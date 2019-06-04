Nanobiotix : Corporate | Nanobiotix appoints new chief medical officer as the company evolves after achievement of european market approval

NANOBIOTIX APPOINTS NEW CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AS THE COMPANY

EVOLVES AFTER ACHIEVEMENT OF EUROPEAN MARKET APPROVAL

Biopharmaceutical veteran Edwina Baskin-Bey, M.D., joins Nanobiotix as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

Dr. Baskin-Bey will leverage her expertise in medical strategy and late-stage clinical development to help accelerate the company's strategic objectives

Dr. Baskin-Bey succeeds Elsa Borghi, M.D., who will remain focused on the early development of innovative products at Nanobiotix

"Dr. Baskin-Bey has built an impressive career and she is joining us at a critical time. As we advance development of NBTXR3 in multiple solid tumor indications and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, Dr. Baskin-Bey's breadth and depth of experience align perfectly with our strategic leadership needs. To date, Dr. Borghi has been instrumental in bringing our lead product to European market approval. I am excited that she will continue to create and develop new innovative approaches for Nanobiotix." - Laurent Levy, CEO of Nanobiotix

"It is an honor and a privilege to join Nanobiotix. I am thrilled by the opportunity to lead a dedicated team that operates on the cutting edge of nanophysics to develop unique treatment solutions and improve patient outcomes. My experience in global oncology product development, surgery and radiation should serve to help us grow and to accelerate our global clinical programs." - Dr. Edwina Baskin-Bey,CMO of Nanobiotix

Paris, France and Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, June 4, 2019 - NANOBIOTIX(Euronext: NANO - ISIN: FR0011341205), a clinical-stagenanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced it has appointed Edwina Baskin-Bey,M.D. as its new CMO.

Dr. Baskin-Bey brings over 18 years of oncology clinical development and basic science experience in academia and industry, most recently serving as CMO of North Carolina-based oncology start-up, Innocrin Pharmaceuticals. As a member of the Executive Team at Innocrin, Dr. Baskin-Bey led development and implementation of the overall clinical and corporate strategy from phase I to phase III. She was responsible for the Medical, Regulatory, Pharmacovigilance, Clinical Operations, Biostatistics, and Data Management functions.

Dr. Baskin-Bey joined Innocrin from Janssen Oncology of Johnson & Johnson, where she was charged with leading both early- and late-stage oncology global development programs for in-licensed products from Aragon and Tesaro, apalutamide and niraparib. Previously, she worked for more than six years at Astellas Pharma. At Astellas, BV, Netherlands Headquarters, Dr. Baskin-Bey, was responsible for several early-stage oncology programs, most notably, she co-led with the alliance partner, Medivation, the global development strategy for the in-licensed product enzalutamide, leading to FDA approval, EMA approval, and label expansions. Also while at Astellas, she served at the UK Headquarters as head of European Medical Affairs, where she was responsible for the launch of enzalutamide in Europe.

Dr. Baskin-Bey currently serves as an independent board member for Catalyst Clinical Research, LLC, in North Carolina. Dr. Baskin-Bey obtained her bachelor's degree from Hunter College in New York, and earned her medical degree at Mount Sinai/New York University (NYU) School of Medicine. She trained in general surgery and oncology for seven years at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, and in basic science research principles at the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Dr. Baskin-Bey succeeds accomplished Nanobiotix CMO, Elsa Borghi, M.D. Dr. Borghi will remain with the company in a key leadership role focused on early development and innovation.

