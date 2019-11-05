Nanoco : Formal Sale Process as Part of Strategic Review

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Nanoco Group PLC

Formal Sale Process as Part of Strategic Review

In its preliminary results announcement on 16 October 2019, the Board of Nanoco Group PLC (' Nanoco ' or the 'Company') (LSE: NANO ) reiterated its focus on maximising value for shareholders. In this context, t he Company confirms that it has entered into preliminary discussions with certain parties about a potential sale of the Company. Accordingly, the Company today announces that it is undertaking a review of all the strategic options for the Company, including, but not limited to, a potential sale of the Company through the commencement of a 'formal sale process', as referred to in Note 2 on Rule 2.6 of the Code. Nanoco remains in active discussions with existing and other potential new customers for our materials and services with a particular focus on the display and infra-red sensing markets. In addition to these potentially lucrative commercial opportunities for continued funding of the Company's operations, the Board is also reviewing other sources of funding. The Company's current resources give reasonable headroom for the sale process and commercial opportunities to come to successful conclusions, with contingency plans in place if needed.

The Board has appointed Evercore as its financial adviser to assist with the formal sale process and as independent financial adviser for the purposes of Rule 3 of the Code.

The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers (the 'Takeover Panel') has agreed that any discussions with third parties may be conducted within the context of a formal sale process. Accordingly, it has granted a dispensation from the requirements of Rules 2.4(a), 2.4(b) and 2.6(a) of the Code such that any interested party participating in the formal sale process will not be required to be publicly identified under Rules 2.4(a) or 2.4(b) as a result of this announcement and any interested party participating in the formal sale process will not be subject to the 28-day deadline referred to in Rule 2.6(a) of the Code for so long as it is participating in the formal sale process. Following this announcement, the Company is now considered to be in an 'offer period' as defined in the Code, and the dealing disclosure requirements set out below will apply.

Parties with a potential interest in making a proposal should contact Evercore, whose details are set out below.

It is currently expected that any party interested in participating in the formal sale process will, at the appropriate time, enter into a non-disclosure agreement with Nanoco on terms satisfactory to the Board of Nanoco. The Company then intends to provide such interested parties with certain information on the business, following which interested parties will be invited to submit indicative proposals to Evercore. The Company currently expects such proposals to be submitted in mid-December.

Further announcements regarding timings of subsequent steps for the formal sale process will be made as appropriate.

There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made.

The Board of Nanoco reserves the right to alter or terminate the process at any time and if it does so it will make an announcement as appropriate. The Board of Nanoco also reserves the right to reject any approach or terminate discussions with any interested party at any time (without liability to any person).

Enquiries:

Nanoco Group PLC Michael Edelman, Chief Executive Officer Brian Tenner, Chief Financial Officer Caroline Watson, Investor Relations Manager +44 (0)161 603 7900 Evercore (Financial Adviser to Nanoco) Tom Stokes Edward Banks Wladimir Wallaert +1 (0)212 857 3100 +44 (0)20 7653 6000 Peel Hunt(Corporate Broker to Nanoco) Edward Knight Nick Prowting MHP Communications Reg Hoare Giles Robinson Peter Lambie +44 (0)20 7418 8900 +44 (0)20 3128 8100 nanoco@mhpc.com

ABOUT NANOCO

Nanoco (LSE: NANO) harnesses the power of nano-materials. Nano-materials are materials with dimensions typically in the range 1 - 100 nm. Nano-materials have a range of useful properties, including optical and electronic. Quantum dots are a subclass of nano-material that have size-dependent optical and electronic properties. The Group produces quantum dots. Within the sphere of quantum dots, the Group exploits different characteristics of the quantum dots to target different performance criteria that are attractive to specific markets or end-user applications such as the Display and Electronics markets. One of the interesting properties of quantum dots is photoluminescence: the emission of longer wavelength light upon excitation by light of a shorter wavelength. The colour of light emitted depends on the particle size. Nanoco's CFQD® quantum dots are free of cadmium and other toxic heavy metals, and can be tuned to emit light at different wavelengths across the visible and infrared spectrum, rendering them useful for a wide range of applications including displays, lighting and biological imaging.

RULE 2.9 INFORMATION

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, the Company confirms that, as at close of business on 4 November 2019, its issued share capital (excluding 12,222 ordinary shares held in treasury) consisted of 286,207,024ordinary shares of 10 pence each, with ISIN Number GB00B01JLR99, which carry voting rights of one vote per share.

