Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nanogate AG    N7G   DE000A0JKHC9

NANOGATE AG

(N7G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/05 05:57:09 am
5.14 EUR   +1.58%
05:20aNANOGATE SE : Delegation of Martin Hendricks as CEO
EQ
05:10aNANOGATE SE : Delegation of Martin Hendricks as CEO
EQ
05/25NANOGATE : Modifies Restructuring Plan
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nanogate SE: Delegation of Martin Hendricks as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 05:20am EDT

DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Nanogate SE: Delegation of Martin Hendricks as CEO

05.06.2020 / 11:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nanogate SE: Delegation of Martin Hendricks as CEO

Göttelborn, Germany, June 5, 2020. The Supervisory Board of Nanogate SE today decided to temporarily delegate Martin Hendricks, Deputy Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board and Chairman of the HR Committee, to the Management Board of the Company as CEO for a period of one year. Martin Hendricks will take over as CEO on the Management Board, which currently includes Götz Gollan (CFO) and Robert Wittmann (COO), on 8 June 2020.

With the strengthening of the Management Board by Martin Hendricks, who has many years of experience as a top executive in various international groups, particularly in the automotive supply business (e.g. at Tenneco Inc., Lake Forest, Illinois/USA and Federal Mogul Motorparts, Southfield, Michigan/USA), the restructuring process of the Group within the framework of NXI-Plus is to be further accelerated.

Klaus-Günter Vennemann, Supervisory Board Chairman of Nanogate SE: "Nanogate is undergoing an extensive transformation process and is also engaged in constructive negotiations to secure its financing, so we are pleased to have Martin Hendricks supporting us as temporary CEO. With his expertise in international automotive management, he will join the current Management Board team of Götz Gollan and Robert Wittmann for the next twelve months. Together they will be the driving force behind Nanogate's realignment."

Contact

Christian Dose | WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH
Phone +49 69 2475 689 491 | ir@nanogate.com

Nanogate SE
Zum Schacht 3 | 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn
www.nanogate.com | twitter.com/nanogate_se

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,800 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.

True to its slogan "Reinventing the Possible", Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the three strategic areas Intelligent Surfaces, New Mobility and Artificial Metals.

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.


05.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NANOGATE SE
Zum Schacht 3
66287 Göttelborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6825/95 91 0
Fax: +49 (0)6825/95 91 852
E-mail: nanogate@wmp-ag.de
Internet: www.nanogate.de
ISIN: DE000A0JKHC9,
WKN: A0JKHC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1064003

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1064003  05.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1064003&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NANOGATE AG
05:20aNANOGATE SE : Delegation of Martin Hendricks as CEO
EQ
05:10aNANOGATE SE : Delegation of Martin Hendricks as CEO
EQ
05/25NANOGATE : Modifies Restructuring Plan
EQ
04/15NANOGATE : Arranges for Extension of Covenant Suspension
EQ
03/19NANOGATE : Expects Significant Negative Effects From the Coronavirus Pandemic an..
EQ
03/17NANOGATE : Publishes Preliminary Figures for 2019
EQ
02/11NANOGATE SE : CEO Ralf Zastrau resigns from his position
EQ
02/11NANOGATE SE : CEO Ralf Zastrau resigns from his position
EQ
01/30NANOGATE : Receives Multimillion-Euro Order for Innovative Vehicle Design
EQ
01/23NANOGATE : Successful Production Start in the USA
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 246 M 279 M 279 M
Net income 2019 -13,5 M -15,4 M -15,4 M
Net Debt 2019 123 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,18x
Yield 2019 2,17%
Capitalization 27,6 M 31,2 M 31,3 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 738
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart NANOGATE AG
Duration : Period :
Nanogate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOGATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,00 €
Last Close Price 5,06 €
Spread / Highest target 315%
Spread / Average Target 315%
Spread / Lowest Target 315%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus-Günter Vennemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Wittmann Chief Operating Officer
Gotz Gollan Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Schumann Member-Supervisory Board
Farsin Yadegardjam Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANOGATE AG-50.87%31
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-1.44%47 516
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-16.34%26 216
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.38.30%22 951
ASIAN PAINTS-8.47%20 757
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-14.36%16 779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group