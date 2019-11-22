Nanjing Sinolife United : (1) RESIGNATIONS OF DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISOR AND PROPOSED CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE AND (2) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES
In connection with the Resignations, the Board proposes to amend the Articles to reflect the change in the composition of the Board and the board of Supervisors. According to Article 52 of the Articles, a shareholders' general meeting is required to be convened for considering the amendments to the Articles.
The Company confirms that the amendments to the Articles will not affect the existing businesses and operations of the Group and the Directors confirm that the amendments to the Articles are in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange. Based on the confirmation made by the Company's legal adviser in the People's Republic of China (''PRC''), the amendments of the Articles comply with the PRC laws.
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
The EGM will be convened to consider and, if thought fit, to approve, among other matters, the proposed amendments to the Articles. The proposed amendments to the Articles shall come into effect upon the passing of the relevant special resolutions at the EGM.
A circular containing, among other things, further details of the proposed amendments to the Articles, as well as the notice of the EGM, will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course.
By order of the Board
Nanjing Sinolife United Company Limited*
Gui Pinghu
Chairman
Nanjing, the People's Republic of China, 22 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Gui Pinghu, Ms. Zhang Yuan, Ms. Xu Li and Ms. Zhu Feifei; the non-executive Director is Ms. Li Fan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Jitong, Ms. Cai Tianchen and Mr. Wang Wei.
For identification purpose only