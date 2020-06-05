DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Nanogate SE: Delegation of Martin Hendricks as CEO



05.06.2020 / 11:11

Nanogate SE: Delegation of Martin Hendricks as CEO

Göttelborn, Germany, June 5, 2020. The Supervisory Board of Nanogate SE today decided to temporarily delegate Martin Hendricks, Deputy Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board and Chairman of the HR Committee, to the Management Board of the Company as CEO for a period of one year. Martin Hendricks will take over as CEO on the Management Board, which currently includes Götz Gollan (CFO) and Robert Wittmann (COO), on 8 June 2020.

With the strengthening of the Management Board by Martin Hendricks, who has many years of experience as a top executive in various international groups, particularly in the automotive supply business (e.g. at Tenneco Inc., Lake Forest, Illinois/USA and Federal Mogul Motorparts, Southfield, Michigan/USA), the restructuring process of the Group within the framework of NXI-Plus is to be further accelerated.

Klaus-Günter Vennemann, Supervisory Board Chairman of Nanogate SE: "Nanogate is undergoing an extensive transformation process and is also engaged in constructive negotiations to secure its financing, so we are pleased to have Martin Hendricks supporting us as temporary CEO. With his expertise in international automotive management, he will join the current Management Board team of Götz Gollan and Robert Wittmann for the next twelve months. Together they will be the driving force behind Nanogate's realignment."

Contact

Christian Dose | WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH

Phone +49 69 2475 689 491 | ir@nanogate.com

Nanogate SE

Zum Schacht 3 | 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn

www.nanogate.com | twitter.com/nanogate_se

