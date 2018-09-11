Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Nanoco Group PLC    NANO   GB00B01JLR99

NANOCO GROUP PLC (NANO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/10 05:35:12 pm
38 GBp   +2.70%
08:17aNANOCO : Investor day
PU
08/17NANOCO : Holding(s) in Company - Replacement
PU
08/15NANOCO : Delays but visibility of move to volume production
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Nanoco : Investor day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 08:17am CEST

11 September 2018

NANOCO GROUP PLC

('Nanoco' or the 'Company')

Investor day

Nanoco Group plc (LSE: NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nano-materials, will today be hosting an investor day at its offices in Manchester and its recently expanded facility in Runcorn.

No new material information will be disclosed during the day.

Presentations from the day will be made available at http://www.nanocotechnologies.com/investor-relations.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Nanoco

Caroline Watson, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: + 44 (0) 7799 897357

cwatson@nanocotechnologies.com

MHP Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8570

Reg Hoare / Giles Robinson / Pete Lambie

nanoco@mhpc.com

Notes for editors:

About Nanoco Group plc

Nanoco (LSE: NANO) harnesses the power of nano-technology to create a brighter, more sustainable future. Based on breakthrough science, Nanoco's proprietary manufacturing process enables the large-scale production of its cadmium-free CFQD® quantum dots for multiple applications including LCD display, lighting, healthcare, nano-materials and solar.

Nanoco has non-exclusive manufacturing and marketing licensing agreements in display with The Dow Chemical Company, Merck KGaA of Germany and Wah Hong Industrial Corporation of Taiwan.

Nanoco was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Manchester, UK, with a US subsidiary, Nanoco Inc., in Concord, MA. Nanoco continues to build out a world-class, patent-protected IP portfolio generated both by its own innovation engine, as well as through acquisition.

Nanoco is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and trades under the ticker symbol NANO. For further information please visit: www.nanocogroup.com.

Disclaimer

Nanoco Group plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 06:16:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NANOCO GROUP PLC
08:17aNANOCO : Investor day
PU
08/17NANOCO : Holding(s) in Company - Replacement
PU
08/15NANOCO : Delays but visibility of move to volume production
AQ
08/15NANOCO : Year End Trading Update and Notice of Results
PU
07/30NANOCO : Directorate Changes
PU
06/11NANOCO : Directorate Change
PU
06/08NANOCO : Block listing Interim Review
PU
05/09NANOCO : BEST OF THEBROKERS To appear in Best of the Brokers, email your researc..
AQ
05/08NANOCO : Announces Major Milestone Payment
PU
05/02NANOCO : Launch of Nanoco 2D Materials Ltd
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/10Nanoco Group's (NNOCF) CEO Michael Edelman on Six Months Results Ended Januar.. 
04/10Nanoco Group reports 1H results 
04/10Nanoco Group Plc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Nanoco Group's (NNOCF) CEO Michael Edelman on Preliminary Results for the Yea.. 
2017Nanoco Group Plc reports FY results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 3,30 M
EBIT 2018 -7,10 M
Net income 2018 -7,20 M
Finance 2018 5,70 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 31,2x
Capi. / Sales 2019 13,6x
Capitalization 109 M
Chart NANOCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Nanoco Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,67  GBP
Spread / Average Target 76%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Albert Edelman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Gareth Joseph Richards Non-Executive Chairman
David Jonathan Blain CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Nigel Leroy Pickett Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Brendan Matthew Cummins Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANOCO GROUP PLC44.76%142
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%222 168
INTEL CORPORATION0.30%214 181
NVIDIA CORPORATION41.98%165 291
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.72%105 444
BROADCOM INC-6.34%100 400
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.