. The remuneration payable to Mr. Li will be determined with reference to market conditions, his duties and responsibilities in the Company and on the basis that the total annual remuneration of the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company shall not exceed the limit of RMB6,800,000.00.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Li confirms for himself that (i) he did not hold any position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries and did not hold any directorship in any other listed public companies in the past three years; (ii) he does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules")) of the Company; (iii) he does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and Mr. Li confirmed that there is no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to the requirements in Rules 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.

The Proposed Election of Director is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 26 March 2020 ("EGM").

- 2 -

The Board is of the view that the Proposed Election of Director is in the interest of the Company and the shareholders and accordingly recommend all shareholders to vote in favour of the resolutions at the EGM.

By Order of the Board

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited

Zhou Guixiang

Chairman

Nanjing, the People's Republic of China

7 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Executive Directors: Mr.

Zhou Guixiang, Mr. Lu Qing and Mr. Xia Dechuan; Non-executive Directors: Mr.

Shen Jianlong and Mr. Deng Weiming; and Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Du Jie, Mr. Zhang Chun and Mr. Gao Yajun.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 09:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS
04:28aNANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS : Notice of the first extraordinary general meeting in..
PU
04:08aNANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS : Proposed election of director
PU
2019NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement in r..
PU
2019NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS : Announcement on completion of industry and commercia..
PU
2019NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS : An announcement has just been published by the issue..
PU
2019NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS : Summary of 2019 interim report
PU
2019NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS : board chairman Xu Guofei resigns
AQ
2018NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS CO LTD : annual earnings release
2017NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS CO LTD : quaterly earnings release
2017NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS CO LTD : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 6 542 M
Chart NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 8,12  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
De Chuan Xia General Manager & Executive Director
Gui Xiang Zhou Chairman
Ji Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dali Hu Chief Financial Officer
Qing Lu Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS COMPANY LIMITED-20.08%1 074
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%23 408
HEXAGON4.04%20 112
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-3.53%18 052
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.60%13 639
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.31%13 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group