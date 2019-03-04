Nanoco : Notice of Results

4 March 2019

NANOCO GROUP PLC

('Nanoco', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Notice of Interim Results

Nanoco Group plc (LSE: NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other specific nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 January 2019 on Tuesday, 9 April 2019.

A briefing for analysts will be held at 08.30am on the morning of the results at the offices of Peel Hunt, Moor House, 120 London Wall, London, EC2Y 5ET.

For further information, please contact:

Nanoco Tel: +44 (0) 161 603 7900

Nanoco is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and trades under the ticker symbol NANO. For further information please visit: www.nanocogroup.com.