Nanogate : Modifies Restructuring Plan

Nanogate SE Modifies Restructuring Plan



25-May-2020 / 18:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Nanogate SE Modifies Restructuring Plan Göttelborn, Germany, May 25, 2020. Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, has adjusted its compensation plan for COVID-19 pandemic-related liquidity needs in coordination with the financing banks. Instead of significant further debt through KfW loans, the company is now negotiating first and foremost a suspension of repayments for existing bank loans. According to the current analysis of the Group's debt situation and a detailed risk evaluation, the liquidity needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are now to be met mainly by significantly postponing repayments for existing bank liabilities. The raising of KfW funds as additional loans will play only a minor role if at all. Nanogate is in close discussion with the lending banks to achieve a timely consensus. This is necessary for the long-term financing of the Group and the security of the going concern. On the basis of a corresponding continuation forecast, the audit of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements is to be completed for the 2019 fiscal year with the aim of publishing the financial statements by the end of June, 2020. The Management Board is also engaged in concrete discussions and negotiations with regard to the sale of assets, particularly small subsidiaries with downstream strategic significance. These measures are part of the plan decided on in November 2019 to restructure the Group with the goal of reducing net debt. The Management Board is constantly, extensively monitoring the situation and will adopt further measures if necessary. Nanogate will inform the capital market, as required by law, about further developments. Reporting party: Götz Gollan, CFO Nanogate SE Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Nanogate SE Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,800 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.

