Nano Dimension Launches NaNoS (“NaNo-Services”) Digital Fabrication for Prototyping of 3D-Printed Electronics in its new USA HQ

South Florida, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: NNDM), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) / Printed Electronics (PE) provider, announced today that NaNoS, its fabrication facility for converting customers’ designs to proof-of-concepts, prototypes and short production runs of High-Performance Electronic Designs (Hi-PEDs) is fully operational in Nano Dimension’s USA HQ in South Florida. The Company is expanding similar NaNoS operations for APAC in Hong Kong and for Europe in Israel.

Shortening supply chain emerges as an urgent need of the electronic industry, coming into focus as a result of the current events. Overnight fabrication capability will now be available for North American customers. NaNoS only uses AME and PE, and accordingly it will be a unique service for the needs of a wide range of Hi-PEDs.

One of NaNoS’s first successful orders was prototyping PCBs, used for new breathing-support-ventilators in order to answer the present crisis, demanding fast response and short supply chain. Nano Dimension has successfully printed, overnight, fully functional PCBs for this purpose.

Simultaneously, direct sales, customer care, application engineering support, technical support and accounts-management will be performed by Nano Dimension teams from the new HQ in South Florida. The direct sales channel represents Nano Dimension’s goal to be in interactive ongoing contact with prospects and customers.

“Supporting DragonFly LDM machines’ sales and the new NaNoS is our transition to direct sales channel strategy, now in execution in cooperation with only selected high-quality resellers. It is aimed to enable us to be swifter in providing optimal solutions for specific needs of prospects and customers for printed electronics,” said Amit Dror, co-Founder and Chief Customer Success Officer of Nano Dimension. “We intend to leverage the recent trends, following the recent events, leading to shortening the supply chains and bringing back production to the United States and Europe. Our DragonFly LDM digital prototyping-fabrication machines are a fast-to-market, ecologically friendly and economically efficient solution to complement or replace low-cost high-volume manufacturers in Asia. The ability to protect IP and electronic designs in-house and economically develop high-mix-low volume production capabilities in a short-supply-chain are an important added value proposition for customers wishing not to be exposed and dependent.”

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq, TASE: NNDM) is a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). High fidelity active electronic and electromechanical subassemblies are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. They necessitate iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market and device performance gains, thereby mandating AME for in-house, rapid prototyping and production. Nano Dimension machines serve cross-industry needs by depositing proprietary consumable conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance. Nano Dimension bridges the gap between PCB and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button: From CAD to a functional high-performance AME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

