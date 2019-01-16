Log in
Nanobiotix : Financial | Nanobiotix Plans to Conduct Registered Public Offering in the United States

01/16/2019 | 01:54pm EST

Nanobiotix Plans to Conduct Registered Public Offering in the United States

Paris, France and Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA), January 16, 2019 - NANOBIOTIX SA (Euronext : NANO - ISIN : FR0011341205) announced today that it plans to conduct a registered public offering of its ordinary shares, including in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the United States, and has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The timing, number of new ordinary shares and ADSs to be issued, the price of such shares and ADSs, and the other terms of the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933. This press release does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

***

About NANOBIOTIX

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company's headquarters are based in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in Spain and Germany.

Contacts

Nanobiotix

Sarah Gaubert

Noël Kurdi

Ricky Bhajun

Director, Communication & Public

Director, Investor Relations

Investor Relations Europe

Affairs

+1 (646) 241-4400

+33 (0)1 79 97 29 99

+33 (0)1 40 26 07 55

noel.kurdi@nanobiotix.com /

ricky.bhajun@nanobiotix.com /

sarah.gaubert@nanobiotix.com /

investors@nanobiotix.com

investors@nanobiotix.com

contact@nanobiotix.com

Media relations

France - Springbok Consultants

United States -

Marina Rosoff

RooneyPartners

+33 (0)6 71 58 00 34

Marion Janic

marina@springbok.fr

+1 (212) 223-4017

mjanic@rooneyco.com

Disclaimer

Nanobiotix SA published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 18:53:05 UTC
