Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Nanobiotix SA    NANO   FR0011341205

NANOBIOTIX SA

(NANO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Curadigm : Announces Publication of Results Using Proprietary Nanoprimer to Improve RNA Therapeutics in Collaboration With the Langer Lab

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 02:02am EDT

- Published results are the culmination of a successful 2-year research collaboration to improve efficacy of nucleic acid-based therapeutics

- Pre-clinical in vivo data indicates that Curadigm’s technology can improve the efficacy of RNA - based therapeutics (siRNA and mRNA) by up to 50%

- Curadigm’s Nanoprimer technology is designed to address a critical unmet need of RNA-based therapeutics by improving their therapeutic profile through decreasing rapid liver clearance

“The data generated during this fruitful collaboration with Prof. Langer’s lab and published in Nano Letters are very important for Curadigm. it represents an external validation of our concept to address the unmet needs of nucleic acid - based therapeutics. The potential of the Nanoprimer to improve treatment efficacy by avoiding liver clearance is a great opportunity to accelerate the development of RNA-based therapeutics and to bring a real benefit for the patients," Matthieu Germain, CEO of Curadigm.

Curadigm today announced the publication, with Prof. Robert Langer’s lab at MIT, of pre-clinical in vivo results showing that its Nanoprimer can improve the efficacy of RNA-based therapeutics. This collaboration utilized next-generation RNA technology developed at the Langer Lab, in combination with Curadigm’s proprietary “Nanoprimer” technology. The Nanoprimer is designed to precisely, but transiently, occupy the hepatic pathways responsible for therapeutic clearance. In pre-clinical studies, the combination resulted in significantly increased bioavailability and efficacy of siRNA and mRNA in vivo.

Published in Nano Letters—one of the premier nanotechnology journals—the results are the culmination of a 2-year research collaboration evaluating the utility of the Curadigm’s Nanoprimer in increasing the efficacy of nucleic-acid based therapeutics. Combined with mRNA and siRNA-based therapeutics, the Nanoprimer increased efficacy by 32% and 49% respectively in the study. This was correlated with decreased liver trapping and increased blood bioavailability of 8 and 16- fold, respectively, without any additional associated toxicity.

Nucleic acid-based therapeutics (RNA and DNA) represent a rapidly growing segment of the biotech and pharma market, showing nearly exponential growth in programs over the last decade. While RNA-based therapeutics hold great potential to treat diverse and challenging diseases, their clinical utility has been limited by the difficulty achieving efficient accumulation in target tissues. This is largely due to the rapid liver clearance of RNA and DNA-based therapeutics. This promising new data, highlights the potential for the Nanoprimer technology to enable greater efficacy for nucleic acid-based therapeutics, facilitate their advancement toward the clinic and strengthen their ability to efficiently target a diverse range of tissues, including non-liver.

This collaboration provides validation of Curadigm’s approach to increasing therapeutic bioavailability and efficacy. The Nanoprimer technology is broadly applicable across multiple drug classes including nanomedicines, nucleic acid therapeutics, and gene editing technologies. The system does not modify the therapeutic at all, rather it is a precisely designed nanoparticle that is administered just prior to a therapeutic and works on a universal liver clearance mechanism for intravenous (IV) therapeutics.

About Curadigm:

Curadigm, a Nanobiotix Corp S. A. subsidiary, is an early-stage nanotechnology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients by shifting the therapeutic delivery paradigm. Curadigm’s Nanoprimer platform is designed to increases drug bioavailability while decreasing unintended off-target effects, specifically liver toxicity. The platform can be used with most intravenous (IV) therapeutics across multiple drug classes. Curadigm is dedicated to advancing therapeutic development based on our deep understanding of how drugs interact with the body, to impact both known and novel drugs across multiple clinical indications.

For more information about Curadigm visit www.curadigm.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NANOBIOTIX SA
02:02aCURADIGM : Announces Publication of Results Using Proprietary Nanoprimer to Impr..
BU
02:02aNANOBIOTIX : Spinoff Curadigm Validates Novel Nanoprimer Technology in RNA Thera..
BU
06/09NANOBIOTIX : Secures EUR10M in Non-Dilutive Financing
AQ
06/08NANOBIOTIX : Secures 10M in Non-Dilutive Financing
BU
05/29NANOBIOTIX : Announces Positive First Results From Phase I Expansion in Locally ..
BU
05/14NANOBIOTIX : Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
BU
05/06NANOBIOTIX : Announces First Phase I Trial With NBTXR3 in Pancreatic Cancer Is S..
BU
04/30NANOBIOTIX : Announces First Quarter 2020 Revenues
BU
04/30NANOBIOTIX : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/21NANOBIOTIX : Provides Updates on Clinical Development Continuity in the Context ..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4,00 M 4,54 M 4,54 M
Net income 2020 -46,0 M -52,1 M -52,1 M
Net Debt 2020 49,4 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 189 M 215 M 214 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 59,6x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart NANOBIOTIX SA
Duration : Period :
Nanobiotix SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOBIOTIX SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,63 €
Last Close Price 8,32 €
Spread / Highest target 405%
Spread / Average Target 172%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurent Lévy Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Condomine Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alain Dostie Chief Operating Officer
Philippe Mauberna Chief Financial Officer
Margaret Galluzzi Vice President-Global & Head-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANOBIOTIX SA0.48%215
LONZA GROUP28.62%35 240
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.99%28 645
CELLTRION, INC.45.58%28 590
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.30.35%26 114
MODERNA, INC.197.70%22 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group