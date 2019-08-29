MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE > Nanjing Panda Electronics Co Ltd 600775 CNE000000NB7 NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS CO LTD (600775) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/29 11.47 CNY -3.04% 08:41a NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS : Summary of 2019 interim report PU 2018 NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS CO LTD : annual earnings release 2017 NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS CO LTD : quaterly earnings release Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Nanjing Panda Electronics : SUMMARY OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT 0 08/29/2019 | 08:41am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. SUMMARY OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT IMPORTANT NOTICE The summary of the results of Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited (the " Company ") and its subsidiaries (the " Group ") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the " Reporting Period ") is set out below. The financial statements contained in this report are unaudited. The summary of 2019 Interim Report is based on the full-length 2019 Interim Report. Investors who wish to know more details should carefully read the full text of the Interim Report simultaneously posted on the websites designated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (" CSRC "), such as the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The board of directors, the supervisory committee, the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company confirm that the information in this interim report is true, accurate and complete and does not contain any false representation, misleading statement or material omission, and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the contents herein. All Directors of the Company attended the Board meeting. This interim report of the Company is unaudited. The Company would not make any profit distribution or capitalization of capital reserve for the first half of 2019. - 1 - BASIC INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY 2.1 Company profile Overview of stock Stock The stock exchange on Stock abbreviation Class of stock which the shares are listed abbreviation Stock code before change A Share(s) Shanghai Stock Exchange NPEC 600775 N/A H Share(s) The Stock Exchange of NPEC 00553 N/A Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") Contact persons and Representative of contact information Secretary to the Board securities affairs Name Wang Dongdong Wang Dongdong Telephone (8625) 8480 1144 (8625) 8480 1144 Facsimile (8625) 8482 0729 (8625) 8482 0729 E-mail dms@panda.cn dms@panda.cn - 2 - Interim results The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces the unaudited interim results of the Group for the Reporting Period prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. As the Company adopts merely the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises for preparing its financial statements from 2016, the relevant financial data for the first half of 2019 have been presented in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises in this announcement. 2.2 Major financial data of the Company (Unaudited) Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB At the end of the At the end of Reporting Period last year (30 June (31 December Change from the 2019) 2018) end of last year (%) Total assets 6,277,346,877.50 6,184,619,023.98 1.50 Net assets attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,437,711,434.85 3,468,424,299.40 -0.89 Corresponding Reporting period of Change from Period last year corresponding (January to (January to period of June 2019) June 2018) last year (%) Net cash flow from operating activities -302,748,167.59 -132,738,177.15 N/A Operating income 2,129,345,776.54 1,993,629,769.74 6.81 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 42,389,523.73 51,019,460.71 -16.91 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company after deduction of extraordinary items 30,861,450.97 42,239,537.95 -26.94 Weighted average return on net Decreased by assets (%) 0.29 percentage 1.22 1.51 point Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.0464 0.0558 -16.91 Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.0464 0.0558 -16.91 - 3 - 2.3 Total number of shareholders, shareholdings of the top ten shareholders and top ten holders of tradable shares (or holders of shares not subject to trading moratorium) as at the end of the Reporting Period Unit: shares Total number of shareholders as at the end of the Reporting Period (account) 94,745 Shareholdings of top ten shareholders Number Number of shares Number held subject of shares Nature of Percentage of of shares to trading pledged or Name of shareholders shareholders shareholding held moratorium frozen (%) HKSCC (Nominee) Limited Overseas legal 26.57 242,800,218 0 Unknown person Panda Electronics Group Limited State-owned 23.05 210,661,444 0 Unknown ("PEGL") legal person China Huarong Asset Management Co., State-owned 7.17 65,517,891 0 Unknown Ltd. legal person Nanjing Electronics Information State-owned 6.93 63,302,611 0 Unknown Industrial Corporation ("NEIIC") legal person Zhang Xiaofeng(張曉峰) Domestic natural 0.20 1,845,163 0 Unknown Cheng Lijun(程利軍) person Domestic 0.17 1,569,900 0 Unknown Qi Liqin（齊麗琴） natural person Domestic 0.11 1,015,667 0 Unknown Lu Weirong(盧偉榮) natural person Domestic 0.11 1,000,000 0 Unknown Wang Ping（王萍） natural person Domestic 0.10 950,000 0 Unknown Duan Yijie（段義傑） natural person Domestic 0.10 927,274 0 Unknown natural person Description on connected relationship or party acting in concert among the aforesaid shareholders NEIIC holds 100% equity interests of PEGL, the controlling shareholder of the Company. NEIIC holds, directly and through asset management plans, 49,534,611 A shares and 13,768,000 H shares of the Company, representing 6.93% of the total number of shares. NEIIC indirectly holds 210,661,444 A shares of the Company through PEGL, representing 23.05% of the total number of shares. In total, NEIIC holds 29.98% of the shares of the Company. Save as the above, the Company is not aware of any connected relationship or party acting in concert among other shareholders. - 4 - Notes: HKSCC (Nominees) Limited held 242,800,218 shares (including 214,397,470 H shares and 1,402,748 A shares) of the Company on behalf of several clients, representing 26.57% of the issued share capital of the Company. The Company is not aware of any individual client holding more than 5% of the issued share capital of the Company. 2.4 Particulars of the total number of holders of preferred shares and the top 10 holders of preferred shares as at the end of the Reporting Period Applicable ✓ N/A 2.5 Change in the controlling shareholder and the de facto controller Applicable ✓ N/A 2.6 Outstanding and overdue payment of the Company's debts Applicable ✓ N/A MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

3.1 The discussion and analysis on the operation

In the first half of 2019, the Company strived to deepen structural reform, promote mechanism innovation and boost industry transformation and upgrading in response to the actual business development and external environment. In addition, the Company was committed to fully implementing development plan. Moreover, the Company believed in strengthening lean management and improving quality and efficiency. As a result, the Company accomplished the operating targets and key tasks assigned by the Board, and maintained a sound momentum of development. During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded operating income of RMB2,129,345,800, total profit of RMB90,680,600 and net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company of RMB42,389,500. - 5 - 3.1.1Analysis of principal operations Analysis of changes in relevant items in the financial statements (Unaudited) Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Amount for the corresponding Amount for period of Item the Period last year Change (%) Operating income 2,129,345,776.54 1,993,629,769.74 6.81 Operating costs 1,823,553,320.49 1,703,793,649.19 7.03 Cost of sales 21,892,592.48 24,842,746.83 -11.88 Administrative expenses 105,415,293.63 99,945,852.85 5.47 Financial expenses -195,797.60 370,226.01 -152.89 R&D expenses 103,493,120.42 103,166,097.03 0.32 Net cash flows from operating activities -302,748,167.59 -132,738,177.15 N/A Net cash flows from investment activities -167,394,063.22 -19,187,056.26 N/A Net cash flows from financing activities -27,932,923.84 87,423,327.93 -131.95 Interest expenses 2,433,504.47 1,775,338.83 37.07 Other income 5,766,281.17 1,268,248.20 354.67 Gain from change in fair value 2,975,260.27 0 N/A Credit impairment losses -4,102,573.57 -1,018,592.09 N/A Assets impairment losses -13,210,343.27 238,867.43 -5,630.41 Gains on disposal of assets 190,885.76 -178,452.31 N/A Non-operating expenses 305,589.45 577,222.19 -47.06 Income tax expenses 20,907,362.66 14,162,182.96 47.63 Reasons for the changes: Operating income: Mainly due to the period-on-period increase in the income from electronic manufacturing services during the period. Operating costs: Mainly due to the increase in the income and corresponding increase in costs from electronic manufacturing services business during the period Cost of sales: Mainly due to the decrease in advertising and exhibition expenses during the period - 6 - Administrative expenses: Mainly due to increase in salary and wages expenses during the period. Financial expenses: Mainly due to the decrease in exchange losses during the period as a result of the RMB exchange rate changes; R&D expenses: remains unchanged during the Reporting Period; Net cash flows from operating activities: Mainly due to cash paid for purchasing of goods during the period; Net cash flows from investment activities: Mainly due to expiration of wealth management products purchased from banks; Net cash flows from financing activities: Mainly due to repayment of short-term bank loans during the period; Interest expenses: Mainly due to the increase in interest expenses paid for short-term bank loans during the period; Other income: Mainly due to the period-on-period increase in government subsidy relating to operations activities; Gains on changes in fair value: Gains from the change in fair value of transactional financial assets during the period; Credit impairment losses: Mainly due to provision for bad debts of financial assets during the period; Assets impairment losses: Mainly due to provision for impairment of long-term equity investments during the period; Gains on disposal of assets: Mainly due to the increase in gain from the disposal of non-current assets during the period; Non-operating expenses: Mainly due to the decrease in current write-off losses recognized during the period; Income tax expenses: Mainly due to the increase in current income tax during the period. - 7 - Analysis of assets and liabilities Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Change in the amount Amount at Amount at at the end of the end of the the period as Amount at the the end of the previous period compared to period as a Amount at the as a percentage the amount at Item end of the percentage of end of the of the total the end of the period the total assets previous period assets previous period Remarks (%) (%) (%) Monetary funds 985,801,017.17 15.70 1,448,751,802.35 23.43 -31.96 Mainly due to the increase in principal of bank wealth management products outstanding, and the payment for goods purchased during 492,975,260.27 7.85 the period Transactional 360,000,000.00 5.82 36.94 Due to the changes in principal financial assets and fair value of bank wealth management products due at 257,096,422.53 4.10 the end of the period Prepayments 181,267,525.19 2.93 41.83 Mainly due to the increase in prepayments of purchase 524,347,156.71 8.35 amounts and project funds Contract assets 360,753,744.24 5.83 45.35 Mainly due to the increase in the right to receive consideration upon the transfer of goods to 4,878,959.38 0.08 customers during the period Right-of-use 0 0 N/A Due to the recognition of assets eligible leased equipment as right-of-use assets to comply Long-term 2,032,859.02 0.03 with new lease standards 1,289,730.68 0.02 57.62 Mainly due to the increase in deferred long-term deferred items expenses 50,000,000.00 0.80 during the period Short-term loans 95,000,000.00 1.54 -47.37 Due to the partial repayment of short-term bank loans during 259,142,824.49 4.13 the period Notes payables 187,360,370.61 3.03 38.31 Mainly due to the increase in the purchase of goods settled 1,336,367.67 0.02 by notes during the period Receipts in 2,051,740.10 0.03 -34.87 Mainly due to the decrease in advance service fees, etc. received in 20,998,899.48 0.33 advance during the period Staff salaries 34,316,099.14 0.55 -38.81 Mainly due to salaries and payable related cost paid during the 197,072,263.29 3.14 period Other payables 101,554,174.51 1.64 94.06 Mainly due to the distribution of ordinary share dividends in 4,975,397.42 0.08 the period Lease liabilities 0 0 N/A Due to the recognition of eligible leased equipment as right-of-use assets to comply with new lease standards, and the recognition of present value of the outstanding lease 0 0 payment as lease liabilities Accrued liabilities 2,900,000.00 0.05 -100.00 Due to the full payment due for litigation matters during the period - 8 - 3.2 Analysis of investments 3.2.1 Overall analysis of equity investment In the first half of 2019, the Company cautiously and normatively made investments in fixed assets and relevant projects in accordance with the capital expenditure budget and actual operating conditions. 3.2.2 Analysis of major subsidiaries and investee companies Information of major subsidiaries Subsidiary Major products or services Nanjing Panda Manufacture and sale of automatic Electronics Equipment transmission equipment and Co., Ltd. industrial robots Nanjing Panda Production and sale of AFC and ACC Information Industry systems and equipment of railway Co., Ltd. transit, building intellectualization and system integration Nanjing Panda Electronic EMS services Manufacture Co., Ltd. Nanjing Panda Manufacture and sale of mobile Communications communication, digital Technology Co., Ltd. communication and network communication systems and products Nanjing Panda Xinxing Property and catering services Industrial Co., Ltd. Nanjing Panda Manufacturing of general purpose Electronic Technology equipment, software development, Development Company and property management Limited Shenzhen Jinghua Research and development, Electronics Co., Ltd. manufacturing and sales of communication equipment and digital products Unit: 0'000 Currency: RMB 30 June 2019 January to June 2019 Registered Operating capital Total assets Net assets income Net profit 19,000 104,968.50 36,484.94 41,850.18 1,021.10 USD 140,080.39 40,925.67 52,847.16 1,946.03 3,194.6435 USD2,000 108,750.19 47,066.78 75,997.42 3,165.79 10,000 22,408.69 16,298.88 3,681.20 -194.13 2,000 6,398.58 4,152.25 7,088.61 194.22 70,000 66,417.62 60,429.47 719.85 -1,300.07 11,507 52,290.78 35,022.49 33,484.74 4,308.40 - 9 - Information of major investee companies (January to June 2019) Unit: 0'000 Currency: RMB Investment Equity Income interests received Operating held by the by the Name of investee company income Net Profit Company Company Nanjing Ericsson Panda Communication Co., Ltd. 491,969.99 9,116.10 27.00% 2,461.35 The Company holds 20% equity interest in Beijing SE Putian Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. Beijing SE Putian Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. announced at its board meeting held on 28 March 2019, it will work on preparing for the liquidation and the Company will make provisions for the dividend payable and the long-term equity investment impairment according to the relevant liquidation memorandum documents for the period. During the Reporting Period, Beijing SE Putian Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. record operating revenue of RMB282,965,700, net profit of RMB-306,063,800, which had no impact on the profit and loss of the Company. 3.3 Plan for Profit Distribution or Capitalization of Capital Reserve 3.3.1 Plans for profit distribution and capitalization of capital reserve for the first half year The Company will not make any profit distribution or convert any capital reserve into share capital for the first half of 2019. - 10 - 3.3.2 Implementation of or adjustment to the profit distribution plan during the Reporting Period The resolution in relation to the profit distribution plan for the year 2018 was considered and approved at the fourth meeting of the ninth session of the Board of the Company and the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company, pursuant to which, a cash dividend of RMB0.80 (tax inclusive) for every ten shares was distributed to all the shareholders on the basis of a total share capital of 913,838,529 shares as at 31 December 2018, with the total cash dividend distributed amounting to RMB73,107,082.32 and the remaining profits to be carried forward to next year. The Company would not make any distribution of capital reserve. As at the date of this report, the profit appropriation plan had been duly implemented. For details, please refer to the announcements published by the Company in China Securities Journal and Shanghai Securities News and on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on 29 March 2019, 29 June 2019 and 8 July 2019 and on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 28 March 2019, 28 June 2019 and 5 July 2019, respectively. 3.4 Other matters 3.4.1 Liquidity of capital As shown in the consolidated financial statements of the Company prepared under the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, as at 30 June 2019, the Company's gearing ratio (the ratio of total liabilities to total assets) was 41.24%; current liabilities amounted to RMB2,556 million; liquidity ratio was 1.83; quick ratio was 1.39; bank deposits and cash amounted to RMB793 million; and short-term bank and other loans amounted to RMB50 million. During the Reporting Period, the benchmark interest rate on 1-year RMB loans from financial institutions was 4.35%. 3.4.2 Purchase, sale or redemption of the Company's listed shares During the Reporting Period, the Group did not purchase, sell or redeem any of the Company's listed shares. 3.4.3 Liability insurance for Directors, supervisors and senior management During the Reporting Period, the Company purchased liability insurance for its Directors, supervisors and senior management in compliance with relevant requirements under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"). - 11 - 3.4.4 Corporate Governance During the Reporting Period, the Company has complied with the provisions under the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules. 3.4.5 Compliance with the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers ("Model Code") During the Reporting Period, the Company adopted the Model Code as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. Having made specific enquiries to the Directors, all Directors have confirmed that they complied with the Model Code during the Reporting Period. 3.4.6 Events after the Reporting Period As at the date of this announcement, the Group did not record any material events after the Reporting Period. 3.5 Audit committee The audit committee and the management of the Company have reviewed the accounting principles and accounting standards and methods adopted by the Company, discussed the matters relating to internal control and reviewed the interim results for the Reporting Period. The audit committee is of the opinion that the relevant financial report complies with the applicable accounting standards and laws and that adequate disclosure has been made. The audit committee convened a meeting on 28 March 2019 to review 2018 financial report of the Company and the summary report on audit work in 2018 performed by BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP and agreed to submit the same to the Board for review. The appointment of BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's international, domestic and internal control auditors for 2019 was agreed at the meeting and relevant proposal was submitted to the Board for consideration. Having reviewed the unaudited financial report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the audit committee is of the opinion that the financial report complies with the applicable accounting standards and laws and that adequate disclosure has been made. - 12 - Appointment and Removal of Auditors

At the fourth meeting of the ninth session of the Board, the resolution in relation to the appointment of the auditors for 2019 was considered and approved, whereby it was proposed that BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP be re-appointed as the Company's international auditor, PRC auditor and internal control auditor for 2019 and that their remuneration be determined within the limit of RMB2.10 million and it was agreed that the same be submitted to the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company for shareholders' consideration.

The 2018 annual general meeting of the Company considered and approved the reappointment of BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's international auditor, PRC auditor and internal control auditor for 2019, and authorized the Board to determine their remuneration within the limit of RMB2.10 million.

For details, please refer to the relevant announcements of the Company published in China Securities Journal and Shanghai Securities News and on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on 29 March 2019 and 29 June 2019 and on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 28 March 2019 and 28 June 2019. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and accounting methods compared with the previous accounting period, reasons thereof and their impact. The resolution on the Change in Some of the Company's Accounting Policies was considered and approved at the fifth meeting of the ninth session of the Board of the Company on 26 April 2019. In 2018, the Ministry of Finance revised the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 21 - Leases, the Company being an enterprise concurrently listed on domestic and foreign stock exchanges, the Company shall adopt such accounting standard with effect from 1 January 2019. This change in accounting policies is a reasonable change in accordance with relevant documents of the Ministry of Finance, and is in compliance with Accounting Standards and relevant requirements, and actual conditions . The decision process is in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association. The changes in accounting policies will affect the items of statement of the Company but cause no material impact the current financial conditions and operating results of the Company. For details of the change in accounting policies, please refer to the Announcement of Nanjing Panda on Change in Some of Accounting Policies (Lin 2019-029) - 13 - published on the China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News and the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 29 April 2019 and the related announcement published on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 26 April 2019. The resolution on the change in some of the Company's accounting policies was considered and approved at the tenth meeting of the ninth session of the Board of the Company on 29 August 2019. On 30 April 2019, the Ministry of Finance issued the Notice on Revising and

Issuing the Format of Financial Statements of General Enterprises for 2019 《 ( 關於修訂印發 2019 年度一般企業財務報表格式的通知》 ) (Cai Kuai [2019] No. 6), and has revised the format of financial statements for general enterprises. In accordance with the requirements of the above notice, the Company changed relevant accounting policies. The change in accounting policies was made by the Company on reasonable basis according to the relevant documents of the Ministry of Finance, which was in line with the accounting the relevant regulations and the actual situation of the Company. The decision-making process for this change in accounting policies is in compliance with relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association. For details, please refer to the Announcement of Nanjing Panda on Amendment of Some of Accounting Policies (Lin 2019-[056]) published by the Company on the China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News and the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 30 August 2019 and the related announcement published on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 29 August 2019. 3.8 In case retrospective restatement is required for major accounting errors during the Reporting Period, the Company shall give explanations on the situation, amount affected, reasons thereof and its impact. N/A - 14 - IV. FINANCIAL REPORT (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PRC ACCOUNTING STANDARDS FOR BUSINESS ENTERPRISES) Consolidated Balance Sheet 30 June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Balance Closing at the end ASSETS balance of last year Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 985,801,017.17 1,448,751,802.35 Settlement provisions Placements with banks and other financial institutions Financial assets held for trading 492,975,260.27 360,000,000.00 Derivative financial assets Notes receivable 305,140,698.53 268,269,716.38 Accounts receivable 1,144,041,933.70 1,003,441,127.48 Financing receivables Advance to suppliers 257,096,422.53 181,267,525.19 Premiums receivable Reinsurance receivable Reinsurance contract reserve receivable Other receivables 73,884,455.42 88,573,078.94 Financial assets held under resale agreements Inventories 878,435,686.79 867,808,744.86 Contract assets 524,347,156.71 360,753,744.24 Held-for-sale assets Non-current assets due within one year Other current assets 27,359,732.35 34,724,089.13 Total current assets 4,689,082,363.47 4,613,589,828.57 - 15 - Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued) 30 June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Balance Closing at the end ASSETS balance of last year Non-current assets Loans and advances to customers Debenture investments Other debenture investments Long-term receivables Long-term equity investments 303,462,391.56 293,775,084.76 Other equity instruments investments 3,911,610.55 3,905,351.83 Other non-current financial assets Investment properties 16,158,418.62 19,461,979.00 Fixed assets 855,413,462.19 826,049,821.47 Construction in progress 280,476,946.23 304,808,394.92 Biological assets for production Fuel assets Right-of-use assets 4,878,959.38 Intangible assets 109,497,944.57 109,121,966.50 Development expenses Goodwill Long-term deferred expense 2,032,859.02 1,289,730.68 Deferred income tax assets 12,431,921.91 12,616,866.25 Other non-current assets Total non-current assets 1,588,264,514.03 1,571,029,195.41 Total assets 6,277,346,877.50 6,184,619,023.98 - 16 - Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued) 30 June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Balance Closing at the end Liabilities and owners' equity balance of last year Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 50,000,000.00 95,000,000.00 Borrowings from central bank Placements from banks and other financial institutions Financial liabilities held for trading Derivative financial liabilities Note payables 259,142,824.49 187,360,370.61 Accounts payable 1,548,838,917.16 1,544,459,424.66 Advance receipts from customers 1,336,367.67 2,051,740.10 Financial assets sold under repurchase agreements Customer deposits and deposits from banks and other financial institutions Security trading of agency Securities underwriting Staff salaries payable 20,998,899.48 34,316,099.14 Taxes and surcharges payable 182,887,195.43 185,387,137.32 Other payables 197,072,263.29 101,554,174.51 Bank charges and commissions due Reinsurers due Contract liabilities 231,793,165.14 221,380,505.81 Liabilities held for sale Non-current liabilities due within one year Current liabilities 63,980,275.93 86,456,520.71 Total current liabilities 2,556,049,908.59 2,457,965,972.86 - 17 - Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued) 30 June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Balance Closing at the end Liabilities and owners' equity balance of last year Non-current liabilities Insurance contract reserves Long-term payables Bonds payables Including: Preferred shares Perpetual bonds Lease liabilities 4,975,397.42 Long-term payables Long-term staff salaries payables 21,085,502.13 24,722,333.29 Accrued liabilities 2,900,000.00 Deferred income 6,583,176.16 7,050,224.14 Deferred income tax liabilities 103,697.07 102,132.39 Other non-current liabilities Total non-current liabilities 32,747,772.78 34,774,689.82 Total liabilities 2,588,797,681.37 2,492,740,662.68 - 18 - Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued) 30 June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Balance Closing at the end Liabilities and owners' equity balance of last year Owners' equity: Share capital 913,838,529.00 913,838,529.00 Other equity instruments Including: Preferred shares Perpetual bonds Capital reserve 1,470,691,800.13 1,470,691,800.13 Less: Treasury shares Other comprehensive income 196,207.91 191,513.87 Special reserve 258,647,274.54 258,647,274.54 Surplus reserve General preparation Undistributed profit 794,337,623.27 825,055,181.86 Total equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent company 3,437,711,434.85 3,468,424,299.40 Minority interests 250,837,761.28 223,454,061.90 Total owners' equity 3,688,549,196.13 3,691,878,361.30 Total liabilities and owners' equity 6,277,346,877.50 6,184,619,023.98 Head of the Accounting Legal representative: Chief Accountant: Department: Xia Dechuan Hu Dali Liu Xianfang - 19 - Parent Company Balance Sheet 30 June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Balance Closing at the end ASSETS balance of last year Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 112,853,056.66 238,805,153.90 Financial assets held for trading 372,169,095.89 310,000,000.00 Derivative financial assets Notes receivables 19,334,520.00 Accounts receivable 39,578,270.13 53,407,782.74 Financing receivables Prepayments 1,631,825.29 3,768,695.26 Other receivables 311,602,597.89 295,423,983.44 Inventories 26,789,012.93 20,183,017.20 Contract assets Held-for-sale assets Non-current assets due within one year Other current assets Total current assets 883,958,378.79 921,588,632.54 - 20 - Parent Company Balance Sheet (Continued) 30 June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Balance Closing at the end ASSETS balance of last year Non-current assets Debenture investments Other debenture investments Long-term receivables Long-term equity investments 1,743,458,909.77 1,733,874,170.35 Other equity instruments investments 3,911,610.55 3,905,351.83 Other non-current financial assets Investment properties 177,581,109.29 176,978,570.90 Fixed assets 58,786,385.85 64,501,654.72 Construction in progress 250,978,140.95 248,705,534.64 Biological assets for production Fuel assets Right-of-use assets Intangible assets 12,577,997.05 13,069,376.80 Development expenses Goodwill Long-term deferred expense Deferred tax assets Other non-current assets Total non-current assets 2,247,294,153.46 2,241,034,659.24 Total assets 3,131,252,532.25 3,162,623,291.78 - 21 - Parent Company Balance Sheet (Continued) 30 June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Balance Closing at the end Liabilities and owners' equity balance of last year Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings Financial liabilities held for trading Derivative financial liabilities Note payables 3,929,110.36 Accounts payable 30,735,493.17 38,708,811.11 Advance receipts from customers 871,406.00 4,000.00 Staff salaries payable 1,916,101.77 2,946,015.92 Taxes payable 152,669,856.98 153,711,832.83 Other payables 225,869,545.88 154,312,183.92 Contract liabilities Liabilities held for sale Non-current liabilities due within one year Other current liabilities Total current liabilities 415,991,514.16 349,682,843.78 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans Bonds payables Including: Preferred shares Perpetual bonds Lease liabilities Long-term payables Long term Staff salaries payable 2,460,048.82 2,998,820.29 Accrued liabilities 2,900,000.00 Deferred income Deferred income tax liabilities 65,402.64 63,837.96 Other non-current liabilities Total non-current liabilities 2,525,451.46 5,962,658.25 Total liabilities 418,516,965.62 355,645,502.03 - 22 - Parent Company Balance Sheet (Continued) 30 June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Balance Closing at the end Liabilities and owners' equity balance of last year Owners' equity: Share capital 913,838,529.00 913,838,529.00 Other equity instruments Including: Preferred shares Perpetual bonds Capital reserve 1,434,870,834.28 1,434,870,834.28 Less: Treasury shares Other comprehensive income 196,207.91 191,513.87 Special reserve Surplus reserve 258,647,274.54 258,647,274.54 Undistributed profits 105,182,720.90 199,429,638.06 Total owners' equity 2,712,735,566.63 2,806,977,789.75 Total liabilities and owners' equity 3,131,252,532.25 3,162,623,291.78 Head of the Accounting Legal representative: Chief Accountant: Department: Xia Dechuan Hu Dali Liu Xianfang - 23 - Consolidated Income Statement January-June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Amount for the Amount for the Items current period previous period 1. Revenue 2,129,345,776.54 1,993,629,769.74 Including: Operating income 2,129,345,776.54 1,993,629,769.74 Interest income Premiums earned Fee and commission income 2. Total operating cost 2,064,814,237.55 1,941,528,974.38 Including: Operating costs 1,823,553,320.49 1,703,793,649.19 Interest expenses Fee and commission expense Surrenders Net payment from indemnity Net provisions for insurance contract Insurance policy dividend paid Reinsurance cost Tax and surcharges 10,655,708.13 9,410,402.47 Selling expenses 21,892,592.48 24,842,746.83 Administrative expenses 105,415,293.63 99,945,852.85 R&D costs 103,493,120.42 103,166,097.03 Financial expenses -195,797.60 370,226.01 Including: Interest expense 2,433,504.47 1,775,338.83 Interest income -5,294,211.03 -5,522,060.92 Add: Other gains 5,766,281.17 1,268,248.20 Investment income (losses are represented by "-") 32,227,952.92 35,460,772.49 Including: Investment income of associates and joint ventures 24,716,024.79 25,682,507.56 Gains arising from derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost Exchange gain (losses are represented by "-") Income on hedging the net exposure (losses are represented by "-") Gains arising from changes in fair value (losses are represented by "-") 2,975,260.27 Credit impairment loss (losses are represented by "-") -4,102,573.57 -1,018,592.09 Asset impairment loss (losses are represented by "-") -13,210,343.27 238,867.43 Gains on disposal of assets (losses are represented by "-") 190,885.76 -178,452.31 - 24 - Consolidated Income Statement (Continued) January-June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Items 3. Operating profit (losses are represented by "-") Add: Non-operating income Less: Non-operating expenses 4. Total profit (total losses are represented by "-") Less: Income tax expense Net profit (net losses are represented by "-") Classified by the business continuity Net profit for going concern (net losses are represented by "-") Net profit for discontinued operation (net losses are represented by "-") Classified by the attribution of the ownership Net Profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent company (net losses are represented by "-") Minority interests (net losses are represented by "-") Net other comprehensive income after tax Net other comprehensive income after tax

attributable to owners of the parent company Other comprehensive income which will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss Changes as a result of remeasurement of defined benefit plan Other comprehensive income accounted for using equity method which will not be reclassified to profit and loss Changes in fair value of other equity instruments investment Changes in fair value of the enterprise's own credit risk Amount for the Amount for the current period previous period 88,379,002.27 87,871,639.08 2,607,172.95 2,910,814.51 305,589.45 577,222.19 90,680,585.77 90,205,231.40 20,907,362.66 14,162,182.96 69,773,223.11 76,043,048.44 69,773,223.11 76,043,048.44 42,389,523.73 51,019,460.71 27,383,699.38 25,023,587.73 4,694.04 4,694.04 4,694.04 4,694.04 - 25 - Consolidated Income Statement (Continued) January-June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Amount for the Amount for the Items current period previous period (2) Other comprehensive income which will be reclassified to profit and loss 1. Other comprehensive income accounted for using equity method which will be reclassified to profit and loss 2. Changes in fair value of other equity instruments investment 3. Amount of financial assets reclassified to other comprehensive income 4. Provision for credit impairment of other bonds investment 5. Cash flow hedging reserve 6. Translation difference of financial statements in foreign currencies 7. Others Net other comprehensive income after tax attributable to minority shareholders 7. Total comprehensive income 69,777,917.15 76,043,048.44 Total comprehensive income attributable to the equity holders of the parent company 42,394,217.77 51,019,460.71 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders 27,383,699.38 25,023,587.73 8. Earnings per share: (1) Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.0464 0.0558 (2) Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.0464 0.0558 Head of the Accounting Legal representative: Chief Accountant: Department: Xia Dechuan Hu Dali Liu Xianfang - 26 - Parent Company Income Statement January-June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Amount for the Amount for the Items current period previous period 1. Operating income 35,979,155.19 63,006,618.56 Less: Operating costs 19,445,018.71 35,598,969.47 Business taxes and surcharge 2,194,620.77 2,655,900.98 Selling expenses 1,026,123.63 2,081,113.84 Administrative expenses 45,751,952.85 45,289,518.52 R&D costs 9,966,410.41 4,375,401.51 Financial expenses -1,177,208.75 -1,001,182.08 Including: Interest expense Interest income -865,310.60 -946,751.69 Add: Other incomes 25,993.99 - Investment income (losses are represented by "-") 31,318,523.30 1,408,417.90 Including: Investment income of associates and joint ventures 24,613,457.41 25,053,420.89 Gains arising from derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost Income on hedging the net exposure (losses are represented by "-") Income from change in fair value (losses are represented by "-") 2,169,095.89 Credit impairment loss (losses are represented by "-") 4,050,740.35 Assets impairment loss (losses are represented by "-") -13,188,717.99 255.71 Gains on disposal of assets (losses are represented by "-") -32,467.60 854.70 2. Operating profit (losses are represented by "-") -20,935,334.84 -20,532,835.02 Add: Non-operating income 18,200,914.74 Less: Non-operating expenses 204,500.00 32,467.60 3. Total profit (total losses are represented by "-") -21,139,834.84 -2,364,387.88 Less: Income tax expense - 27 - Parent Company Income Statement (Continued) January-June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Amount for the Amount for the Items current period previous period 4. Net profit (net losses are represented by "-") -21,139,834.84 -2,364,387.88 Net profit for going concern (net losses are represented by "-") -21,139,834.84 -2,364,387.88 Net profit for discontinued operation (net losses are represented by "-") 5. Net other comprehensive income after tax 4,694.04 (1) Other comprehensive income which will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss 4,694.04 1. Changes as a result of remeasurement of defined benefit plan 2. Other comprehensive income accounted for using equity method which will not be reclassified to profit and loss 3. Changes in fair value of other equity instruments investment 4,694.04 Changes in fair value of the enterprise's own credit risk Other comprehensive income which will be reclassified to profit and loss Other comprehensive income accounted for using equity method which will be reclassified to profit and loss Changes in fair value of other debt investment Amount of financial assets reclassified to other comprehensive income Provision for credit impairment of other debt investment Cash flow hedging reserve Translation difference of financial statements in foreign currencies Others - 28 - Company Income Statement (Continued) January-June2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Amount for the Amount for the Items current period previous period 6. Total comprehensive income -21,135,140.80 -2,364,387.88 7. Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) Head of the Accounting Legal representative: Chief Accountant: Department: Xia Dechuan Hu Dali Liu Xianfang - 29 - Consolidated Cash Flow Statement January-June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Amount for the Amount for the Items current period previous period 1. Cash flows from operating activities Cash received from the sale of goods and rendering of services 1,917,822,585.46 2,051,599,065.88 Net increase in deposits and placements from financial institutions Net increase in borrowings due to central bank Net increase in loans from banks and other financial institutions Cash received from premiums of original insurance contract Net amount of reinsurance business Net increase in deposits of the insured and investment Cash received from interests, fees and commissions Net increase in placements from banks and other financial institutions Net increase in repurchasing Net cash received from securities brokerage Refunds of taxes 36,995,137.15 36,957,849.05 Cash received relating to other operating activities 135,307,177.54 124,685,674.31 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 2,090,124,900.15 2,213,242,589.24 - 30 - Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Continued) January-June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Amount for the Amount for the Items current period previous period Cash paid on purchase of goods and services received 1,948,079,929.87 1,848,536,201.20 Net increase in loans and advances Net increase in deposits in the Central Bank and other financial institutions Cash paid for claim settlements on original insurance contract Net increase in financial assets held for trading Net increase in placement Cash paid for interests, fees and commissions Cash paid for policy dividends Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 261,894,614.47 240,655,958.39 Cash paid for all types of taxes 76,227,262.45 115,249,064.91 Cash paid relating to other operating activities 106,671,260.95 141,539,541.89 Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities 2,392,873,067.74 2,345,980,766.39 Net cash flows generated from operating activities -302,748,167.59 -132,738,177.15 - 31 - Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Continued) January-June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Amount for the Amount for the Items current period previous period 2. Cash flows from investing activities Cash received from disposal and returns of investments Cash received from return on investments 29,347,027.95 10,024,098.81 Net cash received from the disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 3,191,048.10 106,399.35 Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other operating entities Cash received relating to other investing activities 860,000,000.00 950,000,000.00 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 892,538,076.05 960,130,498.16 Cash paid on purchase of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 69,932,139.27 19,317,554.42 Cash paid for investments Net increase in secured loans Net cash paid on acquisition of subsidiaries and other operating entities Cash paid relating to other investing activities 990,000,000.00 960,000,000.00 Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities 1,059,932,139.27 979,317,554.42 Net cash flows generated from operating activities -167,394,063.22 -19,187,056.26 - 32 - Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Continued) January-June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Amount for the Amount for the Items current period previous period 3. Net cash flows generated from financing activities Cash received from investment Including: Cash received by subsidiaries from minority shareholders' investment Cash received from borrowings 95,000,000.00 95,000,000.00 Cash received from issuing bonds Cash received relating to other financing activities 19,500,580.63 39,198,666.76 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 114,500,580.63 134,198,666.76 Cash paid on repayment of borrowings 140,000,000.00 45,000,000.00 Cash paid on distribution of dividends or profits, or interest expenses 2,305,605.11 1,489,974.74 Including: bonus and profit paid to minority shareholders by subsidiaries Cash paid relating to other financing activities 127,899.36 285,364.09 Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities 142,433,504.47 46,775,338.83 Net cash flows generated from financing activities -27,932,923.84 87,423,327.93 4. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents -1,068,186.26 -100,015.82 5. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents -499,143,340.91 -64,601,921.30 Add: Cash and cash equivalents 1,292,114,192.80 1,191,597,115.73 6. Cash and cash equivalents 792,970,851.89 1,126,995,194.43 Head of the Accounting Legal representative: Chief Accountant: Department: Xia Dechuan Hu Dali Liu Xianfang - 33 - Parent Company Cash Flow Statement January-June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Amount for the Amount for the Items current period previous period I. Cash flows from operating activities Cash received from the sale of goods and rendering of services 31,358,826.06 49,420,552.68 Refunds of taxes Cash received received to other operating activities 23,617,416.01 69,583,432.96 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 54,976,242.07 119,003,985.64 Cash paid on purchase of goods and services received 18,722,950.81 30,505,465.75 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 50,093,202.73 44,545,818.53 Cash paid for all types of taxes 3,792,973.03 6,922,181.10 Cash paid relating to other operating activities 73,226,772.04 116,209,026.87 Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities 145,835,898.61 198,182,492.25 Net cash flows generated from operating activities -90,859,656.54 -79,178,506.61 - 34 - Parent Company Cash Flow Statement (Continued) January-June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Amount for the Amount for the Items current period previous period 2. Cash flows from investing activities Cash received from disposal and returns of investments Cash received from return on investments 25,564,905.44 9,573,070.12 Net cash received from the disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other operating entities Cash received relating to other investing activities 670,000,000.00 900,000,000.00 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 695,564,905.44 909,573,070.12 Cash paid on purchase of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets Cash paid for investments 10,000,000.00 Net cash paid on acquisition of subsidiaries and other operating entities Cash paid relating to other investing activities 730,000,000.00 860,000,000.00 Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities 730,000,000.00 870,000,000.00 Net cash flows generated from operating activities -34,435,094.56 39,573,070.12 - 35 - Parent Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Continued) January-June 2019 Amount for the Amount for the Items current period previous period Cash flows from financing activities

Cash received from investment Cash received from borrowings

Cash received from issuing bonds

Cash received from other financing activities

Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities

Cash paid on repayment of borrowings

Cash paid on distribution of dividends or profits, or interests expenses

Cash paid on other financing activities

Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities

Net cash flows from financing activities Effect of fluctuations in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 0.54 5. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents -125,294,751.10 -39,605,435.95 Add: balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 236,485,704.31 171,036,014.33 6. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 111,190,953.21 131,430,578.38 Head of the Legal representative: Chief Accountant: Accounting Department: Xia Dechuan Hu Dali Liu Xianfang - 36 - - 37 - Consolidated Statement of changes in equity January-June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Current period Equity attributable to parent company Other equity instrument Other Less: comprehensive General Undistributed Minority Total owners' Items Share capital Preference shares Perpetual bonds Others Capital reserve treasury shares income Special reserve Surplus reserve risk reserve profit Other Subtotal interests equity I. Balance at the end of prior year 913,838,529.00 1,470,691,800.13 191,513.87 258,647,274.54 825,055,181.86 3,468,424,299.40 223,454,061.90 3,691,878,361.30 Add: Changes in accounting policies Error correction of previous period Business combination involving entities under common control Others II. Balance at the beginning of current year 913,838,529.00 1,470,691,800.13 191,513.87 258,647,274.54 825,055,181.86 3,468,424,299.40 223,454,061.90 3,691,878,361.30 III. Changes of current year (decreases are represented by "-") 4,694.04 -30,717,558.59 -30,712,864.55 27,383,699.38 -3,329,165.17 (I) Total comprehensive income 4,694.04 42,389,523.73 42,394,217.77 27,383,699.38 69,777,917.15 Share capital contributed or withdrew by owners Share capital contributed by owners Capital contributed by holders of other equity instruments Amount of share-based payment included Others (III) Profit distribution -73,107,082.32 -73,107,082.32 -73,107,082.32 Appropriation of surplus reserve Appropriation of general risk reserve 3. Appropriation of profit to owners -73,107,082.32 -73,107,082.32 -73,107,082.32 4. Others (IV) Internal carry-over within equity Transfer of capital reserve to share capital Transfer of surplus reserve to share capital Surplus reserve to cover losses Change in defined benefit plan carried over to retained earnings Others Appropriation and application of special reserve Appropriation of special reserve Application of special reserve (VI) Others IV. Balance at the end of current period 913,838,529.00 1,470,691,800.13 196,207.91 258,647,274.54 794,337,623.27 3,437,711,434.85 250,837,761.28 3,688,549,196.13 - 38 - Consolidated Statement of changes in equity (Continued) January-June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated) Preceding period Equity attributable to parent company Other equity instrument Other Less: comprehensive General Undistributed Minority Total owners' Items Share capital Preference shares Perpetual bonds Others Capital reserve treasury shares income Special reserve Surplus reserve risk reserve profit Other Subtotal interests equity I. Balance at the end of prior year 913,838,529.00 1,464,043,022.82 254,995,636.63 730,715,948.32 3,363,593,136.77 208,050,616.66 3,571,643,753.43 Add: Changes in accounting policies Error correction of previous period Business combination involving entities under common control Others II. Balance at the beginning of current year 913,838,529.00 1,464,043,022.82 254,995,636.63 730,715,948.32 3,363,593,136.77 208,050,616.66 3,571,643,753.43 III. Changes of current year (decreases are represented by "-") -12,949,236.32 -12,949,236.32 25,023,587.73 12,074,351.41 (I) Total comprehensive income 51,019,460.71 51,019,460.71 25,023,587.73 76,043,048.44 Share capital contributed or withdrew by owners Share capital contributed by owners Capital contributed by holders of other equity instruments Amount of share-based payment included 4. Others (III) Profit distribution -63,968,697.03 -63,968,697.03 -63,968,697.03 Appropriation of surplus reserve Appropriation of general risk reserve 3. Appropriation of profit to owners -63,968,697.03 -63,968,697.03 -63,968,697.03 4. Others (IV) Internal carry-over within equity Transfer of capital reserve to share capital Transfer of surplus reserve to share capital Surplus reserve to cover losses Changes arising from carry-over of re- measured net liabilities or net assets of defined benefit plan Other Appropriation and application of special reserve Appropriation of special reserve Application of special reserve (VI) Others IV. Balance at the end of current year913,838,529.001,464,043,022.82254,995,636.63717,766,712.003,350,643,900.45 233,074,204.39 3,583,718,104.84 Legal Representative: Chief Accountant: Head of the Accounting Department: Xia Dechuan Hu Dali Liu Xianfang - 39 - Parent Company Statement of changes in equity January-June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless other wise stated) Current period Other equity instrument Other Preference Less: comprehensive Undistributed Total Items Share capital shares Perpetual bonds Others Capital reserve treasury shares income Special reserve Surplus reserve profit owners' equity I. Balance at the end of prior year 913,838,529.00 1,434,870,834.28 191,513.87 258,647,274.54 199,429,638.06 2,806,977,789.75 Add: Changes in accounting policies Error correction of previous period Others II. Balance at the beginning of current year 913,838,529.00 1,434,870,834.28 191,513.87 258,647,274.54 199,429,638.06 2,806,977,789.75 III. Changes of current year (decreases are represented by "-") 4,694.04 -96,416,013.05 -96,411,319.01 (I) Total comprehensive income 4,694.04 -21,139,834.84 -21,135,140.80 Share capital contributed or withdrew by owners Share capital contributed by owners Capital contributed by holders of other equity instruments Amount of share-based payment included Others (III) Profit distribution -73,107,082.32 -73,107,082.32 1. Appropriation of surplus reserve 2. Appropriation to owners (or shareholders) -73,107,082.32 -73,107,082.32 3. Others (IV) Internal carry-over within equity Transfer of capital reserve to capital (or share capital) Transfer of surplus reserve to (or share capital) Surplus reserve to cover losses Change in defined benefit plan carried over to retained earnings Other comprehensive income carried over to retained earnings Others Special reserve Appropriation for the current period Application for the current period (VI) Others IV. Balance at the end of current period 913,838,529.00 1,434,870,834.28 196,207.91 258,647,274.54 105,182,720.90 2,712,735,566.63 - 40 - Parent Company Statement of changes in equity (Continued) January-June 2019 (Expressed in RMB, unless other wise stated) Preceding period Other equity instrument Other Preference Less: comprehensive Undistributed Total Items Share capital shares Perpetual bonds Others Capital reserve treasury shares income Special reserve Surplus reserve profit owners' equity I. Balance at the end of prior year 913,838,529.00 1,434,870,834.28 254,995,636.63 230,533,593.95 2,834,238,593.86 Add: Changes in accounting policies Error correction of previous period Others II. Balance at the beginning of current year 913,838,529.00 1,434,870,834.28 254,995,636.63 230,533,593.95 2,834,238,593.86 Changes of current year (decreases are represented by "-") -66,333,084.91 -66,333,084.91 (I) Total comprehensive income -2,364,387.88 -2,364,387.88 Share capital contributed or withdrew by owners Share capital contributed by owners Capital contributed by holders of other equity instruments Amount of share-based payment included Others (III) Profit distribution -63,968,697.03 -63,968,697.03 1. Appropriation of surplus reserve 2. Appropriation to owners (or shareholders) -63,968,697.03 -63,968,697.03 3. Others (IV) Internal carry-over within equity Transfer of capital reserve to capital (or share capital) Transfer of surplus reserve to capital (or share capital) Surplus reserve to cover losses Changes arising from carry-over of re-measured net liabilities or net assets of defined benefit plan Others Appropriation and application of special reserve Appropriation of special reserve Application of special reserve (VI) Others IV. Balance at the end of current year 913,838,529.00 1,434,870,834.28 254,995,636.63 164,200,509.04 2,767,905,508.95 Legal Representative: Chief Accountant: Head of the Accounting Department: Xia Dechuan Hu Dali Liu Xianfang NOTES PREPARATION OF BASIS

Based on going concern and actual transactions and events, the Company prepared financial statements in accordance with the basic and specific standards of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, the Application Guidance for Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises, interpretations of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and other relevant regulations issued by the Ministry of Finance (hereinafter collectively referred to as "CAS"), and the disclosure requirements in the Preparation Convention of Information Disclosure by Companies Offering Securities to the Public No.15 - General Provisions on Financial Reporting issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. GOING CONCERN

For the reporting period and at least 12 months since the end of the reporting period, the Company's production and operation was stable with reasonable asset and liability structure, therefore it has ability to continue as a going concern and there is no significant risk affecting its ability to continue as a going concern. SEGMENT REPORTS

The Company established 4 parts of segment reports on the basis of the internal organisational structure, management requirement and internal report system. They are intelligent city industry, electronic manufacturing service, intelligent manufacturing industry and others. Each segment provides different products and service, or activities from different areas. Due to the different demands of each segment applying for different technology and marketing strategy, the company's management control the different segments of business activities separately, and evaluate the operating results on a regular basis in order to allocate resources and evaluate its performance.

The inter-segment transfer price is determined based on the actual transaction price, and the expenses indirectly attributable to each segment are distributed among the segments according to the corresponding proportion. The assets are allocated based on the operations of the segments and the location of the assets. Segment liabilities include liabilities attributable to the segment from the segment's operating activities. If the liabilities related to the liabilities shared by the multiple operating segments are allocated to these operating segments, the shared liabilities are also allocated to these operating segments.

Non-current assets are classified according to the assets in which they are located, excluding available-for-sale financial assets and deferred income tax assets. The non-current assets of the Company are all within the China Mainland. - 41 - - 42 - Electronic Electronic Intelligent city manufacturing manufacturing Undistributed Eliminations Item industry service industry Others amount among segments Total Trade income from third party 839,423,275.78 852,153,901.49 396,994,444.66 40,774,154.61 2,129,345,776.54 Trade income between segments 32,835,379.77 36,729,931.20 25,647,314.15 14,102,412.82 -109,315,037.94 Investment income from joint ventures and associated 102,567.38 24,613,457.41 24,716,024.79 Asset impairment of losses -21,625.28 -13,188,717.99 -13,210,343.27 Credit impairment losses -987,865.58 656,576.61 -3,771,284.60 -4,102,573.57 Depreciation and amortisation expense 3,446,370.22 6,944,719.34 4,281,264.60 16,528,980.05 11,469,153.23 42,670,487.44 Total Profit 34,160,245.32 73,002,627.07 10,210,398.30 -27,144,411.35 -1,740,584.46 2,192,310.89 90,680,585.77 Income tax expense 5,150,973.69 15,748,237.47 8,151.50 20,907,362.66 Net profit 29,009,271.63 57,254,389.60 10,210,398.30 -27,152,562.85 -1,740,584.46 2,192,310.89 69,773,223.11 Total assets 2,073,383,263.29 1,670,276,602.58 1,116,504,137.32 777,703,356.93 3,018,768,822.30 -2,379,289,304.92 6,277,346,877.50 Total liabilities 1,325,464,080.03 775,268,814.62 688,824,329.39 165,479,961.94 295,818,873.53 -662,058,378.14 2,588,797,681.37 Other non-cash expense beside depreciation and amortisation expense 1,789,028.15 301,673,363.41 303,462,391.56 Long-term investment for joint ventures and associated enterprises 1,589,886.41 13,170,007.45 10,066,325.64 -10,537,372.99 -2,800,910.65 -3,939,924.04 7,548,011.82 Increase in other non-current assets besides long-term investment ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE Accounts receivable shown by aging Aging Closing balance Within 1 year (including 1 year) 977,722,846.82 Including: 0-6 months 837,342,491.22 7-12 months 140,380,355.60 1-2 years 128,657,187.74 2-3 years 39,592,205.72 3-4 years 30,092,282.05 4-5 years 1,315,839.97 Over 5 years 6,646,529.00 Total 1,184,026,891.30 Notes: the above amount is without the provisions of accounts receivable. 2. Accounts receivable disclosed by classification by means of bad debt provision Closing balance Carrying Amount Bad debt Provision Carrying Value Provision Type Value Percentage Value percentage (%) (%) Accounts receivable with individual accrual 320,453,755.11 27.06 22,333,291.84 6.97 298,120,463.27 Including: Accounts receivable with individual significance and accruing bad debt provision individually 295,369,459.24 24.95 16,879,699.05 5.71 278,489,760.19 Accounts receivable with individual insignificance but individually accruing bad debt provision 25,084,295.87 2.11 5,453,592.79 21.74 19,630,703.08 Accounts receivable accruing bad debt provision in credit risk characteristic portfolio 863,573,136.19 72.94 17,651,665.76 2.04 845,921,470.43 Among which: Aging portfolio 445,491,305.68 37.63 17,393,417.55 3.90 428,097,888.13 Related parties portfolio 418,081,830.51 35.31 258,248.21 0.06 417,823,582.30 Total 1,184,026,891.30 100.00 39,984,957.60 1,144,041,933.70 - 43 - Opening balance Carrying Amount Bad debt Provision Carrying Value Provision Type Value Percentage Value percentage (%) (%) Single item of bad debt provision 233,783,226.75 22.41 22,264,703.00 9.52 211,518,523.75 Among which: Accounts receivable with individual significance and accruing bad debt provision individually 189,887,214.14 18.20 16,879,699.05 8.89 173,007,515.09 Accounts receivable with individual insignificance but individually accruing bad debt provision 43,896,012.61 4.21 5,385,003.95 12.27 38,511,008.66 Accounts receivable accruing bad debt provision in credit risk characteristic portfolio 809,493,651.24 77.59 17,571,047.51 2.17 791,922,603.73 Among which: Aging portfolio 407,082,120.09 39.02 17,287,845.29 4.25 389,794,274.80 Related parties portfolio 402,411,531.15 38.57 283,202.22 0.07 402,128,328.93 Total 1,043,276,877.99 100.00 39,835,750.51 1,003,441,127.48 - 44 - Single item of bad debt provision: Closing balance Carrying Bad debt Provision Name amount provision percentage Reasons for provision (%) Chengdu Rail Transit Group Co., Ltd. 79,850,880.00 Expected to be recovered NARI Technology Co., Ltd. 65,925,570.64 35,822.50 0.05 Expected partly not to be recovered Tianjin Binhai Rail Transit Development 23,018,700.00 Expected to be recovered Co., Ltd. Nanjing Metro Group Co., Ltd. 17,277,352.95 Expected to be recovered Nanjing Yougete Communication 14,275,594.00 14,275,594.00 100.00 Expected to be recovered Equipment Co., Ltd. Nanjing Ninggao Railway Transportation 14,188,690.38 Expected to be recovered Co., Ltd. Shijiazhuan Railway Transportation Co., 13,034,598.29 Expected to be recovered Ltd. Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region 12,214,150.80 1,988,587.62 16.28 Expected partly not to be Press and Publications Bureau of recovered Radio and Television Bwton Technology Co., Ltd. Expected to be recovered Nanjing Ninggao Railway Transportation 10,545,256.26 Expected to be recovered Co., Ltd. Tianjin Underground Railway Group 9,512,022.30 Expected to be recovered Co.,Ltd. Suzhou Rail Transit Group Co., Ltd. 11,430,385.79 Expected to be recovered Jiangsu Cable Network Development 5,914,000.00 543,650.00 9.19 Expected partly not to be Co. Ltd. Sihong Branch recovered Jiangsu Province Cable Broadcasting 5,896,625.57 36,044.93 0.61 Expected partly not to be Network Co., Ltd Nanjing Branch recovered China Cable Television Network Co., 3,827,640.00 24,331.00 0.64 Expected partly not to be Ltd. Hainan Branch recovered Chengdu Metro Co., Ltd. 3,714,992.26 Expected to be recovered Zhangzhou Wanda Plaza Co., Ltd. 3,170,200.08 Expected to be recovered Linquan County Key Project 2,720,000.00 Expected to be recovered Construction Administration Bureau Information Department of A Certain 2,023,000.00 2,023,000.00 100.00 Expected not to be Military Region Command recovered Subtotal of other petty amount 10,814,095.79 3,406,261.79 31.50 Expected partly not to be recovered TOTAL 320,453,755.11 22,333,291.84 - 45 - Provision by portfolio: Closing balance Accounts Bad debt Provision Name receivable Provision percentage (%) Aging portfolio 445,491,305.68 17,393,417.55 3.90 Related parties portfolio 418,081,830.51 258,248.21 0.06 TOTAL 863,573,136.19 17,651,665.76 In a portfolio, accounts receivable accruing bad debt provision by aging method End of period Carrying value Bad debt Aging Amount Provision (%) Within 1 year (inclusive) 368,386,812.02 82.69 440,617.25 Among which: 0-6 months 359,574,467.12 80.71 7-12 months 8,812,344.90 1.98 440,617.25 1-2 years past due 43,883,854.53 9.85 4,388,385.45 2-3 years past due 12,692,094.63 2.85 1,903,814.20 3-4 years past due 13,193,300.11 2.96 3,957,990.03 4-5 years past due 1,265,267.54 0.28 632,633.77 Over 5 years 6,069,976.85 1.36 6,069,976.85 TOTAL 445,491,305.68 100.00 17,393,417.55 - 46 - In a portfolio, accounts receivable accruing bad debt provision by other means: End of period Provision Bad debt Name Carrying amount percentage Provision (%) Related parties portfolio 418,081,830.51 0.06 258,248.21 TOTAL 418,081,830.51 258,248.21 3. Provision, transfer and recovery of bad debts in the period Change amount for current period Opening Accrual of Return or Transfer or Closing Type balance bad debts recovery wirte-off balance Single item of bad debt provision 22,264,703.00 68,588.84 22,333,291.84 Among them: Accounts receivable with significant single amount and separate provision for bad debts 16,879,699.05 16,879,699.05 Accounts receivable with insignificant single amount but with separate provision for bad debts 5,385,003.95 68,588.84 5,453,592.79 Receivables with provision for bad debts based on credit risk characteristics 17,571,047.51 791,798.68 711,180.43 17,651,665.76 Among them: Receivables with provision for bad debts by aging analysis 17,287,845.29 791,798.68 686,226.42 17,393,417.55 Receivables with other combinations for provision for bad debts 283,202.22 24,954.01 258,248.21 Total 39,835,750.51 860,387.52 711,180.43 39,984,957.60 4. There were no accounts receivable effectively verified in the period. - 47 - 5. Status of top five receivables according to the closing balance collected by the debtor. Closing balance Percentage Accounts of total Provision Name receivable receivables for bad debt (%) Nanjing CEC-Panda Flat Panel Technology Co., Ltd 136,985,130.67 11.57 Chengdu CEC-Panda Display Technology Co.,Ltd. 136,155,510.37 11.50 Chengdu Rail Transit Group Co, Ltd. 79,850,880.00 6.74 NARI Technology Co., Ltd 65,925,570.64 5.57 35,822.50 Nanjing CEC-Panda LCD Technology Co.,Ltd. 57,045,844.29 4.82 TOTAL 475,962,935.97 40.20 35,822.50 OTHER EQUITY INSTRUMENTS INVESTMENTS 1. Other equity instruments investments Project Closing balance Opening Balance Jiangsu Research and Design Institute Of Urban Rail Transit Co., Ltd 3,911,610.55 3,905,351.83 Total 3,911,610.55 3,905,351.83 - 48 - 2. Status of investment in significant transactional equity instruments at the end of the period Reasons designated to be Reasons for Amounts measured at fair transferring transferred to value and whose other Revenue retained income changes are comprehensive recognized in from other included in other income to the current Cumulative Aggregate consolidated comprehensive retained Project period gain losses proceeds income earnings Jiangsu Research and Design Institute Of Urban Rail Transit Non-transactional Co., Ltd 311,610.55 investment (6) CONTRACT ASSETS AND CONTRACT LIABILITIES Details of contract assets and contract liabilities Contract assets Opening balance 360,753,744.24 Increase 216,758,572.97 Converted in to accounts receivable in this period 51,534,945.38 Contract asset impairment provision 1,630,215.12 Net closing balance 524,347,156.71 Including: Listed as contract assets 524,347,156.71 Listed as other non-current assets Contract liabilities Opening balance 221,380,505.81 Increase 77,947,349.10 Interest adjustment The income confirmed in the current period includes the income in the balance at the beginning of the year 67,534,689.77 Closing balance 231,793,165.14 Including: Listed as contractual liabilities 231,793,165.14 Listed as other non-current liabilities - 49 - (7) Accounts payable (1) List of accounts payable Classified by aging: Aging Closing balance Opening balance Within 1 year (inclusive) 1,306,204,833.41 1,359,695,678.37 1-2 years (including 2 year) 111,243,655.54 111,329,297.59 2-3 years (including 3 year) 103,233,252.97 46,995,341.56 Over 3 years 28,157,175.24 26,439,107.14 Total 1,548,838,917.16 1,544,459,424.66 Classified by nature Type Closing balance Opening balance Payment for goods 1,035,213,947.63 1,188,473,834.78 Project funds 455,886,702.63 304,111,326.91 Processing and maintenance funds 18,987,366.02 19,429,824.88 Logistics warehousing funds 13,509,062.44 8,126,415.82 Others 25,241,838.44 24,318,022.27 Total 1,548,838,917.16 1,544,459,424.66 - 50 - 1. Significant account payables aged over 1 year Reasons for not settled Closing or carried Items balance forward Suzhou Fuqiang Technology Co., Ltd. 23,753,637.70 Not settled China Railway Signal & Communication Shanghai Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd. 13,218,776.00 Not settled Shanghai Charmhope Information Technology Co.,Ltd. 8,705,989.98 Not settled Anhui Chunqin Education Equipment Co.,Ltd. 8,237,655.93 Not settled Beijing Sumavision Technologies Co., Ltd. 8,180,854.63 Not settled Nanjing Changxin Technology Co.,Ltd. 7,340,078.79 Not settled NIVEK Industrial Co.,Ltd. 6,755,216.72 Not settled Suzhou Jinnaodai Intelligent System Engineering Co.,Ltd. 6,229,765.99 Not settled Xunfei Zhiyuan Information Technology Co.,Ltd. 6,036,622.00 Not settled Motorola Systems(China) Co.,Ltd. 4,350,669.55 Not settled Jiangsu Hengxin Technology Co.,Ltd. 3,953,627.72 Not settled Panda Electronics Group Limited 3,570,034.49 Not settled Nanjing Hua Hao Buildings Technology Co., Ltd. 3,244,054.95 Not settled Urumqi Weirui Innovation Information Technology Co., Ltd. 3,072,391.01 Not settled Dongba Construction Installation Engineering Co., Ltd. 2,861,239.19 Not settled Zhongtian Rili RF Cables Co.,Ltd. 2,860,908.40 Not settled Judong Machinery(Kunshan)Co.,Ltd.. 2,658,180.00 Not settled Shijiazhuang Yuandong Communications Co.,Ltd. 2,455,660.20 Not settled Jiangsu Sument Information Technology Co., Ltd 2,296,530.00 Not settled Xinyi Shuangtang Town Meiguang Building Materials Business department, 2,273,920.00 Not settled Beijing Jinbalun Radio and Television Technology Co.,Ltd. 2,043,408.48 Not settled Total 124,099,221.73 - 51 - (8) Operating income and operating cost Current period Last period Items Income Cost Income Cost Principal business 2,114,190,750.98 1,819,973,412.88 1,990,390,967.77 1,702,357,561.36 Other business 15,155,025.56 3,579,907.61 3,238,801.97 1,436,087.83 Total 2,129,345,776.54 1,823,553,320.49 1,993,629,769.74 1,703,793,649.19 Income tax expenses 1. List of income tax expenses Items Current period Last period Current income tax 20,722,418.32 14,059,110.44 Deferred income tax 184,944.34 103,072.52 Total 20,907,362.66 14,162,182.96 - 52 - 2. Explain of the relationship of income Tax Expenses and accounting profit Items Current period Total profit 90,680,585.77 Income tax expenses calculated at the statutory (or applicable) tax rate 22,670,146.44 Different tax rate of subsidiaries 2,032,528.03 Adjustment on previous income tax 2,399,673.05 Income not subject to tax Expenses not deductible for tax purposes Utilisation of previously unrecognised tax losses for the current period 184,962.34 Unrecognised deductible temporary difference and deductible tax loss for the current period Effect of additional deducible cost under tax law -6,379,947.20 Income tax expenses 20,907,362.66 Companies subject to different income tax rates are disclosed as follows: Name of the enterprise Income tax rate Galant Limited 16.50% Hong Kong China Electronic Trading Co., Ltd 16.50% Nanjing Panda Electronic Manufacture Co., Ltd 15.00% Nanjing Panda Communication Technology Co., Ltd 15.00% Nanjing Huage Appliance and Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd 15.00% Nanjing Panda Information Industry Co., Ltd 15.00% Nanjing Panda Mechatronics Instrument Technology Co., Ltd 15.00% Shenzhen Jinghua Information Technology Co., Ltd 15.00% Nanjing Panda Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd 15.00% Shenzhen Jinghua Property Management Co., Ltd 20.00% 1. Nanjing Panda Electronic Manufacture Co., Ltd., a second-level subsidiary of the Company, passed the high-tech enterprise on 7 December 2017, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201732003580) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The - 53 - certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019, Nanjing Panda Electronic Manufacture Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income. Nanjing Panda Communications Technology Co., Ltd., a second-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 7 December 2017, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201732003313) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019, Nanjing Panda Communications Technology Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income. Nanjing Huage Appliance and Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., a third-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 7 December 2017, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201732002602) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019, Nanjing Huage Appliance and Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income. Nanjing Panda Information Industry Co., Ltd., a second-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 28 November 2018, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201832002286) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020, Nanjing Panda Information Industry Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income. Nanjing Panda Electromechanical Instrument Technology Co., Ltd., a second-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 28 November 2018, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201832002778) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020, Nanjing Panda Electromechanical Instrument Technology Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income. Jingwah Information Technology Co., Ltd., a third-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 9 November 2018, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201844204258) jointly issued by Shenzhen Municipal Science and Technology Innovation Committee and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020, Jingwah Information Technology Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income. - 54 - Nanjing Panda Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd., a second-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 28 November 2018, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201832001770) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020, Nanjing Panda Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income. Shenzhen Jingjia Real Estate Management Co., Ltd., a fourth-level subsidiary of the Company, was recognized as a small-scaleprofit-making enterprise in the current period. The income of the Company was reduced to 50% of the taxable income and the enterprise income tax was paid at a rate of 20%. The subsidiary Company GALANT LIMITED registered in Hong Kong and Hong Kong Electric Group Jinghua Trading Co., Ltd. have a profit tax rate of 16.5%. RETURN ON NET ASSETS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE: Weighted average Earnings per return on net share (RMB) Profits of the reporting period assets Basic Diluted (%) Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 1.22 0.0464 0.0464 Net profit after deducting extraordinary profit and loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 0.89 0.0338 0.0338 Profit Distribution

The profit appropriation plan for the year 2018 was approved at the fourteenth meeting of the ninth session of the Board of the Company and the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company,pursuant to which, a cash dividend of RMB0.80 (tax inclusive) for every ten shares was distributed on the basis of a total share capital of 913,838,529.00 shares at the end of the reporting period of 2018, with the total cash dividend distributed amounting to RMB73,107,082.32. The profit distribution plan was approved at the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company. - 55 - Significant accounting policies and accounting estimate change 1. Significant accounting policies Implementation of the Notice of the Ministry of Finance on Revising the Format of the 2019 Annual General Enterprise Financial Statements On 30 April 2019, the Notice of the Ministry of Finance on Revising the Format of the 2019 Annual General Enterprise Financial Statements (CK [2019] No. 6) was published by the Ministry of Finance, which revised the format of general financial statements of business enterprises. Main influences incurred by implementation of such provisions by the Company are as follows: Examination Contents and reasons for changes in and approval Influenced statement item name accounting policies procedure and amount The "notes receivables and accounts Board approval "Notes receivable and accounts receivables" in the balance sheet r e c e i v a b l e " a r e s e p a r a t e l y are separately listed as "notes listed as "notes receivable and r e c e i v a b l e s " a n d " a c c o u n t s accounts receivable". The ending receivables"; "Notes payable and amount of "notes receivable" is accounts payable" are separately RMB305,140,698.53, the initial listed as "notes payables and amount is RMB268,269,716.38, accounts payables". Comparative a n d t h e e n d i n g a m o u n t o f data is adjusted accordingly. " a c c o u n t s r e c e i v a b l e " i s RMB1,144,041,933.70, the initial amount is RMB1,003,441,127.48; "Notes payable and accounts p a y a b l e " a r e s e p a r a t e l y listed as "notes payable and accounts payable". The ending amount of "notes payable" is RMB259,142,824.49, the initial amount is RMB187,360,370.61, and the ending amount of "notes payable" is RMB1,548,838,917.16 a n d t h e i n i t i a l a m o u n t i s RMB1,544,459,424.66. - 56 - Examination Contents and reasons for changes in and approval Influenced statement item name accounting policies procedure and amount The "credit impairment losses" and Board approval "Credit impairment losses" were "asset impairment losses" in the R M B - 4 , 1 0 2 , 5 7 3 . 5 7 i n t h e income statement are adjusted by current period, and the amount the loss as a positive number from i n th e previou s perio d was the loss as a negative number. R M B - 1,018,592 . 09 ; "A s s e t Comparative data is adjusted i m p a i r m e n t l o s s e s " w e r e accordingly. R M B - 1 3 , 2 1 0 , 3 4 3 . 2 7 i n t h e current period and the amount i n th e previou s perio d was RMB238,867.43. 2. Changes in significant accounting estimates There was no change in significant accounting estimates for the Reporting Period - 57 - Miscellaneous

As at 30 June 2019, the Company provided guarantees for the subsidiaries of the Company amounting to RMB405,982,169.94, of which: RMB137,379,672.51 is guaranteed in the form of bank acceptance bill; RMB163,032,830.89 is guaranteed in the form of letter of guarantee; RMB50,000,000.00 is guaranteed in the form of credit borrowing and RMB55,569,666.54 is guaranteed in the form of letter of credit (30 June 2018: the Company provided the guarantee of RMB328,310,439.93 of which RMB99,831,296.61 is guaranteed by the Company in the form of bank acceptance bill, RMB67,216,845.53 is guaranteed in the form of letter of guarantee, RMB95,000,000.00 is guaranteed in the form of credit borrowing and RMB66,262,297.79 is guaranteed in the form of letter of credit). By Order of the Board Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited Zhou Guixiang Chairman Nanjing, the People's Republic of China 29 August 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Executive Director: Mr. Zhou Guixiang, Mr. Lu Qing and Mr. Xia Dechuan; Non-executive Directors: Mr. Shen Jianlong, Mr. Deng Weiming and Mr. Gao Gan; and Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Du Jie, Mr. Zhang Chun and Mr. Gao Yajun. For illustration purpose only - 58 - Attachments Original document

