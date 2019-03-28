DGAP-Ad-hoc: NanoFocus AG / Key word(s): Personnel

NanoFocus AG: Michael Trunkhardt to become sole member of the Management Board



28-March-2019 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Oberhausen, March 28, 2019 - NanoFocus AG (ISIN: DE0005400667) has further reduced the size of its Management Board. In agreement with the Supervisory Board, Marcus Grigat resigned from his position as CEO of NanoFocus AG effective March 31, 2019. He will remain with the company and will in future focus on product management and strategic purchasing as Technical Director.

This means that NanoFocus AG will in future be headed by Michael Trunkhardt as sole member of the Management Board. Michael Trunkhardt has been a member of the Management Board since January 1, 2019. He has many years of industry experience in leading positions. From 2007 to 2013 he was a member oft he Management Board of Isra Vision Parsytec AG. Subsequently he was Managing Director of nokra Optische Prüftechnik und Automation GmbH and from 2017 of Dr. Brandt GmbH.



