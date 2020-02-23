Nano Dimension : Investor Presentation – February 2020 0 02/23/2020 | 02:59pm EST Send by mail :

Nano Dimension is a Developer & Provider of Intelligent Machines and Consumable Conductive Dielectric Materials (Inks) for the Fabrication of A dditively M anufactured E lectronics ( AME ) February 2020 Nasdaq/TASE: NNDM www.nano-di.com Forward Looking Statements This presentation of Nano Dimension Ltd. (the "Company") contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discuss the potential of its products, strategic growth plan, the size of it's addressable market, market growth, and expected recurring revenue growth. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 2 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Nano Dimension - AME Machines and Consumable Materials (Polymers & Silver) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFaWb0aUjPk&list=PLW7Y0iWnWhTShewSmy657p-0GnD2lotVr 30+ PATENT APPLICATIONS High Performance Electronic Devices: Hi-PEDs Fabricated the AME Machines ("3D-Printers") AME Machines (Printers) Using Nano-Particles-Inks NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 3 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Financial Data Nasdaq / TASE NNDM ADS ratio: 1:50 Shares outstanding 212.5M 4.25M ADS* * As of January 30, 2020 Revenues Year-Over-Year Growth 2017: $0.8M 8,000,000 2018: $5.1M 7,000,000 2019: $7.1M 6,000,000 5,000,000 Revenue growth 4,000,000 3,000,000 of ~39% 2,000,000 compared to previous year 1,000,000 0 2018 2019 $5.1M $7.1M $70M invested mostly in R&D, over 5 years Cash, Dec 31, 2019 $3.9M NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 4 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. BUSINESS MODEL: Recurring Revenue Model that Scales Razor and blades model: As the installed base of systems grows, the recurring revenues from consumables increases. Positive trend of increased ink consumption by customers is a validation to our recurring- revenue business model. Consumables Revenues USD Thousands 300 250 200 150 100 50 - Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 5 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. New USA Management for Nano Dimension Yoav Stern - Incoming President & CEO Investor and Chairman Cyber, Fintec and Mobile/Visual Tech (USA). President & CEO DVTEL Inc. (Sold to FLIR Systems) (NJ, London, Tel Aviv, New Delhi, Adelaide, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan). A turn-around executive in the Homeland Security Industry. Co-ChairmanBogen Corporation (New Jersey, Memphis, Florida, Germany), one of its main investors and a member of its Executive Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. Managing Partner Helix Capital LLC, (San Francisco, New York), private M&A and Turn-Around Advisory Firm. Executive Chairman of the Board Kellstrom Industries Inc. (Florida), A $300M aerospace corporation. President of WordStar International, Inc. (San Francisco), a $50M publicly traded software company. Mr. Stern led the company's turnaround process and structured the business combination of WordStar with two other public companies, similar sizes. He was VP M&A & Business Development Elron Electronic (Nasdaq: ELRNF) a multinational industrial investment holding company with annual revenues in excess of $1.5 billion. Elron invested in companies active in the fields of Advanced defense electronics; Data communications; Internet-softwareproducts; Semiconductors equipment; Telecommunications. Graduate of NYU, B.Sc. Degree, Magna Cum Laude in Mathematics and Computer Science, Engineering Diploma in Mechanics & Automation Magna Cum Laude. Graduate of the Air Force Academy. Air Force Service. Lt. Colonel (Ret.), Fighter Pilot, D. Squadron Commander, F-15.

Dr. Jaim Nulman - EVP Products & CTO. VP of Applied Materials , where he commercialized the Endura PVD system, the most successful semiconductor manufacturing product reaching market share from 0 to over 60% and a $1B in revenue in less than 5 years, with one of the highest gross margins in the company. While at Applied he also represented the company on the board of directors of some of the companies in which Applied invested as well as developed product commercialization methods that reduce the cost and time to market. Dr. Nulman served as research associate at the Submicron center at Cornell University where he pioneered rapid thermal processes for the semiconductor industry. He was an invited Lecturer at NATO Advanced Studies Institute and the University of Berkeley Extension. Dr. Nulman has published over 100 publications, and over 50 patents. He is an MSc and PhD from Cornell University all in electrical engineering, and an Executive MBA from Stanford University.

Dr. Ram - VP R&D. Physical Chemist, Post Doctoral in Chemistry and Biochemistry , and an MBA . Head of R&D in Medinol , developing in vivo medical equipment.

Yael Sandler - CFO. Certified Public Accountant in Israel with a B.A. with honors in Accounting and Economics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an M.B.T with honors from the College of Management in Israel. She held various positions at KPMG .

Sela Chen - VP Customer Support. Applied Materials, Intel Electronics .

Dan Abraham - VP Operations & Manufacturing. Stratasys, Kodak .

Gilad Reshef - VP Sales . Served as the CEO and Co-founder of Made in Sense , a Hong Kong company focused on design and development of intelligent wearable devices. Management positions in DSP Group .

time-to-market IP safety (in-house

rapid prototyping and production)

(in-house rapid prototyping and production) Iterative development

Device performance gains

Control of fabrication facilities

(Defense & Homeland Security Industries) Yet, Hi-PEDs are produced in lower quantities Hundreds to thousands, rather than hundred thousands of PCBs and millions ICs High Mix <> Low Volumes + Customization + Digital Manufacturing >> Industry 4.0 NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 9 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. The Challenge: Bridging The Gap Nano Dimension's AME Machines & Inks: Design > Proof of Concepts > Prototype & Short-Run Fabrication of Integrated-PCB (Additively Manufactured Circuit Boards) Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) Traditional Traditional Integrated Printed Circuit Circuits Boards (PCB) (IC,Chips, CPU, ASICs) NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 10 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Cutting-Edge Applications Breakthrough innovations enable applications never additively manufactured before: Built-in battery DC to DC PCB side- Sensors: socket converter contact touch, torque, strain gauge Produced in a single step, by converting digital file (E-CAD/CAM) into a final Device Packaging vertically integrated circuits NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 11 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Typical High-Performance Electronic Devices ("Hi-PED") RF antennas Applications: Communications, cell phones, radar, IoT Market size: $21B in 2019, 6.9% CAGR by 2025 Segment leaders: Murata, Cobham, Antcom Their challenge: Weight BGA component support Specialized Technological capability RF 20Ghz Micro strip line Application: Satellite communications, aerospace, airborne radar Segment leaders: Manufactured directly by end use companies Their challenge: Control of the dielectric and the metal traces, weight. Inner-layer printed capacitors Application: On board data processing, digital, power, RF/Optical signal interface, general electronic circuit miniaturization Segment leaders: (Discrete units) Murata, TDK, SEMCO, Kyocera Their challenge: Reproducibility, cost IoT Transmitter and receiver Application: IoT and web access point Market size: 166B in 2018, 38% CAGR by 2025 Segment leaders: Amazon, Cisco, Huawei, HP Their challenge: Consistent and accurate transmission success Battery socket Integrated battery socket NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 12 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. The Problem: New Electronic Applications Create "The Gap" Between: Integrated Circuits High performance miniaturized Electrical-Circuits- Devices ("Chips", "IC") that are extremely costly to develop and fabricate. Quantities in range of millions are needed in order to justify the investments in R&D and expensive-capital-equipment for manufacturing. Printed Circuits Boards Lower performance Printed circuit boards ("PCB") that are costly to develop through prototyping, and expensive infrastructure for fabrication. They demand quantities in dozens-to-hundreds thousands in order to justify the investments in design & prototyping, as well as manufacturing infrastructure. NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 13 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Economic Models of Present Fabrication Technologies Fail to Meet Market Needs Integrated Circuit (IC, "Chips") Fabrication renders high performance devices but at an extreme and often prohibitive cost as well as a development cycle that is too long for today's needs Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) Fabrication renders lower cost than IC but also lower performance devices that often fail to meet today's needs for high performance electronic devices. Both IC and PCB fabrication technologies fail to meet today's primary needs: IP security is compromised: IC and PCB fabs are too expensive to own in house Short product life cycles >> shorter development iterations >> rapid prototyping (hours instead of weeks) Rapid 'fail proof' transition from prototyping to low volume production (10s-1,000s) NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 14 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. The Challenge: Bridging The Gap Traditional Traditional Integrated Printed Circuit Circuits Boards (PCB) (IC,Chips, CPU, ASICs) NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 15 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. A Rapidly Growing Market for High Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs) High Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs)are integral enablers of: RESEARCH INSTITUTES INDUSTRY VERTICALS ADDITIVE SERVICES • Academic institutions and • Defense • Additive universities • Aerospace Service • Research & innovation • Intelligent drones Bureaus centers • Autonomous Automotive • PCB Service Bureaus Development • In-house Print Services • Robotics • Commercial & civil aircrafts • 'In vivo' medical devices NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 16 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. 2019 Vs. 2018 Sales Breakdown - per Industry 2018 Resellers 40% Research/Univ. 17% Defense 30% Health 6% Tech/PCB 7% 2019 Resellers 15% Defense 41% Research/U niv. 26% Tech/PCB 18% NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 17 In number of systems www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. 2019 Vs. 2018 Sales Breakdown - per Region 2018 EMEA 20% US 53% APAC 27% 30 systems in 2018 2019 EMEA 33% US 52% APAC 15% 27 systems in 2019 NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 18 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Worldwide Reach and Expansion Distributors Customers Headquarters NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 19 Footprint As of December 2019 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Nano Dimension: First Mover, Advantage and Timing Analysts predict 3D printed electronics will be the next high-growth applicationfor product innovation: 2017 3D printed electronics market size is estimated at $176 million, expected to reach $592 million in 2021 and up to $2.4 billion by 2025* 3D Printed Electronics Market: Growth Forecast* (USD Millions) 3000 2500 2000 1500 1000 500 0 2017 2021 2025 * Source: DataM Intelligence, 2018 NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 20 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Evolution of Nano Dimension DragonFly™ LDM DragonFly™ Pro Add materials with new applications Deliver hybridized capabilities that combine mechanical functionality within electrified geometries DragonFly™ Fast Prototyping and LowVolume Early Adopters Production Basic Testing August 2019 NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 21 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Evolution of Nano Dimension Functional Electronic Materials Additive Manufacturing of Electronics = Integrated Technology of Materials, Process controlled by AI software and Hardware NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 22 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. DragonFly LDM™ System - Introduced Only Since July 2019 July 2019: DragonFly Lights-Out Digital Manufacturing(LDM) Machines using 3D printing technology 30+ PATENT APPLICATIONS The only Prototyping & Fabrication Machine; Around-the-clock 3D-printing of electronic circuitry ( AME ); Cost effective for small-medium size quantities; New, proprietary, state-of-the-art technology 24/7 low-volume/high mix manufacturing of Hi-PEDs Uninterrupted printing, increased uptime & improved yield Simpler and faster operation for minimal maintenance New automatic printhead self-cleaning system +40% printing time than the previous DragonFly system

Prototyping & Fabrication Around-the-clock 3D-printing of electronic circuitry ( AME );

3D-printing of electronic circuitry ( ); Cost effective for small-medium size quantities; New, proprietary, state-of-the-art technology

state-of-the-art technology 24/7 low-volume/high mix manufacturing of Hi-PEDs

low-volume/high mix Hi-PEDs Uninterrupted printing, increased uptime & improved yield

Simpler and faster operation for minimal maintenance

New automatic printhead self-cleaning system

Build USA headquarters Re-build USA sales, engineering and customer support force & knowledge to a full scale Re-design and implement USA Go-To- Market strategy Build central Europe sales, engineering and customer support force to an interim scale Re-design and implement Europe Go-To-Market strategy Build Asia sales, engineering and customer support force to fit market scale Re-design and implement APAC Go-To-Market strategy Increase GM Continue product engineering improvements to fit production- scale machines Continue chemicals development for special Hi-PEDs, i.e. flexible devices and supportive materials

Re-build USA sales, engineering and customer support force & knowledge to a full scale

USA sales, engineering and customer support force & knowledge to a full scale Re-design and implement USA Go-To- Market strategy 2nd priority • Build central Europe sales, engineering and customer support force to an interim scale Re-design and implement Europe Go-To-Market strategy 3rd priority Build Asia sales, engineering and customer support force to fit market scale

Re-design and implement APAC Go-To-Market strategy NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 28 On-going Increase GM

Continue product engineering improvements to fit production- scale machines

Continue chemicals development for special Hi-PEDs, i.e. flexible devices and supportive materials www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Cap Table Type of securities Amount of securities ('Shares' mean 'ADSs') #Outstanding ADSs 7,974,483 Treasury Shares 10,541 Employees Options (1) (WAEP: $14.13) 613,348 Warrants (WAEP: $6.23) 2,982,793 Total (2) 11,581,165 Employees, officers, directors and consultants Not including shares and warrants that may be issued pursuant to the notes offering from 9/2019: Notes outstanding 1st tranche (the part that was not converted to date) $ Amount $326 k Notes conversion (ADSs) 187,487 Notes conversion price per ADS $1.74 NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 29 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Key Highlights Growth company with significant technology and first mover advantage. Successfully transitioned from an R&D company to commercial sales. Rapidly increasing customer's base and established global presence. Recognized by industry leaders, won prestigious awards and national grants 57 systems sold until 12/2019, and in turn: Increasing recurring revenue of proprietary inks The 2 main usages: Shortening prototyping time while creating multi-layer Hi-PEDs in house.

Shortening prototyping time while creating multi-layer Hi-PEDs in house. R&D of unique device solutions , miniaturized, lower weight which can be fabricated in High Mix/Low Volume almost only by 3D-printing. Continuing innovation developments, introducing revolutionary solutions.

Plug-in mini boards

mini boards BGA component 3D support NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 35 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Unique and First of its Kind Hi-PEDs for Prototyping Tens of layers in a 3mm PCB

Plug-in mini boards

mini boards BGA component 3D support NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 36 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Case Study: The Next Generation in Additive Manufacturing First tested by HENSOLDT, global defense & security pioneer: The DragonFly LDM™ Lights-Out Digital Manufacturing system is the industry's only comprehensive additive manufacturing platform for round-the-clock 3D printing of electronic circuitry The DragonFly LDM supports 3D printed multilayer PCBs, capacitors, coils, sensors, antennas and more "The DragonFly LDM is a necessary evolutionary setup up from the DragonFly Pro, enabling low-volume manufacturing of electronic circuits fast and easy to do in- house, with minimal operator time. It will be a great addition for Hensoldt, enabling us to develop innovative applications faster and with far better machine availability and lower maintenance than ever before". Andreas Salomon, responsible project leader, 3D printed electronics, HENSOLDT NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 37 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Strategic Growth Plan Current State Growth by monetizing commercially available products for additive electronics design & prototyping Horizon 1 Deliver manufacturing-grade machines for low volume of Hi-PEDs using AME Horizon 2 Add materials with new applications

Deliver hybridized capabilities that combine mechanical functionality within electrified geometries NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 38 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Company Timeline 2014: Listed on TASE 2016: Listed on Nasdaq 2016-2017: Early access trials with Fortune 500 companies 2016-2017: Early access trials with Fortune 500 companies 2018 revenues: $5.1m Built global sales and operations infrastructure 2019 revenues: $7.1m 57 systems sold WW until 12/2019 Increased revenues Improved GM 2014- 2016 R&D Developed product, materials & software

Established manufacturing

Built organization 2017 2018 2019 COMMERCIALIZATION COMMERCIALIZATION GROWTH • First sales: • Opened U.S. and Asia Pacific • Introduced disruptive new Q4 2017 HQ and demo centers technologies and applications • Recruited 20 value-added • Growing ink sales validate resellers world-wide recurring revenue model • Repeat and new customers NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 39 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. 2019 Highlights Recognition and Innovation 57 systems sold to leading companies and organizations worldwide until 12/2019 Further expansion in the U.S. defense industry. In Q3- four additional sales to leading defense organizations Increased ink consumption validates the company's recurring revenue model Leading technology institutes purchased DragonFly systems: UK's Manufacturing Technology Centre and Istituto Italiano di Technologia Existing customers expressed a vote of confidence - Purchased an LDM upgrade to their existing DragonFly Pro system Introduced 3D printed capacitors embedded in additively manufactured PCBs, saving space and eliminating the need for assembly Nano Dimension in the spotlight of MTC's European Electronics Conference NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 40 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Experienced Leadership Team Yoav Stern Yael Sandler Jaim Nulman Ofir Baharav President & CEO CFO CTO Chairman of the Board Amit Dror Sela Chen Gilad Reshef Dan Abraham Customer Success Officer VP Customer Support VP Sales VP Operations Co-Founder NASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 41 www.nano-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. THANK YOU NASDAQ: NNDM Follow us: @nanodimensiontech @3Dpcb www.nano-di.com ASDAQ / TASE : NNDM 42 Nano Dimension® Copyright © 2020 Nano Dimension Ltd. Nano Dimension, DragonFly, AgCite and the DragonFly logo are trademarks of Nano Dimension. Printed January 2020 DragonFly™ www.na o-di.com | © 2019 Nano Dimension. All rights reserved. Attachments Original document

