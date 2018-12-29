Log in
NANOGATE SE (N7G)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/28 02:06:13 pm
23.6 EUR   +2.16%
2017NANOGATE AG : half-yearly earnings release
NANOGATE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/29/2018 | 03:05pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2018 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Klaus Günter
Last name(s): Vennemann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NANOGATE SE

b) LEI
529900MAEE0JC114QU25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JKHC9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.85 EUR 47700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.85 EUR 47700.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


29.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NANOGATE SE
Zum Schacht 3
66287 Göttelborn
Germany
Internet: www.nanogate.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48075  29.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
