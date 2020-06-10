Curadigm : Announces Publication of Results Using Proprietary Nanoprimer to Improve RNA Therapeutics in Collaboration With the Langer Lab

06/10/2020 | 02:02am EDT

- Published results are the culmination of a successful 2-year research collaboration to improve efficacy of nucleic acid-based therapeutics

- Pre-clinical in vivo data indicates that Curadigm’s technology can improve the efficacy of RNA - based therapeutics (siRNA and mRNA) by up to 50%

- Curadigm’s Nanoprimer technology is designed to address a critical unmet need of RNA-based therapeutics by improving their therapeutic profile through decreasing rapid liver clearance

“The data generated during this fruitful collaboration with Prof. Langer’s lab and published in Nano Letters are very important for Curadigm. it represents an external validation of our concept to address the unmet needs of nucleic acid - based therapeutics. The potential of the Nanoprimer to improve treatment efficacy by avoiding liver clearance is a great opportunity to accelerate the development of RNA-based therapeutics and to bring a real benefit for the patients," Matthieu Germain, CEO of Curadigm.