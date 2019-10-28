Nano Dimension and CBTP in S. Korea Sign MOU for Additive Manufacturing of Electronics Research Collaboration

The partnership has already resulted in novel applications for the electronics sector, including a fully functional 3D printed IoT communication device

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd., a leading additive electronics provider for electronics (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), announced today that it has signed a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chungbuk Technopark (CBTP) in South Korea, for research collaboration in the field of additive manufacturing of electronics.

The collaboration will focus on joint research to streamline electronics development, based on Nano Dimension’s award-winning DragonFly system, the only precision additive manufacturing system of its type. Nano Dimension will provide knowledge, technical expertise and end-to-end support to CBTP researchers, to help integrate electronics into existing structures and improve components in terms of space, weights and assembly.

The partnership has already resulted in novel applications for the electronics sector, including a fully functional 3D printed IoT communication device that can shorten development times for IoT devices by up to 90%, compared to traditional devices. Researchers at CBTP’s premises in Cheongju have also printed capacitors in PCBs and side mount boards on the DragonFly additive manufacturing system. The extra space afforded through embedding capacitors and side mounting allows design engineers to pack more functionality on the circuit board which is particularly relevant for IoT and Industry 4.0 where customized designs and shapes are a growing demand.

“We are proud to work with CBTP, a leading research institute, to continually advance additive manufacturing of electronics and pave the way for innovative applications,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. “We are constantly developing and presenting exciting new applications and providing our customers cutting-edge solutions for electronics design and manufacturing. By collaborating with our customers and partners, we can combine both parties’ knowledge and expertise for developing the next generation capabilities in additive manufacturing of electronics.”

“This research agreement is an excellent platform to work together with Nano Dimension on a long-term program of research focused on the crucial design and prototyping phases of innovative electronic projects,” said Song,I Hun, Ph. D. - Director of Semiconductor IT Center. “By combining our know-how from industrial players and academia with Nano dimension’s expertise in precision 3D printing, our researchers will have the tools to accelerate growth in the high-tech electronics arena in Korea.”

CBTP is a non-profit research institute that brings together industrial players, academia and the South Korean government for research and development in the fields of smart IT, premier consumer goods, transportation, energy and bio-health. It has received numerous national awards recognizing its excellent support for research and business endeavors in its 15 years of operations.

