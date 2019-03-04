Log in
Nanoco : Notice of Results

03/04/2019

4 March 2019

NANOCO GROUP PLC

('Nanoco', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Notice of Interim Results

Nanoco Group plc (LSE: NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other specific nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 January 2019 on Tuesday, 9 April 2019.

A briefing for analysts will be held at 08.30am on the morning of the results at the offices of Peel Hunt, Moor House, 120 London Wall, London, EC2Y 5ET.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Nanoco

Tel: +44 (0) 161 603 7900

Michael Edelman, Chief Executive Officer

Brian Tenner, Chief Financial Officer

Caroline Watson, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: + 44 (0) 7799 897357

cwatson@nanocotechnologies.com

MHP Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8570

Reg Hoare / Giles Robinson / Pete Lambie

nanoco@mhpc.com

Notes for editors:

About Nanoco Group plc

Nanoco (LSE: NANO) Harnesses the power of nano-materials. Nano-materials are materials with dimensions typically in the range 1 - 100 nm. Nano-materials have a range of useful properties, including optical and electronic. Quantum dots are a subclass of nano-material that have size-dependent optical and electronic properties. The Group produces quantum dots. Within the sphere of quantum dots, the Group exploits different characteristics of the quantum dots to target different performance criteria that are attractive to specific markets or end-user applications such as the Display and Electronics markets. One of the interesting properties of quantum dots is photoluminescence: the emission of longer wavelength light upon excitation by light of a shorter wavelength. The colour of light emitted depends on the particle size. Nanoco's CFQD® quantum dots are free of cadmium and other toxic heavy metals, and can be tuned to emit light at different wavelengths across the visible and infrared spectrum, rendering them useful for a wide range of applications including displays, lighting and biological imaging.

Nanoco has non-exclusive manufacturing and marketing licensing agreements in display with The Dow Chemical Company, Merck KGaA of Germany and Wah Hong Industrial Corporation of Taiwan.

Nanoco was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Manchester, UK, with a US subsidiary, Nanoco Inc., in Concord, MA. Nanoco continues to build out a world-class, patent-protected IP portfolio generated both by its own innovation engine, as well as through acquisition.

Nanoco is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and trades under the ticker symbol NANO. For further information please visit: www.nanocogroup.com.

Disclaimer

Nanoco Group plc published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 07:18:53 UTC
