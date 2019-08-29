Nanjing Panda Electronics : SUMMARY OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT
SUMMARY OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The summary of the results of Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") is set out below. The financial statements contained in this report are unaudited. The summary of 2019 Interim Report is based on the full-length 2019 Interim Report. Investors who wish to know more details should carefully read the full text of the Interim Report simultaneously posted on the websites designated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC"), such as the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The board of directors, the supervisory committee, the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company confirm that the information in this interim report is true, accurate and complete and does not contain any false representation, misleading statement or material omission, and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the contents herein.
All Directors of the Company attended the Board meeting.
This interim report of the Company is unaudited.
The Company would not make any profit distribution or capitalization of capital reserve for the first half of 2019.
BASIC INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY 2.1 Company profile
Overview of stock
Stock
The stock exchange on
Stock
abbreviation
Class of stock
which the shares are listed
abbreviation
Stock code
before change
A Share(s)
Shanghai Stock Exchange
NPEC
600775
N/A
H Share(s)
The Stock Exchange of
NPEC
00553
N/A
Hong Kong Limited
(the "Hong Kong Stock
Exchange")
Contact persons and
Representative of
contact information
Secretary to the Board
securities affairs
Name
Wang Dongdong
Wang Dongdong
Telephone
(8625) 8480 1144
(8625) 8480 1144
Facsimile
(8625) 8482 0729
(8625) 8482 0729
E-mail
dms@panda.cn
dms@panda.cn
Interim results
The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces the unaudited interim results of the Group for the Reporting Period prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises.
As the Company adopts merely the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises for preparing its financial statements from 2016, the relevant financial data for the first half of 2019 have been presented in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises in this announcement.
2.2 Major financial data of the Company (Unaudited)
Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB
At the end of the
At the end of
Reporting Period
last year
(30 June
(31 December
Change from the
2019)
2018)
end of last year
(%)
Total assets
6,277,346,877.50
6,184,619,023.98
1.50
Net assets attributable to shareholders
of the Company
3,437,711,434.85
3,468,424,299.40
-0.89
Corresponding
Reporting
period of
Change from
Period
last year
corresponding
(January to
(January to
period of
June 2019)
June 2018)
last year
(%)
Net cash flow from operating activities
-302,748,167.59
-132,738,177.15
N/A
Operating income
2,129,345,776.54
1,993,629,769.74
6.81
Net profit attributable to shareholders of
the Company
42,389,523.73
51,019,460.71
-16.91
Net profit attributable to shareholders
of the Company after deduction of
extraordinary items
30,861,450.97
42,239,537.95
-26.94
Weighted average return on net
Decreased by
assets (%)
0.29 percentage
1.22
1.51
point
Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)
0.0464
0.0558
-16.91
Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)
0.0464
0.0558
-16.91
2.3 Total number of shareholders, shareholdings of the top ten shareholders and top ten holders of tradable shares (or holders of shares not subject to trading moratorium) as at the end of the Reporting Period
Unit: shares
Total number of shareholders as at the end of
the Reporting Period (account)
94,745
Shareholdings of top ten shareholders
Number
Number
of shares
Number
held subject
of shares
Nature of
Percentage of
of shares
to trading
pledged or
Name of shareholders
shareholders
shareholding
held
moratorium
frozen
(%)
HKSCC (Nominee) Limited
Overseas legal
26.57
242,800,218
0
Unknown
person
Panda Electronics Group Limited
State-owned
23.05
210,661,444
0
Unknown
("PEGL")
legal person
China Huarong Asset Management Co.,
State-owned
7.17
65,517,891
0
Unknown
Ltd.
legal person
Nanjing Electronics Information
State-owned
6.93
63,302,611
0
Unknown
Industrial Corporation ("NEIIC")
legal person
Zhang Xiaofeng(張曉峰)
Domestic natural
0.20
1,845,163
0
Unknown
Cheng Lijun(程利軍)
person
Domestic
0.17
1,569,900
0
Unknown
Qi Liqin（齊麗琴）
natural person
Domestic
0.11
1,015,667
0
Unknown
Lu Weirong(盧偉榮)
natural person
Domestic
0.11
1,000,000
0
Unknown
Wang Ping（王萍）
natural person
Domestic
0.10
950,000
0
Unknown
Duan Yijie（段義傑）
natural person
Domestic
0.10
927,274
0
Unknown
natural person
Description on connected relationship or party acting in concert among the aforesaid shareholders
NEIIC holds 100% equity interests of PEGL, the controlling shareholder of the Company. NEIIC holds, directly and through asset management plans, 49,534,611 A shares and 13,768,000 H shares of the Company, representing 6.93% of the total number of shares. NEIIC indirectly holds 210,661,444 A shares of the Company through PEGL, representing 23.05% of the total number of shares. In total, NEIIC holds 29.98% of the shares of the Company. Save as the above, the Company is not aware of any connected relationship or party acting in concert among other shareholders.
Notes:
HKSCC (Nominees) Limited held 242,800,218 shares (including 214,397,470 H shares and 1,402,748 A shares) of the Company on behalf of several clients, representing 26.57% of the issued share capital of the Company. The Company is not aware of any individual client holding more than 5% of the issued share capital of the Company.
2.4 Particulars of the total number of holders of preferred shares and the top 10 holders of preferred shares as at the end of the Reporting Period
Applicable ✓ N/A
2.5 Change in the controlling shareholder and the de facto controller
Applicable ✓ N/A
2.6 Outstanding and overdue payment of the Company's debts
Applicable ✓ N/A
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
3.1 The discussion and analysis on the operation
In the first half of 2019, the Company strived to deepen structural reform, promote mechanism innovation and boost industry transformation and upgrading in response to the actual business development and external environment. In addition, the Company was committed to fully implementing development plan. Moreover, the Company believed in strengthening lean management and improving quality and efficiency. As a result, the Company accomplished the operating targets and key tasks assigned by the Board, and maintained a sound momentum of development. During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded operating income of RMB2,129,345,800, total profit of RMB90,680,600 and net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company of RMB42,389,500.
3.1.1Analysis of principal operations
Analysis of changes in relevant items in the financial statements (Unaudited)
Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB
Amount for the
corresponding
Amount for
period of
Item
the Period
last year
Change
(%)
Operating income
2,129,345,776.54
1,993,629,769.74
6.81
Operating costs
1,823,553,320.49
1,703,793,649.19
7.03
Cost of sales
21,892,592.48
24,842,746.83
-11.88
Administrative expenses
105,415,293.63
99,945,852.85
5.47
Financial expenses
-195,797.60
370,226.01
-152.89
R&D expenses
103,493,120.42
103,166,097.03
0.32
Net cash flows from operating
activities
-302,748,167.59
-132,738,177.15
N/A
Net cash flows from investment
activities
-167,394,063.22
-19,187,056.26
N/A
Net cash flows from financing
activities
-27,932,923.84
87,423,327.93
-131.95
Interest expenses
2,433,504.47
1,775,338.83
37.07
Other income
5,766,281.17
1,268,248.20
354.67
Gain from change in fair value
2,975,260.27
0
N/A
Credit impairment losses
-4,102,573.57
-1,018,592.09
N/A
Assets impairment losses
-13,210,343.27
238,867.43
-5,630.41
Gains on disposal of assets
190,885.76
-178,452.31
N/A
Non-operating expenses
305,589.45
577,222.19
-47.06
Income tax expenses
20,907,362.66
14,162,182.96
47.63
Reasons for the changes:
Operating income: Mainly due to the period-on-period increase in the income from electronic manufacturing services during the period.
Operating costs: Mainly due to the increase in the income and corresponding increase in costs from electronic manufacturing services business during the period
Cost of sales: Mainly due to the decrease in advertising and exhibition expenses during the period
Administrative expenses: Mainly due to increase in salary and wages expenses during the period.
Financial expenses: Mainly due to the decrease in exchange losses during the period as a result of the RMB exchange rate changes;
R&D expenses: remains unchanged during the Reporting Period;
Net cash flows from operating activities: Mainly due to cash paid for purchasing of goods during the period;
Net cash flows from investment activities: Mainly due to expiration of wealth management products purchased from banks;
Net cash flows from financing activities: Mainly due to repayment of short-term bank loans during the period;
Interest expenses: Mainly due to the increase in interest expenses paid for short-term bank loans during the period;
Other income: Mainly due to the period-on-period increase in government subsidy relating to operations activities;
Gains on changes in fair value: Gains from the change in fair value of transactional financial assets during the period;
Credit impairment losses: Mainly due to provision for bad debts of financial assets during the period;
Assets impairment losses: Mainly due to provision for impairment of long-term equity investments during the period;
Gains on disposal of assets: Mainly due to the increase in gain from the disposal of non-current assets during the period;
Non-operatingexpenses: Mainly due to the decrease in current write-off losses recognized during the period;
Income tax expenses: Mainly due to the increase in current income tax during the period.
Analysis of assets and liabilities
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
Change in
the amount
Amount at
Amount at
at the end of
the end of the
the period as
Amount at the
the end of the
previous period
compared to
period as a
Amount at the
as a percentage
the amount at
Item
end of the
percentage of
end of the
of the total
the end of the
period
the total assets
previous period
assets
previous period
Remarks
(%)
(%)
(%)
Monetary funds
985,801,017.17
15.70
1,448,751,802.35
23.43
-31.96
Mainly due to the increase in
principal of bank wealth
management products
outstanding, and the payment
for goods purchased during
492,975,260.27
7.85
the period
Transactional
360,000,000.00
5.82
36.94
Due to the changes in principal
financial assets
and fair value of bank wealth
management products due at
257,096,422.53
4.10
the end of the period
Prepayments
181,267,525.19
2.93
41.83
Mainly due to the increase in
prepayments of purchase
524,347,156.71
8.35
amounts and project funds
Contract assets
360,753,744.24
5.83
45.35
Mainly due to the increase in the
right to receive consideration
upon the transfer of goods to
4,878,959.38
0.08
customers during the period
Right-of-use
0
0
N/A
Due to the recognition of
assets
eligible leased equipment as
right-of-use assets to comply
Long-term
2,032,859.02
0.03
with new lease standards
1,289,730.68
0.02
57.62
Mainly due to the increase in
deferred
long-term deferred items
expenses
50,000,000.00
0.80
during the period
Short-term loans
95,000,000.00
1.54
-47.37
Due to the partial repayment of
short-term bank loans during
259,142,824.49
4.13
the period
Notes payables
187,360,370.61
3.03
38.31
Mainly due to the increase in
the purchase of goods settled
1,336,367.67
0.02
by notes during the period
Receipts in
2,051,740.10
0.03
-34.87
Mainly due to the decrease in
advance
service fees, etc. received in
20,998,899.48
0.33
advance during the period
Staff salaries
34,316,099.14
0.55
-38.81
Mainly due to salaries and
payable
related cost paid during the
197,072,263.29
3.14
period
Other payables
101,554,174.51
1.64
94.06
Mainly due to the distribution of
ordinary share dividends in
4,975,397.42
0.08
the period
Lease liabilities
0
0
N/A
Due to the recognition of
eligible leased equipment as
right-of-use assets to comply
with new lease standards, and
the recognition of present
value of the outstanding lease
0
0
payment as lease liabilities
Accrued liabilities
2,900,000.00
0.05
-100.00
Due to the full payment due for
litigation matters during the period
3.2 Analysis of investments
3.2.1 Overall analysis of equity investment
In the first half of 2019, the Company cautiously and normatively made investments in fixed assets and relevant projects in accordance with the capital expenditure budget and actual operating conditions.
3.2.2 Analysis of major subsidiaries and investee companies
Information of major subsidiaries
Subsidiary
Major products or services
Nanjing Panda
Manufacture and sale of automatic
Electronics Equipment
transmission equipment and
Co., Ltd.
industrial robots
Nanjing Panda
Production and sale of AFC and ACC
Information Industry
systems and equipment of railway
Co., Ltd.
transit, building intellectualization
and system integration
Nanjing Panda Electronic
EMS services
Manufacture Co., Ltd.
Nanjing Panda
Manufacture and sale of mobile
Communications
communication, digital
Technology Co., Ltd.
communication and network
communication systems and
products
Nanjing Panda Xinxing
Property and catering services
Industrial Co., Ltd.
Nanjing Panda
Manufacturing of general purpose
Electronic Technology
equipment, software development,
Development Company
and property management
Limited
Shenzhen Jinghua
Research and development,
Electronics Co., Ltd.
manufacturing and sales of
communication equipment and
digital products
Unit: 0'000
Currency: RMB
30 June 2019
January to June 2019
Registered
Operating
capital
Total assets
Net assets
income
Net profit
19,000
104,968.50
36,484.94
41,850.18
1,021.10
USD
140,080.39
40,925.67
52,847.16
1,946.03
3,194.6435
USD2,000
108,750.19
47,066.78
75,997.42
3,165.79
10,000
22,408.69
16,298.88
3,681.20
-194.13
2,000
6,398.58
4,152.25
7,088.61
194.22
70,000
66,417.62
60,429.47
719.85
-1,300.07
11,507
52,290.78
35,022.49
33,484.74
4,308.40
Information of major investee companies (January to June 2019) Unit: 0'000 Currency: RMB
Investment
Equity
Income
interests
received
Operating
held by the
by the
Name of investee company
income
Net Profit
Company
Company
Nanjing Ericsson Panda
Communication Co., Ltd.
491,969.99
9,116.10
27.00%
2,461.35
The Company holds 20% equity interest in Beijing SE Putian Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. Beijing SE Putian Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. announced at its board meeting held on 28 March 2019, it will work on preparing for the liquidation and the Company will make provisions for the dividend payable and the long-term equity investment impairment according to the relevant liquidation memorandum documents for the period. During the Reporting Period, Beijing SE Putian Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. record operating revenue of RMB282,965,700, net profit of RMB-306,063,800, which had no impact on the profit and loss of the Company.
3.3 Plan for Profit Distribution or Capitalization of Capital Reserve
3.3.1 Plans for profit distribution and capitalization of capital reserve for the first half year
The Company will not make any profit distribution or convert any capital reserve into share capital for the first half of 2019.
3.3.2 Implementation of or adjustment to the profit distribution plan during the Reporting Period
The resolution in relation to the profit distribution plan for the year 2018 was considered and approved at the fourth meeting of the ninth session of the Board of the Company and the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company, pursuant to which, a cash dividend of RMB0.80 (tax inclusive) for every ten shares was distributed to all the shareholders on the basis of a total share capital of 913,838,529 shares as at 31 December 2018, with the total cash dividend distributed amounting to RMB73,107,082.32 and the remaining profits to be carried forward to next year. The Company would not make any distribution of capital reserve. As at the date of this report, the profit appropriation plan had been duly implemented. For details, please refer to the announcements published by the Company in China Securities Journal and Shanghai Securities News and on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on 29 March 2019, 29 June 2019 and 8 July 2019 and on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 28 March 2019, 28 June 2019 and 5 July 2019, respectively.
3.4 Other matters
3.4.1 Liquidity of capital
As shown in the consolidated financial statements of the Company prepared under the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, as at 30 June 2019, the Company's gearing ratio (the ratio of total liabilities to total assets) was 41.24%; current liabilities amounted to RMB2,556 million; liquidity ratio was 1.83; quick ratio was 1.39; bank deposits and cash amounted to RMB793 million; and short-term bank and other loans amounted to RMB50 million.
During the Reporting Period, the benchmark interest rate on 1-year RMB loans from financial institutions was 4.35%.
3.4.2 Purchase, sale or redemption of the Company's listed shares
During the Reporting Period, the Group did not purchase, sell or redeem any of the Company's listed shares.
3.4.3 Liability insurance for Directors, supervisors and senior management
During the Reporting Period, the Company purchased liability insurance for its Directors, supervisors and senior management in compliance with relevant requirements under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").
3.4.4 Corporate Governance
During the Reporting Period, the Company has complied with the provisions under the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules.
3.4.5 Compliance with the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers ("Model Code")
During the Reporting Period, the Company adopted the Model Code as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. Having made specific enquiries to the Directors, all Directors have confirmed that they complied with the Model Code during the Reporting Period.
3.4.6 Events after the Reporting Period
As at the date of this announcement, the Group did not record any material events after the Reporting Period.
3.5 Audit committee
The audit committee and the management of the Company have reviewed the accounting principles and accounting standards and methods adopted by the Company, discussed the matters relating to internal control and reviewed the interim results for the Reporting Period. The audit committee is of the opinion that the relevant financial report complies with the applicable accounting standards and laws and that adequate disclosure has been made.
The audit committee convened a meeting on 28 March 2019 to review 2018 financial report of the Company and the summary report on audit work in 2018 performed by BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP and agreed to submit the same to the Board for review. The appointment of BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's international, domestic and internal control auditors for 2019 was agreed at the meeting and relevant proposal was submitted to the Board for consideration.
Having reviewed the unaudited financial report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the audit committee is of the opinion that the financial report complies with the applicable accounting standards and laws and that adequate disclosure has been made.
Appointment and Removal of Auditors
At the fourth meeting of the ninth session of the Board, the resolution in relation to the appointment of the auditors for 2019 was considered and approved, whereby it was proposed that BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP be re-appointed as the Company's international auditor, PRC auditor and internal control auditor for 2019 and that their remuneration be determined within the limit of RMB2.10 million and it was agreed that the same be submitted to the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company for shareholders' consideration.
The 2018 annual general meeting of the Company considered and approved the reappointment of BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's international auditor, PRC auditor and internal control auditor for 2019, and authorized the Board to determine their remuneration within the limit of RMB2.10 million.
For details, please refer to the relevant announcements of the Company published in China Securities Journal and Shanghai Securities News and on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on 29 March 2019 and 29 June 2019 and on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 28 March 2019 and 28 June 2019.
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and accounting methods compared with the previous accounting period, reasons thereof and their impact.
The resolution on the Change in Some of the Company's Accounting Policies was considered and approved at the fifth meeting of the ninth session of the Board of the Company on 26 April 2019. In 2018, the Ministry of Finance revised the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 21 - Leases, the Company being an enterprise concurrently listed on domestic and foreign stock exchanges, the Company shall adopt such accounting standard with effect from 1 January 2019. This change in accounting policies is a reasonable change in accordance with relevant documents of the Ministry of Finance, and is in compliance with Accounting Standards and relevant requirements, and actual conditions . The decision process is in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association. The changes in accounting policies will affect the items of statement of the Company but cause no material impact the current financial conditions and operating results of the Company. For details of the change in accounting policies, please refer to the Announcement of Nanjing Panda on Change in Some of Accounting Policies (Lin 2019-029)
published on the China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News and the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 29 April 2019 and the related announcement published on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 26 April 2019.
The resolution on the change in some of the Company's accounting policies was considered and approved at the tenth meeting of the ninth session of the Board of the Company on 29 August 2019. On 30 April 2019, the Ministry of Finance issued the Notice on Revising and
Issuing the Format of Financial Statements of General Enterprises for 2019 《( 關於修訂印發2019年度一般企業財務報表格式的通知》) (Cai Kuai [2019] No. 6), and has revised the format of financial statements for general enterprises. In accordance with the requirements of the above notice, the Company changed relevant accounting policies. The change in accounting policies was made by the Company on reasonable basis according to the relevant documents of the Ministry of Finance, which was in line with the accounting the relevant regulations and the actual situation of the Company. The decision-making process for this change in accounting policies is in compliance with relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association. For details, please refer to the Announcement of Nanjing Panda on Amendment of Some of Accounting Policies (Lin 2019-[056]) published by the Company on the China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News and the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 30 August 2019 and the related announcement published on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 29 August 2019.
3.8 In case retrospective restatement is required for major accounting errors during the Reporting Period, the Company shall give explanations on the situation, amount affected, reasons thereof and its impact.
N/A
IV. FINANCIAL REPORT (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PRC ACCOUNTING STANDARDS FOR BUSINESS ENTERPRISES)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
30 June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Balance
Closing
at the end
ASSETS
balance
of last year
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
985,801,017.17
1,448,751,802.35
Settlement provisions
Placements with banks and
other financial institutions
Financial assets held for trading
492,975,260.27
360,000,000.00
Derivative financial assets
Notes receivable
305,140,698.53
268,269,716.38
Accounts receivable
1,144,041,933.70
1,003,441,127.48
Financing receivables
Advance to suppliers
257,096,422.53
181,267,525.19
Premiums receivable
Reinsurance receivable
Reinsurance contract reserve receivable
Other receivables
73,884,455.42
88,573,078.94
Financial assets held under resale agreements
Inventories
878,435,686.79
867,808,744.86
Contract assets
524,347,156.71
360,753,744.24
Held-for-sale assets
Non-current assets due within one year
Other current assets
27,359,732.35
34,724,089.13
Total current assets
4,689,082,363.47
4,613,589,828.57
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)
30 June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Balance
Closing
at the end
ASSETS
balance
of last year
Non-current assets
Loans and advances to customers
Debenture investments
Other debenture investments
Long-term receivables
Long-term equity investments
303,462,391.56
293,775,084.76
Other equity instruments investments
3,911,610.55
3,905,351.83
Other non-current financial assets
Investment properties
16,158,418.62
19,461,979.00
Fixed assets
855,413,462.19
826,049,821.47
Construction in progress
280,476,946.23
304,808,394.92
Biological assets for production
Fuel assets
Right-of-use assets
4,878,959.38
Intangible assets
109,497,944.57
109,121,966.50
Development expenses
Goodwill
Long-term deferred expense
2,032,859.02
1,289,730.68
Deferred income tax assets
12,431,921.91
12,616,866.25
Other non-current assets
Total non-current assets
1,588,264,514.03
1,571,029,195.41
Total assets
6,277,346,877.50
6,184,619,023.98
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)
30 June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Balance
Closing
at the end
Liabilities and owners' equity
balance
of last year
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
50,000,000.00
95,000,000.00
Borrowings from central bank
Placements from banks and other financial
institutions
Financial liabilities held for trading
Derivative financial liabilities
Note payables
259,142,824.49
187,360,370.61
Accounts payable
1,548,838,917.16
1,544,459,424.66
Advance receipts from customers
1,336,367.67
2,051,740.10
Financial assets sold under repurchase agreements
Customer deposits and deposits from banks and
other financial institutions
Security trading of agency
Securities underwriting
Staff salaries payable
20,998,899.48
34,316,099.14
Taxes and surcharges payable
182,887,195.43
185,387,137.32
Other payables
197,072,263.29
101,554,174.51
Bank charges and commissions due
Reinsurers due
Contract liabilities
231,793,165.14
221,380,505.81
Liabilities held for sale
Non-current liabilities due within one year
Current liabilities
63,980,275.93
86,456,520.71
Total current liabilities
2,556,049,908.59
2,457,965,972.86
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)
30 June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Balance
Closing
at the end
Liabilities and owners' equity
balance
of last year
Non-current liabilities
Insurance contract reserves
Long-term payables
Bonds payables
Including: Preferred shares
Perpetual bonds
Lease liabilities
4,975,397.42
Long-term payables
Long-term staff salaries payables
21,085,502.13
24,722,333.29
Accrued liabilities
2,900,000.00
Deferred income
6,583,176.16
7,050,224.14
Deferred income tax liabilities
103,697.07
102,132.39
Other non-current liabilities
Total non-current liabilities
32,747,772.78
34,774,689.82
Total liabilities
2,588,797,681.37
2,492,740,662.68
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)
30 June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Balance
Closing
at the end
Liabilities and owners' equity
balance
of last year
Owners' equity:
Share capital
913,838,529.00
913,838,529.00
Other equity instruments
Including: Preferred shares
Perpetual bonds
Capital reserve
1,470,691,800.13
1,470,691,800.13
Less: Treasury shares
Other comprehensive income
196,207.91
191,513.87
Special reserve
258,647,274.54
258,647,274.54
Surplus reserve
General preparation
Undistributed profit
794,337,623.27
825,055,181.86
Total equity attributable to the shareholders
of the parent company
3,437,711,434.85
3,468,424,299.40
Minority interests
250,837,761.28
223,454,061.90
Total owners' equity
3,688,549,196.13
3,691,878,361.30
Total liabilities and owners' equity
6,277,346,877.50
6,184,619,023.98
Head of the Accounting
Legal representative:
Chief Accountant:
Department:
Xia Dechuan
Hu Dali
Liu Xianfang
Parent Company Balance Sheet
30 June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Balance
Closing
at the end
ASSETS
balance
of last year
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
112,853,056.66
238,805,153.90
Financial assets held for trading
372,169,095.89
310,000,000.00
Derivative financial assets
Notes receivables
19,334,520.00
Accounts receivable
39,578,270.13
53,407,782.74
Financing receivables
Prepayments
1,631,825.29
3,768,695.26
Other receivables
311,602,597.89
295,423,983.44
Inventories
26,789,012.93
20,183,017.20
Contract assets
Held-for-sale assets
Non-current assets due within one year
Other current assets
Total current assets
883,958,378.79
921,588,632.54
Parent Company Balance Sheet (Continued)
30 June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Balance
Closing
at the end
ASSETS
balance
of last year
Non-current assets
Debenture investments
Other debenture investments
Long-term receivables
Long-term equity investments
1,743,458,909.77
1,733,874,170.35
Other equity instruments investments
3,911,610.55
3,905,351.83
Other non-current financial assets
Investment properties
177,581,109.29
176,978,570.90
Fixed assets
58,786,385.85
64,501,654.72
Construction in progress
250,978,140.95
248,705,534.64
Biological assets for production
Fuel assets
Right-of-use assets
Intangible assets
12,577,997.05
13,069,376.80
Development expenses
Goodwill
Long-term deferred expense
Deferred tax assets
Other non-current assets
Total non-current assets
2,247,294,153.46
2,241,034,659.24
Total assets
3,131,252,532.25
3,162,623,291.78
Parent Company Balance Sheet (Continued)
30 June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Balance
Closing
at the end
Liabilities and owners' equity
balance
of last year
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
Financial liabilities held for trading
Derivative financial liabilities
Note payables
3,929,110.36
Accounts payable
30,735,493.17
38,708,811.11
Advance receipts from customers
871,406.00
4,000.00
Staff salaries payable
1,916,101.77
2,946,015.92
Taxes payable
152,669,856.98
153,711,832.83
Other payables
225,869,545.88
154,312,183.92
Contract liabilities
Liabilities held for sale
Non-current liabilities due within one year
Other current liabilities
Total current liabilities
415,991,514.16
349,682,843.78
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans
Bonds payables
Including: Preferred shares
Perpetual bonds
Lease liabilities
Long-term payables
Long term Staff salaries payable
2,460,048.82
2,998,820.29
Accrued liabilities
2,900,000.00
Deferred income
Deferred income tax liabilities
65,402.64
63,837.96
Other non-current liabilities
Total non-current liabilities
2,525,451.46
5,962,658.25
Total liabilities
418,516,965.62
355,645,502.03
Parent Company Balance Sheet (Continued)
30 June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Balance
Closing
at the end
Liabilities and owners' equity
balance
of last year
Owners' equity:
Share capital
913,838,529.00
913,838,529.00
Other equity instruments
Including: Preferred shares
Perpetual bonds
Capital reserve
1,434,870,834.28
1,434,870,834.28
Less: Treasury shares
Other comprehensive income
196,207.91
191,513.87
Special reserve
Surplus reserve
258,647,274.54
258,647,274.54
Undistributed profits
105,182,720.90
199,429,638.06
Total owners' equity
2,712,735,566.63
2,806,977,789.75
Total liabilities and owners' equity
3,131,252,532.25
3,162,623,291.78
Head of the Accounting
Legal representative:
Chief Accountant:
Department:
Xia Dechuan
Hu Dali
Liu Xianfang
Consolidated Income Statement
January-June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Amount for the
Amount for the
Items
current period
previous period
1.
Revenue
2,129,345,776.54
1,993,629,769.74
Including: Operating income
2,129,345,776.54
1,993,629,769.74
Interest income
Premiums earned
Fee and commission income
2.
Total operating cost
2,064,814,237.55
1,941,528,974.38
Including: Operating costs
1,823,553,320.49
1,703,793,649.19
Interest expenses
Fee and commission expense
Surrenders
Net payment from indemnity
Net provisions for insurance
contract
Insurance policy dividend paid
Reinsurance cost
Tax and surcharges
10,655,708.13
9,410,402.47
Selling expenses
21,892,592.48
24,842,746.83
Administrative expenses
105,415,293.63
99,945,852.85
R&D costs
103,493,120.42
103,166,097.03
Financial expenses
-195,797.60
370,226.01
Including: Interest expense
2,433,504.47
1,775,338.83
Interest income
-5,294,211.03
-5,522,060.92
Add: Other gains
5,766,281.17
1,268,248.20
Investment income (losses are
represented by "-")
32,227,952.92
35,460,772.49
Including: Investment income of
associates and joint
ventures
24,716,024.79
25,682,507.56
Gains arising from derecognition of
financial assets at amortised cost
Exchange gain (losses are represented
by "-")
Income on hedging the net exposure
(losses are represented by "-")
Gains arising from changes in fair
value (losses are represented by "-")
2,975,260.27
Credit impairment loss (losses are
represented by "-")
-4,102,573.57
-1,018,592.09
Asset impairment loss (losses are
represented by "-")
-13,210,343.27
238,867.43
Gains on disposal of assets (losses are
represented by "-")
190,885.76
-178,452.31
Consolidated Income Statement (Continued)
January-June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Items
3. Operating profit (losses are represented by "-")
Add: Non-operating income
Less: Non-operating expenses
4. Total profit (total losses are represented by "-")
Less: Income tax expense
Net profit (net losses are represented by "-")
Classified by the business continuity
Net profit for going concern (net losses are represented by "-")
Net profit for discontinued operation (net losses are represented by "-")
Classified by the attribution of the ownership
Net Profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent company (net losses are represented by "-")
Minority interests (net losses are represented by "-")
Net other comprehensive income after taxNet other comprehensive income after tax
attributable to owners of the parent company
Other comprehensive income which will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss
Changes as a result of remeasurement of defined benefit plan
Other comprehensive income accounted for using equity method which will not be reclassified to profit and loss
Changes in fair value of other equity instruments investment
Changes in fair value of the enterprise's own credit risk
Amount for the
Amount for the
current period
previous period
88,379,002.27 87,871,639.08
2,607,172.95 2,910,814.51
305,589.45 577,222.19
90,680,585.77 90,205,231.40
20,907,362.66 14,162,182.96
69,773,223.11 76,043,048.44
69,773,223.11 76,043,048.44
42,389,523.73 51,019,460.71
27,383,699.38 25,023,587.73
4,694.04
4,694.04
4,694.04
4,694.04
Consolidated Income Statement (Continued)
January-June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Amount for the
Amount for the
Items
current period
previous period
(2) Other comprehensive income which will
be reclassified to profit and loss
1.
Other comprehensive income
accounted for using equity
method which will be
reclassified to profit and loss
2.
Changes in fair value of other
equity instruments investment
3.
Amount of financial assets
reclassified to other
comprehensive income
4.
Provision for credit impairment of
other bonds investment
5.
Cash flow hedging reserve
6.
Translation difference of financial
statements in foreign currencies
7.
Others
Net other comprehensive income after tax
attributable to minority shareholders
7.
Total comprehensive income
69,777,917.15
76,043,048.44
Total comprehensive income attributable to
the equity holders of the parent company
42,394,217.77
51,019,460.71
Total comprehensive income attributable to
minority shareholders
27,383,699.38
25,023,587.73
8. Earnings per share:
(1)
Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)
0.0464
0.0558
(2)
Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)
0.0464
0.0558
Head of the Accounting
Legal representative:
Chief Accountant:
Department:
Xia Dechuan
Hu Dali
Liu Xianfang
Parent Company Income Statement
January-June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Amount for the
Amount for the
Items
current period
previous period
1.
Operating income
35,979,155.19
63,006,618.56
Less: Operating costs
19,445,018.71
35,598,969.47
Business taxes and surcharge
2,194,620.77
2,655,900.98
Selling expenses
1,026,123.63
2,081,113.84
Administrative expenses
45,751,952.85
45,289,518.52
R&D costs
9,966,410.41
4,375,401.51
Financial expenses
-1,177,208.75
-1,001,182.08
Including: Interest expense
Interest income
-865,310.60
-946,751.69
Add: Other incomes
25,993.99
-
Investment income (losses are
represented by "-")
31,318,523.30
1,408,417.90
Including: Investment income of
associates and joint
ventures
24,613,457.41
25,053,420.89
Gains arising from derecognition of
financial assets at amortised cost
Income on hedging the net exposure
(losses are represented by "-")
Income from change in fair value (losses
are represented by "-")
2,169,095.89
Credit impairment loss (losses are
represented by "-")
4,050,740.35
Assets impairment loss (losses are
represented by "-")
-13,188,717.99
255.71
Gains on disposal of assets (losses are
represented by "-")
-32,467.60
854.70
2.
Operating profit (losses are
represented by "-")
-20,935,334.84
-20,532,835.02
Add: Non-operating income
18,200,914.74
Less: Non-operating expenses
204,500.00
32,467.60
3. Total profit (total losses are
represented by "-")
-21,139,834.84
-2,364,387.88
Less: Income tax expense
Parent Company Income Statement (Continued)
January-June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Amount for the
Amount for the
Items
current period
previous period
4.
Net profit (net losses are represented by "-")
-21,139,834.84
-2,364,387.88
Net profit for going concern (net losses
are represented by "-")
-21,139,834.84
-2,364,387.88
Net profit for discontinued operation (net losses are represented by "-")
5.
Net other comprehensive income after tax
4,694.04
(1) Other comprehensive income which will
not be reclassified subsequently to
profit and loss
4,694.04
1.
Changes as a result of
remeasurement of defined
benefit plan
2.
Other comprehensive income
accounted for using equity
method which will not be
reclassified to profit and loss
3.
Changes in fair value of other
equity instruments investment
4,694.04
Changes in fair value of the enterprise's own credit risk
Other comprehensive income which will be reclassified to profit and loss
Other comprehensive income accounted for using equity method which will be reclassified to profit and loss
Changes in fair value of other debt investment
Amount of financial assets reclassified to other comprehensive income
Provision for credit impairment of other debt investment
Cash flow hedging reserve
Translation difference of financial statements in foreign currencies
Others
Company Income Statement (Continued)January-June2019
Cash flows from financing activities
Cash received from investment Cash received from borrowings
Cash received from issuing bonds
Cash received from other financing activities
Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities
Cash paid on repayment of borrowings
Cash paid on distribution of dividends or profits, or interests expenses
Cash paid on other financing activities
Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities
Net cash flows from financing activities
Effect of fluctuations in exchange rates on cash and cash
equivalents
0.54
5. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
-125,294,751.10
-39,605,435.95
Add: balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning
of the period
236,485,704.31
171,036,014.33
6. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the
period
111,190,953.21
131,430,578.38
Head of the
Legal representative:
Chief Accountant:
Accounting Department:
Xia Dechuan
Hu Dali
Liu Xianfang
Consolidated Statement of changes in equity
January-June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Current period
Equity attributable to parent company
Other equity instrument
Other
Less:
comprehensive
General
Undistributed
Minority
Total owners'
Items
Share capital
Preference shares
Perpetual bonds
Others
Capital reserve
treasury shares
income
Special reserve
Surplus reserve
risk reserve
profit
Other
Subtotal
interests
equity
I.
Balance at the end of prior year
913,838,529.00
1,470,691,800.13
191,513.87
258,647,274.54
825,055,181.86
3,468,424,299.40
223,454,061.90
3,691,878,361.30
Add: Changes in accounting policies
Error correction of previous period
Business combination involving entities
under common control
Others
II.
Balance at the beginning of current year
913,838,529.00
1,470,691,800.13
191,513.87
258,647,274.54
825,055,181.86
3,468,424,299.40
223,454,061.90
3,691,878,361.30
III.
Changes of current year (decreases are
represented by "-")
4,694.04
-30,717,558.59
-30,712,864.55
27,383,699.38
-3,329,165.17
(I)
Total comprehensive income
4,694.04
42,389,523.73
42,394,217.77
27,383,699.38
69,777,917.15
Share capital contributed or withdrew by owners
Share capital contributed by owners
Capital contributed by holders of other equity instruments
Amount of share-based payment included
Others
(III)
Profit distribution
-73,107,082.32
-73,107,082.32
-73,107,082.32
Appropriation of surplus reserve
Appropriation of general risk reserve
3.
Appropriation of profit to owners
-73,107,082.32
-73,107,082.32
-73,107,082.32
4.
Others
(IV)
Internal carry-over within equity
Transfer of capital reserve to share capital
Transfer of surplus reserve to share capital
Surplus reserve to cover losses
Change in defined benefit plan carried over to retained earnings
Others
Appropriation and application of
special reserve
Appropriation of special reserve
Application of special reserve (VI) Others
IV.
Balance at the end of current period
913,838,529.00
1,470,691,800.13
196,207.91
258,647,274.54
794,337,623.27
3,437,711,434.85
250,837,761.28
3,688,549,196.13
Consolidated Statement of changes in equity (Continued)
January-June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)
Preceding period
Equity attributable to parent company
Other equity instrument
Other
Less:
comprehensive
General
Undistributed
Minority
Total owners'
Items
Share capital
Preference shares
Perpetual bonds
Others
Capital reserve
treasury shares
income
Special reserve
Surplus reserve
risk reserve
profit
Other
Subtotal
interests
equity
I.
Balance at the end of prior year
913,838,529.00
1,464,043,022.82
254,995,636.63
730,715,948.32
3,363,593,136.77
208,050,616.66
3,571,643,753.43
Add: Changes in accounting policies
Error correction of previous period
Business combination involving entities under
common control
Others
II.
Balance at the beginning of current year
913,838,529.00
1,464,043,022.82
254,995,636.63
730,715,948.32
3,363,593,136.77
208,050,616.66
3,571,643,753.43
III.
Changes of current year (decreases are
represented by "-")
-12,949,236.32
-12,949,236.32
25,023,587.73
12,074,351.41
(I)
Total comprehensive income
51,019,460.71
51,019,460.71
25,023,587.73
76,043,048.44
Share capital contributed or withdrew by owners
Share capital contributed by owners
Capital contributed by holders of other equity instruments
Amount of share-based
payment included
4. Others
(III)
Profit distribution
-63,968,697.03
-63,968,697.03
-63,968,697.03
Appropriation of surplus reserve
Appropriation of general risk reserve
3.
Appropriation of profit to owners
-63,968,697.03
-63,968,697.03
-63,968,697.03
4.
Others
(IV)
Internal carry-over within equity
Transfer of capital reserve to share capital
Transfer of surplus reserve to share capital
Surplus reserve to cover losses
Changes arising from carry-over of re- measured net liabilities or net assets of defined benefit plan
Other
Appropriation and application of
special reserve
Appropriation of special reserve
Application of special reserve (VI) Others
IV. Balance at the end of current year913,838,529.001,464,043,022.82254,995,636.63717,766,712.003,350,643,900.45 233,074,204.39 3,583,718,104.84
Legal Representative:
Chief Accountant:
Head of the Accounting Department:
Xia Dechuan
Hu Dali
Liu Xianfang
Parent Company Statement of changes in equity
January-June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless other wise stated)
Current period
Other equity instrument
Other
Preference
Less:
comprehensive
Undistributed
Total
Items
Share capital
shares
Perpetual bonds
Others
Capital reserve
treasury shares
income
Special reserve
Surplus reserve
profit
owners' equity
I.
Balance at the end of prior year
913,838,529.00
1,434,870,834.28
191,513.87
258,647,274.54
199,429,638.06
2,806,977,789.75
Add: Changes in accounting policies
Error correction of previous period
Others
II.
Balance at the beginning of current year
913,838,529.00
1,434,870,834.28
191,513.87
258,647,274.54
199,429,638.06
2,806,977,789.75
III.
Changes of current year
(decreases are represented by "-")
4,694.04
-96,416,013.05
-96,411,319.01
(I) Total comprehensive income
4,694.04
-21,139,834.84
-21,135,140.80
Share capital contributed or withdrew by owners
Share capital contributed by owners
Capital contributed by holders of other equity instruments
Amount of share-based payment included
Others
(III) Profit distribution
-73,107,082.32
-73,107,082.32
1. Appropriation of surplus reserve
2.
Appropriation to owners (or shareholders)
-73,107,082.32
-73,107,082.32
3. Others
(IV) Internal carry-over within equity
Transfer of capital reserve to capital (or share capital)
Transfer of surplus reserve to (or share capital)
Surplus reserve to cover losses
Change in defined benefit plan carried over to retained earnings
Other comprehensive income carried over to retained earnings
Others
Special reserve
Appropriation for the current period
Application for the current period
(VI) Others
IV. Balance at the end of current period
913,838,529.00
1,434,870,834.28
196,207.91
258,647,274.54
105,182,720.90
2,712,735,566.63
Parent Company Statement of changes in equity (Continued)
January-June 2019
(Expressed in RMB, unless other wise stated)
Preceding period
Other equity instrument
Other
Preference
Less:
comprehensive
Undistributed
Total
Items
Share capital
shares
Perpetual bonds
Others
Capital reserve
treasury shares
income
Special reserve
Surplus reserve
profit
owners' equity
I.
Balance at the end of prior year
913,838,529.00
1,434,870,834.28
254,995,636.63
230,533,593.95
2,834,238,593.86
Add: Changes in accounting policies
Error correction of previous period
Others
II. Balance at the beginning of current year
913,838,529.00
1,434,870,834.28
254,995,636.63
230,533,593.95
2,834,238,593.86
Changes of current year
(decreases are represented by "-")
-66,333,084.91
-66,333,084.91
(I)
Total comprehensive income
-2,364,387.88
-2,364,387.88
Share capital contributed or withdrew by owners
Share capital contributed by owners
Capital contributed by holders of
other equity instruments
Amount of share-based payment included
Others
(III) Profit distribution
-63,968,697.03
-63,968,697.03
1. Appropriation of surplus reserve
2.
Appropriation to owners (or shareholders)
-63,968,697.03
-63,968,697.03
3. Others
(IV) Internal carry-over within equity
Transfer of capital reserve to capital (or share capital)
Transfer of surplus reserve to capital (or share capital)
Surplus reserve to cover losses
Changes arising from carry-over of
re-measured net liabilities or net assets of defined benefit plan
Others
Appropriation and application of special reserve
Appropriation of special reserve
Application of special reserve
(VI) Others
IV. Balance at the end of current year
913,838,529.00
1,434,870,834.28
254,995,636.63
164,200,509.04
2,767,905,508.95
Legal Representative:
Chief Accountant:
Head of the Accounting Department:
Xia Dechuan
Hu Dali
Liu Xianfang
NOTES
PREPARATION OF BASIS
Based on going concern and actual transactions and events, the Company prepared financial statements in accordance with the basic and specific standards of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, the Application Guidance for Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises, interpretations of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and other relevant regulations issued by the Ministry of Finance (hereinafter collectively referred to as "CAS"), and the disclosure requirements in the Preparation Convention of Information Disclosure by Companies Offering Securities to the Public No.15 - General Provisions on Financial Reporting issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
GOING CONCERN
For the reporting period and at least 12 months since the end of the reporting period, the Company's production and operation was stable with reasonable asset and liability structure, therefore it has ability to continue as a going concern and there is no significant risk affecting its ability to continue as a going concern.
SEGMENT REPORTS
The Company established 4 parts of segment reports on the basis of the internal organisational structure, management requirement and internal report system. They are intelligent city industry, electronic manufacturing service, intelligent manufacturing industry and others. Each segment provides different products and service, or activities from different areas. Due to the different demands of each segment applying for different technology and marketing strategy, the company's management control the different segments of business activities separately, and evaluate the operating results on a regular basis in order to allocate resources and evaluate its performance.
The inter-segment transfer price is determined based on the actual transaction price, and the expenses indirectly attributable to each segment are distributed among the segments according to the corresponding proportion. The assets are allocated based on the operations of the segments and the location of the assets. Segment liabilities include liabilities attributable to the segment from the segment's operating activities. If the liabilities related to the liabilities shared by the multiple operating segments are allocated to these operating segments, the shared liabilities are also allocated to these operating segments.
Non-current assets are classified according to the assets in which they are located, excluding available-for-sale financial assets and deferred income tax assets. The non-current assets of the Company are all within the China Mainland.
Electronic
Electronic
Intelligent city
manufacturing
manufacturing
Undistributed
Eliminations
Item
industry
service
industry
Others
amount
among segments
Total
Trade income from third party
839,423,275.78
852,153,901.49
396,994,444.66
40,774,154.61
2,129,345,776.54
Trade income between segments
32,835,379.77
36,729,931.20
25,647,314.15
14,102,412.82
-109,315,037.94
Investment income from joint ventures and
associated
102,567.38
24,613,457.41
24,716,024.79
Asset impairment of losses
-21,625.28
-13,188,717.99
-13,210,343.27
Credit impairment losses
-987,865.58
656,576.61
-3,771,284.60
-4,102,573.57
Depreciation and amortisation expense
3,446,370.22
6,944,719.34
4,281,264.60
16,528,980.05
11,469,153.23
42,670,487.44
Total Profit
34,160,245.32
73,002,627.07
10,210,398.30
-27,144,411.35
-1,740,584.46
2,192,310.89
90,680,585.77
Income tax expense
5,150,973.69
15,748,237.47
8,151.50
20,907,362.66
Net profit
29,009,271.63
57,254,389.60
10,210,398.30
-27,152,562.85
-1,740,584.46
2,192,310.89
69,773,223.11
Total assets
2,073,383,263.29
1,670,276,602.58
1,116,504,137.32
777,703,356.93
3,018,768,822.30
-2,379,289,304.92
6,277,346,877.50
Total liabilities
1,325,464,080.03
775,268,814.62
688,824,329.39
165,479,961.94
295,818,873.53
-662,058,378.14
2,588,797,681.37
Other non-cash expense beside depreciation
and amortisation expense
1,789,028.15
301,673,363.41
303,462,391.56
Long-term investment for joint ventures
and associated enterprises
1,589,886.41
13,170,007.45
10,066,325.64
-10,537,372.99
-2,800,910.65
-3,939,924.04
7,548,011.82
Increase in other non-current assets besides
long-term investment
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
Accounts receivable shown by aging
Aging
Closing balance
Within 1 year (including 1 year)
977,722,846.82
Including: 0-6 months
837,342,491.22
7-12 months
140,380,355.60
1-2 years
128,657,187.74
2-3 years
39,592,205.72
3-4 years
30,092,282.05
4-5 years
1,315,839.97
Over 5 years
6,646,529.00
Total
1,184,026,891.30
Notes: the above amount is without the provisions of accounts receivable.
2. Accounts receivable disclosed by classification by means of bad debt provision
Closing balance
Carrying Amount
Bad debt Provision
Carrying Value
Provision
Type
Value
Percentage
Value
percentage
(%)
(%)
Accounts receivable with individual
accrual
320,453,755.11
27.06
22,333,291.84
6.97
298,120,463.27
Including:
Accounts receivable with individual
significance and accruing bad
debt provision individually
295,369,459.24
24.95
16,879,699.05
5.71
278,489,760.19
Accounts receivable with individual
insignificance but individually
accruing bad debt provision
25,084,295.87
2.11
5,453,592.79
21.74
19,630,703.08
Accounts receivable accruing bad
debt provision in credit risk
characteristic portfolio
863,573,136.19
72.94
17,651,665.76
2.04
845,921,470.43
Among which: Aging portfolio
445,491,305.68
37.63
17,393,417.55
3.90
428,097,888.13
Related parties
portfolio
418,081,830.51
35.31
258,248.21
0.06
417,823,582.30
Total
1,184,026,891.30
100.00
39,984,957.60
1,144,041,933.70
Opening balance
Carrying Amount
Bad debt Provision
Carrying Value
Provision
Type
Value
Percentage
Value
percentage
(%)
(%)
Single item of bad debt provision
233,783,226.75
22.41
22,264,703.00
9.52
211,518,523.75
Among which:
Accounts receivable with individual
significance and accruing bad
debt provision individually
189,887,214.14
18.20
16,879,699.05
8.89
173,007,515.09
Accounts receivable with individual
insignificance but individually
accruing bad debt provision
43,896,012.61
4.21
5,385,003.95
12.27
38,511,008.66
Accounts receivable accruing bad
debt provision in credit risk
characteristic portfolio
809,493,651.24
77.59
17,571,047.51
2.17
791,922,603.73
Among which: Aging portfolio
407,082,120.09
39.02
17,287,845.29
4.25
389,794,274.80
Related parties
portfolio
402,411,531.15
38.57
283,202.22
0.07
402,128,328.93
Total
1,043,276,877.99
100.00
39,835,750.51
1,003,441,127.48
Single item of bad debt provision:
Closing balance
Carrying
Bad debt
Provision
Name
amount
provision
percentage
Reasons for provision
(%)
Chengdu Rail Transit Group Co., Ltd.
79,850,880.00
Expected to be recovered
NARI Technology Co., Ltd.
65,925,570.64
35,822.50
0.05
Expected partly not to be
recovered
Tianjin Binhai Rail Transit Development
23,018,700.00
Expected to be recovered
Co., Ltd.
Nanjing Metro Group Co., Ltd.
17,277,352.95
Expected to be recovered
Nanjing Yougete Communication
14,275,594.00
14,275,594.00
100.00
Expected to be recovered
Equipment Co., Ltd.
Nanjing Ninggao Railway Transportation
14,188,690.38
Expected to be recovered
Co., Ltd.
Shijiazhuan Railway Transportation Co.,
13,034,598.29
Expected to be recovered
Ltd.
Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region
12,214,150.80
1,988,587.62
16.28
Expected partly not to be
Press and Publications Bureau of
recovered
Radio and Television
Bwton Technology Co., Ltd.
Expected to be recovered
Nanjing Ninggao Railway Transportation
10,545,256.26
Expected to be recovered
Co., Ltd.
Tianjin Underground Railway Group
9,512,022.30
Expected to be recovered
Co.,Ltd.
Suzhou Rail Transit Group Co., Ltd.
11,430,385.79
Expected to be recovered
Jiangsu Cable Network Development
5,914,000.00
543,650.00
9.19
Expected partly not to be
Co. Ltd. Sihong Branch
recovered
Jiangsu Province Cable Broadcasting
5,896,625.57
36,044.93
0.61
Expected partly not to be
Network Co., Ltd Nanjing Branch
recovered
China Cable Television Network Co.,
3,827,640.00
24,331.00
0.64
Expected partly not to be
Ltd. Hainan Branch
recovered
Chengdu Metro Co., Ltd.
3,714,992.26
Expected to be recovered
Zhangzhou Wanda Plaza Co., Ltd.
3,170,200.08
Expected to be recovered
Linquan County Key Project
2,720,000.00
Expected to be recovered
Construction Administration Bureau
Information Department of A Certain
2,023,000.00
2,023,000.00
100.00
Expected not to be
Military Region Command
recovered
Subtotal of other petty amount
10,814,095.79
3,406,261.79
31.50
Expected partly not to be
recovered
TOTAL
320,453,755.11
22,333,291.84
Provision by portfolio:
Closing balance
Accounts
Bad debt
Provision
Name
receivable
Provision
percentage
(%)
Aging portfolio
445,491,305.68
17,393,417.55
3.90
Related parties portfolio
418,081,830.51
258,248.21
0.06
TOTAL
863,573,136.19
17,651,665.76
In a portfolio, accounts receivable accruing bad debt provision by aging method
End of period
Carrying value
Bad debt
Aging
Amount
Provision
(%)
Within 1 year (inclusive)
368,386,812.02
82.69
440,617.25
Among which: 0-6 months
359,574,467.12
80.71
7-12 months
8,812,344.90
1.98
440,617.25
1-2 years past due
43,883,854.53
9.85
4,388,385.45
2-3 years past due
12,692,094.63
2.85
1,903,814.20
3-4 years past due
13,193,300.11
2.96
3,957,990.03
4-5 years past due
1,265,267.54
0.28
632,633.77
Over 5 years
6,069,976.85
1.36
6,069,976.85
TOTAL
445,491,305.68
100.00
17,393,417.55
In a portfolio, accounts receivable accruing bad debt provision by other means:
End of period
Provision
Bad debt
Name
Carrying amount
percentage Provision
(%)
Related parties portfolio
418,081,830.51
0.06
258,248.21
TOTAL
418,081,830.51
258,248.21
3. Provision, transfer and recovery of bad debts in the period
Change amount for current period
Opening
Accrual of
Return or
Transfer or
Closing
Type
balance
bad debts
recovery
wirte-off
balance
Single item of bad debt provision
22,264,703.00
68,588.84
22,333,291.84
Among them: Accounts receivable with
significant single amount
and separate provision for
bad debts
16,879,699.05
16,879,699.05
Accounts receivable with insignificant single
amount but with separate provision for
bad debts
5,385,003.95
68,588.84
5,453,592.79
Receivables with provision for bad debts
based on credit risk characteristics
17,571,047.51
791,798.68
711,180.43
17,651,665.76
Among them: Receivables with provision for
bad debts by aging analysis
17,287,845.29
791,798.68
686,226.42
17,393,417.55
Receivables with other combinations for
provision for bad debts
283,202.22
24,954.01
258,248.21
Total
39,835,750.51
860,387.52
711,180.43
39,984,957.60
4. There were no accounts receivable effectively verified in the period.
5. Status of top five receivables according to the closing balance collected by the debtor.
Closing balance
Percentage
Accounts
of total
Provision
Name
receivable
receivables
for bad debt
(%)
Nanjing CEC-Panda Flat Panel Technology
Co., Ltd
136,985,130.67
11.57
Chengdu CEC-Panda Display Technology
Co.,Ltd.
136,155,510.37
11.50
Chengdu Rail Transit Group Co, Ltd.
79,850,880.00
6.74
NARI Technology Co., Ltd
65,925,570.64
5.57
35,822.50
Nanjing CEC-Panda LCD Technology
Co.,Ltd.
57,045,844.29
4.82
TOTAL
475,962,935.97
40.20
35,822.50
OTHER EQUITY INSTRUMENTS INVESTMENTS
1. Other equity instruments investments
Project
Closing balance Opening Balance
Jiangsu Research and Design Institute Of
Urban Rail Transit Co., Ltd
3,911,610.55
3,905,351.83
Total
3,911,610.55
3,905,351.83
- 48 -
2. Status of investment in significant transactional equity instruments at the end of the period
Reasons
designated to be
Reasons for
Amounts
measured at fair
transferring
transferred to
value and whose
other
Revenue
retained income
changes are
comprehensive
recognized in
from other
included in other
income to
the current
Cumulative
Aggregate
consolidated
comprehensive
retained
Project
period
gain
losses
proceeds
income
earnings
Jiangsu Research and Design
Institute Of Urban Rail Transit
Non-transactional
Co., Ltd
311,610.55
investment
(6) CONTRACT ASSETS AND CONTRACT LIABILITIES
Details of contract assets and contract liabilities
Contract assets
Opening balance
360,753,744.24
Increase
216,758,572.97
Converted in to accounts receivable in this period
51,534,945.38
Contract asset impairment provision
1,630,215.12
Net closing balance
524,347,156.71
Including: Listed as contract assets
524,347,156.71
Listed as other non-current assets
Contract
liabilities
Opening balance
221,380,505.81
Increase
77,947,349.10
Interest adjustment
The income confirmed in the current period includes the income
in the balance at the beginning of the year
67,534,689.77
Closing balance
231,793,165.14
Including: Listed as contractual liabilities
231,793,165.14
Listed as other non-current liabilities
(7) Accounts payable
(1) List of accounts payable
Classified by aging:
Aging
Closing balance
Opening balance
Within 1 year (inclusive)
1,306,204,833.41
1,359,695,678.37
1-2 years (including 2 year)
111,243,655.54
111,329,297.59
2-3 years (including 3 year)
103,233,252.97
46,995,341.56
Over 3 years
28,157,175.24
26,439,107.14
Total
1,548,838,917.16
1,544,459,424.66
Classified by nature
Type
Closing balance
Opening balance
Payment for goods
1,035,213,947.63
1,188,473,834.78
Project funds
455,886,702.63
304,111,326.91
Processing and maintenance funds
18,987,366.02
19,429,824.88
Logistics warehousing funds
13,509,062.44
8,126,415.82
Others
25,241,838.44
24,318,022.27
Total
1,548,838,917.16
1,544,459,424.66
1. Significant account payables aged over 1 year
Reasons for
not settled
Closing
or carried
Items
balance
forward
Suzhou Fuqiang Technology Co., Ltd.
23,753,637.70
Not settled
China Railway Signal & Communication
Shanghai Engineering Bureau Group
Co., Ltd.
13,218,776.00
Not settled
Shanghai Charmhope Information
Technology Co.,Ltd.
8,705,989.98
Not settled
Anhui Chunqin Education Equipment
Co.,Ltd.
8,237,655.93
Not settled
Beijing Sumavision Technologies Co., Ltd.
8,180,854.63
Not settled
Nanjing Changxin Technology Co.,Ltd.
7,340,078.79
Not settled
NIVEK Industrial Co.,Ltd.
6,755,216.72
Not settled
Suzhou Jinnaodai Intelligent System
Engineering Co.,Ltd.
6,229,765.99
Not settled
Xunfei Zhiyuan Information Technology
Co.,Ltd.
6,036,622.00
Not settled
Motorola Systems(China) Co.,Ltd.
4,350,669.55
Not settled
Jiangsu Hengxin Technology Co.,Ltd.
3,953,627.72
Not settled
Panda Electronics Group Limited
3,570,034.49
Not settled
Nanjing Hua Hao Buildings Technology
Co., Ltd.
3,244,054.95
Not settled
Urumqi Weirui Innovation Information
Technology Co., Ltd.
3,072,391.01
Not settled
Dongba Construction Installation
Engineering Co., Ltd.
2,861,239.19
Not settled
Zhongtian Rili RF Cables Co.,Ltd.
2,860,908.40
Not settled
Judong Machinery(Kunshan)Co.,Ltd..
2,658,180.00
Not settled
Shijiazhuang Yuandong Communications
Co.,Ltd.
2,455,660.20
Not settled
Jiangsu Sument Information Technology
Co., Ltd
2,296,530.00
Not settled
Xinyi Shuangtang Town Meiguang
Building Materials Business department,
2,273,920.00
Not settled
Beijing Jinbalun Radio and Television
Technology Co.,Ltd.
2,043,408.48
Not settled
Total
124,099,221.73
(8) Operating income and operating cost
Current period
Last period
Items
Income
Cost
Income
Cost
Principal business
2,114,190,750.98
1,819,973,412.88
1,990,390,967.77
1,702,357,561.36
Other business
15,155,025.56
3,579,907.61
3,238,801.97
1,436,087.83
Total
2,129,345,776.54
1,823,553,320.49
1,993,629,769.74
1,703,793,649.19
Income tax expenses
1. List of income tax expenses
Items
Current period
Last period
Current income tax
20,722,418.32
14,059,110.44
Deferred income tax
184,944.34
103,072.52
Total
20,907,362.66
14,162,182.96
2. Explain of the relationship of income Tax Expenses and accounting profit
Items
Current period
Total profit
90,680,585.77
Income tax expenses calculated at the statutory
(or applicable) tax rate
22,670,146.44
Different tax rate of subsidiaries
2,032,528.03
Adjustment on previous income tax
2,399,673.05
Income not subject to tax
Expenses not deductible for tax purposes
Utilisation of previously unrecognised tax losses for the
current period
184,962.34
Unrecognised deductible temporary difference and
deductible tax loss for the current period
Effect of additional deducible cost under tax law
-6,379,947.20
Income tax expenses
20,907,362.66
Companies subject to different income tax rates are disclosed as follows:
Name of the enterprise
Income tax rate
Galant Limited
16.50%
Hong Kong China Electronic Trading Co., Ltd
16.50%
Nanjing Panda Electronic Manufacture Co., Ltd
15.00%
Nanjing Panda Communication Technology Co., Ltd
15.00%
Nanjing Huage Appliance and Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd
15.00%
Nanjing Panda Information Industry Co., Ltd
15.00%
Nanjing Panda Mechatronics Instrument Technology
Co., Ltd
15.00%
Shenzhen Jinghua Information Technology Co., Ltd
15.00%
Nanjing Panda Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd
15.00%
Shenzhen Jinghua Property Management Co., Ltd
20.00%
1. Nanjing Panda Electronic Manufacture Co., Ltd., a second-level subsidiary of the Company, passed the high-tech enterprise on 7 December 2017, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201732003580) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The
certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019, Nanjing Panda Electronic Manufacture Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income.
Nanjing Panda Communications Technology Co., Ltd., a second-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 7 December 2017, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201732003313) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019, Nanjing Panda Communications Technology Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income.
Nanjing Huage Appliance and Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., a third-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 7 December 2017, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201732002602) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019, Nanjing Huage Appliance and Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income.
Nanjing Panda Information Industry Co., Ltd., a second-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 28 November 2018, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201832002286) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020, Nanjing Panda Information Industry Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income.
Nanjing Panda Electromechanical Instrument Technology Co., Ltd., a second-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 28 November 2018, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201832002778) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020, Nanjing Panda Electromechanical Instrument Technology Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income.
Jingwah Information Technology Co., Ltd., a third-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 9 November 2018, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201844204258) jointly issued by Shenzhen Municipal Science and Technology Innovation Committee and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020, Jingwah Information Technology Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income.
- 54 -
Nanjing Panda Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd., a second-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 28 November 2018, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201832001770) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020, Nanjing Panda Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income.
Shenzhen Jingjia Real Estate Management Co., Ltd., a fourth-level subsidiary of the Company, was recognized as a small-scaleprofit-making enterprise in the current period. The income of the Company was reduced to 50% of the taxable income and the enterprise income tax was paid at a rate of 20%.
The subsidiary Company GALANT LIMITED registered in Hong Kong and Hong Kong Electric Group Jinghua Trading Co., Ltd. have a profit tax rate of 16.5%.
RETURN ON NET ASSETS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Weighted
average
Earnings per
return on net
share (RMB)
Profits of the reporting period
assets
Basic
Diluted
(%)
Net profit attributable to ordinary
shareholders of the Company
1.22
0.0464
0.0464
Net profit after deducting
extraordinary profit and
loss attributable to ordinary
shareholders of the Company
0.89
0.0338
0.0338
Profit Distribution
The profit appropriation plan for the year 2018 was approved at the fourteenth meeting of the ninth session of the Board of the Company and the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company,pursuant to which, a cash dividend of RMB0.80 (tax inclusive) for every ten shares was distributed on the basis of a total share capital of 913,838,529.00 shares at the end of the reporting period of 2018, with the total cash dividend distributed amounting to RMB73,107,082.32. The profit distribution plan was approved at the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company.
- 55 -
1. Significant accounting policies
Implementation of the Notice of the Ministry of Finance on Revising the Format of the 2019 Annual General Enterprise Financial Statements
On 30 April 2019, the Notice of the Ministry of Finance on Revising the Format of the 2019 Annual General Enterprise Financial Statements (CK [2019] No. 6) was published by the Ministry of Finance, which revised the format of general financial statements of business enterprises. Main influences incurred by implementation of such provisions by the Company are as follows:
Examination
Contents and reasons for changes in
and approval
Influenced statement item name
accounting policies
procedure
and amount
The "notes receivables and accounts
Board approval
"Notes receivable and accounts
receivables" in the balance sheet
r e c e i v a b l e " a r e s e p a r a t e l y
are separately listed as "notes
listed as "notes receivable and
r e c e i v a b l e s " a n d " a c c o u n t s
accounts receivable". The ending
receivables"; "Notes payable and
amount of "notes receivable" is
accounts payable" are separately
RMB305,140,698.53, the initial
listed as "notes payables and
amount is RMB268,269,716.38,
accounts payables". Comparative
a n d t h e e n d i n g a m o u n t
o f
data is adjusted accordingly.
" a c c o u n t s r e c e i v a b l e "
i s
RMB1,144,041,933.70, the initial amount is RMB1,003,441,127.48; "Notes payable and accounts p a y a b l e " a r e s e p a r a t e l y listed as "notes payable and accounts payable". The ending amount of "notes payable" is RMB259,142,824.49, the initial amount is RMB187,360,370.61, and the ending amount of "notes payable" is RMB1,548,838,917.16 a n d t h e i n i t i a l a m o u n t i s RMB1,544,459,424.66.
- 56 -
Examination
Contents and reasons for changes in
and approval
Influenced statement item name
accounting policies
procedure
and amount
The "credit impairment losses" and
Board approval
"Credit impairment losses" were
"asset impairment losses" in the
R M B - 4 , 1 0 2 , 5 7 3 . 5 7
i n t h e
income statement are adjusted by
current period, and the amount
the loss as a positive number from
i n th e previou s perio d was
the loss as a negative number.
R M B - 1,018,592 . 09 ; "A s s e t
Comparative data is adjusted
i m p a i r m e n t l o s s e s "
w e r e
accordingly.
R M B - 1 3 , 2 1 0 , 3 4 3 . 2 7
i n t h e
current period and the amount
i n th e previou s perio d was
RMB238,867.43.
2. Changes in significant accounting estimates
There was no change in significant accounting estimates for the Reporting Period
Miscellaneous
As at 30 June 2019, the Company provided guarantees for the subsidiaries of the Company amounting to RMB405,982,169.94, of which: RMB137,379,672.51 is guaranteed in the form of bank acceptance bill; RMB163,032,830.89 is guaranteed in the form of letter of guarantee; RMB50,000,000.00 is guaranteed in the form of credit borrowing and RMB55,569,666.54 is guaranteed in the form of letter of credit (30 June 2018: the Company provided the guarantee of RMB328,310,439.93 of which RMB99,831,296.61 is guaranteed by the Company in the form of bank acceptance bill, RMB67,216,845.53 is guaranteed in the form of letter of guarantee, RMB95,000,000.00 is guaranteed in the form of credit borrowing and RMB66,262,297.79 is guaranteed in the form of letter of credit).
By Order of the Board
Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited
Zhou Guixiang
Chairman
Nanjing, the People's Republic of China
29 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Executive Director: Mr.
Zhou Guixiang, Mr. Lu Qing and Mr. Xia Dechuan; Non-executive Directors: Mr. Shen Jianlong, Mr. Deng Weiming and Mr. Gao Gan; and Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Du Jie, Mr. Zhang Chun and Mr. Gao Yajun.
Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.