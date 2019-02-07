Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nanogate SE    N7G   DE000A0JKHC9

NANOGATE SE (N7G)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nanogate : Expands Its Stainless Steel Surface Expertise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 05:10am EST

DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Product Launch
Nanogate Expands Its Stainless Steel Surface Expertise

07.02.2019 / 11:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nanogate Expands Its Stainless Steel Surface Expertise

- New multifunctional and decorative properties possible

- Investment attained; mass production expertise established

- Promising negotiations on reference orders

- Future-oriented program Nanogate Excellence International launched

Göttelborn, February 7, 2019. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, has expanded its expertise in stainless steel surfaces for N-Metals technology. The new finishings, which come in a comprehensive color palette, make it possible to simultaneously integrate additional functions such as easy cleaning, scratch resistance, anti-fingerprint glass-like structures and chemical stability. Market implementation is being carried out as part of the recently launched future-oriented Nanogate Excellence International program (NXI).

In the premium segment, the new product is targeted toward design-oriented solutions using stainless steel - for example, in bathroom or domestic appliances. The high-quality finishings with new color palettes, which make design varieties such as rose-gold possible, also offer high-performance surface functions. The resulting investment and development costs in the low seven-figure range needed for an additional plant have been successfully covered. Component finishings can now be created using automated, robot-assisted mass production processes at the new Neunkirchen/Schwäbisch Gmünd site.

Nanogate is in promising negotiations with the goal of initiating reference orders for the new stainless steel application in the first half of 2019. With this expertise now at its fingertips, Nanogate has rounded off its portfolio of surfaces made from stainless steel and stainless steel alternatives.

Growing this expertise is part of the numerous projects launched by the forward-looking NXI program, with which Nanogate aims to boost its organic growth and the Group's continued development. The new Neunkirchen/Schwäbisch-Gmünd site has been opened with this in mind. Additional measures to combine the sites' organizational structures and to maintain a strong, international focus on market segments are currently being prepared.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate SE: "Our future-oriented program makes us more efficient and gives us more pulling power. In addition to repositioning the Group, we have launched several projects to enhance our products and at the same time create high-performance structures within short periods. Despite the initial costs, NXI will enable us to bring our profitable course of growth to an international scale. Our goal is to increase sales to EUR 500 million by 2025, while EBITDA should see stronger growth, reaching at least EUR 75 million."

Contact
Christian Dose
Financial Press and Investors
WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH
Tel. +49 69 57 70 300 21
nanogate@wmp-ag.de
 
Juliane Wernet
Nanogate SE
Zum Schacht 3
66287 Göttelborn | Germany
Tel. +49 6825 9591 223
juliane.wernet@nanogate.com

www.nanogate.com
twitter.com/nanogate_se

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,700 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the strategic areas of glass-like (N-Glaze) and metallized surfaces (N-Metals).

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.


07.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NANOGATE SE
Zum Schacht 3
66287 Göttelborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6825/95 91 0
Fax: +49 (0)6825/95 91 852
E-mail: nanogate@wmp-ag.de
Internet: www.nanogate.de
ISIN: DE000A0JKHC9,
WKN: A0JKHC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

773587  07.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=773587&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NANOGATE SE
05:10aNANOGATE : Expands Its Stainless Steel Surface Expertise
EQ
02/04NANOGATE SE : Change to the Supervisory Board
EQ
2018NANOGATE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018NANOGATE : english
PU
2018NANOGATE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018NANOGATE : Completes the N-Metals Design Technology Platform With Aluminum and C..
PU
2018NANOGATE : Completes the N-Metals Design Technology Platform With Aluminum and C..
EQ
2018NANOGATE REORGANIZES ENTIRE GROUP : NXI Program for the Future Expected to Incre..
PU
2018NANOGATE REORGANIZES ENTIRE GROUP : NXI Program for the Future Expected to Incre..
EQ
2018NANOGATE : Awarded Key N-Metals Design Contract for EUR 15 Million in the U.S.
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 223 M
EBIT 2018 7,50 M
Net income 2018 2,27 M
Debt 2018 95,2 M
Yield 2018 0,41%
P/E ratio 2018 57,57
P/E ratio 2019 37,15
EV / Sales 2018 1,01x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 130 M
Chart NANOGATE SE
Duration : Period :
Nanogate SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOGATE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 57,5 €
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralf-Michael Zastrau Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Oliver Schumann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Jung Chief Operating Officer
Gotz Gollan Chief Financial Officer
Farsin Yadegardjam Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANOGATE SE14.41%148
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS7.01%39 421
PPG INDUSTRIES3.79%25 452
AKZO NOBEL-3.17%19 846
ASIAN PAINTS7.02%19 728
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD1.23%10 932
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.