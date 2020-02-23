Nano Dimension : Investor Presentation – February 2020
0
02/23/2020 | 02:59pm EST
Nano Dimension is a Developer & Provider
of Intelligent Machines and Consumable Conductive
Dielectric Materials (Inks)for the Fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)
February 2020
Nasdaq/TASE: NNDM
www.nano-di.com
Forward Looking Statements
Investor and Chairman Cyber, Fintec and Mobile/Visual Tech (USA). President & CEO DVTEL Inc. (Sold toFLIR Systems) (NJ, London, Tel Aviv, New Delhi, Adelaide, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan). A turn-around executive in the Homeland Security Industry. Co-ChairmanBogen Corporation(New Jersey, Memphis, Florida, Germany), one of its main investors and a member of its Executive Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. Managing Partner Helix Capital LLC, (San Francisco, New York), private M&A and Turn-Around Advisory Firm. Executive Chairman of the BoardKellstrom Industries Inc.(Florida), A $300M aerospace corporation. President of WordStar International, Inc.(San Francisco), a $50M publicly traded software company.
Mr. Stern led the company's turnaround process and structured the business combination of WordStar with two other public companies, similar sizes. He was VP M&A & Business Development Elron Electronic (Nasdaq: ELRNF) a multinational industrial investment holding company with annual revenues in excess of $1.5 billion. Elron invested in companies active in the fields of Advanced defense electronics; Data communications;Internet-softwareproducts; Semiconductors equipment; Telecommunications.Graduate of NYU, B.Sc. Degree, Magna Cum Laude in Mathematics and Computer Science, Engineering Diploma in Mechanics & AutomationMagna Cum Laude. Graduate of the Air Force Academy. Air Force Service. Lt. Colonel (Ret.), Fighter Pilot, D. Squadron Commander, F-15.
Ofir Baharav - Chairman. A Leader of HW and SW companies in Semiconductors, 3D Printing, PC Security, Healthcare Informaticsand Digital Print. Lived and conducted business in Shanghai. Partner Stratus Venture Group, VP Product Portfolio Stratasys, Founder And CEO, Xjet Ltd. EVP Products Credence Systems Corporation(NASDAQ CMOS), President, Optonics and SVP GM Diagnostics & Characterization Division (DCG) Credence. MBA - Warwick Business School, UK. Named on over 10 patents (SW and HW architectures).
Dr. Jaim Nulman - EVP Products & CTO.VP of Applied Materials, where he commercialized theEndura PVD
system, the most successful semiconductor manufacturing product reaching market share from 0 to over 60% and a $1B in revenue in less than 5 years, with one of the highest gross margins in the company. While at Applied he also represented the company on the board of directors of some of the companies in which Applied invested as well as developed product commercialization methods that reduce the cost and time to market. Dr. Nulman served as research associate at theSubmicron center at Cornell Universitywhere he pioneered rapid thermal processes for the semiconductor industry. He was an invitedLecturer at NATO Advanced Studies Instituteand theUniversity of Berkeley Extension.Dr. Nulman has published over100 publications, and over50 patents. He is anMSc and PhD from Cornell Universityall in electrical engineering, and an ExecutiveMBA from StanfordUniversity.
Amit Dror-CCSO,Co-Founder. ECI Telecom Ltd., Comverse Technology, Inc., Eternegy Ltd.
Dr. Ram - VP R&D. Physical Chemist, Post Doctoral in Chemistry and Biochemistry,and an MBA.Head of R&D in Medinol,developingin vivo medicalequipment.
Yael Sandler - CFO. Certified Public Accountant in Israel with a B.A. with honors in Accounting and Economics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an M.B.T with honors from the College of Management in Israel. She held various positions at KPMG.
Sela Chen - VP Customer Support. Applied Materials, Intel Electronics.
Dan Abraham - VP Operations & Manufacturing.Stratasys, Kodak.
Gilad Reshef - VP Sales. Served as the CEO and Co-founder of Made in Sense, a Hong Kong company focused on design and development of intelligent wearable devices. Management positions in DSP Group.
The Problem: New Electronic Applications Create "The Gap" Between:
Integrated Circuits
High performance miniaturized Electrical-Circuits- Devices ("Chips", "IC") that are extremely costly to develop and fabricate. Quantities in range of millions are needed in order to justify the investments in R&D and expensive-capital-equipment for manufacturing.
Printed Circuits Boards
Lower performance Printed circuit boards ("PCB") that are costly to develop through prototyping, and expensive infrastructure for fabrication. They demand quantities in dozens-to-hundreds thousands in order to justify the investments in design & prototyping, as well as manufacturing infrastructure.
AMEMachines (controlled by AI algorithms) produce electronic devices by simultaneous3D-injectionofpolymer dielectric and silver conductivematerials to fabricate, within hours:High Performance Electronic Devices:
Hi-PEDs
(including sensors, antennas, capacitors, convertors, unique geometries and complex devices)
We develop and produce Proprietary Consumable Chemical Inks to be used
by the AME machines
Are mission critical and economical for our customers
Case Study: Harris Corporation: RF Amplifier to Space
"Results showed similar RF performance between the 3D printed version and the baseline amplifier, clearly demonstrating the viability of 3D printed electronics for RF circuitry."
Dr. Arthur Paolella, Senior scientist, Space & Intelligence Systems, Harris Corporation
Joint project for space systems communication satellites: 3D printed RF antenna designed to operate at 5.2 GHz and an RF amplifier with operation up to 6 GHz.
Received a 2nd grant approval from the Israel Innovation Authority, in cooperation with Harris Corporation, for developing hardware that will fly on the International Space Station (ISS) and communicate with Harris' ground-based satellite tracking station.
Nano Dimension systems concurrently integrate in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance.
Nano Dimension BRIDGES THE GAP between PCB and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button:From CAD to a functionalhigh-performanceAME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials.
Case Study: The Next Generation in Additive Manufacturing
First tested by HENSOLDT, global defense & security pioneer:
The DragonFly LDM™ Lights-Out Digital Manufacturing system is the industry's only comprehensive additive manufacturing platform for round-the-clock 3D printing of electronic circuitry
The DragonFly LDM supports 3D printed multilayer PCBs, capacitors, coils, sensors, antennas and more
"The DragonFly LDM is a necessary evolutionary setup up from the DragonFly Pro, enabling low-volume manufacturing of electronic circuits fast and easy to do in- house, with minimal operator time. It will be a great addition for Hensoldt, enabling us to develop innovative applications faster and with far better machine availability and lower maintenance than ever before".
Andreas Salomon, responsible project leader, 3D printed electronics, HENSOLDT
