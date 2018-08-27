Nano Dimension Sells Two DragonFly Pro 3D Printers to U.S. Armed Forces

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd., a leading additive electronics provider (Nasdaq, TASE: NNDM), today announced it has sold two DragonFly Pro 3D Printers to different branches of the United States Armed Forces.



Nano Dimension has held a Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code from the United States Department of Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency since June 2018. The two defense sector sales were closed just weeks after Nano Dimension received United States Government Certified Vendor status. The sales were closed by two of the company's leading US value added-resellers, TriMech Solutions and Fathom, each of whom sold a system to a different branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“Nano Dimension continues to strengthen its position in the U.S. market, particularly in the U.S. defense sector. These sales to tier one customers demonstrate the attractiveness of our additive manufacturing solution. The ability to create functional circuit prototypes quickly and securely in-house is a key factor in the increasing adoption of our solution in the multi-billion-dollar U.S. defense sector,” said Simon Fried, President of Nano Dimension USA. “Nano Dimension’s DragonFly Pro 3D Printer makes it possible to 3D print radically new designs and improve workflows by leveraging the agility of additive manufacturing. The defense sector is highly motivated to enable additive manufacturing in the field by bypassing traditional manufacturing processes.”

The defense sector is a key market for additive manufacturing technologies, both for supply chain efficiency and for product innovation. As a registered and approved vendor, Nano Dimension is positioned to pursue and conduct business directly with the U.S. Federal Government and its many agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and entities of the Department of Defense.

The DragonFly Pro 3D printer transforms electronics development by enabling companies to reinvent their development processes as well as their products. The high-resolution system lets designers and engineers 3D print metal and polymer simultaneously. This technology enables IP-secure, in-house manufacturing or prototyping of functional electronics such as sensors, antennas, molded interconnect devices, printed circuit boards and another innovative circuitry.

