DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Nanogate Expands Its Stainless Steel Surface Expertise



07.02.2019 / 11:07

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- New multifunctional and decorative properties possible

- Investment attained; mass production expertise established

- Promising negotiations on reference orders

- Future-oriented program Nanogate Excellence International launched

Göttelborn, February 7, 2019. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, has expanded its expertise in stainless steel surfaces for N-Metals technology. The new finishings, which come in a comprehensive color palette, make it possible to simultaneously integrate additional functions such as easy cleaning, scratch resistance, anti-fingerprint glass-like structures and chemical stability. Market implementation is being carried out as part of the recently launched future-oriented Nanogate Excellence International program (NXI).

In the premium segment, the new product is targeted toward design-oriented solutions using stainless steel - for example, in bathroom or domestic appliances. The high-quality finishings with new color palettes, which make design varieties such as rose-gold possible, also offer high-performance surface functions. The resulting investment and development costs in the low seven-figure range needed for an additional plant have been successfully covered. Component finishings can now be created using automated, robot-assisted mass production processes at the new Neunkirchen/Schwäbisch Gmünd site.

Nanogate is in promising negotiations with the goal of initiating reference orders for the new stainless steel application in the first half of 2019. With this expertise now at its fingertips, Nanogate has rounded off its portfolio of surfaces made from stainless steel and stainless steel alternatives.

Growing this expertise is part of the numerous projects launched by the forward-looking NXI program, with which Nanogate aims to boost its organic growth and the Group's continued development. The new Neunkirchen/Schwäbisch-Gmünd site has been opened with this in mind. Additional measures to combine the sites' organizational structures and to maintain a strong, international focus on market segments are currently being prepared.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate SE: "Our future-oriented program makes us more efficient and gives us more pulling power. In addition to repositioning the Group, we have launched several projects to enhance our products and at the same time create high-performance structures within short periods. Despite the initial costs, NXI will enable us to bring our profitable course of growth to an international scale. Our goal is to increase sales to EUR 500 million by 2025, while EBITDA should see stronger growth, reaching at least EUR 75 million."



Contact

Christian Dose

Financial Press and Investors

WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH

Tel. +49 69 57 70 300 21

nanogate@wmp-ag.de



Juliane Wernet

Nanogate SE

Zum Schacht 3

66287 Göttelborn | Germany

Tel. +49 6825 9591 223

juliane.wernet@nanogate.com



www.nanogate.com

twitter.com/nanogate_se

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,700 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the strategic areas of glass-like (N-Glaze) and metallized surfaces (N-Metals).

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.