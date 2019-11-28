Log in
NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED COMPANY LIMITED    3332

Nanjing Sinolife United : REPLY SLIP FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 15 JANUARY 2020

0
11/28/2019 | 06:03am EST

NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED COMPANY LIMITED*

南 京 中 生 聯 合 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 3332)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 15 JANUARY 2020

To: NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED COMPANY LIMITED* (the ''Company'')

I/We(Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)H share(s)/

domestic share(s)# of RMB$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint proxy to attend on my/our behalf the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (and at any adjournment thereof) to be held at 3 Qingma Road, Maqun Science Park, Qixia District, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC'') on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 (the ''EGM'') at 9:30 a.m..

Date:

2019

Signature(s)

Notes:

  1. Please insert the full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in
    BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted or the number inserted is more than the number of shares registered in your name(s), this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s).
  3. Please complete and sign this reply slip and return it to the Company's registered office in the PRC on or before Wednesday, 25 December 2019 by hand, by post or by fax.
  4. The address and contact details of the Company's registered office in the PRC are as follows:
    30/F, Deji Building
    188 Chang Jiang Road Xuanwu District Nanjing
    Jiangsu Province
    People's Republic of China
    Telephone No.: 86-25-8681 9188
    Facsimile No.: 86-25-8681 9167
    Failure to sign and return this reply slip, however, will not preclude an eligible shareholder from attending the EGM.
  • For identification purpose only
  • Please delete where inappropriate

Disclaimer

Nanjing Sinolife United Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 11:02:06 UTC
