Global Automotive Company Issues Purchase Order to Nano One

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: NNO) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl Designation: NNOMF) (Frankfurt: LBMB). Nano One’s CEO, Mr. Dan Blondal, is pleased to announce that Nano One has entered into an agreement and has received a purchase order in the amount of CDN$550,000 from a Global OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to jointly evaluate processes and innovative cathode materials for high energy density lithium ion batteries in automotive applications.



“The goal of this collaboration is to improve the stability and durability of nickel rich cathode materials for electric vehicle applications,” said Ms. Hamutal Ben Bassat, Nano One’s VP of Business Development. “This agreement formalizes efforts that began in 2018 and aligns Nano One with a major automotive strategic to identify and commercialize a new generation of lithium ion cathodes and batteries. Project details and commercial terms are confidential.”

Within the project, materials made with Nano One’s proprietary processes will be evaluated under automotive testing conditions with the goal of identifying the most promising processes and material formulations, and exploring future opportunities to advance these technologies through to commercialization.

“Our project partner is a global leader in innovation and commercialization of cutting edge technologies,” said Mr. Blondal. “We are very excited to be working with a company in the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution. Their knowledge in the field and application of innovative battery materials is complementary to our processing technology and scale up expertise. We continue to execute on our business plan and this project adds to our current efforts with other strategic interests in the lithium ion battery supply chain.”

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp (“Nano One” or “the Company”) has developed patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance lithium ion battery cathode materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology enables lower cost feedstocks, simplifies production and advances performance for a wide range of cathode materials. Nano One has built a demonstration pilot plant and is partnering with global leaders in the lithium ion battery supply chain, to advance its NMC, LFP and LMN cathode technologies for large growth opportunities in e-mobility and renewable energy storage applications.

Nano One’s pilot and partnership activities are being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One’s mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of battery materials. www.nanoone.ca

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the execution of the Company’s plans which are contingent on the receipt of grant monies and the commercialization of the Company’s technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; including the receipt of grant monies from SDTC, ASIP, NRC-IRAP and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

