NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(600775)
Nanjing Panda Electronics : SUMMARY OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT

08/29/2019 | 08:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUMMARY OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT

  1. IMPORTANT NOTICE
    1. The summary of the results of Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") is set out below. The financial statements contained in this report are unaudited. The summary of 2019 Interim Report is based on the full-length 2019 Interim Report. Investors who wish to know more details should carefully read the full text of the Interim Report simultaneously posted on the websites designated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC"), such as the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
    2. The board of directors, the supervisory committee, the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company confirm that the information in this interim report is true, accurate and complete and does not contain any false representation, misleading statement or material omission, and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the contents herein.
    3. All Directors of the Company attended the Board meeting.
    4. This interim report of the Company is unaudited.
    5. The Company would not make any profit distribution or capitalization of capital reserve for the first half of 2019.

  1. BASIC INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY 2.1 Company profile

Overview of stock

Stock

The stock exchange on

Stock

abbreviation

Class of stock

which the shares are listed

abbreviation

Stock code

before change

A Share(s)

Shanghai Stock Exchange

NPEC

600775

N/A

H Share(s)

The Stock Exchange of

NPEC

00553

N/A

Hong Kong Limited

(the "Hong Kong Stock

Exchange")

Contact persons and

Representative of

contact information

Secretary to the Board

securities affairs

Name

Wang Dongdong

Wang Dongdong

Telephone

(8625) 8480 1144

(8625) 8480 1144

Facsimile

(8625) 8482 0729

(8625) 8482 0729

E-mail

dms@panda.cn

dms@panda.cn

Interim results

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces the unaudited interim results of the Group for the Reporting Period prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises.

As the Company adopts merely the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises for preparing its financial statements from 2016, the relevant financial data for the first half of 2019 have been presented in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises in this announcement.

2.2 Major financial data of the Company (Unaudited)

Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB

At the end of the

At the end of

Reporting Period

last year

(30 June

(31 December

Change from the

2019)

2018)

end of last year

(%)

Total assets

6,277,346,877.50

6,184,619,023.98

1.50

Net assets attributable to shareholders

of the Company

3,437,711,434.85

3,468,424,299.40

-0.89

Corresponding

Reporting

period of

Change from

Period

last year

corresponding

(January to

(January to

period of

June 2019)

June 2018)

last year

(%)

Net cash flow from operating activities

-302,748,167.59

-132,738,177.15

N/A

Operating income

2,129,345,776.54

1,993,629,769.74

6.81

Net profit attributable to shareholders of

the Company

42,389,523.73

51,019,460.71

-16.91

Net profit attributable to shareholders

of the Company after deduction of

extraordinary items

30,861,450.97

42,239,537.95

-26.94

Weighted average return on net

Decreased by

assets (%)

0.29 percentage

1.22

1.51

point

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.0464

0.0558

-16.91

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.0464

0.0558

-16.91

2.3 Total number of shareholders, shareholdings of the top ten shareholders and top ten holders of tradable shares (or holders of shares not subject to trading moratorium) as at the end of the Reporting Period

Unit: shares

Total number of shareholders as at the end of

the Reporting Period (account)

94,745

Shareholdings of top ten shareholders

Number

Number

of shares

Number

held subject

of shares

Nature of

Percentage of

of shares

to trading

pledged or

Name of shareholders

shareholders

shareholding

held

moratorium

frozen

(%)

HKSCC (Nominee) Limited

Overseas legal

26.57

242,800,218

0

Unknown

person

Panda Electronics Group Limited

State-owned

23.05

210,661,444

0

Unknown

("PEGL")

legal person

China Huarong Asset Management Co.,

State-owned

7.17

65,517,891

0

Unknown

Ltd.

legal person

Nanjing Electronics Information

State-owned

6.93

63,302,611

0

Unknown

Industrial Corporation ("NEIIC")

legal person

Zhang Xiaofeng(張曉峰)

Domestic natural

0.20

1,845,163

0

Unknown

Cheng Lijun(程利軍)

person

Domestic

0.17

1,569,900

0

Unknown

Qi Liqin（齊麗琴）

natural person

Domestic

0.11

1,015,667

0

Unknown

Lu Weirong(盧偉榮)

natural person

Domestic

0.11

1,000,000

0

Unknown

Wang Ping（王萍）

natural person

Domestic

0.10

950,000

0

Unknown

Duan Yijie（段義傑）

natural person

Domestic

0.10

927,274

0

Unknown

natural person

Description on connected relationship or party acting in concert among the aforesaid shareholders

NEIIC holds 100% equity interests of PEGL, the controlling shareholder of the Company. NEIIC holds, directly and through asset management plans, 49,534,611 A shares and 13,768,000 H shares of the Company, representing 6.93% of the total number of shares. NEIIC indirectly holds 210,661,444 A shares of the Company through PEGL, representing 23.05% of the total number of shares. In total, NEIIC holds 29.98% of the shares of the Company. Save as the above, the Company is not aware of any connected relationship or party acting in concert among other shareholders.

Notes:

HKSCC (Nominees) Limited held 242,800,218 shares (including 214,397,470 H shares and 1,402,748 A shares) of the Company on behalf of several clients, representing 26.57% of the issued share capital of the Company. The Company is not aware of any individual client holding more than 5% of the issued share capital of the Company.

2.4 Particulars of the total number of holders of preferred shares and the top 10 holders of preferred shares as at the end of the Reporting Period

Applicable N/A

2.5 Change in the controlling shareholder and the de facto controller

Applicable N/A

2.6 Outstanding and overdue payment of the Company's debts

Applicable N/A

  1. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
    3.1 The discussion and analysis on the operation
    In the first half of 2019, the Company strived to deepen structural reform, promote mechanism innovation and boost industry transformation and upgrading in response to the actual business development and external environment. In addition, the Company was committed to fully implementing development plan. Moreover, the Company believed in strengthening lean management and improving quality and efficiency. As a result, the Company accomplished the operating targets and key tasks assigned by the Board, and maintained a sound momentum of development. During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded operating income of RMB2,129,345,800, total profit of RMB90,680,600 and net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company of RMB42,389,500.

3.1.1Analysis of principal operations

  1. Analysis of changes in relevant items in the financial statements (Unaudited)

Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB

Amount for the

corresponding

Amount for

period of

Item

the Period

last year

Change

(%)

Operating income

2,129,345,776.54

1,993,629,769.74

6.81

Operating costs

1,823,553,320.49

1,703,793,649.19

7.03

Cost of sales

21,892,592.48

24,842,746.83

-11.88

Administrative expenses

105,415,293.63

99,945,852.85

5.47

Financial expenses

-195,797.60

370,226.01

-152.89

R&D expenses

103,493,120.42

103,166,097.03

0.32

Net cash flows from operating

activities

-302,748,167.59

-132,738,177.15

N/A

Net cash flows from investment

activities

-167,394,063.22

-19,187,056.26

N/A

Net cash flows from financing

activities

-27,932,923.84

87,423,327.93

-131.95

Interest expenses

2,433,504.47

1,775,338.83

37.07

Other income

5,766,281.17

1,268,248.20

354.67

Gain from change in fair value

2,975,260.27

0

N/A

Credit impairment losses

-4,102,573.57

-1,018,592.09

N/A

Assets impairment losses

-13,210,343.27

238,867.43

-5,630.41

Gains on disposal of assets

190,885.76

-178,452.31

N/A

Non-operating expenses

305,589.45

577,222.19

-47.06

Income tax expenses

20,907,362.66

14,162,182.96

47.63

Reasons for the changes:

  1. Operating income: Mainly due to the period-on-period increase in the income from electronic manufacturing services during the period.
  2. Operating costs: Mainly due to the increase in the income and corresponding increase in costs from electronic manufacturing services business during the period
  3. Cost of sales: Mainly due to the decrease in advertising and exhibition expenses during the period

  1. Administrative expenses: Mainly due to increase in salary and wages expenses during the period.
  2. Financial expenses: Mainly due to the decrease in exchange losses during the period as a result of the RMB exchange rate changes;
  3. R&D expenses: remains unchanged during the Reporting Period;
  4. Net cash flows from operating activities: Mainly due to cash paid for purchasing of goods during the period;
  5. Net cash flows from investment activities: Mainly due to expiration of wealth management products purchased from banks;
  6. Net cash flows from financing activities: Mainly due to repayment of short-term bank loans during the period;
  7. Interest expenses: Mainly due to the increase in interest expenses paid for short-term bank loans during the period;
  8. Other income: Mainly due to the period-on-period increase in government subsidy relating to operations activities;
  9. Gains on changes in fair value: Gains from the change in fair value of transactional financial assets during the period;
  10. Credit impairment losses: Mainly due to provision for bad debts of financial assets during the period;
  11. Assets impairment losses: Mainly due to provision for impairment of long-term equity investments during the period;
  12. Gains on disposal of assets: Mainly due to the increase in gain from the disposal of non-current assets during the period;
  13. Non-operatingexpenses: Mainly due to the decrease in current write-off losses recognized during the period;
  14. Income tax expenses: Mainly due to the increase in current income tax during the period.

  1. Analysis of assets and liabilities

Unit: Yuan

Currency: RMB

Change in

the amount

Amount at

Amount at

at the end of

the end of the

the period as

Amount at the

the end of the

previous period

compared to

period as a

Amount at the

as a percentage

the amount at

Item

end of the

percentage of

end of the

of the total

the end of the

period

the total assets

previous period

assets

previous period

Remarks

(%)

(%)

(%)

Monetary funds

985,801,017.17

15.70

1,448,751,802.35

23.43

-31.96

Mainly due to the increase in

principal of bank wealth

management products

outstanding, and the payment

for goods purchased during

492,975,260.27

7.85

the period

Transactional

360,000,000.00

5.82

36.94

Due to the changes in principal

financial assets

and fair value of bank wealth

management products due at

257,096,422.53

4.10

the end of the period

Prepayments

181,267,525.19

2.93

41.83

Mainly due to the increase in

prepayments of purchase

524,347,156.71

8.35

amounts and project funds

Contract assets

360,753,744.24

5.83

45.35

Mainly due to the increase in the

right to receive consideration

upon the transfer of goods to

4,878,959.38

0.08

customers during the period

Right-of-use

0

0

N/A

Due to the recognition of

assets

eligible leased equipment as

right-of-use assets to comply

Long-term

2,032,859.02

0.03

with new lease standards

1,289,730.68

0.02

57.62

Mainly due to the increase in

deferred

long-term deferred items

expenses

50,000,000.00

0.80

during the period

Short-term loans

95,000,000.00

1.54

-47.37

Due to the partial repayment of

short-term bank loans during

259,142,824.49

4.13

the period

Notes payables

187,360,370.61

3.03

38.31

Mainly due to the increase in

the purchase of goods settled

1,336,367.67

0.02

by notes during the period

Receipts in

2,051,740.10

0.03

-34.87

Mainly due to the decrease in

advance

service fees, etc. received in

20,998,899.48

0.33

advance during the period

Staff salaries

34,316,099.14

0.55

-38.81

Mainly due to salaries and

payable

related cost paid during the

197,072,263.29

3.14

period

Other payables

101,554,174.51

1.64

94.06

Mainly due to the distribution of

ordinary share dividends in

4,975,397.42

0.08

the period

Lease liabilities

0

0

N/A

Due to the recognition of

eligible leased equipment as

right-of-use assets to comply

with new lease standards, and

the recognition of present

value of the outstanding lease

0

0

payment as lease liabilities

Accrued liabilities

2,900,000.00

0.05

-100.00

Due to the full payment due for

litigation matters during the period

3.2 Analysis of investments

3.2.1 Overall analysis of equity investment

In the first half of 2019, the Company cautiously and normatively made investments in fixed assets and relevant projects in accordance with the capital expenditure budget and actual operating conditions.

3.2.2 Analysis of major subsidiaries and investee companies

  1. Information of major subsidiaries

Subsidiary

Major products or services

Nanjing Panda

Manufacture and sale of automatic

Electronics Equipment

transmission equipment and

Co., Ltd.

industrial robots

Nanjing Panda

Production and sale of AFC and ACC

Information Industry

systems and equipment of railway

Co., Ltd.

transit, building intellectualization

and system integration

Nanjing Panda Electronic

EMS services

Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Panda

Manufacture and sale of mobile

Communications

communication, digital

Technology Co., Ltd.

communication and network

communication systems and

products

Nanjing Panda Xinxing

Property and catering services

Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Panda

Manufacturing of general purpose

Electronic Technology

equipment, software development,

Development Company

and property management

Limited

Shenzhen Jinghua

Research and development,

Electronics Co., Ltd.

manufacturing and sales of

communication equipment and

digital products

Unit: 0'000

Currency: RMB

30 June 2019

January to June 2019

Registered

Operating

capital

Total assets

Net assets

income

Net profit

19,000

104,968.50

36,484.94

41,850.18

1,021.10

USD

140,080.39

40,925.67

52,847.16

1,946.03

3,194.6435

USD2,000

108,750.19

47,066.78

75,997.42

3,165.79

10,000

22,408.69

16,298.88

3,681.20

-194.13

2,000

6,398.58

4,152.25

7,088.61

194.22

70,000

66,417.62

60,429.47

719.85

-1,300.07

11,507

52,290.78

35,022.49

33,484.74

4,308.40

  1. Information of major investee companies (January to June 2019) Unit: 0'000 Currency: RMB

Investment

Equity

Income

interests

received

Operating

held by the

by the

Name of investee company

income

Net Profit

Company

Company

Nanjing Ericsson Panda

Communication Co., Ltd.

491,969.99

9,116.10

27.00%

2,461.35

The Company holds 20% equity interest in Beijing SE Putian Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. Beijing SE Putian Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. announced at its board meeting held on 28 March 2019, it will work on preparing for the liquidation and the Company will make provisions for the dividend payable and the long-term equity investment impairment according to the relevant liquidation memorandum documents for the period. During the Reporting Period, Beijing SE Putian Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. record operating revenue of RMB282,965,700, net profit of RMB-306,063,800, which had no impact on the profit and loss of the Company.

3.3 Plan for Profit Distribution or Capitalization of Capital Reserve

3.3.1 Plans for profit distribution and capitalization of capital reserve for the first half year

The Company will not make any profit distribution or convert any capital reserve into share capital for the first half of 2019.

3.3.2 Implementation of or adjustment to the profit distribution plan during the Reporting Period

The resolution in relation to the profit distribution plan for the year 2018 was considered and approved at the fourth meeting of the ninth session of the Board of the Company and the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company, pursuant to which, a cash dividend of RMB0.80 (tax inclusive) for every ten shares was distributed to all the shareholders on the basis of a total share capital of 913,838,529 shares as at 31 December 2018, with the total cash dividend distributed amounting to RMB73,107,082.32 and the remaining profits to be carried forward to next year. The Company would not make any distribution of capital reserve. As at the date of this report, the profit appropriation plan had been duly implemented. For details, please refer to the announcements published by the Company in China Securities Journal and Shanghai Securities News and on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on 29 March 2019, 29 June 2019 and 8 July 2019 and on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 28 March 2019, 28 June 2019 and 5 July 2019, respectively.

3.4 Other matters

3.4.1 Liquidity of capital

As shown in the consolidated financial statements of the Company prepared under the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, as at 30 June 2019, the Company's gearing ratio (the ratio of total liabilities to total assets) was 41.24%; current liabilities amounted to RMB2,556 million; liquidity ratio was 1.83; quick ratio was 1.39; bank deposits and cash amounted to RMB793 million; and short-term bank and other loans amounted to RMB50 million.

During the Reporting Period, the benchmark interest rate on 1-year RMB loans from financial institutions was 4.35%.

3.4.2 Purchase, sale or redemption of the Company's listed shares

During the Reporting Period, the Group did not purchase, sell or redeem any of the Company's listed shares.

3.4.3 Liability insurance for Directors, supervisors and senior management

During the Reporting Period, the Company purchased liability insurance for its Directors, supervisors and senior management in compliance with relevant requirements under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

3.4.4 Corporate Governance

During the Reporting Period, the Company has complied with the provisions under the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules.

3.4.5 Compliance with the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers ("Model Code")

During the Reporting Period, the Company adopted the Model Code as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. Having made specific enquiries to the Directors, all Directors have confirmed that they complied with the Model Code during the Reporting Period.

3.4.6 Events after the Reporting Period

As at the date of this announcement, the Group did not record any material events after the Reporting Period.

3.5 Audit committee

The audit committee and the management of the Company have reviewed the accounting principles and accounting standards and methods adopted by the Company, discussed the matters relating to internal control and reviewed the interim results for the Reporting Period. The audit committee is of the opinion that the relevant financial report complies with the applicable accounting standards and laws and that adequate disclosure has been made.

The audit committee convened a meeting on 28 March 2019 to review 2018 financial report of the Company and the summary report on audit work in 2018 performed by BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP and agreed to submit the same to the Board for review. The appointment of BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's international, domestic and internal control auditors for 2019 was agreed at the meeting and relevant proposal was submitted to the Board for consideration.

Having reviewed the unaudited financial report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the audit committee is of the opinion that the financial report complies with the applicable accounting standards and laws and that adequate disclosure has been made.

  1. Appointment and Removal of Auditors
    At the fourth meeting of the ninth session of the Board, the resolution in relation to the appointment of the auditors for 2019 was considered and approved, whereby it was proposed that BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP be re-appointed as the Company's international auditor, PRC auditor and internal control auditor for 2019 and that their remuneration be determined within the limit of RMB2.10 million and it was agreed that the same be submitted to the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company for shareholders' consideration.
    The 2018 annual general meeting of the Company considered and approved the reappointment of BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's international auditor, PRC auditor and internal control auditor for 2019, and authorized the Board to determine their remuneration within the limit of RMB2.10 million.
    For details, please refer to the relevant announcements of the Company published in China Securities Journal and Shanghai Securities News and on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on 29 March 2019 and 29 June 2019 and on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 28 March 2019 and 28 June 2019.
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and accounting methods compared with the previous accounting period, reasons thereof and their impact.
    1. The resolution on the Change in Some of the Company's Accounting Policies was considered and approved at the fifth meeting of the ninth session of the Board of the Company on 26 April 2019. In 2018, the Ministry of Finance revised the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 21 - Leases, the Company being an enterprise concurrently listed on domestic and foreign stock exchanges, the Company shall adopt such accounting standard with effect from 1 January 2019. This change in accounting policies is a reasonable change in accordance with relevant documents of the Ministry of Finance, and is in compliance with Accounting Standards and relevant requirements, and actual conditions . The decision process is in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association. The changes in accounting policies will affect the items of statement of the Company but cause no material impact the current financial conditions and operating results of the Company. For details of the change in accounting policies, please refer to the Announcement of Nanjing Panda on Change in Some of Accounting Policies (Lin 2019-029)

published on the China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News and the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 29 April 2019 and the related announcement published on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 26 April 2019.

  1. The resolution on the change in some of the Company's accounting policies was considered and approved at the tenth meeting of the ninth session of the Board of the Company on 29 August 2019. On 30 April 2019, the Ministry of Finance issued the Notice on Revising and
    Issuing the Format of Financial Statements of General Enterprises for 2019 ( 關於修訂印發2019年度一般企業財務報表格式的通知》) (Cai Kuai [2019] No. 6), and has revised the format of financial statements for general enterprises. In accordance with the requirements of the above notice, the Company changed relevant accounting policies. The change in accounting policies was made by the Company on reasonable basis according to the relevant documents of the Ministry of Finance, which was in line with the accounting the relevant regulations and the actual situation of the Company. The decision-making process for this change in accounting policies is in compliance with relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association. For details, please refer to the Announcement of Nanjing Panda on Amendment of Some of Accounting Policies (Lin 2019-[056]) published by the Company on the China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News and the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 30 August 2019 and the related announcement published on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 29 August 2019.

3.8 In case retrospective restatement is required for major accounting errors during the Reporting Period, the Company shall give explanations on the situation, amount affected, reasons thereof and its impact.

N/A

IV. FINANCIAL REPORT (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PRC ACCOUNTING STANDARDS FOR BUSINESS ENTERPRISES)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

30 June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Balance

Closing

at the end

ASSETS

balance

of last year

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

985,801,017.17

1,448,751,802.35

Settlement provisions

Placements with banks and

other financial institutions

Financial assets held for trading

492,975,260.27

360,000,000.00

Derivative financial assets

Notes receivable

305,140,698.53

268,269,716.38

Accounts receivable

1,144,041,933.70

1,003,441,127.48

Financing receivables

Advance to suppliers

257,096,422.53

181,267,525.19

Premiums receivable

Reinsurance receivable

Reinsurance contract reserve receivable

Other receivables

73,884,455.42

88,573,078.94

Financial assets held under resale agreements

Inventories

878,435,686.79

867,808,744.86

Contract assets

524,347,156.71

360,753,744.24

Held-for-sale assets

Non-current assets due within one year

Other current assets

27,359,732.35

34,724,089.13

Total current assets

4,689,082,363.47

4,613,589,828.57

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)

30 June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Balance

Closing

at the end

ASSETS

balance

of last year

Non-current assets

Loans and advances to customers

Debenture investments

Other debenture investments

Long-term receivables

Long-term equity investments

303,462,391.56

293,775,084.76

Other equity instruments investments

3,911,610.55

3,905,351.83

Other non-current financial assets

Investment properties

16,158,418.62

19,461,979.00

Fixed assets

855,413,462.19

826,049,821.47

Construction in progress

280,476,946.23

304,808,394.92

Biological assets for production

Fuel assets

Right-of-use assets

4,878,959.38

Intangible assets

109,497,944.57

109,121,966.50

Development expenses

Goodwill

Long-term deferred expense

2,032,859.02

1,289,730.68

Deferred income tax assets

12,431,921.91

12,616,866.25

Other non-current assets

Total non-current assets

1,588,264,514.03

1,571,029,195.41

Total assets

6,277,346,877.50

6,184,619,023.98

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)

30 June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Balance

Closing

at the end

Liabilities and owners' equity

balance

of last year

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

50,000,000.00

95,000,000.00

Borrowings from central bank

Placements from banks and other financial

institutions

Financial liabilities held for trading

Derivative financial liabilities

Note payables

259,142,824.49

187,360,370.61

Accounts payable

1,548,838,917.16

1,544,459,424.66

Advance receipts from customers

1,336,367.67

2,051,740.10

Financial assets sold under repurchase agreements

Customer deposits and deposits from banks and

other financial institutions

Security trading of agency

Securities underwriting

Staff salaries payable

20,998,899.48

34,316,099.14

Taxes and surcharges payable

182,887,195.43

185,387,137.32

Other payables

197,072,263.29

101,554,174.51

Bank charges and commissions due

Reinsurers due

Contract liabilities

231,793,165.14

221,380,505.81

Liabilities held for sale

Non-current liabilities due within one year

Current liabilities

63,980,275.93

86,456,520.71

Total current liabilities

2,556,049,908.59

2,457,965,972.86

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)

30 June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Balance

Closing

at the end

Liabilities and owners' equity

balance

of last year

Non-current liabilities

Insurance contract reserves

Long-term payables

Bonds payables

Including: Preferred shares

Perpetual bonds

Lease liabilities

4,975,397.42

Long-term payables

Long-term staff salaries payables

21,085,502.13

24,722,333.29

Accrued liabilities

2,900,000.00

Deferred income

6,583,176.16

7,050,224.14

Deferred income tax liabilities

103,697.07

102,132.39

Other non-current liabilities

Total non-current liabilities

32,747,772.78

34,774,689.82

Total liabilities

2,588,797,681.37

2,492,740,662.68

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Continued)

30 June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Balance

Closing

at the end

Liabilities and owners' equity

balance

of last year

Owners' equity:

Share capital

913,838,529.00

913,838,529.00

Other equity instruments

Including: Preferred shares

Perpetual bonds

Capital reserve

1,470,691,800.13

1,470,691,800.13

Less: Treasury shares

Other comprehensive income

196,207.91

191,513.87

Special reserve

258,647,274.54

258,647,274.54

Surplus reserve

General preparation

Undistributed profit

794,337,623.27

825,055,181.86

Total equity attributable to the shareholders

of the parent company

3,437,711,434.85

3,468,424,299.40

Minority interests

250,837,761.28

223,454,061.90

Total owners' equity

3,688,549,196.13

3,691,878,361.30

Total liabilities and owners' equity

6,277,346,877.50

6,184,619,023.98

Head of the Accounting

Legal representative:

Chief Accountant:

Department:

Xia Dechuan

Hu Dali

Liu Xianfang

Parent Company Balance Sheet

30 June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Balance

Closing

at the end

ASSETS

balance

of last year

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

112,853,056.66

238,805,153.90

Financial assets held for trading

372,169,095.89

310,000,000.00

Derivative financial assets

Notes receivables

19,334,520.00

Accounts receivable

39,578,270.13

53,407,782.74

Financing receivables

Prepayments

1,631,825.29

3,768,695.26

Other receivables

311,602,597.89

295,423,983.44

Inventories

26,789,012.93

20,183,017.20

Contract assets

Held-for-sale assets

Non-current assets due within one year

Other current assets

Total current assets

883,958,378.79

921,588,632.54

Parent Company Balance Sheet (Continued)

30 June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Balance

Closing

at the end

ASSETS

balance

of last year

Non-current assets

Debenture investments

Other debenture investments

Long-term receivables

Long-term equity investments

1,743,458,909.77

1,733,874,170.35

Other equity instruments investments

3,911,610.55

3,905,351.83

Other non-current financial assets

Investment properties

177,581,109.29

176,978,570.90

Fixed assets

58,786,385.85

64,501,654.72

Construction in progress

250,978,140.95

248,705,534.64

Biological assets for production

Fuel assets

Right-of-use assets

Intangible assets

12,577,997.05

13,069,376.80

Development expenses

Goodwill

Long-term deferred expense

Deferred tax assets

Other non-current assets

Total non-current assets

2,247,294,153.46

2,241,034,659.24

Total assets

3,131,252,532.25

3,162,623,291.78

- 21 -

30 June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Balance

Closing

at the end

Liabilities and owners' equity

balance

of last year

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

Financial liabilities held for trading

Derivative financial liabilities

Note payables

3,929,110.36

Accounts payable

30,735,493.17

38,708,811.11

Advance receipts from customers

871,406.00

4,000.00

Staff salaries payable

1,916,101.77

2,946,015.92

Taxes payable

152,669,856.98

153,711,832.83

Other payables

225,869,545.88

154,312,183.92

Contract liabilities

Liabilities held for sale

Non-current liabilities due within one year

Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

415,991,514.16

349,682,843.78

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans

Bonds payables

Including: Preferred shares

Perpetual bonds

Lease liabilities

Long-term payables

Long term Staff salaries payable

2,460,048.82

2,998,820.29

Accrued liabilities

2,900,000.00

Deferred income

Deferred income tax liabilities

65,402.64

63,837.96

Other non-current liabilities

Total non-current liabilities

2,525,451.46

5,962,658.25

Total liabilities

418,516,965.62

355,645,502.03

- 22 -

30 June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Balance

Closing

at the end

Liabilities and owners' equity

balance

of last year

Owners' equity:

Share capital

913,838,529.00

913,838,529.00

Other equity instruments

Including: Preferred shares

Perpetual bonds

Capital reserve

1,434,870,834.28

1,434,870,834.28

Less: Treasury shares

Other comprehensive income

196,207.91

191,513.87

Special reserve

Surplus reserve

258,647,274.54

258,647,274.54

Undistributed profits

105,182,720.90

199,429,638.06

Total owners' equity

2,712,735,566.63

2,806,977,789.75

Total liabilities and owners' equity

3,131,252,532.25

3,162,623,291.78

Head of the Accounting

Legal representative:

Chief Accountant:

Department:

Xia Dechuan

Hu Dali

Liu Xianfang

Consolidated Income Statement

January-June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

current period

previous period

1.

Revenue

2,129,345,776.54

1,993,629,769.74

Including: Operating income

2,129,345,776.54

1,993,629,769.74

Interest income

Premiums earned

Fee and commission income

2.

Total operating cost

2,064,814,237.55

1,941,528,974.38

Including: Operating costs

1,823,553,320.49

1,703,793,649.19

Interest expenses

Fee and commission expense

Surrenders

Net payment from indemnity

Net provisions for insurance

contract

Insurance policy dividend paid

Reinsurance cost

Tax and surcharges

10,655,708.13

9,410,402.47

Selling expenses

21,892,592.48

24,842,746.83

Administrative expenses

105,415,293.63

99,945,852.85

R&D costs

103,493,120.42

103,166,097.03

Financial expenses

-195,797.60

370,226.01

Including: Interest expense

2,433,504.47

1,775,338.83

Interest income

-5,294,211.03

-5,522,060.92

Add: Other gains

5,766,281.17

1,268,248.20

Investment income (losses are

represented by "-")

32,227,952.92

35,460,772.49

Including: Investment income of

associates and joint

ventures

24,716,024.79

25,682,507.56

Gains arising from derecognition of

financial assets at amortised cost

Exchange gain (losses are represented

by "-")

Income on hedging the net exposure

(losses are represented by "-")

Gains arising from changes in fair

value (losses are represented by "-")

2,975,260.27

Credit impairment loss (losses are

represented by "-")

-4,102,573.57

-1,018,592.09

Asset impairment loss (losses are

represented by "-")

-13,210,343.27

238,867.43

Gains on disposal of assets (losses are

represented by "-")

190,885.76

-178,452.31

Consolidated Income Statement (Continued)

January-June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Items

3. Operating profit (losses are represented by "-")

Add: Non-operating income

Less: Non-operating expenses

4. Total profit (total losses are represented by "-")

Less: Income tax expense

  1. Net profit (net losses are represented by "-")
    1. Classified by the business continuity
      1. Net profit for going concern (net losses are represented by "-")
      2. Net profit for discontinued operation (net losses are represented by "-")
    3. Classified by the attribution of the ownership
      1. Net Profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent company (net losses are represented by "-")
      2. Minority interests (net losses are represented by "-")
  3. Net other comprehensive income after tax Net other comprehensive income after tax
    attributable to owners of the parent company
    1. Other comprehensive income which will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss
      1. Changes as a result of remeasurement of defined benefit plan
      2. Other comprehensive income accounted for using equity method which will not be reclassified to profit and loss
      3. Changes in fair value of other equity instruments investment
      4. Changes in fair value of the enterprise's own credit risk

Amount for the

Amount for the

current period

previous period

88,379,002.27 87,871,639.08

2,607,172.95 2,910,814.51

305,589.45 577,222.19

90,680,585.77 90,205,231.40

20,907,362.66 14,162,182.96

69,773,223.11 76,043,048.44

69,773,223.11 76,043,048.44

42,389,523.73 51,019,460.71

27,383,699.38 25,023,587.73

4,694.04

4,694.04

4,694.04

4,694.04

Consolidated Income Statement (Continued)

January-June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

current period

previous period

(2) Other comprehensive income which will

be reclassified to profit and loss

1.

Other comprehensive income

accounted for using equity

method which will be

reclassified to profit and loss

2.

Changes in fair value of other

equity instruments investment

3.

Amount of financial assets

reclassified to other

comprehensive income

4.

Provision for credit impairment of

other bonds investment

5.

Cash flow hedging reserve

6.

Translation difference of financial

statements in foreign currencies

7.

Others

Net other comprehensive income after tax

attributable to minority shareholders

7.

Total comprehensive income

69,777,917.15

76,043,048.44

Total comprehensive income attributable to

the equity holders of the parent company

42,394,217.77

51,019,460.71

Total comprehensive income attributable to

minority shareholders

27,383,699.38

25,023,587.73

8. Earnings per share:

(1)

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.0464

0.0558

(2)

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.0464

0.0558

Head of the Accounting

Legal representative:

Chief Accountant:

Department:

Xia Dechuan

Hu Dali

Liu Xianfang

Parent Company Income Statement

January-June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

current period

previous period

1.

Operating income

35,979,155.19

63,006,618.56

Less: Operating costs

19,445,018.71

35,598,969.47

Business taxes and surcharge

2,194,620.77

2,655,900.98

Selling expenses

1,026,123.63

2,081,113.84

Administrative expenses

45,751,952.85

45,289,518.52

R&D costs

9,966,410.41

4,375,401.51

Financial expenses

-1,177,208.75

-1,001,182.08

Including: Interest expense

Interest income

-865,310.60

-946,751.69

Add: Other incomes

25,993.99

-

Investment income (losses are

represented by "-")

31,318,523.30

1,408,417.90

Including: Investment income of

associates and joint

ventures

24,613,457.41

25,053,420.89

Gains arising from derecognition of

financial assets at amortised cost

Income on hedging the net exposure

(losses are represented by "-")

Income from change in fair value (losses

are represented by "-")

2,169,095.89

Credit impairment loss (losses are

represented by "-")

4,050,740.35

Assets impairment loss (losses are

represented by "-")

-13,188,717.99

255.71

Gains on disposal of assets (losses are

represented by "-")

-32,467.60

854.70

2.

Operating profit (losses are

represented by "-")

-20,935,334.84

-20,532,835.02

Add: Non-operating income

18,200,914.74

Less: Non-operating expenses

204,500.00

32,467.60

3. Total profit (total losses are

represented by "-")

-21,139,834.84

-2,364,387.88

Less: Income tax expense

Parent Company Income Statement (Continued)

January-June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

current period

previous period

4.

Net profit (net losses are represented by "-")

-21,139,834.84

-2,364,387.88

  1. Net profit for going concern (net losses

are represented by "-")

-21,139,834.84

-2,364,387.88

  1. Net profit for discontinued operation (net losses are represented by "-")

5.

Net other comprehensive income after tax

4,694.04

(1) Other comprehensive income which will

not be reclassified subsequently to

profit and loss

4,694.04

1.

Changes as a result of

remeasurement of defined

benefit plan

2.

Other comprehensive income

accounted for using equity

method which will not be

reclassified to profit and loss

3.

Changes in fair value of other

equity instruments investment

4,694.04

    1. Changes in fair value of the enterprise's own credit risk
  2. Other comprehensive income which will be reclassified to profit and loss
    1. Other comprehensive income accounted for using equity method which will be reclassified to profit and loss
    2. Changes in fair value of other debt investment
    3. Amount of financial assets reclassified to other comprehensive income
    4. Provision for credit impairment of other debt investment
    5. Cash flow hedging reserve
    6. Translation difference of financial statements in foreign currencies
    7. Others

Company Income Statement (Continued) January-June2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

current period

previous period

6. Total comprehensive income

-21,135,140.80

-2,364,387.88

7. Earnings per share:

  1. Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)
  2. Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

Head of the Accounting

Legal representative:

Chief Accountant:

Department:

Xia Dechuan

Hu Dali

Liu Xianfang

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

January-June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

current period

previous period

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash received from the sale of goods and

rendering of services

1,917,822,585.46

2,051,599,065.88

Net increase in deposits and placements from

financial institutions

Net increase in borrowings due to central bank

Net increase in loans from banks and other

financial institutions

Cash received from premiums of original

insurance contract

Net amount of reinsurance business

Net increase in deposits of the insured and

investment

Cash received from interests, fees and

commissions

Net increase in placements from banks and

other financial institutions

Net increase in repurchasing

Net cash received from securities brokerage

Refunds of taxes

36,995,137.15

36,957,849.05

Cash received relating to other operating

activities

135,307,177.54

124,685,674.31

Sub-total of cash inflows from operating

activities

2,090,124,900.15

2,213,242,589.24

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Continued)

January-June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

current period

previous period

Cash paid on purchase of goods and services

received

1,948,079,929.87

1,848,536,201.20

Net increase in loans and advances

Net increase in deposits in the Central Bank

and other financial institutions

Cash paid for claim settlements on original

insurance contract

Net increase in financial assets held for trading

Net increase in placement

Cash paid for interests, fees and commissions

Cash paid for policy dividends

Cash paid to and on behalf of employees

261,894,614.47

240,655,958.39

Cash paid for all types of taxes

76,227,262.45

115,249,064.91

Cash paid relating to other operating activities

106,671,260.95

141,539,541.89

Sub-total of cash outflows from operating

activities

2,392,873,067.74

2,345,980,766.39

Net cash flows generated from operating

activities

-302,748,167.59

-132,738,177.15

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Continued)

January-June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

current period

previous period

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash received from disposal and returns of

investments

Cash received from return on investments

29,347,027.95

10,024,098.81

Net cash received from the disposal of fixed

assets, intangible assets and other long-term

assets

3,191,048.10

106,399.35

Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries

and other operating entities

Cash received relating to other investing

activities

860,000,000.00

950,000,000.00

Sub-total of cash inflows from investing

activities

892,538,076.05

960,130,498.16

Cash paid on purchase of fixed assets,

intangible assets and other long-term assets

69,932,139.27

19,317,554.42

Cash paid for investments

Net increase in secured loans

Net cash paid on acquisition of subsidiaries

and other operating entities

Cash paid relating to other investing activities

990,000,000.00

960,000,000.00

Sub-total of cash outflows from investing

activities

1,059,932,139.27

979,317,554.42

Net cash flows generated from operating

activities

-167,394,063.22

-19,187,056.26

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Continued)

January-June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

current period

previous period

3.

Net cash flows generated from financing

activities

Cash received from investment

Including: Cash received by subsidiaries from

minority shareholders' investment

Cash received from borrowings

95,000,000.00

95,000,000.00

Cash received from issuing bonds

Cash received relating to other financing

activities

19,500,580.63

39,198,666.76

Sub-total of cash inflows from financing

activities

114,500,580.63

134,198,666.76

Cash paid on repayment of borrowings

140,000,000.00

45,000,000.00

Cash paid on distribution of dividends or

profits, or interest expenses

2,305,605.11

1,489,974.74

Including: bonus and profit paid to minority

shareholders by subsidiaries

Cash paid relating to other financing activities

127,899.36

285,364.09

Sub-total of cash outflows from financing

activities

142,433,504.47

46,775,338.83

Net cash flows generated from financing

activities

-27,932,923.84

87,423,327.93

4. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on

cash and cash equivalents

-1,068,186.26

-100,015.82

5.

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

-499,143,340.91

-64,601,921.30

Add: Cash and cash equivalents

1,292,114,192.80

1,191,597,115.73

6.

Cash and cash equivalents

792,970,851.89

1,126,995,194.43

Head of the Accounting

Legal representative:

Chief Accountant:

Department:

Xia Dechuan

Hu Dali

Liu Xianfang

Parent Company Cash Flow Statement

January-June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

current period

previous period

I.

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash received from the sale of goods and

rendering of services

31,358,826.06

49,420,552.68

Refunds of taxes

Cash received received to other operating

activities

23,617,416.01

69,583,432.96

Sub-total of cash inflows from operating

activities

54,976,242.07

119,003,985.64

Cash paid on purchase of goods and services

received

18,722,950.81

30,505,465.75

Cash paid to and on behalf of employees

50,093,202.73

44,545,818.53

Cash paid for all types of taxes

3,792,973.03

6,922,181.10

Cash paid relating to other operating activities

73,226,772.04

116,209,026.87

Sub-total of cash outflows from operating

activities

145,835,898.61

198,182,492.25

Net cash flows generated from operating

activities

-90,859,656.54

-79,178,506.61

Parent Company Cash Flow Statement (Continued)

January-June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

current period

previous period

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash received from disposal and returns of

investments

Cash received from return on investments

25,564,905.44

9,573,070.12

Net cash received from the disposal of fixed

assets, intangible assets and other long-term

assets

Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries

and other operating entities

Cash received relating to other investing

activities

670,000,000.00

900,000,000.00

Sub-total of cash inflows from investing

activities

695,564,905.44

909,573,070.12

Cash paid on purchase of fixed assets,

intangible assets and other long-term assets

Cash paid for investments

10,000,000.00

Net cash paid on acquisition of subsidiaries

and other operating entities

Cash paid relating to other investing activities

730,000,000.00

860,000,000.00

Sub-total of cash outflows from investing

activities

730,000,000.00

870,000,000.00

Net cash flows generated from operating

activities

-34,435,094.56

39,573,070.12

Parent Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Continued)

January-June 2019

Amount for the

Amount for the

Items

current period

previous period

  1. Cash flows from financing activities
    Cash received from investment Cash received from borrowings
    Cash received from issuing bonds
    Cash received from other financing activities
    Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities
    Cash paid on repayment of borrowings
    Cash paid on distribution of dividends or profits, or interests expenses
    Cash paid on other financing activities
    Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities
    Net cash flows from financing activities
  2. Effect of fluctuations in exchange rates on cash and cash

equivalents

0.54

5. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

-125,294,751.10

-39,605,435.95

Add: balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning

of the period

236,485,704.31

171,036,014.33

6. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the

period

111,190,953.21

131,430,578.38

Head of the

Legal representative:

Chief Accountant:

Accounting Department:

Xia Dechuan

Hu Dali

Liu Xianfang

Consolidated Statement of changes in equity

January-June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Current period

Equity attributable to parent company

Other equity instrument

Other

Less:

comprehensive

General

Undistributed

Minority

Total owners'

Items

Share capital

Preference shares

Perpetual bonds

Others

Capital reserve

treasury shares

income

Special reserve

Surplus reserve

risk reserve

profit

Other

Subtotal

interests

equity

I.

Balance at the end of prior year

913,838,529.00

1,470,691,800.13

191,513.87

258,647,274.54

825,055,181.86

3,468,424,299.40

223,454,061.90

3,691,878,361.30

Add: Changes in accounting policies

Error correction of previous period

Business combination involving entities

under common control

Others

II.

Balance at the beginning of current year

913,838,529.00

1,470,691,800.13

191,513.87

258,647,274.54

825,055,181.86

3,468,424,299.40

223,454,061.90

3,691,878,361.30

III.

Changes of current year (decreases are

represented by "-")

4,694.04

-30,717,558.59

-30,712,864.55

27,383,699.38

-3,329,165.17

(I)

Total comprehensive income

4,694.04

42,389,523.73

42,394,217.77

27,383,699.38

69,777,917.15

  1. Share capital contributed or withdrew by owners
    1. Share capital contributed by owners
    2. Capital contributed by holders of other equity instruments
    3. Amount of share-based payment included
    4. Others

(III)

Profit distribution

-73,107,082.32

-73,107,082.32

-73,107,082.32

  1. Appropriation of surplus reserve
  2. Appropriation of general risk reserve

3.

Appropriation of profit to owners

-73,107,082.32

-73,107,082.32

-73,107,082.32

4.

Others

(IV)

Internal carry-over within equity

    1. Transfer of capital reserve to share capital
    2. Transfer of surplus reserve to share capital
    3. Surplus reserve to cover losses
    4. Change in defined benefit plan carried over to retained earnings
    5. Others
  2. Appropriation and application of

special reserve

  1. Appropriation of special reserve
  2. Application of special reserve (VI) Others

IV.

Balance at the end of current period

913,838,529.00

1,470,691,800.13

196,207.91

258,647,274.54

794,337,623.27

3,437,711,434.85

250,837,761.28

3,688,549,196.13

Consolidated Statement of changes in equity (Continued)

January-June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless otherwise stated)

Preceding period

Equity attributable to parent company

Other equity instrument

Other

Less:

comprehensive

General

Undistributed

Minority

Total owners'

Items

Share capital

Preference shares

Perpetual bonds

Others

Capital reserve

treasury shares

income

Special reserve

Surplus reserve

risk reserve

profit

Other

Subtotal

interests

equity

I.

Balance at the end of prior year

913,838,529.00

1,464,043,022.82

254,995,636.63

730,715,948.32

3,363,593,136.77

208,050,616.66

3,571,643,753.43

Add: Changes in accounting policies

Error correction of previous period

Business combination involving entities under

common control

Others

II.

Balance at the beginning of current year

913,838,529.00

1,464,043,022.82

254,995,636.63

730,715,948.32

3,363,593,136.77

208,050,616.66

3,571,643,753.43

III.

Changes of current year (decreases are

represented by "-")

-12,949,236.32

-12,949,236.32

25,023,587.73

12,074,351.41

(I)

Total comprehensive income

51,019,460.71

51,019,460.71

25,023,587.73

76,043,048.44

  1. Share capital contributed or withdrew by owners
    1. Share capital contributed by owners
    2. Capital contributed by holders of other equity instruments
    3. Amount of share-based

payment included

4. Others

(III)

Profit distribution

-63,968,697.03

-63,968,697.03

-63,968,697.03

  1. Appropriation of surplus reserve
  2. Appropriation of general risk reserve

3.

Appropriation of profit to owners

-63,968,697.03

-63,968,697.03

-63,968,697.03

4.

Others

(IV)

Internal carry-over within equity

    1. Transfer of capital reserve to share capital
    2. Transfer of surplus reserve to share capital
    3. Surplus reserve to cover losses
    4. Changes arising from carry-over of re- measured net liabilities or net assets of defined benefit plan
    5. Other
  2. Appropriation and application of

special reserve

  1. Appropriation of special reserve
  2. Application of special reserve (VI) Others

IV. Balance at the end of current year913,838,529.001,464,043,022.82254,995,636.63717,766,712.003,350,643,900.45 233,074,204.39 3,583,718,104.84

Legal Representative:

Chief Accountant:

Head of the Accounting Department:

Xia Dechuan

Hu Dali

Liu Xianfang

Parent Company Statement of changes in equity

January-June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless other wise stated)

Current period

Other equity instrument

Other

Preference

Less:

comprehensive

Undistributed

Total

Items

Share capital

shares

Perpetual bonds

Others

Capital reserve

treasury shares

income

Special reserve

Surplus reserve

profit

owners' equity

I.

Balance at the end of prior year

913,838,529.00

1,434,870,834.28

191,513.87

258,647,274.54

199,429,638.06

2,806,977,789.75

Add: Changes in accounting policies

Error correction of previous period

Others

II.

Balance at the beginning of current year

913,838,529.00

1,434,870,834.28

191,513.87

258,647,274.54

199,429,638.06

2,806,977,789.75

III.

Changes of current year

(decreases are represented by "-")

4,694.04

-96,416,013.05

-96,411,319.01

(I) Total comprehensive income

4,694.04

-21,139,834.84

-21,135,140.80

  1. Share capital contributed or withdrew by owners
    1. Share capital contributed by owners
    2. Capital contributed by holders of other equity instruments
    3. Amount of share-based payment included
    4. Others

(III) Profit distribution

-73,107,082.32

-73,107,082.32

1. Appropriation of surplus reserve

2.

Appropriation to owners (or shareholders)

-73,107,082.32

-73,107,082.32

3. Others

(IV) Internal carry-over within equity

    1. Transfer of capital reserve to capital (or share capital)
    2. Transfer of surplus reserve to (or share capital)
    3. Surplus reserve to cover losses
    4. Change in defined benefit plan carried over to retained earnings
    5. Other comprehensive income carried over to retained earnings
    6. Others
  2. Special reserve
    1. Appropriation for the current period
    2. Application for the current period

(VI) Others

IV. Balance at the end of current period

913,838,529.00

1,434,870,834.28

196,207.91

258,647,274.54

105,182,720.90

2,712,735,566.63

Parent Company Statement of changes in equity (Continued)

January-June 2019

(Expressed in RMB, unless other wise stated)

Preceding period

Other equity instrument

Other

Preference

Less:

comprehensive

Undistributed

Total

Items

Share capital

shares

Perpetual bonds

Others

Capital reserve

treasury shares

income

Special reserve

Surplus reserve

profit

owners' equity

I.

Balance at the end of prior year

913,838,529.00

1,434,870,834.28

254,995,636.63

230,533,593.95

2,834,238,593.86

Add: Changes in accounting policies

Error correction of previous period

Others

II. Balance at the beginning of current year

913,838,529.00

1,434,870,834.28

254,995,636.63

230,533,593.95

2,834,238,593.86

  1. Changes of current year

(decreases are represented by "-")

-66,333,084.91

-66,333,084.91

(I)

Total comprehensive income

-2,364,387.88

-2,364,387.88

  1. Share capital contributed or withdrew by owners
    1. Share capital contributed by owners
    2. Capital contributed by holders of

other equity instruments

  1. Amount of share-based payment included
  2. Others

(III) Profit distribution

-63,968,697.03

-63,968,697.03

1. Appropriation of surplus reserve

2.

Appropriation to owners (or shareholders)

-63,968,697.03

-63,968,697.03

3. Others

(IV) Internal carry-over within equity

  1. Transfer of capital reserve to capital (or share capital)
  2. Transfer of surplus reserve to capital (or share capital)
  3. Surplus reserve to cover losses
  4. Changes arising from carry-over of

re-measured net liabilities or net assets of defined benefit plan

    1. Others
  2. Appropriation and application of special reserve
    1. Appropriation of special reserve
    2. Application of special reserve

(VI) Others

IV. Balance at the end of current year

913,838,529.00

1,434,870,834.28

254,995,636.63

164,200,509.04

2,767,905,508.95

Legal Representative:

Chief Accountant:

Head of the Accounting Department:

Xia Dechuan

Hu Dali

Liu Xianfang

NOTES

  1. PREPARATION OF BASIS
    Based on going concern and actual transactions and events, the Company prepared financial statements in accordance with the basic and specific standards of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, the Application Guidance for Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises, interpretations of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and other relevant regulations issued by the Ministry of Finance (hereinafter collectively referred to as "CAS"), and the disclosure requirements in the Preparation Convention of Information Disclosure by Companies Offering Securities to the Public No.15 - General Provisions on Financial Reporting issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
  2. GOING CONCERN
    For the reporting period and at least 12 months since the end of the reporting period, the Company's production and operation was stable with reasonable asset and liability structure, therefore it has ability to continue as a going concern and there is no significant risk affecting its ability to continue as a going concern.
  3. SEGMENT REPORTS
    The Company established 4 parts of segment reports on the basis of the internal organisational structure, management requirement and internal report system. They are intelligent city industry, electronic manufacturing service, intelligent manufacturing industry and others. Each segment provides different products and service, or activities from different areas. Due to the different demands of each segment applying for different technology and marketing strategy, the company's management control the different segments of business activities separately, and evaluate the operating results on a regular basis in order to allocate resources and evaluate its performance.
    The inter-segment transfer price is determined based on the actual transaction price, and the expenses indirectly attributable to each segment are distributed among the segments according to the corresponding proportion. The assets are allocated based on the operations of the segments and the location of the assets. Segment liabilities include liabilities attributable to the segment from the segment's operating activities. If the liabilities related to the liabilities shared by the multiple operating segments are allocated to these operating segments, the shared liabilities are also allocated to these operating segments.
    Non-current assets are classified according to the assets in which they are located, excluding available-for-sale financial assets and deferred income tax assets. The non-current assets of the Company are all within the China Mainland.

- 41 -

Electronic

Electronic

Intelligent city

manufacturing

manufacturing

Undistributed

Eliminations

Item

industry

service

industry

Others

amount

among segments

Total

Trade income from third party

839,423,275.78

852,153,901.49

396,994,444.66

40,774,154.61

2,129,345,776.54

Trade income between segments

32,835,379.77

36,729,931.20

25,647,314.15

14,102,412.82

-109,315,037.94

Investment income from joint ventures and

associated

102,567.38

24,613,457.41

24,716,024.79

Asset impairment of losses

-21,625.28

-13,188,717.99

-13,210,343.27

Credit impairment losses

-987,865.58

656,576.61

-3,771,284.60

-4,102,573.57

Depreciation and amortisation expense

3,446,370.22

6,944,719.34

4,281,264.60

16,528,980.05

11,469,153.23

42,670,487.44

Total Profit

34,160,245.32

73,002,627.07

10,210,398.30

-27,144,411.35

-1,740,584.46

2,192,310.89

Income tax expense

5,150,973.69

15,748,237.47

8,151.50

20,907,362.66

Net profit

57,254,389.60

10,210,398.30

-27,152,562.85

-1,740,584.46

2,192,310.89

69,773,223.11

Total assets

2,073,383,263.29

1,670,276,602.58

1,116,504,137.32

777,703,356.93

3,018,768,822.30

-2,379,289,304.92

6,277,346,877.50

Total liabilities

1,325,464,080.03

775,268,814.62

688,824,329.39

165,479,961.94

295,818,873.53

-662,058,378.14

2,588,797,681.37

Other non-cash expense beside depreciation

and amortisation expense

1,789,028.15

301,673,363.41

303,462,391.56

Long-term investment for joint ventures

and associated enterprises

1,589,886.41

13,170,007.45

10,066,325.64

-10,537,372.99

-2,800,910.65

-3,939,924.04

7,548,011.82

Increase in other non-current assets besides

long-term investment

  1. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
    1. Accounts receivable shown by aging

Aging

Closing balance

Within 1 year (including 1 year)

977,722,846.82

Including: 0-6 months

837,342,491.22

7-12 months

140,380,355.60

1-2 years

128,657,187.74

2-3 years

39,592,205.72

3-4 years

30,092,282.05

4-5 years

1,315,839.97

Over 5 years

6,646,529.00

Total

1,184,026,891.30

Notes: the above amount is without the provisions of accounts receivable.

2. Accounts receivable disclosed by classification by means of bad debt provision

Closing balance

Carrying Amount

Bad debt Provision

Carrying Value

Provision

Type

Value

Percentage

Value

percentage

(%)

(%)

Accounts receivable with individual

accrual

320,453,755.11

27.06

22,333,291.84

6.97

298,120,463.27

Including:

Accounts receivable with individual

significance and accruing bad

debt provision individually

295,369,459.24

24.95

16,879,699.05

5.71

278,489,760.19

Accounts receivable with individual

insignificance but individually

accruing bad debt provision

25,084,295.87

2.11

5,453,592.79

21.74

19,630,703.08

Accounts receivable accruing bad

debt provision in credit risk

characteristic portfolio

863,573,136.19

72.94

17,651,665.76

2.04

845,921,470.43

Among which: Aging portfolio

445,491,305.68

37.63

17,393,417.55

3.90

428,097,888.13

Related parties

portfolio

418,081,830.51

35.31

258,248.21

0.06

417,823,582.30

Total

1,184,026,891.30

100.00

39,984,957.60

1,144,041,933.70

- 43 -

Opening balance

Carrying Amount

Bad debt Provision

Carrying Value

Provision

Type

Value

Percentage

Value

percentage

(%)

(%)

Single item of bad debt provision

233,783,226.75

22.41

22,264,703.00

9.52

211,518,523.75

Among which:

Accounts receivable with individual

significance and accruing bad

debt provision individually

189,887,214.14

18.20

16,879,699.05

8.89

173,007,515.09

Accounts receivable with individual

insignificance but individually

accruing bad debt provision

43,896,012.61

4.21

5,385,003.95

12.27

38,511,008.66

Accounts receivable accruing bad

debt provision in credit risk

characteristic portfolio

809,493,651.24

77.59

17,571,047.51

2.17

791,922,603.73

Among which: Aging portfolio

407,082,120.09

39.02

17,287,845.29

4.25

389,794,274.80

Related parties

portfolio

402,411,531.15

38.57

283,202.22

0.07

402,128,328.93

Total

1,043,276,877.99

100.00

39,835,750.51

1,003,441,127.48

- 44 -

Single item of bad debt provision:

Closing balance

Carrying

Bad debt

Provision

Name

amount

provision

percentage

Reasons for provision

(%)

Chengdu Rail Transit Group Co., Ltd.

79,850,880.00

Expected to be recovered

NARI Technology Co., Ltd.

65,925,570.64

35,822.50

0.05

Expected partly not to be

recovered

Tianjin Binhai Rail Transit Development

23,018,700.00

Expected to be recovered

Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Metro Group Co., Ltd.

17,277,352.95

Expected to be recovered

Nanjing Yougete Communication

14,275,594.00

14,275,594.00

100.00

Expected to be recovered

Equipment Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Ninggao Railway Transportation

14,188,690.38

Expected to be recovered

Co., Ltd.

Shijiazhuan Railway Transportation Co.,

13,034,598.29

Expected to be recovered

Ltd.

Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

12,214,150.80

1,988,587.62

16.28

Expected partly not to be

Press and Publications Bureau of

recovered

Radio and Television

Bwton Technology Co., Ltd.

Expected to be recovered

Nanjing Ninggao Railway Transportation

10,545,256.26

Expected to be recovered

Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Underground Railway Group

9,512,022.30

Expected to be recovered

Co.,Ltd.

Suzhou Rail Transit Group Co., Ltd.

11,430,385.79

Expected to be recovered

Jiangsu Cable Network Development

5,914,000.00

543,650.00

9.19

Expected partly not to be

Co. Ltd. Sihong Branch

recovered

Jiangsu Province Cable Broadcasting

5,896,625.57

36,044.93

0.61

Expected partly not to be

Network Co., Ltd Nanjing Branch

recovered

China Cable Television Network Co.,

3,827,640.00

24,331.00

0.64

Expected partly not to be

Ltd. Hainan Branch

recovered

Chengdu Metro Co., Ltd.

3,714,992.26

Expected to be recovered

Zhangzhou Wanda Plaza Co., Ltd.

3,170,200.08

Expected to be recovered

Linquan County Key Project

2,720,000.00

Expected to be recovered

Construction Administration Bureau

Information Department of A Certain

2,023,000.00

2,023,000.00

100.00

Expected not to be

Military Region Command

recovered

Subtotal of other petty amount

10,814,095.79

3,406,261.79

31.50

Expected partly not to be

recovered

TOTAL

320,453,755.11

22,333,291.84

- 45 -

Provision by portfolio:

Closing balance

Accounts

Bad debt

Provision

Name

receivable

Provision

percentage

(%)

Aging portfolio

445,491,305.68

17,393,417.55

3.90

Related parties portfolio

418,081,830.51

258,248.21

0.06

TOTAL

863,573,136.19

17,651,665.76

  1. In a portfolio, accounts receivable accruing bad debt provision by aging method

End of period

Carrying value

Bad debt

Aging

Amount

Provision

(%)

Within 1 year (inclusive)

368,386,812.02

82.69

440,617.25

Among which: 0-6 months

359,574,467.12

80.71

7-12 months

8,812,344.90

1.98

440,617.25

1-2 years past due

43,883,854.53

9.85

4,388,385.45

2-3 years past due

12,692,094.63

2.85

1,903,814.20

3-4 years past due

13,193,300.11

2.96

3,957,990.03

4-5 years past due

1,265,267.54

0.28

632,633.77

Over 5 years

6,069,976.85

1.36

6,069,976.85

TOTAL

445,491,305.68

100.00

17,393,417.55

  1. In a portfolio, accounts receivable accruing bad debt provision by other means:

End of period

Provision

Bad debt

Name

Carrying amount

percentage Provision

(%)

Related parties portfolio

418,081,830.51

0.06

258,248.21

TOTAL

418,081,830.51

258,248.21

3. Provision, transfer and recovery of bad debts in the period

Change amount for current period

Opening

Accrual of

Return or

Transfer or

Closing

Type

balance

bad debts

recovery

wirte-off

balance

Single item of bad debt provision

22,264,703.00

68,588.84

22,333,291.84

Among them: Accounts receivable with

significant single amount

and separate provision for

bad debts

16,879,699.05

16,879,699.05

Accounts receivable with insignificant single

amount but with separate provision for

bad debts

5,385,003.95

68,588.84

5,453,592.79

Receivables with provision for bad debts

based on credit risk characteristics

17,571,047.51

791,798.68

711,180.43

17,651,665.76

Among them: Receivables with provision for

bad debts by aging analysis

17,287,845.29

791,798.68

686,226.42

17,393,417.55

Receivables with other combinations for

provision for bad debts

283,202.22

24,954.01

258,248.21

Total

39,835,750.51

860,387.52

711,180.43

39,984,957.60

- 47 -

5. Status of top five receivables according to the closing balance collected by the debtor.

Closing balance

Percentage

Accounts

of total

Provision

Name

receivable

receivables

for bad debt

(%)

Nanjing CEC-Panda Flat Panel Technology

Co., Ltd

136,985,130.67

11.57

Chengdu CEC-Panda Display Technology

Co.,Ltd.

136,155,510.37

11.50

Chengdu Rail Transit Group Co, Ltd.

79,850,880.00

6.74

NARI Technology Co., Ltd

65,925,570.64

5.57

35,822.50

Nanjing CEC-Panda LCD Technology

Co.,Ltd.

57,045,844.29

4.82

TOTAL

475,962,935.97

40.20

35,822.50

  1. OTHER EQUITY INSTRUMENTS INVESTMENTS

1. Other equity instruments investments

Project

Closing balance Opening Balance

Jiangsu Research and Design Institute Of

Urban Rail Transit Co., Ltd

3,911,610.55

3,905,351.83

Total

3,911,610.55

3,905,351.83

- 48 -

2. Status of investment in significant transactional equity instruments at the end of the period

Reasons

designated to be

Reasons for

Amounts

measured at fair

transferring

transferred to

value and whose

other

Revenue

retained income

changes are

comprehensive

recognized in

from other

included in other

income to

the current

Cumulative

Aggregate

consolidated

comprehensive

retained

Project

period

gain

losses

proceeds

income

earnings

Jiangsu Research and Design

Institute Of Urban Rail Transit

Non-transactional

Co., Ltd

311,610.55

investment

(6) CONTRACT ASSETS AND CONTRACT LIABILITIES

Details of contract assets and contract liabilities

Contract assets

Opening balance

360,753,744.24

Increase

216,758,572.97

Converted in to accounts receivable in this period

51,534,945.38

Contract asset impairment provision

1,630,215.12

Net closing balance

524,347,156.71

Including: Listed as contract assets

524,347,156.71

Listed as other non-current assets

Contract

liabilities

Opening balance

221,380,505.81

Increase

77,947,349.10

Interest adjustment

The income confirmed in the current period includes the income

in the balance at the beginning of the year

67,534,689.77

Closing balance

231,793,165.14

Including: Listed as contractual liabilities

231,793,165.14

Listed as other non-current liabilities

(7) Accounts payable

(1) List of accounts payable

Classified by aging:

Aging

Closing balance

Opening balance

Within 1 year (inclusive)

1,306,204,833.41

1,359,695,678.37

1-2 years (including 2 year)

111,243,655.54

111,329,297.59

2-3 years (including 3 year)

103,233,252.97

46,995,341.56

Over 3 years

28,157,175.24

26,439,107.14

Total

1,548,838,917.16

1,544,459,424.66

Classified by nature

Type

Closing balance

Opening balance

Payment for goods

1,035,213,947.63

1,188,473,834.78

Project funds

455,886,702.63

304,111,326.91

Processing and maintenance funds

18,987,366.02

19,429,824.88

Logistics warehousing funds

13,509,062.44

8,126,415.82

Others

25,241,838.44

24,318,022.27

Total

1,548,838,917.16

1,544,459,424.66

1. Significant account payables aged over 1 year

Reasons for

not settled

Closing

or carried

Items

balance

forward

Suzhou Fuqiang Technology Co., Ltd.

23,753,637.70

Not settled

China Railway Signal & Communication

Shanghai Engineering Bureau Group

Co., Ltd.

13,218,776.00

Not settled

Shanghai Charmhope Information

Technology Co.,Ltd.

8,705,989.98

Not settled

Anhui Chunqin Education Equipment

Co.,Ltd.

8,237,655.93

Not settled

Beijing Sumavision Technologies Co., Ltd.

8,180,854.63

Not settled

Nanjing Changxin Technology Co.,Ltd.

7,340,078.79

Not settled

NIVEK Industrial Co.,Ltd.

6,755,216.72

Not settled

Suzhou Jinnaodai Intelligent System

Engineering Co.,Ltd.

6,229,765.99

Not settled

Xunfei Zhiyuan Information Technology

Co.,Ltd.

6,036,622.00

Not settled

Motorola Systems(China) Co.,Ltd.

4,350,669.55

Not settled

Jiangsu Hengxin Technology Co.,Ltd.

3,953,627.72

Not settled

Panda Electronics Group Limited

3,570,034.49

Not settled

Nanjing Hua Hao Buildings Technology

Co., Ltd.

3,244,054.95

Not settled

Urumqi Weirui Innovation Information

Technology Co., Ltd.

3,072,391.01

Not settled

Dongba Construction Installation

Engineering Co., Ltd.

2,861,239.19

Not settled

Zhongtian Rili RF Cables Co.,Ltd.

2,860,908.40

Not settled

Judong Machinery(Kunshan)Co.,Ltd..

2,658,180.00

Not settled

Shijiazhuang Yuandong Communications

Co.,Ltd.

2,455,660.20

Not settled

Jiangsu Sument Information Technology

Co., Ltd

2,296,530.00

Not settled

Xinyi Shuangtang Town Meiguang

Building Materials Business department,

2,273,920.00

Not settled

Beijing Jinbalun Radio and Television

Technology Co.,Ltd.

2,043,408.48

Not settled

Total

124,099,221.73

(8) Operating income and operating cost

Current period

Last period

Items

Income

Cost

Income

Cost

Principal business

2,114,190,750.98

1,819,973,412.88

1,990,390,967.77

1,702,357,561.36

Other business

15,155,025.56

3,579,907.61

3,238,801.97

1,436,087.83

Total

2,129,345,776.54

1,823,553,320.49

1,993,629,769.74

1,703,793,649.19

  1. Income tax expenses

1. List of income tax expenses

Items

Current period

Last period

Current income tax

20,722,418.32

14,059,110.44

Deferred income tax

184,944.34

103,072.52

Total

20,907,362.66

14,162,182.96

2. Explain of the relationship of income Tax Expenses and accounting profit

Items

Current period

Total profit

90,680,585.77

Income tax expenses calculated at the statutory

(or applicable) tax rate

22,670,146.44

Different tax rate of subsidiaries

2,032,528.03

Adjustment on previous income tax

2,399,673.05

Income not subject to tax

Expenses not deductible for tax purposes

Utilisation of previously unrecognised tax losses for the

current period

184,962.34

Unrecognised deductible temporary difference and

deductible tax loss for the current period

Effect of additional deducible cost under tax law

-6,379,947.20

Income tax expenses

20,907,362.66

Companies subject to different income tax rates are disclosed as follows:

Name of the enterprise

Income tax rate

Galant Limited

16.50%

Hong Kong China Electronic Trading Co., Ltd

16.50%

Nanjing Panda Electronic Manufacture Co., Ltd

15.00%

Nanjing Panda Communication Technology Co., Ltd

15.00%

Nanjing Huage Appliance and Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd

15.00%

Nanjing Panda Information Industry Co., Ltd

15.00%

Nanjing Panda Mechatronics Instrument Technology

Co., Ltd

15.00%

Shenzhen Jinghua Information Technology Co., Ltd

15.00%

Nanjing Panda Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd

15.00%

Shenzhen Jinghua Property Management Co., Ltd

20.00%

1. Nanjing Panda Electronic Manufacture Co., Ltd., a second-level subsidiary of the Company, passed the high-tech enterprise on 7 December 2017, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201732003580) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The

certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019, Nanjing Panda Electronic Manufacture Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income.

  1. Nanjing Panda Communications Technology Co., Ltd., a second-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 7 December 2017, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201732003313) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019, Nanjing Panda Communications Technology Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income.
  2. Nanjing Huage Appliance and Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., a third-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 7 December 2017, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201732002602) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019, Nanjing Huage Appliance and Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income.
  3. Nanjing Panda Information Industry Co., Ltd., a second-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 28 November 2018, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201832002286) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020, Nanjing Panda Information Industry Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income.
  4. Nanjing Panda Electromechanical Instrument Technology Co., Ltd., a second-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 28 November 2018, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201832002778) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020, Nanjing Panda Electromechanical Instrument Technology Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income.
  5. Jingwah Information Technology Co., Ltd., a third-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 9 November 2018, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201844204258) jointly issued by Shenzhen Municipal Science and Technology Innovation Committee and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020, Jingwah Information Technology Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income.

- 54 -

    1. Nanjing Panda Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd., a second-level subsidiary of the Company, re-identifiedhigh-tech enterprise on 28 November 2018, and obtained the High-tech Enterprise Certificate (certificate number GR201832001770) jointly issued by Jiangsu Provincial Science and Technology Department and so on. The certificate is valid for 3 years. From 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020, Nanjing Panda Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd. paid income tax at 15% of the taxable income.
    2. Shenzhen Jingjia Real Estate Management Co., Ltd., a fourth-level subsidiary of the Company, was recognized as a small-scaleprofit-making enterprise in the current period. The income of the Company was reduced to 50% of the taxable income and the enterprise income tax was paid at a rate of 20%.
    3. The subsidiary Company GALANT LIMITED registered in Hong Kong and Hong Kong Electric Group Jinghua Trading Co., Ltd. have a profit tax rate of 16.5%.
  2. RETURN ON NET ASSETS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE:

Weighted

average

Earnings per

return on net

share (RMB)

Profits of the reporting period

assets

Basic

Diluted

(%)

Net profit attributable to ordinary

shareholders of the Company

1.22

0.0464

0.0464

Net profit after deducting

extraordinary profit and

loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders of the Company

0.89

0.0338

0.0338

  1. Profit Distribution
    The profit appropriation plan for the year 2018 was approved at the fourteenth meeting of the ninth session of the Board of the Company and the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company,pursuant to which, a cash dividend of RMB0.80 (tax inclusive) for every ten shares was distributed on the basis of a total share capital of 913,838,529.00 shares at the end of the reporting period of 2018, with the total cash dividend distributed amounting to RMB73,107,082.32. The profit distribution plan was approved at the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company.

  1. Significant accounting policies and accounting estimate change

1. Significant accounting policies

Implementation of the Notice of the Ministry of Finance on Revising the Format of the 2019 Annual General Enterprise Financial Statements

On 30 April 2019, the Notice of the Ministry of Finance on Revising the Format of the 2019 Annual General Enterprise Financial Statements (CK [2019] No. 6) was published by the Ministry of Finance, which revised the format of general financial statements of business enterprises. Main influences incurred by implementation of such provisions by the Company are as follows:

Examination

Contents and reasons for changes in

and approval

Influenced statement item name

accounting policies

procedure

and amount

The "notes receivables and accounts

Board approval

"Notes receivable and accounts

receivables" in the balance sheet

r e c e i v a b l e " a r e s e p a r a t e l y

are separately listed as "notes

listed as "notes receivable and

r e c e i v a b l e s " a n d " a c c o u n t s

accounts receivable". The ending

receivables"; "Notes payable and

amount of "notes receivable" is

accounts payable" are separately

RMB305,140,698.53, the initial

listed as "notes payables and

amount is RMB268,269,716.38,

accounts payables". Comparative

a n d t h e e n d i n g a m o u n t

o f

data is adjusted accordingly.

" a c c o u n t s r e c e i v a b l e "

i s

RMB1,144,041,933.70, the initial amount is RMB1,003,441,127.48; "Notes payable and accounts p a y a b l e " a r e s e p a r a t e l y listed as "notes payable and accounts payable". The ending amount of "notes payable" is RMB259,142,824.49, the initial amount is RMB187,360,370.61, and the ending amount of "notes payable" is RMB1,548,838,917.16 a n d t h e i n i t i a l a m o u n t i s RMB1,544,459,424.66.

Examination

Contents and reasons for changes in

and approval

Influenced statement item name

accounting policies

procedure

and amount

The "credit impairment losses" and

Board approval

"Credit impairment losses" were

"asset impairment losses" in the

R M B - 4 , 1 0 2 , 5 7 3 . 5 7

i n t h e

income statement are adjusted by

current period, and the amount

the loss as a positive number from

i n th e previou s perio d was

the loss as a negative number.

R M B - 1,018,592 . 09 ; "A s s e t

Comparative data is adjusted

i m p a i r m e n t l o s s e s "

w e r e

accordingly.

R M B - 1 3 , 2 1 0 , 3 4 3 . 2 7

i n t h e

current period and the amount

i n th e previou s perio d was

RMB238,867.43.

2. Changes in significant accounting estimates

There was no change in significant accounting estimates for the Reporting Period

  1. Miscellaneous
    As at 30 June 2019, the Company provided guarantees for the subsidiaries of the Company amounting to RMB405,982,169.94, of which: RMB137,379,672.51 is guaranteed in the form of bank acceptance bill; RMB163,032,830.89 is guaranteed in the form of letter of guarantee; RMB50,000,000.00 is guaranteed in the form of credit borrowing and RMB55,569,666.54 is guaranteed in the form of letter of credit (30 June 2018: the Company provided the guarantee of RMB328,310,439.93 of which RMB99,831,296.61 is guaranteed by the Company in the form of bank acceptance bill, RMB67,216,845.53 is guaranteed in the form of letter of guarantee, RMB95,000,000.00 is guaranteed in the form of credit borrowing and RMB66,262,297.79 is guaranteed in the form of letter of credit).

By Order of the Board

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited

Zhou Guixiang

Chairman

Nanjing, the People's Republic of China

29 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Executive Director: Mr.

Zhou Guixiang, Mr. Lu Qing and Mr. Xia Dechuan; Non-executive Directors: Mr. Shen Jianlong, Mr. Deng Weiming and Mr. Gao Gan; and Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Du Jie, Mr. Zhang Chun and Mr. Gao Yajun.

  • For illustration purpose only

