NanoFocus AG: Michael Trunkhardt to become sole member of the Management Board

Oberhausen, March 28, 2019 - NanoFocus AG (ISIN: DE0005400667) has further reduced the size of its Management Board. In agreement with the Supervisory Board, Marcus Grigat resigned from his position as CEO of NanoFocus AG effective March 31, 2019. He will remain with the company and will in future focus on product management and strategic purchasing as Technical Director.
This means that NanoFocus AG will in future be headed by Michael Trunkhardt as sole member of the Management Board. Michael Trunkhardt has been a member of the Management Board since January 1, 2019. He has many years of industry experience in leading positions. From 2007 to 2013 he was a member oft he Management Board of Isra Vision Parsytec AG. Subsequently he was Managing Director of nokra Optische Prüftechnik und Automation GmbH and from 2017 of Dr. Brandt GmbH.
Contact:
Fabian Lorenz
Investor Relations
T: +49 (0) 221/29831588
Mail: ir@nanofocus.de
Internet: www.nanofocus.de
About NanoFocus AG:
The NanoFocus Group (ISIN: DE0005400667) develops, produces and distributes optical and tactile measurement systems and software for characterising technical surfaces. The measurement systems from NanoFocus make high-precision 3D surface analyses possible in the micrometre and nanometre range. With high measurement and analysis speeds, the systems are suitable for both the inspection lab and for use in production-related areas and inline checks. The measurement systems are successfully used around the world by market and innovation leaders from the medical, automotive, electronics and semiconductor industries. www.nanofocus.de
Disclaimer:
This notification constitutes neither an offer for sale nor an invitation to submit a bid for purchase or subscribe for securities. There are no public tenders for securities of NanoFocus AG. This notification does not constitute a securities prospectus. This notification and the information it contains are not intended for direct or indirect transfer to or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.
