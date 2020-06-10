NANOBIOTIX : Spinoff Curadigm Validates Novel Nanoprimer Technology in RNA Therapeutics

“The data Curadigm will present at AACR provide important validation of the company’s Nanoprimer technology. Liver clearance poses a critical challenge for many therapies and these results show that Curadigm could help improve treatment outcomes for a wide variety of patients. We applaud the Curadigm team for their success in advancing the Nanoprimer platform and look forward to supporting their efforts to transform intravenously delivered medicine.” – Laurent Levy, CEO of Nanobiotix

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO - ISIN: FR0011341205 – the “Company”), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced the upcoming presentation of data from spinoff company Curadigm at the 2020 Virtual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) . The results demonstrate that Curadigm’s novel “Nanoprimer” technology can improve the efficacy of therapeutics delivers intravenously (IV). In the study, the Nanoprimer was paired with RNA-based therapeutics and showed to improve treatment outcomes up to 50%.

Most therapeutics delivered through IV are limited in their efficacy resulting from biological barriers to distribution throughout the body, primarily the liver and spleen. Due to these barriers, only a fraction of an administered dose remains available for therapeutic action, while the majority is useless and potentially toxic to the organs. This dynamic is particularly challenging in the development of nanomedicines and RNA-based therapeutics, as they face difficulty achieving efficient accumulation in target tissues.

Curadigm’s Nanoprimer seeks to redefine the therapeutic balance between the dose that is cleared and the available does by precisely, but transiently occupying clearance pathways within the liver. When paired with treatments such as siRNA and mRNA, the Nanoprimer enables increased accumulation in target tissues without increasing toxicity within clearance organs. The AACR results provide validation of Curadigm’s approach to increasing bioavailability and efficacy when paired with RNA therapeutics. Beyond nucleic acid, Nanoprimer technology is broadly applicable across multiple drug classes including nanomedicines and gene editing technologies.

About Curadigm: www.curadigm.com

Curadigm, a Nanobiotix spin-off, is an early-stage nanotechnology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients by shifting the therapeutic delivery paradigm. Curadigm’s Nanoprimer platform increases drug bioavailability while decreasing unintended off-target effects, specifically liver toxicity. The platform can be used with most intravenous (IV) therapeutics across multiple drug classes. Curadigm is dedicated to advancing therapeutic development based on our deep understanding of how drugs interact with the body, to impact both known and novel drugs across multiple clinical indications.

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing pioneering, physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

Nanobiotix’s first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotix’s Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company’s headquarters are in Paris, France, with a US affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in France, Spain and Germany.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the universal registration document of Nanobiotix approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number R.20-010 on May 12, 2020 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005810/en/