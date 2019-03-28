Log in
NANOFOCUS AG

(N2F)
NanoFocus AG: Michael Trunkhardt to become sole member of the Management Board

03/28/2019 | 05:05am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NanoFocus AG / Key word(s): Personnel
NanoFocus AG: Michael Trunkhardt to become sole member of the Management Board

28-March-2019 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NanoFocus AG: Michael Trunkhardt to become sole member of the Management Board

Oberhausen, March 28, 2019 - NanoFocus AG (ISIN: DE0005400667) has further reduced the size of its Management Board. In agreement with the Supervisory Board, Marcus Grigat resigned from his position as CEO of NanoFocus AG effective March 31, 2019. He will remain with the company and will in future focus on product management and strategic purchasing as Technical Director.

This means that NanoFocus AG will in future be headed by Michael Trunkhardt as sole member of the Management Board. Michael Trunkhardt has been a member of the Management Board since January 1, 2019. He has many years of industry experience in leading positions. From 2007 to 2013 he was a member oft he Management Board of Isra Vision Parsytec AG. Subsequently he was Managing Director of nokra Optische Prüftechnik und Automation GmbH and from 2017 of Dr. Brandt GmbH.

Contact:
Fabian Lorenz
Investor Relations

T: +49 (0) 221/29831588
Mail: ir@nanofocus.de
Internet: www.nanofocus.de

About NanoFocus AG:
The NanoFocus Group (ISIN: DE0005400667) develops, produces and distributes optical and tactile measurement systems and software for characterising technical surfaces. The measurement systems from NanoFocus make high-precision 3D surface analyses possible in the micrometre and nanometre range. With high measurement and analysis speeds, the systems are suitable for both the inspection lab and for use in production-related areas and inline checks. The measurement systems are successfully used around the world by market and innovation leaders from the medical, automotive, electronics and semiconductor industries. www.nanofocus.de

Disclaimer:
This notification constitutes neither an offer for sale nor an invitation to submit a bid for purchase or subscribe for securities. There are no public tenders for securities of NanoFocus AG. This notification does not constitute a securities prospectus. This notification and the information it contains are not intended for direct or indirect transfer to or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

28-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NanoFocus AG
Max-Planck-Ring 48
46049 Oberhausen
Germany
Phone: 0208 62000 55
Fax: 0208 62000 99
E-mail: ir@nanofocus.de
Internet: www.nanofocus.de
ISIN: DE0005400667
WKN: 540066
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 792889

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

792889  28-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=792889&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Trunkhardt Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Terheyden Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Grigat COO, Head-Production & Application
Joachim Sorg CFO, Head-Administration & Controlling
Hans Hermann Schreier Deputy member of the supervisory board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANOFOCUS AG-14.07%11
FANUC CORP17.98%35 279
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES25.91%34 737
ATLAS COPCO17.13%31 996
INGERSOLL-RAND16.04%25 609
PARKER HANNIFIN11.71%21 393
