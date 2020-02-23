Log in
NANO DIMENSION LTD.

(NNDM)
Nano Dimension : Investor Presentation – February 2020

02/23/2020 | 02:59pm EST

Nano Dimension is a Developer & Provider

of Intelligent Machines and Consumable Conductive

  • Dielectric Materials (Inks) for the Fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)

February 2020

Nasdaq/TASE: NNDM

www.nano-di.com

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation of Nano Dimension Ltd. (the "Company") contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discuss the potential of its products, strategic growth plan, the size of it's addressable market, market growth, and expected recurring revenue growth. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM

2

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Nano Dimension - AME Machines and Consumable Materials (Polymers & Silver)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFaWb0aUjPk&list=PLW7Y0iWnWhTShewSmy657p-0GnD2lotVr

30+

PATENT

APPLICATIONS

High Performance Electronic Devices: Hi-PEDs Fabricated the AME Machines ("3D-Printers")

AME Machines (Printers)

Using Nano-Particles-Inks

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM

3

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Financial Data

Nasdaq / TASE

NNDM

ADS ratio: 1:50

Shares outstanding

212.5M

4.25M ADS*

* As of January 30, 2020

Revenues

Year-Over-Year Growth

2017: $0.8M

8,000,000

2018: $5.1M

7,000,000

2019: $7.1M

6,000,000

5,000,000

Revenue growth

4,000,000

3,000,000

of ~39%

2,000,000

compared to

previous year

1,000,000

0

2018

2019

$5.1M

$7.1M

$70M invested mostly in R&D, over 5 years Cash, Dec 31, 2019 $3.9M

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM

4

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

BUSINESS MODEL: Recurring Revenue Model that Scales

Razor and blades model:

As the installed base of systems grows, the recurring revenues from consumables increases.

Positive trend of increased ink consumption by customers is a validation to our recurring- revenue business model.

Consumables Revenues

USD Thousands

300

250

200

150

100

50

-

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM

5

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

New USA Management for Nano Dimension

Yoav Stern - Incoming President & CEO

Investor and Chairman Cyber, Fintec and Mobile/Visual Tech (USA). President & CEO DVTEL Inc. (Sold to FLIR Systems) (NJ, London, Tel Aviv, New Delhi, Adelaide, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan). A turn-around executive in the Homeland Security Industry. Co-ChairmanBogen Corporation (New Jersey, Memphis, Florida, Germany), one of its main investors and a member of its Executive Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. Managing Partner Helix Capital LLC, (San Francisco, New York), private M&A and Turn-Around Advisory Firm. Executive Chairman of the Board Kellstrom Industries Inc. (Florida), A $300M aerospace corporation. President of WordStar International, Inc. (San Francisco), a $50M publicly traded software company.

Mr. Stern led the company's turnaround process and structured the business combination of WordStar with two other public companies, similar sizes. He was VP M&A & Business Development Elron Electronic (Nasdaq: ELRNF) a multinational industrial investment holding company with annual revenues in excess of $1.5 billion. Elron invested in companies active in the fields of Advanced defense electronics; Data communications; Internet-softwareproducts; Semiconductors equipment; Telecommunications. Graduate of NYU, B.Sc. Degree, Magna Cum Laude in Mathematics and Computer Science, Engineering Diploma in Mechanics & Automation Magna Cum Laude. Graduate of the Air Force Academy. Air Force Service. Lt. Colonel (Ret.), Fighter Pilot, D. Squadron Commander, F-15.

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM

6

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Management - Industry Background (1)

  • Ofir Baharav - Chairman. A Leader of HW and SW companies in Semiconductors, 3D Printing, PC Security, Healthcare Informaticsand Digital Print. Lived and conducted business in Shanghai. Partner Stratus Venture Group, VP Product Portfolio Stratasys, Founder And CEO, Xjet Ltd. EVP Products Credence Systems Corporation (NASDAQ CMOS), President, Optonics and SVP GM Diagnostics & Characterization Division (DCG) Credence. MBA - Warwick Business School, UK. Named on over 10 patents (SW and HW architectures).
  • Dr. Jaim Nulman - EVP Products & CTO. VP of Applied Materials, where he commercialized the Endura PVD

system, the most successful semiconductor manufacturing product reaching market share from 0 to over 60% and a $1B in revenue in less than 5 years, with one of the highest gross margins in the company. While at Applied he also represented the company on the board of directors of some of the companies in which Applied invested as well as developed product commercialization methods that reduce the cost and time to market. Dr. Nulman served as research associate at the Submicron center at Cornell University where he pioneered rapid thermal processes for the semiconductor industry. He was an invited Lecturer at NATO Advanced Studies Institute and the University of Berkeley Extension. Dr. Nulman has published over 100 publications, and over 50 patents. He is an MSc and PhD from Cornell University all in electrical engineering, and an Executive MBA from Stanford University.

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM

7

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Management - Industry Background (2)

  • Amit Dror - CCSO, Co-Founder. ECI Telecom Ltd., Comverse Technology, Inc., Eternegy Ltd.
  • Dr. Ram - VP R&D. Physical Chemist, Post Doctoral in Chemistry and Biochemistry, and an MBA. Head of R&D in Medinol, developing in vivo medical equipment.
  • Yael Sandler - CFO. Certified Public Accountant in Israel with a B.A. with honors in Accounting and Economics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an M.B.T with honors from the College of Management in Israel. She held various positions at KPMG.
  • Sela Chen - VP Customer Support. Applied Materials, Intel Electronics.
  • Dan Abraham - VP Operations & Manufacturing. Stratasys, Kodak.
  • Gilad Reshef - VP Sales. Served as the CEO and Co-founder of Made in Sense, a Hong Kong company focused on design and development of intelligent wearable devices. Management positions in DSP Group.

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM

8

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Hi-PEDs Necessitate

  • Fast time-to-market
  • IP safety (in-house
    rapid prototyping and production)
  • Iterative development
  • Device performance gains
  • Control of fabrication facilities
    (Defense & Homeland Security Industries)

Yet, Hi-PEDs are produced in lower quantities

  • Hundreds to thousands, rather than hundred thousands of PCBs and millions ICs

High Mix <> Low Volumes + Customization + Digital Manufacturing >> Industry 4.0

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM

9

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

The Challenge: Bridging The Gap

Nano Dimension's AME Machines & Inks:

Design > Proof of Concepts > Prototype & Short-Run Fabrication of Integrated-PCB (Additively Manufactured Circuit Boards)

Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)

Traditional

Traditional

Integrated

Printed Circuit

Circuits

Boards (PCB)

(IC,Chips, CPU, ASICs)

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 10

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Cutting-Edge Applications

Breakthrough innovations enable applications never additively manufactured before:

Built-in battery

DC to DC

PCB side-

Sensors:

socket

converter

contact

touch, torque,

strain gauge

Produced in a single step, by converting digital file (E-CAD/CAM) into a final Device

Packaging vertically integrated circuits

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 11

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Typical High-Performance Electronic Devices ("Hi-PED")

RF antennas

Applications:

Communications, cell phones, radar, IoT

Market size:

$21B in 2019, 6.9% CAGR by 2025

Segment leaders: Murata, Cobham, Antcom

Their challenge: Weight

BGA component support

Specialized Technological capability

RF 20Ghz Micro strip line

Application:

Satellite communications, aerospace, airborne radar

Segment leaders:

Manufactured directly by end use companies

Their challenge:

Control of the dielectric and the metal traces, weight.

Inner-layer printed capacitors

Application:

On board data processing, digital, power, RF/Optical signal interface, general electronic circuit miniaturization

Segment leaders:

(Discrete units) Murata, TDK, SEMCO, Kyocera

Their challenge: Reproducibility, cost

IoT Transmitter and receiver

Application:

IoT and web access point

Market size:

166B in 2018, 38% CAGR by 2025

Segment leaders: Amazon, Cisco, Huawei, HP

Their challenge: Consistent and accurate transmission success

Battery socket

Integrated battery socket

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 12

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

The Problem: New Electronic Applications Create "The Gap" Between:

Integrated Circuits

High performance miniaturized Electrical-Circuits- Devices ("Chips", "IC") that are extremely costly to develop and fabricate. Quantities in range of millions are needed in order to justify the investments in R&D and expensive-capital-equipment for manufacturing.

Printed Circuits Boards

Lower performance Printed circuit boards ("PCB") that are costly to develop through prototyping, and expensive infrastructure for fabrication. They demand quantities in dozens-to-hundreds thousands in order to justify the investments in design & prototyping, as well as manufacturing infrastructure.

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 13

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Economic Models of Present Fabrication Technologies Fail to Meet Market Needs

Integrated Circuit (IC, "Chips")

Fabrication renders high performance devices but at an extreme and often prohibitive cost as well as a development cycle that is too long for today's needs

Printed Circuit Boards (PCB)

Fabrication renders lower cost than IC but also lower performance devices that often fail to meet today's needs for high performance electronic devices.

Both IC and PCB fabrication technologies fail to meet today's primary needs:

  1. IP security is compromised: IC and PCB fabs are too expensive to own in house
  2. Short product life cycles >> shorter development iterations >> rapid prototyping (hours instead of weeks)
  3. Rapid 'fail proof' transition from prototyping to low volume production (10s-1,000s)

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 14

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

The Challenge: Bridging The Gap

Traditional

Traditional

Integrated

Printed Circuit

Circuits

Boards (PCB)

(IC,Chips, CPU, ASICs)

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 15

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

A Rapidly Growing Market for High Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs)

High Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs)are integral enablers of:

RESEARCH INSTITUTES

INDUSTRY VERTICALS

ADDITIVE SERVICES

Academic institutions and

Defense

Additive

universities

Aerospace

Service

Research & innovation

Intelligent drones

Bureaus

centers

Autonomous Automotive

PCB Service Bureaus

Development

In-house Print Services

Robotics

Commercial & civil aircrafts

'In vivo' medical devices

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 16

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

2019 Vs. 2018 Sales Breakdown - per Industry

2018

Resellers

40%

Research/Univ.

17%

Defense

30%

Health

6%

Tech/PCB

7%

2019

Resellers

15%

Defense

41%

Research/U

niv.

26%

Tech/PCB

18%

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 17 In number of systems

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

2019 Vs. 2018 Sales Breakdown - per Region

2018

EMEA

20%

US

53%

APAC

27%

30 systems in 2018

2019

EMEA

33%

US

52%

APAC

15%

27 systems in 2019

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 18

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Worldwide Reach and Expansion

Distributors

Customers

Headquarters

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM

19

Footprint As of December 2019

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Nano Dimension: First Mover, Advantage and Timing

Analysts predict 3D printed electronics

will be the next high-growth

applicationfor product innovation:

2017 3D printed electronics market size is estimated at $176 million, expected

to reach $592 million in 2021 and up to $2.4 billion by 2025*

3D Printed Electronics Market: Growth Forecast*

(USD Millions)

3000

2500

2000

1500

1000

500

0

2017

2021

2025

* Source: DataM Intelligence, 2018

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 20

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Evolution of Nano Dimension

DragonFly™ LDM

DragonFly™ Pro

Add materials with new

applications

Deliver hybridized capabilities

that combine mechanical

functionality within electrified

geometries

DragonFly™

Fast Prototyping and

LowVolume

Early Adopters

Production

Basic Testing

August 2019

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 21

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Evolution of Nano Dimension

Functional Electronic

Materials

Additive Manufacturing of Electronics

=

Integrated Technology of Materials, Process controlled by AI software and Hardware

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 22

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

A

B

A+B

AME Machines (controlled by AI algorithms) produce electronic devices by simultaneous 3D-injection of polymer dielectric and silver conductive materials to fabricate, within hours: High Performance Electronic Devices:

Hi-PEDs

(including sensors, antennas, capacitors, convertors, unique geometries and complex devices)

We develop and produce Proprietary Consumable Chemical Inks to be used

by the AME machines

Are mission critical and economical for our customers

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 23

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

DragonFly LDM™ System - Introduced Only Since July 2019

July 2019: DragonFly Lights-Out Digital Manufacturing(LDM) Machines using 3D printing technology

30+

PATENT

APPLICATIONS

  • The only Prototyping & Fabrication Machine;
  • Around-the-clock3D-printing of electronic circuitry (AME);
  • Cost effective for small-medium size quantities;
  • New, proprietary, state-of-the-art technology
  • 24/7 low-volume/high mix manufacturing of Hi-PEDs
  • Uninterrupted printing, increased uptime & improved yield
  • Simpler and faster operation for minimal maintenance
  • New automatic printhead self-cleaning system
  • +40% printing time than the previous DragonFly system

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 24

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

In Summary: The Technological Edge

Multi material

High

3D printing

First additive

precision

+

Combining

=

manufacturing

inkjet

conductive

for functional

technology

Nano-silver &

3D electronics

dielectric

polymers

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 25

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Compelling Value Proposition

TIME

Reduces development cycles times. Enables on-site prototyping in a matter of hours instead of weeks, even for complex designs.

COMPONENT

CONSOLIDATION

Multi-material additive manufacturing enables functional, compact, denser, non-planar electronics parts.

COST

Eliminates need for large order minimums. Enables ability to discover design errors in early development stage with agile rapid prototyping.

CONFIDENTIALITY

Enables retention of sensitive IP in-house during development.

Eliminates concerns and costs related to IP infringement.

ENVIRONMENTAL

Limits environmental impact through optimized design, size, weight. Reduces waste with additive manufacturing capabilities.

COMPLEX

GEOMETRIES

Enables increased design capabilities & manufacturability of components. Added agility enables designing, testing and iterating in real time, on site.

30+

PATENT

APPLICATIONS

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 26

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Case Study: Harris Corporation: RF Amplifier to Space

"Results showed similar RF performance between the 3D printed version and the baseline amplifier, clearly demonstrating the viability of 3D printed electronics for RF circuitry."

Dr. Arthur Paolella, Senior scientist, Space & Intelligence Systems, Harris Corporation

Joint project for space systems communication satellites: 3D printed RF antenna designed to operate at 5.2 GHz and an RF amplifier with operation up to 6 GHz.

Received a 2nd grant approval from the Israel Innovation Authority, in cooperation with Harris Corporation, for developing hardware that will fly on the International Space Station (ISS) and communicate with Harris' ground-based satellite tracking station.

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 27

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Growth: 2020-2021

1st priority

  • Build USA headquarters
  • Re-buildUSA sales, engineering and customer support force & knowledge to a full scale
  • Re-designand implement USA Go-To- Market strategy

2nd priority

Build central Europe

sales, engineering and customer support force to an interim scale

  • Re-designand implement Europe Go-To-Market strategy

3rd priority

  • Build Asia sales, engineering and customer support force to fit market scale
  • Re-designand implement APAC Go-To-Market strategy

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 28

On-going

  • Increase GM
  • Continue product engineering improvements to fit production- scale machines
  • Continue chemicals development for special Hi-PEDs, i.e. flexible devices and supportive materials

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Cap Table

Type of securities

Amount of securities

('Shares' mean 'ADSs')

#Outstanding ADSs

7,974,483

Treasury Shares

10,541

Employees Options (1) (WAEP: $14.13)

613,348

Warrants (WAEP: $6.23)

2,982,793

Total (2)

11,581,165

  1. Employees, officers, directors and consultants
  2. Not including shares and warrants that may be issued pursuant to the notes offering from 9/2019:

Notes outstanding

1st tranche (the part that was not converted to date)

$ Amount

$326 k

Notes conversion (ADSs)

187,487

Notes conversion price per ADS

$1.74

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 29

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Key Highlights

Growth company with significant technology and first mover advantage.

Successfully transitioned from an R&D company to commercial sales.

Rapidly increasing customer's base and established global presence. Recognized by industry leaders, won prestigious awards and national grants

57 systems sold until 12/2019, and in turn:

Increasing recurring revenue of proprietary inks

The 2 main usages:

  • Shortening prototyping time while creating multi-layerHi-PEDs in house.
  • R&D of unique device solutions, miniaturized, lower weight which can be fabricated in High Mix/Low Volume almost only by 3D-printing.

Continuing innovation developments, introducing revolutionary solutions.

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM

30

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Appendix

NASDAQ: NNDM

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 31

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Nano

Dimension's

Solutions

Nano Dimension systems concurrently integrate in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance.

Nano Dimension BRIDGES THE GAP between PCB and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button: From CAD to a functional high-performanceAME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials.

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 32

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Scalable Technology and Manufacturing Platform

In-house DragonFly

In-house nano ink

Top quality certified

system

manufacturing - Capacity to meet

manufacturing

future demand

ISO14001 and OHSAS18001

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 33

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Open-Ended Revenue Growth Potential

RESEARCH INSTITUTES

INDUSTRY VERTICALS

ADDITIVE SERVICES

Academic institutions and

Defense

Additive service bureaus

universities

Aerospace

PCB service bureaus

Research & innovation

Autonomous Automotive

In-house print services

centers

Development

Medical devices

Telecom

Industrial

IoT

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 34

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Unique and First of its Kind Hi-PEDs for Prototyping

  • Tens of layers in a 3mm PCB
  • Plug-inmini boards
  • BGA component 3D support

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 35

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Unique and First of its Kind Hi-PEDs for Prototyping

  • Tens of layers in a 3mm PCB
  • Plug-inmini boards
  • BGA component 3D support

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 36

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Case Study: The Next Generation in Additive Manufacturing

First tested by HENSOLDT, global defense & security pioneer:

The DragonFly LDM™ Lights-Out Digital Manufacturing system is the industry's only comprehensive additive manufacturing platform for round-the-clock 3D printing of electronic circuitry

The DragonFly LDM supports 3D printed multilayer PCBs, capacitors, coils, sensors, antennas and more

"The DragonFly LDM is a necessary evolutionary setup up from the DragonFly Pro, enabling low-volume manufacturing of electronic circuits fast and easy to do in- house, with minimal operator time. It will be a great addition for Hensoldt, enabling us to develop innovative applications faster and with far better machine availability and lower maintenance than ever before".

Andreas Salomon, responsible project leader, 3D printed electronics, HENSOLDT

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 37

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Strategic Growth Plan

Current State

Growth by monetizing commercially available products for additive electronics design & prototyping

Horizon 1

Deliver manufacturing-grade machines for low volume of Hi-PEDs using AME

Horizon 2

  • Add materials with new applications
  • Deliver hybridized capabilities that combine mechanical functionality within electrified geometries

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 38

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Company Timeline

2014: Listed on TASE

2016: Listed on Nasdaq

2016-2017: Early access trials with Fortune 500 companies

2016-2017: Early access trials with Fortune 500 companies

2018 revenues: $5.1m Built global sales and operations infrastructure

2019 revenues: $7.1m

57 systems sold WW until 12/2019 Increased revenues Improved GM

2014-

2016

R&D

  • Developed product, materials & software
  • Established manufacturing
  • Built organization

2017

2018

2019

COMMERCIALIZATION

COMMERCIALIZATION

GROWTH

First sales:

Opened U.S. and Asia Pacific

Introduced disruptive new

Q4 2017

HQ and demo centers

technologies and applications

Recruited 20 value-added

Growing ink sales validate

resellers world-wide

recurring revenue model

Repeat and new customers

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 39

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

2019 Highlights

Recognition and Innovation

57 systems sold to leading companies and organizations worldwide until 12/2019

Further expansion in the U.S. defense industry. In Q3- four additional sales to leading defense organizations

Increased ink consumption validates the company's recurring revenue model

Leading technology institutes purchased DragonFly systems: UK's Manufacturing Technology Centre and Istituto Italiano di Technologia

Existing customers expressed a vote of confidence - Purchased an LDM upgrade to their existing DragonFly Pro system

Introduced 3D printed capacitors embedded in additively manufactured PCBs, saving space and eliminating the need for assembly

Nano Dimension in the spotlight of MTC's European Electronics Conference

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 40

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Experienced Leadership Team

Yoav Stern

Yael Sandler

Jaim Nulman

Ofir Baharav

President & CEO

CFO

CTO

Chairman of the Board

Amit Dror

Sela Chen

Gilad Reshef

Dan Abraham

Customer Success Officer

VP Customer Support

VP Sales

VP Operations

Co-Founder

NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 41

www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

THANK YOU

NASDAQ: NNDM

Follow us:

@nanodimensiontech @3Dpcb www.nano-di.com

ASDAQ / TASE : NNDM

42

Nano Dimension® Copyright © 2020 Nano Dimension Ltd. Nano Dimension, DragonFly, AgCite and the DragonFly logo are trademarks of Nano Dimension. Printed January 2020 DragonFly™

www.na o-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Nano Dimension Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
