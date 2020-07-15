Nanoco : Edison Executive Interview – 14 July 2020

Published on 14/7/2020

In this video, CEO Dr Michael Edelman begins by outlining the background to Nanoco's patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung and gives a view of the scale of any potential settlement. He explains why Nanoco engaged a litigation finance specialist to support the legal process and how long the process could take to complete. He concludes with a discussion of the company's cash runway and some of the customer programmes that Nanoco is working on.

Nanoco is a global leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials. Its platform includes c 770 patents and specialist manufacturing lines. Focus applications are advanced electronics, displays, lighting and bio-imaging.