NANOCO GROUP PLC

NANOCO GROUP PLC

(NANO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/15 03:10:03 am
19 GBX   +1.06%
07/15/2020 | 03:11am EDT NANOCO : Edison Executive Interview – 14 July 2020
PU
07/14NANOCO : Edison Executive Interview – July 2020
PU
05/07NANOCO : Edison Executive interview – May 2020
PU
Nanoco : Edison Executive Interview – 14 July 2020

07/15/2020 | 03:11am EDT
Edison Executive Interview - 14 July 2020

Published on 14/7/2020

In this video, CEO Dr Michael Edelman begins by outlining the background to Nanoco's patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung and gives a view of the scale of any potential settlement. He explains why Nanoco engaged a litigation finance specialist to support the legal process and how long the process could take to complete. He concludes with a discussion of the company's cash runway and some of the customer programmes that Nanoco is working on.

Nanoco is a global leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials. Its platform includes c 770 patents and specialist manufacturing lines. Focus applications are advanced electronics, displays, lighting and bio-imaging.

Disclaimer

Nanoco Group plc published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 07:10:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 3,50 M 4,41 M 4,41 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 53,8 M 67,4 M 67,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart NANOCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Nanoco Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,00 GBX
Last Close Price 18,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target -52,1%
Spread / Average Target -52,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Albert Edelman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Gareth Joseph Richards Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Thomas Tenner Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Nigel Leroy Pickett Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Alison Margaret Fielding Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANOCO GROUP PLC39.26%67
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.82%312 250
INTEL CORPORATION-2.12%248 028
NVIDIA CORPORATION76.40%247 340
BROADCOM INC.-0.30%125 204
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.81%118 227
