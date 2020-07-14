Nanoco : Edison Executive Interview – July 2020

Published on 14/7/2020

In this video CEO Dr Michael Edelman joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the funding of its lawsuit against Samsung. Michael provides us with some background to the lawsuit, insights into the funder, the due diligence period, timing and expectations, previous cases against Samsung and also a update on company progress.

Nanoco Group harnesses the power of nano-materials. Nano-materials are materials with dimensions typically in the range 1 - 100 nm. Nano-materials have a range of useful properties, including optical and electronic. Quantum dots are a subclass of nano-material that have size-dependent optical and electronic properties. The Group produces quantum dots. Within the sphere of quantum dots, the Group exploits different characteristics of the quantum dots to target different performance criteria that are attractive to specific markets or end-user applications such as the Display and Electronics markets. One of the interesting properties of quantum dots is photoluminescence: the emission of longer wavelength light upon excitation by light of a shorter wavelength. The colour of light emitted depends on the particle size. Nanoco's CFQD® quantum dots are free of cadmium and other toxic heavy metals and can be tuned to emit light at different wavelengths across the visible and infrared spectrum, rendering them useful for a wide range of applications including displays, lighting and biological imaging.